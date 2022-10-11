Gisele Bundchen Could Grab Half Of Tom Brady’s Wealth In The Name Of Divorce

Pin 0 Shares

Divorces are one of the fastest ways women become millionaires besides some working hard for their money. This time, Gisele Bundchen is not becoming a millionaire through her husband Tom Brady but just adding millions all thanks to her new side gig, DIVORCE! Yes! you can work hard and still add extra dollars from divorce.

Despite being estimated to be worth more than her husband, and one of the richest women in the entertainment industry, Gisele Bundchen is about to increase her worth by $200 million through her pending divorce from Tom Brady.

The estranged couple is yet to come public about their marital issues. According to reports, Tom has not been available to the family as Gisele wished. In addition, Tom Brady was unfaithful right at the beginning of their relationship but Gisele overlooked it and it appears she’s over the sh-t after 13 years and two kids and now wants OUT.

Rumor has it that the model put her career on hold to focus on their kids so her husband could work but Tom didn’t return the favor when the time came and now Gisele is calling it quits.

Via Newsweek:

Tom Brady could lose hundreds of millions of dollars in a divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen, an expert has warned. Rumors have swirled that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback enlisted a divorce attorney after Page Six originally reported that model Bündchen had already done so, as the couple faces difficulties with their 13-year marriage. The NFL star missed some of the pre-season training as he worked through “personal issues” and Bündchen skipped his first game of the season on September 11, instead tweeting “Let’s go @TomBrady! Let’s go Bucs!”—lending credence to the theory that their relationship is on the rocks. Brady could be hit heavily in the pocket should the two split, a leading divorce lawyer told Newsweek, especially if he didn’t have a pre-nuptial agreement with Bündchen. The 14-time Pro Bowl star is reportedly worth over $400 million from his 22 seasons in the NFL. But he could lose half of this fortune unless he had it protected before marrying Bündchen. Divorce expert Karen Jeary, an associate solicitor at law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter, told Newsweek. “Given the extent of Tom’s estimated wealth, $400 million, and that under U.K. Matrimonial law the starting point for division of matrimonial assets is 50/50. Hopefully, Tom had the foresight to enter into a pre-nuptial agreement with Gisele to protect, in so far as possible, his pre-acquired wealth.” Brady and Bündchen share two children—son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady has another son, 15-year-old John, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Do you think Gisele’s decisions are only for financial gains? Share your thoughts with us!

