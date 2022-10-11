Fetterman helped free man convicted of murdering elderly woman

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman passed a crucial vote that led to the release of a man convicted of first-degree murder in the 1969 murder of an elderly woman.

In December, Fetterman, who chairs the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons, voted with the rest of the board to release Edward Silvis, fulfilling the unanimous vote requirement to recommend clemency. Democratic Governor Tom Wolf granted Silvis’ request on February 15, releasing him from prison.

Silvis, now 82, was serving a life sentence for the shooting death of Alice Siggins, 87, a retired teacher, in an attempted robbery at her County home. ‘Armstrong on April 12, 1969.

Silvis was charged with shooting Siggins once with a rifle before fleeing without taking any money, PennLive.com previously reported. Silvis reportedly turned himself in to state police the same evening.

PennLive.com reported in 2016 that Silvis tried five unsuccessful times to convince the courts to let him out of jail.

At Silvis’ public hearing in December, Marsha Grayson, who represents victims on the Pardons Commission, was vacant and did not vote.

According to the Amistad billa progressive Philadelphia law firm, the Armstrong County District Attorney attended the hearing opposing Silvis’ clemency request, while the Department of Corrections provided support.

Fetterman campaign spokesman Joe Calvello on Monday defended Fetterman’s vote for clemency.

“John’s record on the Board of Pardons has been widely praised by Democrats and Republicans alike,” Calvello told Fox News Digital. “John saved taxpayers money and took an unbiased approach to every case he reviewed, voting to deny hundreds of pardon and commutation cases while siding with the experts in enforcement. the law almost 90% of the time.”

“This individual has not had a single instance of misconduct in his 52 years in prison,” Calvello continued, referring to Silvis. “The request was supported by the Department of Corrections, and the Clemency Board’s vote to recommend clemency in this case was unanimous, with Attorney General Shapiro and corrections expert Harris Gubernick voting yes and Governor Wolf signing the commutation.”

Fetterman’s crime record has come under scrutiny as his race against Republican opponent Mehmet Oz continues to tighten. Fetterman, who once had a sizable lead over Oz, is now just 3.7 percentage points ahead, according to RealClearPolitics’ polling average.

Fetterman voted last year in an unsuccessful attempt to free Alexis Rodriguez, who was convicted of murdering the 17-year-old son of a Philadelphia police officer in 1989.

In March last year, Fetterman voted alone in an unsuccessful attempt to commute the sentence of John David Brookins, who is serving a life sentence after being convicted of murdering a woman with a pair of scissors.

Fetterman also lobbied successfully for the early release of Raymond Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first and second degree murder in a 1973 York County murder.