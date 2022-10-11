Eileen Ryan, ‘Magnolia’ actress who was Sean Penn’s mother, dies at 94

Eileen Ryan, an actress known for her roles in films like parenthoodMagnolia and more, is dead. She was 94 years old.

Ryan, who was the mother of actor Sean Penn, died at her home on Sunday, October 9, according to a statement from Penn’s publicist obtained by CNN. Her death comes a week before she turned 95.

Ryan’s film and television career spanned decades, beginning in 1955, when she first appeared on television in Goodyear Playhouse. She then booked roles in series like The Twilight Zone, Bonanza and little house on the prairie before taking a break between 1974 and 1986, when she returned to the industry to work on the film Point blank.

More film roles followed for Ryan, who also appeared in Judgment in Berlin, Parenthood and Benny & Joon before landing one of her best-known roles as Mary in 1999 Magnoliaa Paul Thomas Anderson drama that earned three Oscar nominations.

His credits over the years also included Emergencies, NYPD Blue, Ally McBeal and ITUC. Ryan has also collaborated frequently with his son Sean. According to Deadline, she appeared in several projects alongside him, including I am sam and point blank, which also starred his son Chris Penn.

Ryan’s most recent credit dates back to 2016 The rules don’t applyin which she played Frank’s grandmother.

Ryan’s personal and professional life was closely tied to the entertainment industry; two years after his television debut in 1955, Ryan met director Leo Penn while rehearsing for the play The ice cream man is coming in New York, according to CNN. The couple married months after meeting in 1957 and remained together until Leo’s death in 1998.

Together, they shared three children: Sean, plus “No Myth” musician and singer Michael Penn, and Chris, who died in 2006.

Michael paid tribute to his mother on Twitter on Monday, where he shared a photo of Ryan with the caption “We lost mom yesterday .”