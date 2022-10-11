Blockchain
Ethereum Price Plunge To $1,150 On The Horizon As Bulls Show Weak Hands
Ethereum declined below the $1,300 support against the US Dollar. ETH is showing bearish signs and there is a risk of a more losses towards $1,200 or even $1,150.
- Ethereum started a fresh decline below the $1,350 and $1,320 support levels.
- The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,285 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could continue to move down if it stays below the $1,300 pivot level.
Ethereum Price Dips Below Key Support
Ethereum struggled to recover above the $1,340 and $1,350 resistance levels. ETH started a fresh decline and traded below the $1,300 support zone.
There was a move below the $1,280 support level and the price settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average. Ether price traded as low as $1,270 and is currently consolidating losses. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,280 level.
The first major resistance is near the $1,285 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,285 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The trend line is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,337 swing high to $1,276 low.
If there is an upside break above the trend line, ethereum price might rise towards the $1,300 resistance. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,337 swing high to $1,276 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear break above $1,300 could send the price further higher. The next major resistance could be near the $1,320 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average, above which the price could revisit $1,350.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,300 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,280 level.
The next major support is near the $1,255 level. A downside break below the $1,255 might increase selling pressure. In the stated case, ether price may perhaps decline towards the $1,200 level. Any more losses might send the price towards $1,150.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below to the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,255
Major Resistance Level – $1,320
Blockchain
Brazilian Tax Authority Records 12,000 Institutional Crypto Holdings
Crypto is becoming mainstream in Brazil, with 7.8% of the country’s population (about 16 million people) owning cryptocurrency. As a result, exchanges such as Binance, Crypto.com, and Coinbase are soaring in Brazil.
Brazil is becoming the primary crypto market of Latin America as records show over 12,000 Brazilian companies have crypto holdings.
Brazilian Tax authority released August figures showing the highest number of holdings ever recorded. In addition, amid high inflation rates in the country, cryptocurrencies saw increased adoption in August.
According to reports, Receita Federal do Brazil (RFB) recorded 12,053 companies that declared crypto in the balance sheet in August 2022.
From the RFB release, Bitcoin is the highest among the crypto holdings, with Tether stablecoin tailing closely after BTC. In addition, the August numbers are the highest so far, with a 6.1% increase from the July number of 11,360.
Rundown Of Brazil’s August Crypto Transaction Records
While the number of institutional investors increased, individual crypto investment reduced from July to 1.3 million in August. However, the total number of holdings reduced, with August showing $2.1 billion, which may be due to the current bear market.
Tether stablecoin USDT got the highest transaction volume, with over $1.42 billion moved across 80,000 transactions in August. This value is approximately $17,500 per transaction on average.
BTC followed closely behind Tether with nearly $270 million in transactions and the highest volume of over 2.1 million in August. But BTC had a lower average transaction of $130 than Tether.
The Stablecoin USDC fell from third place to fifth in value transacted from July to August. USDC lost to Tether and Brazilian Digital Token (BRZ). BRZ is a real-pegged ERC-20 token.
Brazilians Maintain High Trust On Digital Assets
Bitstamp Crypto Pulse reports that Brazilians maintain a bullish stance on cryptocurrency, with 77% declaring their trust in digital assets in September. In addition, several financial companies in Brazil, such as XP Inc. and PicPay, have begun to offer crypto services. Both PicPay and XP Inc. integrated crypto exchange services in August.
Furthermore, Binance has increased its operations in Brazil, doubling its steam in March, and opened two new offices on October 4. With the increased mainstream crypto adoption, Binance is looking to spread its net and tap into the emerging market.
Recently, Binance announced two new offices in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, with over 150 employees to cover operations. The crypto exchange also operates with the approval of Brazilian Regulations.
The increasing crypto adoption in Brazil could be due to the macroeconomic situation in the country. In April, inflation rates in Brazil saw a 12.1% increase, the highest in 26 years. However, the latest Data from the Statistics Agency in Brazil shows the rates have gone down to 8.7% in August.
Featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Slides Below Key Support Amid Russia-Ukraine War Escalation
Bitcoin price is slowly moving lower below the $19,200 support against the US Dollar. BTC could slide further if there is further escalation in Russia-Ukraine war situation.
- Bitcoin is slowly moving lower below the $19,200 and $19,000 levels.
- The price is trading below above $19,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,260 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could continue to move down if there is a clear move below the $18,920 support.
Bitcoin Price Slides
Bitcoin price remained in a bearish zone below the $20,000 support zone. BTC slowly moved and settled below the $19,500 support plus the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There was a clear move below the $19,200 support zone, increasing pressure on the bulls. Finally, the price moved below the $19,000 level and traded as low as $18,970. The price is now consolidating losses near the $19,000 pivot level.
Bitcoin price is trading below above $19,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,260 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,110 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $19,559 swing high to $18,970 low. The next major resistance sits near the $19,260 zone and the trend line.
The trend line is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $19,559 swing high to $18,970 low. A clear move above the trend line might send the price towards the $19,500 resistance or the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Any more gains might send the price above the $19,600 resistance. In the stated case, the price could rise towards the $20,000 resistance level.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $19,260 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,000 zone.
The next major support is near the $18,920 zone. A downside break below the $18,920 support zone might call for more losses. In the stated case, there is a risk of a move towards the $18,500 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,000, followed by $18,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,260, $19,500 and $20,000.
Blockchain
All You Need To Know About Trading In The Zones
Trading crypto in the bear market is one of the toughest times for most traders, including advanced traders, but as the saying usually goes, the bear market produces the best of traders, and millionaires are born. Trading with the right skills and implementing your strategy to the very least is like exposing yourself to risk that could cost your life but, in this case, your trading portfolio.
Having the right psychology, patience, and trading with the right strategies gives you an edge over huge investors and institutions. Most traders and investors look for strategies with the best profitability and result, thereby increasing their earning potential. Most technical analysis strategies, when combined appropriately, yield huge success. Let us discuss how the supply and demand zone as a strategy is used by institutions to enable them to trade with the best possible outcome. We will also see how to combine the supply and demand zone with other trading strategies.
What Is Supply And Demand Areas
It is key to understanding that the market always moves in cycles, and getting a hang around this concept allows you as a trader to trade and best position yourself to get the best result out of the market.
There are four common market cycles or market structures that traders should know. They are the uptrend, downtrend, accumulation, and distribution phases.
The concept of demand and supply revolves around the different market structures the market forms after some time.
The supply zone is the price area or zone where sellers are more dominant and want to sell an asset at a considerable price, thereby preventing the price from going higher.
The demand zone is the price area or zone where buyers are more dominant and want to buy an asset at a considerable price, thereby preventing the price from going lower.
How To Identify Supply And Demand Zones
Supply and demand zones can be easily identified by looking at the chart, as they are not difficult to find. Here is a simple step to find either supply or demand zones.
- Examine the chart for consecutive large consecutive candles. The price must move rapidly.
- Determine the base (usually a sideways price action area) from which the quick move began.
How To Trade Supply And Demand Zones With Pin Bar Pattern
One of the most highly used patterns in trading is the pin bar pattern, used to spot potential price reversal from an uptrend or a downtrend. Let us discuss how this pattern with the supply and demand area is highly effective. From the chart above, the formation of a demand area with pin bar patterns indicates a potential price reversal to the uptrend, confirmed by the price moving upward.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
LUNC Community Clamors For Coinbase Listing, Can It Reach $1?
LUNA Classic (LUNC) is still going strong despite losing more than 99.99% of its value during the market crash. It now also boasts one of the strongest and most active crypto communities on social media, which have now taken their combined power towards getting the coin listed on large exchanges. This time around, the community has turned its attention to Coinbase.
Calls To List On Coinbase
The calls from the LUNC community to list the digital asset on Coinbase have been intensifying in the last week. It goes along with the calls for another trading platform, Robinhood, to list the token. If this approach sounds familiar, it is because this was the same thing done by the Shiba Inu community to get the meme coin listed on large exchanges.
Following in the same footsteps of the SHIB community, LUNC community members have created a petition for the crypto exchange to list the token. As of the time of this writing, the petition already has a little under 3,000 signatures.
Calls for Coinbase to list LUNC have also dominated the digital asset’s social media mentions during this time. The cryptocurrency has previously gotten massive support from the largest crypto exchange in the world, Binance, which has committed to burning all fees realized from LUNC trading every Monday. Last week. Binance burned $1.8 million worth of tokens.
LUNC price retraces to $0.0003 | Source: LUNCUSD on TradingView.com
The call for Coinbase to list the digital asset is to help its value which has struggled since the crash. Such a listing has been known to propel the prices of digital assets upward due to the amount of demand it drives.
Will LUNC Reach $1?
As mentioned above, the LUNC community is hoping to bolster the price of the digital asset with a listing on the crypto exchange, presumably towards the “LUNC to $1” goal that is echoed throughout the community. However, it is improbable that the price of LUNC will reach this point.
The answer to whether the price of the digital asset will ever touch $1 lies in its total supply. With the collapse of the Terra Classic network, trillions of new tokens had been brought into circulation. At the time of this writing, the total supply of LUNC sits at 6.15 trillion. If the price were to reach $1, this would mean that the market cap of LUNC would cross 6 trillion, quite unrealistic given that the total crypto market cap all-time high sits at $3 trillion.
For the $1 mark to be feasible, the supply would have to be drastically reduced. Currently, in addition to the Binance burn, there is a 1.2 tax burn imposed on all transactions, but even this will not be enough to reduce the LUNC supply by at least 70% reduction that would make it possible for the digital asset to reach $1.
Realistically, it is more likely that the digital asset will knock off another zero if the burns continue to ramp up and the cryptocurrency gets a major exchange listing. But a $1 price mark at a 6 trillion circulating supply is out of the question.
Featured image from Finbold, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Cosmos (ATOM) Invalidates Uptrend; Where Is The Next Area Of Interest For Price?
- ATOM price struggles on high timeframes to trend higher despite showing bullish sentiment in recent times.
- ATOM trades below uptrend support as the price looks bearish with the current market state.
- The price of ATOM eyes key support as price trades below 50 and 200-day EMA.
The price of Cosmos (ATOM) struggles to discover its bullish trend as the price breaks below uptrend support against tether (USDT). The previous weeks saw the crypto market cap looking good as prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets, including Cosmos (ATOM), showed so much strength as price rallied from a low of $6 to a high of $17. (Data from Binance)
Cosmos (ATOM) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Despite showing some great price movement in recent weeks with so many traders and investors becoming interested in the different projects being built on the Cosmos ecosystem, this, in a way, is a huge catalyst for such price movement.
After the price of ATOM dropped to a weekly low of $6, the price rallied from this low to a high of $17, where the price faced resistance to breaking above this region to a height of $20.
The price of ATOM faced a rejection to a low of $12.5, where the price bounced and rallied to a high of $13.5 but could not move higher as the price continued to range.
ATOM’s next weekly support is at $12.1, with the price eyeing a retest of that region; if ATOM fails to hold this region, we could see the price going lower as there is no strong weekly support close to this region.
Weekly resistance for the price of ATOM – $17.
Weekly support for the price of ATOM – $12.1.
Price Analysis Of ATOM On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of ATOM continues to trade below key resistance formed by the uptrend line as the price broke below this trendline, helping ATOM to maintain its bullish structure for the past days it had trended.
The price of ATOM has shown strength, as the price has held on not going below key support, as this could lead to more sell orders for ATOM holders.
Daily resistance for the ATOM price – $13.8.
Daily support for the ATOM price – $12.1-$10.4.
Onchain Analysis Of ATOM
The ATOM price from the on-chain analysis looks more decent despite a fall of over 70%. ATOM produced a reasonable return on investment (ROI) of 64% over the past three months compared to other crypto assets that have struggled for the past months.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview and Messari
Blockchain
Cosmos (ATOM) Leads Gains Among Top Coins
Despite being down 2.74% as of writing, Cosmos (ATOM) still leads gains among top coins in the past week. The internet of blockchains has had its fair share of roses and thorns during the week. However, data from CoinMarketCap shows that ATOM has enjoyed several peaks and is still trading in the green.
The blockchain has also experienced high trading volume within the past 24 hours, up 14.93%. It has also held its end against top coins like Wrapped Bitcoin, Cronos, and Ethereum Classic, considering the 7-Day trading activity.
Related Reading: XRP Price Hits Target Of $0.5, But Can It Break This Key Resistance?
Lower Timeframe Structure Remains Bullish Despite ATOM Stall
The ATOM price has produced a sequence of higher lows during the last week. Crucially, it established a short-term uptrend by breaking above the prior lower highs at $12.54 and $12.84. Higher time frame charts saw this as more of a bounce. Plus, it was met with strong resistance around the $13.4 level.
As the price approaches the white ascending trendline, it may find some support there. A session closing below $13 would once again render the lower-timeframe structure bearish. This may cause prices to fall back to the $12.35-$12.4 support area. However, if ATOM can break out over $13.4, it might signal a significant upward trend. Such a rise can potentially drive ATOM over the $14.8 resistance zone that has been in place since late September.
As of this writing, the RSI reading was 46. Even though it has dropped below the neutral 50 levels, there is no sign of bearish momentum. The OBV was flat as well. This indicated that neither the purchasers nor the vendors were in a position of power. It also suggested that a bullish breakthrough was less likely to occur.
ATOM Records Higher Total Staked Value, Thanks to DeFi
The DeFi sector on Cosmos has been booming in recent weeks. After publishing the “Cosmos Hub Roadmap 2.0,” Cosmos received great interest from investors. In addition, the native token ATOM saw growth in terms of total value locked (TVL), development engagement, and the number of holders in the third quarter of 2022.
According to a tweet recently posted by the Cosmos Daily, the DeFi industry is one of the fastest-growing parts of the Cosmos ecosystem. The TVL of popular protocols like the Kava Network skyrocketed in the previous month to 291.2 million. Osmosis zone and THORChain, two other protocols, garnered $209 million and $105.85 million, respectively.
Related Reading: Bitcoin Volatility Index Suggests Large Price Move Arriving Soon
Still, on on-chain analytics, there was a steady increase in the number of cryptocurrency investors who held ATOM throughout the year. Despite this, there was no significant increase in the number of transactions or the volume. We also saw top DeFi platforms like dYdX move from Ethereum to Cosmos within the past week. One could say that many investors are in for the long ride, especially given dYdX’s big move and the blockchain’s plans outlined in its updated roadmap.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
