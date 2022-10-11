Hideki Matsuyama – LIV players should earn ranking points

Diamonds are known to be the most fascinating jewelry of all. Now think of a pink diamond, the color of which not only adds to its beauty but makes it rare and more expensive than normal diamonds.

On Friday, the sale of an extremely rare, “fancy hot pink” diamond broke all world records to become the most expensive diamond ever sold. The Williamson Pink Star diamond was bought by an undisclosed buyer for 453 million Hong Kong dollars (Rs 400 crore). The pink diamond was sold at auction by Sotheby’s.

According to a report by CNN-stylethe Williamson Pink Star is one of the purest, pinkest diamonds ever auctioned.

Pink diamonds are not as common as white, yellow or brown stones. It is its rarity that makes it so expensive.

We take a look at what makes them so rare and so expensive.

How are pink diamonds formed?

Normally, all diamonds are made up of carbon atoms. These atoms are arranged in triangular pyramids, giving them the unique look they possess.

The quality of a pure diamond is based on its level of transparency and its colorlessness.

According Victoria Museums, they are created when trace elements interact with the carbon atoms of a diamond. Shades of yellow, green and blue diamonds are acquired from chemical elements like nitrogen, sulfur and boron.

The most unique and different from all other diamonds is pink. Rather than trace elements, which are not there, it is the distortion of their crystal lattice due to intense heat and high pressure that turns a diamond pink.

The distortions displace the carbon atoms of a diamond from their normal position and alter the qualities of the light reflected from the diamond. It is this special process of formation that presents the pink color of the stone.

The Gemological Institute of America has classified pink diamonds according to color intensity: Faint, Very Light, Light, Fancy Light, Fancy, Fancy Intense, and Fancy Vivid.

Pink diamonds from the Argyle mine in Western Australia are said to have the highest saturation.

For every million carats of pink diamond produced at Argyle, only one carat is high quality pink in color.

What makes them so expensive?

According to the Sotheby’s website, pink diamonds were first discovered in India in the 17e century in the Kollur mine in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. It then became part of the legendary kingdom of Golconda.

French merchant and adventurer, Jean-Baptiste Tavernier wrote in his travel diary that the 200-carat pink diamond was shown to him in 1642. The diamond, which was called “La Grande Table”, was then valued at Rs 600,000 .

Given its rarity and exquisite quality, the value of pink diamonds has increased dramatically over the years.

Additionally, the single largest source of pink diamonds, the Argyle mine, was closed in 2020 as it was no longer profitable. So, since the closure of the mine, the jewel has become rarer and its value has increased, according to a report by Only natural diamonds.

The cost of a pink diamond ranges from $10,000 per carat for a less intense pink to $700,000 per carat for a deep, intense pink.

What are the characteristics of the Williamson Pink Star diamond?

The Williamson Pink Star Diamond is named after two other pink diamonds – the 59.60-carat, mixed-cut Pink Star Oval Diamond, which sold in 2017 for $71.2 million and the 23.60-carat Williamson Stone. carats of Queen Elizabeth.

The diamond was sold for twice its estimated value. Known for its internal clarity, the Williamson Pink Star diamond has been prized for its journey from a rough stone weighing 32 carats to the finished product weighing 11.15 carats. The diamond has been cut and polished by Diacore’s master cutters.

According to a report by The Guardian, Tobias Kormind, managing director of a London jewelry store called ’77 Diamonds’, said the stone’s relationship with the Queen helped elevate its value. He said: “This is a stunning result, proving the resilience of the best diamonds in a faltering economy. When you consider an alluring connection to Queen Elizabeth, pink diamond prices rise thanks to their increasing rarity and the backdrop of an unstable global economy.

What are the other pink diamonds?

Besides the Williams Pink Star, the Pink Star and the Williams Diamond, many other pink diamonds have been sold in the past.

In 2021, a 15.81 carat Fancy Vivid Purple-Pink diamond, called “The Sakura”, was sold for HK$223 million in Hong Kong.

“Le Grand Mazarin”, a square-shaped light pink colored diamond, was sold for $14 million in 2017. The diamond was originally gifted to Louis XIV by Cardinal Mazarin in 1661.

In 2016, a 9.14 carat pear-shaped Fancy Vivid Pink diamond was sold for $18 million. The diamond sits between tapered baguette-cut diamond shoulders on platinum. It was certified the same year by the Geological Institute of America.

With contributions from agencies

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.