Blockchain
Here’s Why SUSHI Is Down More Than 10% In The Last 24 Hours
Over the last day, the price of SUSHI, the native cryptocurrency of the SushiSwap ecosystem, has been on the decline. However, this was not just a normal market decline and was tied to rumors that have been circulating in connection to its new ‘Head Chef’ Jared Grey’s conduct in the past and inappropriate sexual conduct with a… horse.
Accused Of Running Scams
A little over a week ago, the SushiSwap decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol appointed Jared Grey as its new head chef. All was fine for a while until the rumors started to emerge. In a thread, a Twitter user called out Grey over some of his previous projects.
The thread alleged that Grey had orchestrated various scams in the space under his company called “Multiplex PC” and had stolen crypto from investors. The account known as YannickCrypto pointed out that Grey had previously been the CEO of ALQO, which had been used to steal user funds. Apparently, the ALQO team had launched a web wallet which had then been used to steal a large supply of ALQO from investors.
The accusations did not end there because Yannick alleges that Grey had taken the scam further. Apparently, ALQO had subsequently been moved to the Ethereum blockchain and then renamed to EONS to make it impossible to trace back to ALQO.
Another scam Grey is accused of is of a crypto exchange, Bitfineon, that was promoted but never went live. The Twitter user explained that Grey had charged coin founders a 1 BTC listing fee for Bitfineon and stole about 20 BTC from founders this way.
Then there were the less unsavory rumors that Jared Grey had been involved in inappropriate sexual conduct with a horse. In true crypto fashion, this last rumor garnered the most interest and has since caused the price of SUSHI to dump.
SUSHI price falls 10% in 24 hours | Source: SUSHIUSD on TradingView.com
SUSHI Takes The Heat
Since the thread and the rumors began circulating, the price of SUSHI has taken a big hit in the market. The price had declined by more than 10% once the rumors were in full bloom, pushing the price of the digital asset down to $1.2 at this time.
SushiSwap Head Chef Jared Grey had then taken to Twitter to dismiss the rumors which he referred to as “baseless accusations.” He denied ever stealing funds from investors and instead said that his business partner had been the one who had actually stolen the funds.
“I have always operated with integrity in this space; you can reach out to anyone I’ve worked with directly over the years,” said Grey. “I’ve had business failures, which CT likes to scrutinize, and I’m OK with that because it comes with the territory.”
Featured image from Zipmex, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
1Kosmos to Discuss the Impact of Web 3.0 and Distributed Identity at Authenticate 2022
Identity and Access Expert Rob MacDonald to Explain How Authentication Will Change with Web 3.0 and How Best to Prepare for a Smooth Transition
SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Blockchain—1Kosmos, the only company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced that Robert MacDonald, VP Product Marketing, will present a session on how organizations can navigate the changes in authentication models that Web 3.0 and distributed identity will introduce.
WHO: Robert MacDonald, Vice President Product Marketing at 1Kosmos, has more than 15 years of global marketing experience with leading B2B and B2C identity software companies. Prior to 1Kosmos, Rob managed product strategy and vision for the Identity and Access Management portfolio at Micro Focus, leading a team of product marketers to drive sales and support the channel. Earlier in his career he set the foundation for content planning, sales enablement and GTM activities for ForgeRock. He has also held senior marketing positions at Entrust, Dell, Quest and Corel Corporation.
WHAT: Web 3.0 will usher in a new, decentralized Internet where people will control their own identity data as they navigate and conduct business online. Rob will discuss how Web 3.0 will impact authentication frameworks used for employee and consumer identity and access management. He will explain how businesses can prepare to transition away from usernames/passwords, one-time codes, and unverified “wallet-based” transactions., etc. to identity-based verification frameworks that align with a decentralized web. He will explain how new Web 3.0 identity standards including Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs) and Verifiable Credentials (VCs) and blockchain technologies can provide an immutable, secure and private ledger to support identity protection and secure online business.
WHERE: Rob will present “How Web 3.0 will Reshape Authentication” at the Authenticate 2022 Conference, Sheraton Grand Seattle, 1400 6th Avenue, Seattle, Washington.
WHEN: Monday, October 17 at 4:45 – 5:10 pm PT
HOW: For more information and to register, visit: https://authenticatecon.com/event/authenticate-2022-conference/. To schedule a conversation with Rob MacDonald, contact Marc Gendron at [email protected] or +1 617.877.7480.
About 1Kosmos
1Kosmos enables passwordless access for workers, customers and citizens to securely transact with digital services. By unifying identity proofing and strong authentication, the BlockID platform creates a distributed digital identity that prevents identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences. BlockID is the only NIST, FIDO2, and iBeta biometrics certified platform that performs millions of authentications daily for some of the largest banks, telecommunications and healthcare organizations in the world. The company is funded by Forgepoint Capital and Gula Tech Adventures with headquarters in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Contacts
Media Contact:
Marc Gendron
Marc Gendron PR for 1Kosmos
617.877.7480
[email protected]
Blockchain
Bitcoin Could See More Pain As Inflation Spikes
Bitcoin trends lower moving towards the bottom of a range created in July when the cryptocurrency scored a multi-year low at $17,600. Now, BTC seems poised for further losses on low timeframes as macro forces remain in control of global markets.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $19,000 with a 1% and 3% loss in the last 24 hours and 7 days, respectively. Other cryptocurrencies are following the general sentiment in the market with many giving back their low timeframe profits apart from XRP.
Bitcoin Trapped Between Global Macro Forces
According to trading desk QCP Capital, after the Ethereum “Merge”, the migration from Proof-of-Work (PoS) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus, was successfully completed, and the sector lost its final bullish narrative. Now, macro factors are the only thing exerting influence.
Thus, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies are increasing their correlation with traditional assets and moving more and more in tandem with global economic forces. In that sense, the upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI) print for September might put additional selling pressure on BTC’s price.
The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) is trying to combat the high levels of inflation, as measured by the CPI, by hiking interest rates and reducing its balance sheets. This is causing a negative effect on the value of almost every asset class except for the U.S. dollar. QCP Capital wrote:
USD continues to remain bid, as real returns on dollar outperforms every other asset class YTD. Commodities and Precious Metals showing grim figures (…). Amalgamation of global macro sentiment has driven correlations across assets back to extremes. BTC correlation with equities and gold (positively correlated) at all-time highs (…).
However, their attempts have been futile as inflation is proving resilient and might continue trending upward. The upcoming September CPI print, to be published this next Thursday, will proving more clues into the current macroeconomic situation. QCP Capital said:
In that regard, all eyes are on the Fed and by extension on CPI print this Thursday, where uncertainty remains high. Sell-side economists are predicting a rise of approximately 0.4% m/m and 6.5% y/y in core CPI, carried by strong shelter inflation.
If the Fed insists on hiking interest rates, Bitcoin is likely to trend lower in the short term. QCP Capital views the “robust” demand in the U.S. job sectors as potentially negative as it contributes to inflation metrics and encourages the financial institution to maintain financial conditions tights.
Bitcoin Whales Push BTC Down, Look Out Below?
The Fed is already being pressured by U.S. allies to stop their interest rate hike program but to no avail. However, this pressure might contribute to a shift in the financial institution’s stance over the long run.
In the meantime, as the economic situation remains at extreme levels, Bitcoin’s upside potential will continue to be limited. In short timeframes, data from Material Indicators shows an increase in selling orders from investors (purple in the chart below) with ask orders of between $100,000 to $1 million.
As long as this trend continues, any attempts of reclaiming previous levels with result in rejection as have been happening over the past weeks.
#FireCharts CVD shows that historically, Whales (purple) with $100k-$1M market orders have had more influence on #Bitcoin price than Mega Whales (brown) with $1M-$10M market orders. Keep that in mind when you are trying to swim with the pod. pic.twitter.com/eVCqM5UTWo
— Material Indicators (@MI_Algos) October 11, 2022
Blockchain
Former NEA Partner Amit Mukherjee launches Chainforest DAO to invest in early-stage web3 startups
- Founded by Amit Mukherjee, former NEA Partner and Forbes 30 under 30 alum
- As a “Venture DAO,” aims to be “The New Standard in Community + Capital”
- Community members earn tokenized carry for supporting Chainforest’s process
- Already invested in eight promising web3 projects: Arkive, Magna, Syndicate, and Utopia
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chainforest is a first-check web3 VC firm supported by the Chainforest DAO and its community. The organization launches today, and applications to join its community and DAO are now open to the public. The Chainforest community consists of more than 400 full-time web3 operators from organizations such as Polygon, Solana Foundation, Ava Labs, Consensus, Poolsuite, and Friends with Benefits. Community members, dubbed “Rainmakers,” can earn $RAINDROP (tokenized carry in the fund) for supporting the Chainforest investment practice. Because of Chainforest’s unique structure, unlike other investment DAOs, its membership is not limited to 99 members, and anyone may receive admission to the DAO without necessarily contributing capital to the fund.
Founded by Amit Mukherjee, who spent more than nine years at the top-tier VC firm NEA, Chainforest began as a Telegram chat filled with thoughtful, daily discussion about all areas of web3. The community members enjoyed the discussion and network so much, they urged Amit to invest more of his time into building it and suggested he convert it into a DAO. Because community involvement is such a critical component of most web3 projects, a community-supported investment firm felt like a natural evolution for web3 VC.
Pioneering a community-driven VC concept
Founders of Chainforest portfolio companies can harness its network of more than 400 Rainmakers for support with any area in which a community member has expertise. Rainmakers are incentivized to support founders as they receive tokenized carry ($RAINDROP) for working with Chainforest portfolio companies. $RAINDROP reflects carry earned in the fund. Additionally, Chainforest’s most popular offering for its founders is its Conscious Leadership Group Forum, led by world-renowned executive coach Diana Chapman. Chainforest also has a deep partnership with the venture studio SuperLayer, which Chainforest founders can access for operational advice and support.
Chainforest’s community model has already resulted in unique insight and deal access.
- 50 percent of Chainforest investments have been founded by community members (Arkive, Stelo, STATION, Zestworld)
- As a DAO, Chainforest is frequently asked to beta test products, which has led to investments in Utopia and Syndicate
- Two additional investments in the portfolio were sourced by Rainmakers
Chainforest intends to continue strengthening its community of builders and thought leaders who are developing the future of web3. To apply to be a Rainmaker and join the network, please visit: http://www.chainforest.xyz/apply.
Amit Mukherjee, Founder of Chainforest, said: “Community-native design is the future of VC, particularly for web3. Chainforest’s unique DAO structure is materially changing the face of venture capital. By tapping on our Rainmakers’ collective professional expertise, we are able to scale faster and invest with greater efficiency to create an impact in the web3 investment landscape.”
Mahesh Vellanki, Managing Partner of SuperLayer, added: “Chainforest’s spirit of collaboration aligns with SuperLayer’s mission to democratize opportunity and ownership of the internet. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Amit and the Chainforest DAO to redefine the future of venture capital.”
Amira Valliani, Policy Lead for the Solana Foundation, said: “Chainforest is the best professional community I’ve ever been a part of, bar none. It laid the foundation for my leap into web3, and I would not be in my current role at the Solana Foundation without Chainforest and its incredible community.
Chainforest is a high-signal, low-noise environment in an industry where there’s a lot of noise. Through the community, I’ve learned about topics ranging from the technical merits of various L1s to frameworks for sizing the DeWi market, and leadership principles I use regularly in my personal or professional life. Whenever I talk to someone in Chainforest, I feel confident that they will be smart, thoughtful, kind, and that I will learn something from them that blows my mind.
Whether you’re a founder, an operator, or an analyst, Chainforest is a place where you can meet amazing, friendly web3 natives. The culture of the community is unlike any I’ve come across in web3. You won’t regret getting involved.”
Kaito Cunningham, CEO and co-founder of Utopia Labs: “Chainforest has added unique value as a Utopia investor. Amit has a set of special experiences with DAOs, both as co-leader of FWB’s treasury team and as founder of Chainforest, which operates as a Venture DAO and uses our software. Because of this background, Amit and Vasanth Thiruvadi (Chainforest Head of Finance) have been able to provide us with highly-specific product feedback that few others can offer. I’ve been a member of the Chainforest community for months now and it is a special, highly-engaged ecosystem. I’d recommend Chainforest to any founder as a source of capital and to any web3 native looking to build deeper relationships in the space.”
Chainforest Founder Amit Mukherjee is available for interviews
About Chainforest
Chainforest is a venture capital firm that is supported by Chainforest DAO. Our mission is to build the most powerful ecosystem in the world that leverages an exceptional community of leaders to build, grow, and invest together to create the future of web3. We harness the collective power of the Chainforest community to create incredible value for our Rainmakers, the ecosystem, and our LPs and other partners. The outsized performance will create a flywheel effect, allowing us to build an elite ecosystem that attracts, develops, and inspires high-caliber talent to be their best selves and to collectively contribute to the future of web3.
For more information, please visit: www.chainforest.xyz/.
About SuperLayer
SuperLayer is a web3 venture studio that builds and supports new multi-chain, tokenized consumer products and applications powered by the RLY protocol. Led by Managing Partners Kevin Chou and Mahesh Vellanki — the founders of Rally and Forte who have more than $1 billion+ in exits between their combined venture and operating experience — SuperLayer works with founders to facilitate the launch, staffing, go-to-market, compliance and fundraising for web3 projects. The studio’s mission is to attract and support the next 100 million people using crypto.
For more information, please visit: www.superlayer.io/
Contacts
KC Maas
[email protected]
Blockchain
Solana Forms A Bilateral Signal For Traders, Will Price Hold Above $30?
- SOL price continues to trend downwards as price remains bearish with price trading on key support.
- SOL trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs.
- The price of SOL needs to break and hold above the key resistance of $45 to resume bullish price movement.
The price of Solana (SOL) continues to struggle to discover its bullish trend as the price fails to break the key resistance of $35 against tether (USDT). The previous weeks saw the crypto market cap as good as Bitcoin (BTC) prices and other crypto assets. Still, the price of Solana (SOL) saw some bullish signs but has struggled as the new week looks more bearish than in previous times. (Data from Binance)
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Despite showing some great price movement in recent weeks with so many traders and investors becoming interested in the price movement of SOL ahead of this month, the price has seen less of a bullish movement as its price continues to struggle to hold above $30.
After the price of SOL dropped to a weekly low of $30, the price rallied from this low to a high of $45, where the price faced resistance to breaking above this region to a height of $55 as the price was rejected and has since maintained a bearish price movement.
The price of SOL bounced from $30 haven faced rejection from $35, but the price could not trend higher as the price continued to trend in a downtrend. If the price of SOL continues in this trend, we could see the price retesting support area at $24 and possibly a lower region for the support price. SOL’s price has held pretty well, considering how uncertain the market has been lately.
Weekly resistance for the price of SOL – $40.
Weekly support for the price of SOL – $30.
Price Analysis Of SOL On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of SOL continues to trade above key support formed in recent weeks when the price dropped from a region of $45 to a daily low of $30.
The price of SOL continued in its downtrend, moving in a range as the price has formed a descending triangle with what looks like a break out to the upside could be imminent.
The price of SOL needs to rally away from key support to avoid price dropping to a low of $24-$20 if the price breaks to the downside of the descending triangle. A break in price to the upside could mean a retest of the $40-$45 region, creating mixed feelings for traders.
Daily resistance for the SOL price – $45.
Daily support for the SOL price – $30.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Step secures an additional $300,000,000 to accelerate growth, launches crypto investing and a national financial literacy curriculum
Teens and young adults can now invest and earn crypto on the Step App and stocks are coming soon.
PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Step, the all-in-one financial solution for the next generation, announced up to $300 million in debt funding led by Triplepoint Capital and Evolve Bank & Trust. The new funding brings the total capital raised by Step to $500M.
With this new round of funding, Step will accelerate investments in product infrastructure and continue to bring ground-breaking financial products to the next generation. Step is the first platform to allow people under the age of 18 to build a positive credit history with their own secure Step Visa Card, opening doors to better terms and more comprehensive financial products earlier in adulthood.
“Gen Z is the generation of creators, entrepreneurs and investors. They are redefining norms and taking control of their financial futures earlier in life thanks to products like Step,” said Jim Labe, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Triplepoint Capital. “We are excited to partner with the Step team to continue scaling the business to millions of financially-savvy teens and young adults.”
In addition to this new funding, today, Step launched crypto investing. With this new offering, Step becomes the first platform to allow teens, with the consent of a parent or legal guardian, to responsibly participate first-hand in the rapidly evolving investing landscape, starting with buying and selling bitcoin. Stocks and other cryptocurrencies will be added to the platform soon.
Alongside the investing platform, customers can accrue rewards in cryptocurrency (and soon stocks) when they shop with their Step Visa Card at their favorite merchants – restaurants, clothing stores, streaming services and more. This is an expansion of Step’s recently launched cashback rewards platform.
“The next generation is hungry for modern financial products that streamline their day to day,” said CJ MacDonald, Founder and CEO at Step. “We are excited about the progress we have made over the past year and the new products that are launching today.”
To ensure the next generation is prepared for their financial futures, Step also unveiled Money 101 – a six-lesson financial literacy program designed to help students and parents nationwide learn the foundations of modern banking. From understanding how banks work to investing in stocks and cryptocurrencies, Money 101 is available to all and is now being taught in over 100 high schools across the country. Users everywhere can jumpstart their financial journey today at step.com/education
“In less than two years, we’ve been able to help more than 3 million customers establish a strong financial foundation and begin to think about their long-term goals,” said CJ MacDonald, Founder and CEO of Step. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer teens and young adults the ability to build credit, budget, spend, save, earn and now invest in their financial futures directly within the Step App.”
To date, Step has raised over $500M in equity and debt financing from Crosslink Capital, Stripe, Coatue, General Catalyst, Triplepoint Capital, Charli D’Amelio, Stephen Curry, Justin Timberlake, Will Smith, The Chainsmokers, Alex Rodriguez, and several other prominent investors.
About Step
Step was founded by financial industry veterans CJ MacDonald and Alexey Kalinichenko to provide teens, their families and young adults with financial tools for today’s modern-day banking needs and to promote financial literacy for the future. The founding team has 50+ years of combined financial technology experience from companies like Affirm, Block, Google, Gyft, Stripe, and Wealthfront. The Series C company has more than 3 million customer accounts and has raised more than $500 million in venture and debt funding, backed by Coatue, Crosslink Capital, General Catalyst, Stripe and several other prominent investors. Evolve Bank & Trust, Member FDIC provides Step’s banking services and issues the Step Visa Card pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Cryptocurrency transaction and custody services powered by Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC. Cryptocurrency services may not currently be available in all states, including in NY or to NY residents. To learn more, please visit: www.step.com or contact [email protected].
Contacts
[email protected]
Blockchain
Music NFT and SocialFi Platform, MetaBeat Attracts Investments From Top Global Crypto Funds
- GSR and GBIC invest in MetaBeat
- MetaBeat collaborates with Polygon Studios to expand ecosystem through Polygon blockchain protocol
- MetaBeat’s $BEAT token sells out on top IDO platforms
SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BEAT #ACCapital–On October 5, GSR, a top global crypto fund and globally recognized market maker, confirmed its investment in MetaBeat, a web3 music NFT and SocialFi platform.
Earlier this month, Global Blockchain Innovative Capital (GBIC), also joined the remarkable investor list for MetaBeat which includes names such as NGC Ventures, KuCoin Labs, AC Capital, Nexus One, Finngram, BCi, Alchemic, Alphanonce, and DigiFinex. GBIC is the global blockchain investment company behind more than 50 notable blockchain projects, including, but not limited to, Aelf, Cortex, Thunder Token, Oasis, DATA, IoT Chain and many more.
GSR prides itself as one of the world’s top crypto funds and leading blockchain investors. With its exceptional market-making reputation in cryptocurrency, it is a leading trading firm in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, investing in more than 70 projects.
To strengthen its presence in the global Polygon blockchain protocol, MetaBeat has also aligned in a collaborative environment with Polygon Studios. This collaboration expands and revitalizes MetaBeat’s ecosystem and vast network of communities, as well as promotes an active and powerful inflow of fandoms into the Web3 realm.
With the recent addition of these investors and collaborators, MetaBeat makes its way toward its well-awaited platform launch, as well as its governance tokens, $BEAT, listing in October.
In September, MetaBeat’s $BEAT token public sales on PolkaFoundry’s Red Kite, a top global IDO platform, and Cobak, South Korea’s largest community and leading IDO platform, sold out with surpassing demand, whilst Tokensoft and Kommunitas IDOs are still ongoing but will soon conclude.
Stephanie Kim, CEO of MetaBeat, said, “The motivation to invest in MetaBeat, by top domestic and foreign investors, means that MetaBeat’s unique Web3-based business model has been acknowledged and highlighted. Based on this, we will create various enjoyable services on MetaBeat for the global fandoms to expand into a Web 3.0 ecosystem.”
MetaBeat is a fan community platform powered by music IP backed NFTs and rewards the fans’ contributions. It is a ‘NFTFI’, NFT + SOCIALFI platform. MetaBeat’s community NFTs are backed by real assets, and music IPs, owned by MetaBeat. By securing strategic partnerships with nine Korean entertainment companies such as RBW, Content X, WM Entertainment, DSP Media, Studio Jamm, Woori Net, TR Entertainment, Beats Entertainment, and J-Storm, MetaBeat has access to a pool of 4,000 music IPs. Moreover, through in-platform services, users can participate in fun challenges, community privileges and events for their favorite KPOP artists.
Contacts
METABEAT
CHRIS VENEGAS
[email protected]
ROYSCOMMUNICATION
SANG HYUK KIM
[email protected]
