Eileen Ryan, ‘Magnolia’ actress who was Sean Penn’s mother, dies at 94
Eileen Ryan, an actress known for her roles in films like parenthoodMagnolia and more, is dead. She was 94 years old.
Ryan, who was the mother of actor Sean Penn, died at her home on Sunday, October 9, according to a statement from Penn’s publicist obtained by CNN. Her death comes a week before she turned 95.
Ryan’s film and television career spanned decades, beginning in 1955, when she first appeared on television in Goodyear Playhouse. She then booked roles in series like The Twilight Zone, Bonanza and little house on the prairie before taking a break between 1974 and 1986, when she returned to the industry to work on the film Point blank.
More film roles followed for Ryan, who also appeared in Judgment in Berlin, Parenthood and Benny & Joon before landing one of her best-known roles as Mary in 1999 Magnoliaa Paul Thomas Anderson drama that earned three Oscar nominations.
His credits over the years also included Emergencies, NYPD Blue, Ally McBeal and ITUC. Ryan has also collaborated frequently with his son Sean. According to Deadline, she appeared in several projects alongside him, including I am sam and point blank, which also starred his son Chris Penn.
Ryan’s most recent credit dates back to 2016 The rules don’t applyin which she played Frank’s grandmother.
Ryan’s personal and professional life was closely tied to the entertainment industry; two years after his television debut in 1955, Ryan met director Leo Penn while rehearsing for the play The ice cream man is coming in New York, according to CNN. The couple married months after meeting in 1957 and remained together until Leo’s death in 1998.
Together, they shared three children: Sean, plus “No Myth” musician and singer Michael Penn, and Chris, who died in 2006.
Michael paid tribute to his mother on Twitter on Monday, where he shared a photo of Ryan with the caption “We lost mom yesterday .”
Lower your 2022 tax bill with the best year-end tax strategies
Tetra Images | Tetra Images | Getty Images
After several months of soaring inflation, volatile stock markets and rising interest rates, many investors are feeling weary about their finances.
But the prolonged downturn in stock markets offers a glimmer of hope for some investors: opportunities to reduce their tax bill.
Here are some of the most popular year-end moves to consider, according to top financial advisors.
“Once in decades” opportunity with fixed income losses
With the S&P 500 Index down more than 20% this year, many advisers have explored what is known as tax loss harvesting, using brokerage account losses to offset other profits. Once the losses exceed the gains, you can subtract $3,000 from your regular income and carry the rest forward for years to come.
While many focus on stock market losses, there’s also a “unique, multi-decade opportunity” to harvest falling fixed-income assets, such as bonds, said certified financial planner Devin Pope, partner and senior adviser in assets at Albion Financial Group. in Salt Lake City. The company ranked No. 3 on CNBC’s 2022 FA 100 list.
However, you need a “game plan” before selling assets if you hope to maintain portfolio exposure, Pope said, because the “wash sale rule” locks in tax depreciation for the purchase. of a “substantially identical” asset within a 30 to day window before or after the sale.
Roth IRA conversions can pay off in a bear market
Another popular strategy when the stock market dips is a Roth Individual Retirement Account conversion, said Nick Strain, CFP and senior wealth adviser at Halbert Hargrove in Long Beach, Calif. The consulting firm ranked No. 8 on the FA 100 list.
You can use Roth conversions to transfer pre-tax IRA money to an after-tax Roth IRA for future tax-free growth. The downside is that you have to pay upfront taxes on the converted balance.
According to Strain, a Roth conversion has two advantages in a bear market. You can buy more shares for the same dollar amount and you may have to pay less tax on the conversion, depending on how much you transfer, he said.
But you’ll need to consider how the extra income may affect your taxes, Strain said. For example, increasing your income may trigger higher Medicare Part B and Part D premiums. “It’s really important to know now instead of being surprised next year,” he said.
“Bundle” charitable giving with a donor-advised fund
Despite economic fears, many investors are still eyeing 2022 charitable giving.
But with the standard $25,900 deduction for married couples filing together for 2022, most taxpayers won’t itemize write-offs, making it harder to claim a deduction for charitable donations.
However, if you donate annually, you might consider “pooling” those donations with a so-called donor-advised fund, said Cory Robinson, vice president and portfolio manager at Tom Johnson Investment Management in Oklahoma City, ranked No. 30 on the FA 100 List.
Donor-advised funds are like a charitable checking account, allowing for a larger initial deduction and the ability to make future donations from the account, he explained.
“The ideal way to do that is to fund it with appreciated stocks,” Robinson said. Here’s why: there’s a greater write-off for profitable investments than for cash – and you’ll dodge the capital gains taxes you would otherwise have to on the sale.
All the News That’s Fit: word clusters, bee fans and split squats
There are thousands of exercises and you only have one body, but that doesn’t mean you can’t try them all. The oddly named Bulgarian split squat is technically not a no-equipment exercise, but it only requires an elevated surface like a chair or small table. It is intended to strengthen the lower body – quadriceps, glutes, inner thighs, hamstrings and calves.
• Stand with your back to your “bench”. With your left foot on the ground a few feet in front of the bench, place the top of your right foot on the bench, laces down.
• Place your hands behind your head and engage your core.
• Bend the knees to descend into a split squat. Your left knee should ideally form a 90 degree angle so that your thigh is parallel to the floor and your right knee is hovering above the floor. (Your left foot should be far enough forward that you can do this without letting your left knee go past your left toes.)
• Working through your left heel, return to starting position.
Build up to 15-18 reps on one leg, then switch sides. Do four sets on each side.
Tell us: Have your shopping habits changed due to the rising cost of living? | UK cost of living crisis
As UK households are forced to cut back on spending and adapt their lifestyles to deal with the cost of living crisis, an increasing number of people are now buying ‘fake’ vegetables and frozen food.
With grocery prices soaring nearly 14% last month, supermarket inflation is at its highest level since at least 2008, adding £643 a year to the average grocery bill of a family, which is now over £5,200.
We want to know if you have changed your shopping habits due to the cost of living crisis. Do you buy now in another supermarket? Are there any foods you just can’t afford anymore? Are you buying more frozen foods or giving up fresh fruits and vegetables?
Share your experiences
We will only use the data you provide to us for the purposes of functionality. We will delete all personal data when we no longer need it for this purpose. For more information, please see our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
If you are 18 or over, you can contact us by filling out the form below or by contacting us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your answers are secure because the form is encrypted and only the tutor has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in touch before publication, so please leave your contact details.
If you are having difficulty using the form, click here.
Risk mood improves ahead of long list of central bank speakers
The US data schedule is light, but we’ll have a full list of central bank speakers from around the world as well as the IMF’s Global Economic Outlook at 9 a.m. ET.
Market sentiment is improving at the moment and the US dollar is giving back some gains. Commodity currencies rally or rise while S&P 500 futures pared losses to +0.3%.
The only US event to watch is a 3-year auction at the usual time of 1 p.m. ET. But many central bankers are weighing:
- ECB’s Lane at 8:45 a.m. ET
- Fed Harker at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Fed’s Mester at noon ET
- SNBC’s Jordan at Noon ET
- BOE’s Cunliffe at 2 p.m. ET
- ECB’s Lane (again) at 2 p.m. ET
- BOE’s Bailey at 11 p.m. ET
Aurora board approves law calling catalytic converters “used goods”
All catalytic converters worth $30 or more are now subject to new licensing and reporting requirements after Aurora City Council members unanimously approved an ordinance late Monday.
Catalytic converters – emissions control devices – and gift cards were added to the city’s definition of “used good”. State lawmakers passed SB22-009 this year, requiring scrap buyers to keep records of catalytic converter purchases, but the law doesn’t require them to report an electronic system, just keep them on file. .
According to a staff memo, Aurora began requiring catalytic converter buyers to report purchases to Leads Online last year, and “the used dealer license is used as a tool to ensure that buyers follow the required practices for declaring their purchases”. The ordinance clarifies exactly what is defined as second-hand property and funders hoped it would encourage other cities to follow suit, which Denver council members called for when passing the ordinance. a similar law earlier this year.
Unlike Denver’s law, however, Aurora won’t require catalytic converters purchased for less than $30 to be regulated this way, “because those with such a low value of 83 a are unlikely to be stolen.” , according to council documents. The Aurora order also requires anyone selling more than one of these devices to provide business information about why they own more than one.
Aurora has only one “full-time scrap-buying operation,” and city officials said it stopped buying catalytic converters from consumers and only took them from businesses. But an auto shop that buys and ships them out of state is located in town, and “(c) here are other potential buyers who will be discovered and the licensing and reporting requirement may be enforced.”
The order also defines gift cards as second-hand goods, particularly because they are linked to retail theft and fraud. Although gift cards have also been considered such for years, some have argued that they are not second-hand goods, so the new law clarifies that.
Used dealer licenses cost $600 per application and $150 per year for license fees, and city officials said the increased clarity in the definition of used property could bring other businesses to apply for licenses.
“Thefts of catalytic converters have increased significantly in recent years,” the council documents state. “(Thieves) cut up the part from the motor vehicle and resell the part for the value of the precious metals it contains, including platinum, palladium and rhodium. Theft of a catalytic converter can cost several thousand dollars to the victim to replace him.
As of mid-July, Aurora police had 384 reported catalytic converter thefts for the year, and Denver had 1,318. Aurora had eight cases of catalytic converter thefts in 2019, 68 in 2020 and 646 in 2021, according to Aurora Police Department data. In Denver, 14 robberies were reported in 2019, 268 in 2020 and 2,671 in 2021, according to Denver Police Department data.
Hideki Matsuyama – LIV players should earn ranking points
INZAI CITY, Japan — Players who left to compete in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series should be eligible to earn ranking points, former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama said Tuesday.
Speaking at the Zozo Championship, which opens on Thursday, Matsuyama called the ranking points issue “difficult” and did not provide any details, solutions or clarifications.
“I think they should be able to do that,” he said in Japanese. “However, there is a procedure they will have to follow.”
LIV Golf is financed by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. Matsuyama said he is staying with the PGA Tour.
“I’m a member of the PGA Tour,” Matsuyama said. “The players who left did it because they thought it was the right thing to do. So I can’t say anything about them.”
Viktor Hovland also said LIV players shouldn’t get an automatic exemption for rating points.
“If you want to get world ranking points, obviously you have to go through the process,” said the Norwegian player. “And I think they’re obviously making an effort to get those points, but I don’t think it’s fair to give them a bye just to get points overnight. They obviously have to go through the process, whatever that is. ‘he be.’
Matsuyama won last year’s Zozo Championship – the only PGA Tour event in Japan – with a final round 65 for a 5-stroke victory over Brendan Steele at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, the same venue this year.
He will be the local favorite on the course located about an hour from Tokyo. The scholarship is $11 million.
“The energy the fans provide really helps me, it helps my game,” Matsuyama said. “But on the other hand, there’s the pressure that comes with it.”
Xander Schauffele may be under more pressure than Matsuyama and will also have his own Japan-linked supporters.
The American’s mother has roots in Taiwan but grew up in Japan. He said his wife, Maya, was born on the island of Okinawa in southern Japan, and his mother is from a small island off the coast of Okinawa, Miyakojima.
He said he had planned a pre-tournament meal in the Tokyo area with some of his extended family in Japan.
“I think we’ll probably be around 30, from what I’ve heard. It will be nice to see all my grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins,” he said.
Schauele was asked precisely how much he expected for dinner.
“As much as I can get out of it,” he said.
After the tournament, he heads to the Okinawa area for another family event with his wife’s grandparents.
“I’ve never met them,” he said, “so I’m very excited to go and spend a few nights.”
