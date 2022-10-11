News
Hideki Matsuyama – LIV players should earn ranking points
INZAI CITY, Japan — Players who left to compete in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series should be eligible to earn ranking points, former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama said Tuesday.
Speaking at the Zozo Championship, which opens on Thursday, Matsuyama called the ranking points issue “difficult” and did not provide any details, solutions or clarifications.
“I think they should be able to do that,” he said in Japanese. “However, there is a procedure they will have to follow.”
LIV Golf is financed by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. Matsuyama said he is staying with the PGA Tour.
“I’m a member of the PGA Tour,” Matsuyama said. “The players who left did it because they thought it was the right thing to do. So I can’t say anything about them.”
Viktor Hovland also said LIV players shouldn’t get an automatic exemption for rating points.
“If you want to get world ranking points, obviously you have to go through the process,” said the Norwegian player. “And I think they’re obviously making an effort to get those points, but I don’t think it’s fair to give them a bye just to get points overnight. They obviously have to go through the process, whatever that is. ‘he be.’
Matsuyama won last year’s Zozo Championship – the only PGA Tour event in Japan – with a final round 65 for a 5-stroke victory over Brendan Steele at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, the same venue this year.
He will be the local favorite on the course located about an hour from Tokyo. The scholarship is $11 million.
“The energy the fans provide really helps me, it helps my game,” Matsuyama said. “But on the other hand, there’s the pressure that comes with it.”
Xander Schauffele may be under more pressure than Matsuyama and will also have his own Japan-linked supporters.
The American’s mother has roots in Taiwan but grew up in Japan. He said his wife, Maya, was born on the island of Okinawa in southern Japan, and his mother is from a small island off the coast of Okinawa, Miyakojima.
He said he had planned a pre-tournament meal in the Tokyo area with some of his extended family in Japan.
“I think we’ll probably be around 30, from what I’ve heard. It will be nice to see all my grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins,” he said.
Schauele was asked precisely how much he expected for dinner.
“As much as I can get out of it,” he said.
After the tournament, he heads to the Okinawa area for another family event with his wife’s grandparents.
“I’ve never met them,” he said, “so I’m very excited to go and spend a few nights.”
espn
News
House Dems probably can’t return enough California seats on November 8
Democrats like to say they will likely have to flip three or more California Republican seats in the House of Representatives in order to keep their current slim majority.
Prior to Dobbs v. Jackson of the Supreme Court in June eliminating any federal abortion rights, for whatever reason, it was conventional wisdom to believe that they were unlikely to do so. Things changed overnight with the anti-abortion ruling, giving Democrats a much better chance. A supposed harbinger is August’s 59-41% vote in normally Republican Kansas against removing abortion rights from that state’s constitution.
So the Democrats have a chance. But things remain uncertain here in California, where votes will soon start rolling into county election offices. No race exemplifies this better than Orange County’s 47th District, where two-term incumbent Katie Porter feels in danger enough to buy TV ads spanning the entire Los Angeles/Orange County market, of which his district is only a small fraction.
Centered on the city of Irvine, Porter’s new district has fewer Democratic voter registration advantages than its old one. Porter, nationally considered a Democratic rising star, has big money for these ads, but most who see them don’t know who she is.
She won 51.7% of the vote in the primary elections in June against only 30.9% for Republican opponent Scott Baugh. GOP candidates totaled 48.3%, however, and since then Porter’s campaign has been hurt by the news that after nearly four years in Congress she is still living in subsidized UC Irvine housing, purchased when she became a law professor there. His arrangement is legal, but his revelation weakens him.
His regional ads attempt to recoup this and other losses by focusing on his defense of abortion rights. Abortion was less of an issue in the neighboring 45th District, where Democrats hoped candidate Jay Chen could overcome a 56.8% Republican primary vote to antagonize incumbent Michelle Steel, a former Orange County supervisor. This hope now seems unrealistic.
The Democrats are also not having much luck in the neighboring 40th District, where their candidate, Asif Mahmood, “won” the primary with 40.9% of the vote. The problem is, Republicans got the remaining 59.1%, and GOP incumbent Young Kim will likely win almost every vote cast in June for her party’s other members. Democrats therefore have little chance in the 40th.
Democrats have a real opportunity, however, in the 27th Ward, centered on Santa Clarita and comprising most of Antelope Valley and part of Los Angeles. The newly formed 27th, comprising most of the old 25th arrondissement, is slightly more Democratic than before. However, incumbent Republican Mike Garcia, elected in 2020 by a margin of just 333 votes, led the primary with 50.3% of the vote against 37.4% for ex-Assembly member Christy Smith.
That was before Dobbs. Garcia dithered on the move, noting only that it didn’t change anything in California — let alone the rest of America. That leaves Smith, a strong proponent of abortion, as a slim favorite despite his narrow loss to Garcia in 2020.
Democrat Adam Gray also has a good chance of winning in the newly constituted 13th District, including most of the three “M” towns in the Central Valley: Madera, Merced and Modesto. Democrat Josh Harder recently represented much of that area, but moved a district north this year to run in a slightly more Democratic area. The participation of Latinos will decide this race.
It’s much the same in the redesigned 22nd Ward, which stretches from Hanford and Tulare south into Kern County and west past Kettleman City. Here, Republican incumbent David Valadao beat Democratic Assemblyman Rudy Salas in June by 9%, but a potential large vote from Latinos and the decision to abort make things uncertain.
The Dobbs decision also gives Democrat Will Rollins, running in part on a gay rights platform, a long-range chance against veteran Republican Ken Calvert in the new 41st District, which stretches from west of Riverside to the Coachella Valley. But it would be a major upheaval.
The bottom line: If the Democrats come out with a net gain of two seats among all of those, they should consider themselves lucky.
Thomas Elias can be contacted at [email protected] To read more of his columns, visit californiafocus.net online.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Best beauty and makeup deals Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
An Amazon Prime Day 2.0? Yes! Except this time it’s called Prime Early Access Sale 2022.
The shopping event takes place on Tuesday October 11 and Wednesday October 12, in a variety of categories. But what is one of our favorite categories, you ask? Nothing but beauty!
Makeup, skincare, bodycare, and haircare deals are just waiting to be discovered, and let us tell you, there are. really good.
Don’t believe us? Well, take a look at the sales below that we’ve already gathered. Whether you’re looking to grab a Laneige lip mask at a bargain price or want to try out the beloved Revlon One-Step Blow Dryer brush, now is definitely the time to do it!
Top brands such as ELEMIS, Lorac, Beautyblender, Mario Badescu and many more are included in this exclusive range.
Beauty
1. Beautyblender Pop Makeup Sponge, $15, original price: $20
Create the freshest, flawless canvas with this makeup sponge. Use it dry or watch it expand with a few splashes of water. Either way, you will achieve it day by day.
2. LANEIGE Lip Gloss Balm, $12, original price: $17
Fight dry lips with coconut oil, peptide and adenosine. Did we mention you can also enjoy gorgeous lip gloss with this lip balm?
3. Burt’s Bees Lip Shimmer Holiday Gift, $18, original price: $20
Get ready to pack on the lip gloss. Not only does this lipstick provide a serious color payoff, it also keeps your lips hydrated.
4. LORAC Light Source Mega Beam Highlighter, $14, original price: $24
This high-impact highlighter contains micro-fine pearlescent pigments, so get ready to shimmer and shine wherever you go.
5. LORAC Unzipped Eyeshadow Palette, $33, original price: $42
Another discovery from LORAC is this unzipped palette. It’s a classic and a must-have in any women’s makeup bag.
6. Smith & Cult Lip Gloss, $15, original price: $22
Slap those lips loud and clear! With this super shiny lip gloss you will blind everyone with your beauty.
7. Jane Iredale Great Shape Eyebrow Kit, $25, original price: $38
First of all, the snap case is beyond cute. Second, you can now have wow brows everywhere you go with this brow kit.
8. Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer, $14, RRP: $18
Prep your lashes then coat them with award-winning, ophthalmologist-tested Honest Mascara. Don’t take us away!
9. L’Oreal Paris Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream, $7, original price: $12
Revive a tired complexion, even skin tone, hydrate and perfect skin with this magic BB cream. It’s your skin but better.
10. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Wear Liquid Liner, $8, original price: $10
A classic for a reason, this liquid eyeliner never lets us down. Trust us, it’s a must.
Skin care
1. Dylonic Store Exfoliating Brush, $12, original price: $14
Treat rough, bumpy skin with this Dylonic exfoliating brush. Best of all, it’s not painful to use. Instead, it’s soft and gentle on the body.
2. Health Priority Natural Products Store Organic Vitamin E Oil for Skin and Scars, $20, original price: $25
Handmade in small batches, this vitamin E oil is ideal for dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles and scars. So go ahead and reach your skin’s greatest potential.
3. Comfort Zone Sublime Skin Eye Patches, $50, original price: $59
Reveal rejuvenated, luminous eyes with these Comfort Zone eye patches. They are simple and quick to use, but deliver major results.
4. Perricone MD No Makeup Easy Rinse Cleanser, $12, original price: $15
Remove your make-up with this gentle cleansing gel. In just one step, you’ll cleanse your face of impurities, products and more.
5. Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser, $21, original price: $22
Strengthen the skin barrier, balance your skin and minimize the appearance of pores with this daily cleanser from Cetaphil.
6. innisfree Green Tea Facial Toner, $14, original price: $17
Made with eco-friendly Jeju green tea to hydrate skin, this liquid toner is everything you need and more. Enjoy two bottles: 200 mL and 160 mL.
7. Mario Badescu Botanical Exfoliating Scrub, $18, original price: $26
Rub dub dub, rough and bumpy skin. This discovery by Mario Badescu is soft and smells divine.
8. ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream, $116, original price: $165
Target the signs of aging and welcome supple, firm and elastic skin with ELEMIS. This cream is rich, nourishing and feels divine on the skin.
9. Philosophy Hope An A Jar Hyaluronic Glow Water Cream, $30, original price: $42
Boost your skin’s hydration level with this water cream. It contains glacial water, hyaluronic acid and pineapple extract.
10. Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $12, original price: $17
If there’s anything you need to buy this sale day, it’s this Mario Badescu Drying Lotion. Dab some on overnight and bam – your pimple will be cured considerably.
Hair care
1. VERTU Healing Oil, $35, original price: $44
Virtue is offering 20% savings on the entire brand, but one of our favorite picks is the award-winning Healing Oil. It smells like coconut and locks in moisture.
2. Flathead Products Store Scalp Massager and Shampoo Brush, $7, original price: $10
Easily cleanse your scalp and simultaneously get a soothing massage. It’s the perfect shower companion.
3. Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush, $12, original price: $15
Enjoy firm, quality bristles that glide smoothly through your hair. Leaving tangles and knots in the past has never been easier.
4. Grande Cosmetics GrandeHAIR Set, $102, original price: $145
Say hello to luscious long locks. This three-step system includes a rejuvenating serum, a peptide shampoo and a peptide conditioner.
5. Amika The Alpha 360 Dryer, $210, original price: $300
Featuring two rotating dials, you can easily maneuver between temperatures and speeds. In other words, you can make it your own hair drying experience.
6. Drybar Prep Rally Prime And Prep Detangler, $21, original price: $26
Did someone say daily vitamins for your hair? Yes, we did! This detangler from Drybar protects hair from heat and prepares it for styling products.
7. Aussie Deep Conditioner With Avocado, $10, original price: $17
Get ready for mega smooth and hydrated hair. Simply apply conditioner, wait three minutes and rinse. It’s so simple and so effective.
8. Wet Brush Shine Enhancer Hairbrush, $7, original price: $9
Gently loosen tangles and spread natural hair oils all over your mane with this brush. Sooner or later you will have a head of shiny locks.
9. UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Leave-in Detangling Conditioner, $23, original price: $33
Spray about four to six sprays on towel-dried hair. Just like that, you will have an effective and lightweight leave-in detangler.
10. Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Evolve Ionic Salon Hair Flat Iron, $57, original price: $120
Create elegant styles with this versatile tool. Are you going to straighten your locks or curl them? It’s up to you to decide.
Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.
New York Post
News
Chicago police and family of girl sexually assaulted in Washington Park clash over potential suspect – NBC Chicago
The family of an 11-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted on her way home from school in Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood last week clash with police over whether or not a potential suspect should be in custody and face charges.
Officials say the girl, a 6th grader at Dulles Elementary, was grabbed and sexually assaulted in an alley Thursday in the 6200 block of South Indiana Ave. when she came home from school.
Lissy Wakefield, the girl’s mother, told NBC 5 that members of the community identified a man who matched the description Wakefield gave authorities after the assault. According to Wakefield on Monday, those community members held the man until police arrived on the scene, and he was taken to a local hospital. She says her daughter identified the man when police arrived.
“My daughter identified him. It’s 100% him,” Wakefield said. “The same man who took his clothes off. Who laid her on the ground… feeling her neck. It’s him.”
However, Chicago police do not confirm the family’s account.
Officials told NBC 5 that no one is currently in custody and said no one has been interviewed in the case. Police did not provide any further details of Monday’s incident.
On Tuesday, Wakefield and other family members are due to hold a press conference outside Chicago police headquarters, demanding that the suspected community members identified on Monday be held without bail.
“According to the victim’s mother, she was told by a Chicago police detective that the accused had been released without charge, pending further investigation,” reads a press release about the press conference. .
The press conference is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.
A $4,000 reward organized by community activists is offered for information leading to an arrest.
NBC Chicago
News
Guthrie’s ‘Sally & Tom’ an insightful examination of history, race and power
If you’ve ever encountered an interview with a historian who’s written about the relationship of American “founding father” Thomas Jefferson and the mother of most of his children, Sally Hemings, there’s a good possibility you’ve heard this phrase: “It’s complicated.”
Is it a case of a 41-year-old slave owner taking sexual advantage of a 14-year-old girl? Oh, yes, it certainly is. But how did their relationship evolve over 39 years together? Did it become something more like a marriage? Despite the obvious power dynamic, could the two have actually been in love?
Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks tackles these complex (and perhaps unanswerable) questions in her newest play, “Sally & Tom,” which has just premiered at Minneapolis’ Guthrie Theater. And she does so in an inspiringly imaginative way: By inviting us into the creative process of a Black playwright-actor, her white producer-director-actor lover, and their enthusiastic but resource-strapped little theater company as they approach opening night for her new play about … the relationship of Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson.
Parks has already won a Pulitzer Prize for 2001’s “Topdog/Underdog,” and, after experiencing the Guthrie’s high-energy and expertly executed production of “Sally & Tom,” I can say that this transcends that play in both reach and grasp. It’s a powerful piece of theater that addresses such important issues as racial reckoning and foundational principles forsaken for the sake of capitalism, yet does so with plenty of humor and open-hearted affection for the process of making theater.
And what an honor for Twin Cities audiences to be the first to experience what should be the most talked-about new play of 2022. “Sally & Tom” is a triumph of not only historical storytelling — laying out the subjectivity that enters into such a pursuit — but also finding intriguing ways to explore how history echoes in modern relationships affected by differences in color, gender, economics and status.
As it opens, it would seem that we’ve been transported back to 1790, period-costumed dancers engaging in a minuet. When one of the actors directly addresses the audience, we find that this will be a play called “The Pursuit of Happiness.” But it’s not long before the scene stops and we realize that we’re in the midst of a rehearsal for a play still undergoing revisions.
From there, we watch as the play and production come together — and periodically apart — getting to know eight vividly drawn theater artists, with the linchpin relationship of playwright Luce and producer-director Mike changing while they play the roles of Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson in “The Pursuit of Happiness.”
During the show’s first act, I found myself hoping that the backstage banter would take on a more naturalistic feel — it sometimes seemed as stagy as the 18th-century exchanges of the play within a play — and I got my wish in the second act, when “Sally & Tom” became grippingly real.
Director Steve H. Broadnax III brings impressive order to a potentially chaotic and confusing theatrical challenge. And each actor creates a convincing portrayal, spearheaded by Kristen Ariza and Luke Robertson as Luce and Mike. Amari Cheatom also impresses as a film and TV actor who joins the cast and brings potential buzz to the production, while Kadeem Ali Harris, Daniel Petzold, Kate Nowlin, Sun Mee Chomet and Gillian Glasco each get cleverly crafted stints in the spotlight.
Yes, it’s a “complicated” subject, but Parks may very well make it an overdue part of the public conversation with this excellent new play.
“Sally and Tom”
- When: Through Nov. 6
- Where: Guthrie Theater, 818 Second St. S., Minneapolis
- Tickets: $75-$15.50, available at 612-377-2224 or guthrietheater.org
- Capsule: A brilliant new play about how history echoes around us.
News
Meghan Markle takes on Jordan Peterson and How I Met Your Mother in new podcast
Meghan Markle took to her latest podcast Archetypes on Spotify today to take a look at Jordan Peterson, How I Met Your Mother and Scrubs in a discussion of how the ‘crazy’ label is being used to ‘diminish the credibility of women”.
The episode begins with the Duchess of Sussex issuing a trigger warning advising anyone to “log off” if they find the content “too heavy”, before criticizing Hollywood for its stereotypes of “crazy and hot” women.
Meghan, 41, describes how she herself was called ‘crazy’ and ‘hysterical’, before revealing how – at her ‘worst point’ – Prince Harry got her a referral to a therapist.
She says the anecdote shows the need to “be really honest about what you need and not be afraid to make peace with it to ask for it”.
Today’s podcast begins with Meghan asking listeners, “Hands up if you’ve ever been called crazy or hysterical or what about nuts?” Insane, completely irrational, okay? You get the point.’
She continues, “Now if we were all in the same room and could see each other, I think it would be pretty easy to see.”
‘How many of us have our hands up? By the way, me too. And it’s no wonder considering how prevalent these labels are in our culture.
The Duchess then plays a series of quotes, including one from the American sitcom How I Met Your Mother in which Barney’s character says, “If she’s so crazy, she must be so sexy.”
Next is conservative philosopher Jordan Peterson, who says, “I don’t think men can control crazy women.”
The third segment is from another American sitcom, Scrubs, in which the fictional female doctor Elliot comments, “I can’t take it, Carla! I can’t hide the fool one more minute! I’m just that big mountain of coocoo is about to burst and spit molten madness all over him and he’s gonna die just like that.
The new version is described as a “deep and vulnerable conversation” with actresses Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate and Constance Wu. It also features comedian Aparna Nancherla and former California surgeon general Dr. Nadine Burke-Harris.
The new version is described as an “in-depth and vulnerable conversation” and features actresses Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate and Constance Wu
Meghan says in the intro: “Raise your hand if you’ve ever been called crazy or hysterical or what about nuts?”
In the podcast, Meghan plays a series of quotes, including one from the American sitcom How I Met Your Mother in which the character Barney (played by Neil Patrick Harris, middle) says: “If she’s so crazy, she must be so sexy”.
Next is conservative philosopher Jordan Peterson, who says, “I don’t think men can control crazy women.”
The third segment is from another American sitcom, Scrubs, in which the fictional female doctor Elliot comments, “I can’t take it, Carla! I can’t hide the fool one more minute!
At one point, Meghan discusses what she discovered about the Greek origin of the word “hysteria”.
“I just learned when we were doing this episode that the word hysterical comes from hysteria, which is – wait – the Greek word for womb,” she says. “Plato himself was actually among the Greek philosophers, who believed that the uterus would move around the body adding pressure on other organs, which would then lead to erratic and unreliable behavior.”
She adds: “Calling someone crazy or hysterical completely dismisses their experience and minimizes how they feel. It keeps getting to the point where anyone who’s been tagged it enough times can be gaslighted into thinking they’re actually sick or sometimes worse, to the point where real issues of all kinds are ignored. Well, that’s not happening today.
‘I feel quite strongly about that word, that crazy label the way it’s thrown around so casually and the damage it’s doing to rot society and women, frankly everywhere.
“From relationships to families, shattered, reputations destroyed and careers ruined, the stigma surrounding the word. If it also has this effect of silence, this effect will make women who have real mental health problems, they are afraid, they shut up, they internalize and they repress for far too long.
dailymail us
News
Why is jewelry so rare and so expensive?
Diamonds are known to be the most fascinating jewelry of all. Now think of a pink diamond, the color of which not only adds to its beauty but makes it rare and more expensive than normal diamonds.
On Friday, the sale of an extremely rare, “fancy hot pink” diamond broke all world records to become the most expensive diamond ever sold. The Williamson Pink Star diamond was bought by an undisclosed buyer for 453 million Hong Kong dollars (Rs 400 crore). The pink diamond was sold at auction by Sotheby’s.
According to a report by CNN-stylethe Williamson Pink Star is one of the purest, pinkest diamonds ever auctioned.
Pink diamonds are not as common as white, yellow or brown stones. It is its rarity that makes it so expensive.
We take a look at what makes them so rare and so expensive.
How are pink diamonds formed?
Normally, all diamonds are made up of carbon atoms. These atoms are arranged in triangular pyramids, giving them the unique look they possess.
The quality of a pure diamond is based on its level of transparency and its colorlessness.
According Victoria Museums, they are created when trace elements interact with the carbon atoms of a diamond. Shades of yellow, green and blue diamonds are acquired from chemical elements like nitrogen, sulfur and boron.
The most unique and different from all other diamonds is pink. Rather than trace elements, which are not there, it is the distortion of their crystal lattice due to intense heat and high pressure that turns a diamond pink.
The distortions displace the carbon atoms of a diamond from their normal position and alter the qualities of the light reflected from the diamond. It is this special process of formation that presents the pink color of the stone.
The Gemological Institute of America has classified pink diamonds according to color intensity: Faint, Very Light, Light, Fancy Light, Fancy, Fancy Intense, and Fancy Vivid.
Pink diamonds from the Argyle mine in Western Australia are said to have the highest saturation.
For every million carats of pink diamond produced at Argyle, only one carat is high quality pink in color.
What makes them so expensive?
According to the Sotheby’s website, pink diamonds were first discovered in India in the 17e century in the Kollur mine in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. It then became part of the legendary kingdom of Golconda.
French merchant and adventurer, Jean-Baptiste Tavernier wrote in his travel diary that the 200-carat pink diamond was shown to him in 1642. The diamond, which was called “La Grande Table”, was then valued at Rs 600,000 .
Given its rarity and exquisite quality, the value of pink diamonds has increased dramatically over the years.
Additionally, the single largest source of pink diamonds, the Argyle mine, was closed in 2020 as it was no longer profitable. So, since the closure of the mine, the jewel has become rarer and its value has increased, according to a report by Only natural diamonds.
The cost of a pink diamond ranges from $10,000 per carat for a less intense pink to $700,000 per carat for a deep, intense pink.
What are the characteristics of the Williamson Pink Star diamond?
The Williamson Pink Star Diamond is named after two other pink diamonds – the 59.60-carat, mixed-cut Pink Star Oval Diamond, which sold in 2017 for $71.2 million and the 23.60-carat Williamson Stone. carats of Queen Elizabeth.
The diamond was sold for twice its estimated value. Known for its internal clarity, the Williamson Pink Star diamond has been prized for its journey from a rough stone weighing 32 carats to the finished product weighing 11.15 carats. The diamond has been cut and polished by Diacore’s master cutters.
According to a report by The Guardian, Tobias Kormind, managing director of a London jewelry store called ’77 Diamonds’, said the stone’s relationship with the Queen helped elevate its value. He said: “This is a stunning result, proving the resilience of the best diamonds in a faltering economy. When you consider an alluring connection to Queen Elizabeth, pink diamond prices rise thanks to their increasing rarity and the backdrop of an unstable global economy.
What are the other pink diamonds?
Besides the Williams Pink Star, the Pink Star and the Williams Diamond, many other pink diamonds have been sold in the past.
In 2021, a 15.81 carat Fancy Vivid Purple-Pink diamond, called “The Sakura”, was sold for HK$223 million in Hong Kong.
“Le Grand Mazarin”, a square-shaped light pink colored diamond, was sold for $14 million in 2017. The diamond was originally gifted to Louis XIV by Cardinal Mazarin in 1661.
In 2016, a 9.14 carat pear-shaped Fancy Vivid Pink diamond was sold for $18 million. The diamond sits between tapered baguette-cut diamond shoulders on platinum. It was certified the same year by the Geological Institute of America.
With contributions from agencies
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
Hideki Matsuyama – LIV players should earn ranking points
BAYC NFT Worth $137k Won In Life-Changing MetaWin Web3 Competition
House Dems probably can’t return enough California seats on November 8
Ripple Continues European Expansion, Bringing the Benefits of On-Demand Liquidity to France and Sweden
Best beauty and makeup deals Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Chicago police and family of girl sexually assaulted in Washington Park clash over potential suspect – NBC Chicago
Coinbase Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Guthrie’s ‘Sally & Tom’ an insightful examination of history, race and power
Meghan Markle takes on Jordan Peterson and How I Met Your Mother in new podcast
Why is jewelry so rare and so expensive?
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click