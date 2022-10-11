News
Historical events on October 11
A collage of images from the war in Iraq. Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
On October 11, 2002, the US Congress authorized President George W Bush to use force against Iraq. The bill gave sweeping powers to the US president to defend his country’s national security against the “permanent threat” posed by Iraq and its efforts to develop chemical and biological weapons.
On this very day in 1958, the unmanned deep-space Pioneer 1 became the first spacecraft launched by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). From then on, NASA embarked on an unprecedented space exploration program. Although Pioneer 1 never reached the Moon due to a technical malfunction, it returned crucial data about the near-Earth environment.
Here are some other events that make October 11 a historic day:
1942: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was born in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
1962: Opening of the Second Vatican Council. Announced by Pope John XXIII in January 1959, the council lasted three years and debated issues related to the Catholic Church’s desire to adapt to modern life.
1968: Apollo 7 is launched from Cape Canaveral. The spacecraft, which was America’s first crewed flight since Gemini 12, made history as America’s first live broadcast from space.
1971: release of Imagine by John Lennon. The song remains one of the best-known works by the British singer and former Beatles member.
1974: US President Gerald R Ford establishes the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to regulate the civilian use of nuclear energy and other nuclear materials.
1975: The iconic sketch comedy and variety show Saturday Night Live premiered on NBC and became a landmark in American pop culture. The show has been the flagship show for talents like Seth Meyers, Jason Sudeikis and Tina Fey. Created by Lorne Michaels, the program continues to have a devoted fan base in its 48th season.
1982: The wreck of the Mary Rose, one of Henry VIII’s warships, was raised in 1982. The ship, which often served as the flagship of the English monarch’s fleet, sank in the Solent in 1545.
1984: American astronaut Kathyrn Sullivan becomes the first woman to walk in space.
1991: American lawyer Anita Hill testifies against Clarence Thomas before the Senate Judiciary Committee and accuses him of sexual harassment. The allegations against Thomas, who had been nominated to the United States Supreme Court, were dismissed and he was upheld 52-48.
2000: The International Association of Women of the Year awarded Russian cosmonaut Valentina V Tereshkova, the first woman in space, the title of “the greatest accomplished woman of the century”.
Mark Hoppus will dive deeper into Blink-182 and the battle against cancer in Memoir
“My world got really, really small. Like, I shut down and it was just my family and dear friends that were in my life,” Hoppus recalled. “I was in the hospital chair for my third chemo session when I accidentally posted it on Instagram.”
The world’s reaction to the news was swift, Hoppus said.
“I remember watching it and people started calling, like my publicist, my manager and my friends,” he continued. “All of a sudden it was like, ‘oh, fuck, I really screwed up.’”
However, his family and friends only had strong support from him.
“But as soon as it came out, there was such an outpouring of support and love, not only from around the world and people on Instagram, Twitter and Discord, but also from old friends I had fallen out with. 20 years ago,” he shared. “They came back into my life, and in that moment I felt like I had turned a corner.”
Entertainment
News
Tim Ryan and JD Vance tangle over authenticity and abortion in first Ohio Senate debate
CLEVELAND — Democratic Representative Tim Ryan and his Republican rival, author JD Vance, each jumped into the Ohio Senate debate Monday night with the same goal: to paint the other as an unworthy impostor of the job.
In a race that could determine which party will control the Senate for the next two years, the two candidates sparred over who had shown genuine concern about the opioid epidemic and the manufacturing jobs lost to China – two of the most pressing issues facing the state. They also argued over who had the more sensible position on abortion, a major issue in this year’s midterm elections. And they repeatedly shoved each other over who was the more believable Ohioan.
Vance, a Silicon Valley-linked venture capitalist whose memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” became an Oscar-nominated film, characterized Ryan as a 20-year-old creature from Washington, D.C., who had lost touch with his constituents. Youngstown neighborhood. district. Ryan, who has spent most of his adult life in elected office, cast Vance as a coastal wine-and-cheese elite who also associates with election deniers while being subordinate to former President Donald Trump.
“I don’t kiss anyone like him,” Ryan said of Vance, paraphrasing a phrase Trump used at a recent rally in Ohio to describe his relationship with the GOP nominee, once a scathing critic of the government. ‘former president.
“Ohio needs a kick,” added Ryan. “Not a a– kiss.”
Vance fired back, “A well-rehearsed line, Tim.” He had repelled a similar attack earlier in the hour-long debate by playing a speech in which Ryan joked that he had to ‘suck off’ his ‘future boss’, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D.N. .Y.
“I’m not going to take a class on dignity and self-respect from some guy caught on video kissing Chuck Schumer and begging him for a promotion,” Vance said. “We’re approaching Halloween, and Tim Ryan has put on a costume where he pretends to be a reasonable moderate.”
The debate here in Cleveland, televised statewide, was the first of two scheduled before Election Day. Both candidates are hoping to succeed retired Republican Senator Rob Portman, and polls indicate a close race, with slim leads on either side falling with a margin of error. Vance has struggled to raise funds but is backed by more than $30 million in publicity bought from outside groups, while Ryan, a prolific fundraiser, has received little financial support from National Democrats.
Ryan’s overtures to moderate and independent voters have been a cornerstone of his campaign. On Monday, he frequently tried to call Vance too extreme for a state that hasn’t voted for a Democratic president since 2012.
“Who said the election was stolen? JD Vance does,” Ryan said at one point before checking the names of several Republicans who have been reviled on the left. “Who is running with Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida who wants to ban the books? You run around with [South Carolina Sen.] Lindsey Graham, who wants a national abortion ban. You run around with [Georgia Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is America’s loneliest politician. They are a dangerous group, and we must confront them. That’s why I’m running to represent the exhausted majority: Democrats, Republicans and Independents.
A moderator’s questions about abortion — an issue that hasn’t driven the Ohio Senate race as much as jobs and the economy — prompted some of the most direct answers Vance offered. on the subject, in particular on Graham’s proposed 15-week ban.
“Some minimum national standards are fine with me,” Vance said. “We are talking about 5 month old babies, fully formed babies, who can feel pain. No civilized country in the world allows elective abortion this late in pregnancy. I don’t think the United States should be an exception.
Vance also said he believed in “reasonable exceptions” under which abortion should be allowed, citing the high-profile case of a 10-year-old girl from Ohio who traveled to neighboring Indiana to an abortion over the summer after she was allegedly raped. He then quickly moved on to questions surrounding the suspect’s immigration status and pinned the blame on Ryan.
“If you had done your job, she would never have been raped in the first place,” Vance said. “Do your job on border security.”
Ryan, who was anti-abortion earlier in his political career, said Monday night that he believes the constitutional right to abortion, lost when the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June, should be codified in federal law.
“This is the biggest government overrun in our lifetime,” Ryan said. “A complete violation of personal liberty and the liberty of women in this state.”
Tia Mowry thanks fans for their support amid Cory Hardrict divorce
They got it.
Tia Mowry has thanked her fans for the “outpouring of love” she received after announcing that she and husband Cory Hardrict are separating.
“Each book begins with a dedication page, and this one is dedicated to you: my friends, my family and my community,” the 44-year-old actress said on Instagram on Monday. She also shared several photos where she posed next to a vintage car.
“The outpouring of love I received from you last week was so uplifting and humbling. I am so grateful to you,” she continued. “New book, first chapter to follow. Love, Tia .
Although Mowry filed for divorce on October 4 due to “irreconcilable differences,” the couple appear to be on good terms as Hardrict commented a red heart and glitter emoji on the post.
After 14 years of marriage, the actress announced the couple had broken up in an emotional Instagram post last week.
“I’ve always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. Wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Mowry wrote alongside a black-and-white photo. her and her future ex-husband.
“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children,” she continued, adding that she was “grateful” for the couple’s 22 years together.
According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the “Twitches” star asked the judge for joint physical and legal custody of their two children, son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4.
Since their split, some fans have speculated that the ‘All American: Homecoming’ actor, 42, cheated on Mowry – which he vehemently denied.
The couple met while studying at Pepperdine University in Los Angeles and Hardrict popped the question six years later. They married in April 2008.
Indiana mayor’s BAC was twice state limit after crash – NBC Chicago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) – The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol level near double the state’s driving limit when he was arrested over the weekend for driving while impaired. drunk, according to court records.
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he was arrested Saturday night following an accident, records show. The legal driving limit in Indiana is 0.08%.
Henry told arresting officers he had “too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser” held at a theater in downtown Fort Wayne, records show. The mayor was swaying, had watery and bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, and argued, according to an arrest report.
Police said Henry was driving and his wife and mother-in-law were passengers when he drove left of center on Saturday night and hit another car. The woman driving the other car was not injured.
Henry was charged Monday with driving a vehicle while intoxicated and driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or higher, two misdemeanors. He was due to appear in court on Monday afternoon.
Following his release from Allen County Jail on Sunday, Henry, 70, read a statement to reporters apologizing ‘for the wrong decision I made to get behind the wheel’ after drinking at the event .
“Like all other residents of the City of Fort Wayne, I will be held accountable for these actions in future legal proceedings,” he said. “I respect the legal process. I will follow legal process. And I will accept the consequences.
Henry, a Democrat who was first elected in 2007, said he plans to run again in 2023. Fort Wayne, 265,000, is 120 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
30,000 non-citizens in Colorado received voter registration mail
DENVER — Colorado’s secretary of state said he mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database issue related to the list of state residents with driver’s license.
Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office has insisted that no non-citizens will be allowed to register to vote if they try.
The news comes at a time of widespread – often unfounded – skepticism about the integrity of the vote after the 2020 presidential election and as Griswold, who has touted her role as a national advocate for safe elections, seeks re-election in November mid-term.
Colorado Republican Party Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown condemned Griswold for the mistake, saying in a statement Monday that “Jena Griswold continues to make easily avoidable mistakes just before the ballots were sent out” by mail on October 17. .
Griswold faces Republican Pam Anderson, a former suburban Denver clerk and head of the state’s county clerks association, who is a strong advocate for Colorado’s mail-in voting system.
Griswold’s office said in a statement that the postcards were posted on September 27. The error occurred after department employees compared a list of names of 102,000 people provided by the Electronic Registration Information Center, a bipartisan, multistate voter registration organization. , to a database. of Colorado residents issued driver’s licenses.
This list of driver’s licenses from the Department of Revenue includes resident-issued special permits for people who are not US citizens. But that did not include the formatting information that would normally have allowed the State Department to weed out those names before the senders exited, Griswold’s office said Monday.
The incident is under investigation, he added. Colorado Public Radio News first reported the error.
Colorado is one of at least 18 states, along with the District of Columbia, that issue driver’s licenses to non-US citizens, according to the National Council on State Legislatures. Colorado also automatically registers eligible voters when they obtain their driver’s license from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Griswold’s office said it was unaware that anyone who received the postcards in error had tried to register.
It sends out notices to the approximately 30,000 people who are not citizens but received the postcards in error. And it makes several efforts to prevent or reject the registration of anyone who is not eligible to vote, including comparing the Social Security numbers required for each application on a daily basis. County clerks will also refer suspected cases to local district attorneys for review.
Sean Morales-Doyle, director of the voting rights program at the Brennan Center for Justice, said the fact that the error was detected shows the system is working.
“It should show, first, that mistakes can happen, but second, that there are checks in place to ensure that mistakes don’t lead to disaster,” Morales-Doyle said. “It’s not good what happened. It appears to be a case of human error and a database error and not a conspiracy, which I think some critics would seize on.
Morales-Doyle said there have been very few incidents of non-citizens trying to register in the United States because the consequences are so dire – up to and including deportation.
The Electronic Registration Information Center, known as ERIC, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving U.S. voter rolls and encouraging voter registration. Some 33 states and the District of Columbia belong to the group. As part of its contract with ERIC, Colorado sends a letter to eligible residents encouraging them to register each election cycle.
The Colorado postcards, in English and Spanish, state that residents must be US citizens and at least 18 years old to register. They tell recipients how to register but do not constitute a registration form.
This story has been corrected to show that the postcards were posted on September 27, not September 7.
Chargers’ Brandon Staley – Was closing in on Keenan Allen after tweet
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley expressed no hesitation Monday about his late-game fourth down decision a day earlier that almost proved costly in a win 30-28 against the Cleveland Browns.
Staley also said he has since met with team captain and wide receiver Keenan Allen, who was nursing a hamstring injury at home when he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “WTF are we doing” moments after Staley’s decision.
Hanging on to a two-point lead at FirstEnergy Stadium with 1:14 left, Staley opted to go fourth-and-1 from the Bolts’ 46-yard line. Quarterback Justin Herbert’s pass to receiver Mike Williams remained incomplete. With 1:10 remaining, the Browns took over and advanced the ball 10 yards before kicker Cade York missed a potentially game-winning field goal from 54 yards.
“Since I became the head coach, we’ve become extremely close,” Staley said of Allen. “We met this morning. Anyone who’s been in a competition knows that when you’re not in it, you can feel some form. Keenan’s heart is with me, with us. I understand where he was at this that time because he’s not with his team or in the fire, that’s one less money than he used to be there… We’re going to get closer because of that We’ve already gotten closer this morning.
Allen, a 10-year-old pro and the Bolts’ receptions leader since 2017, has been sidelined since Week 2 and remains “day to day”, according to Staley, upon his return from a hamstring injury sustained in the season opener.
The Chargers (3-2) will face the Denver Broncos (2-3) at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football.
Despite the scrutiny of Allen and pundits, ESPN’s win probability model agreed with Staley’s decision to go on the fourth Sunday. The winning percentage was 84.1%; the punt winning percentage was 78.9%.
“There’s going to be a decision that a majority won’t agree with,” Staley said. “You just have to have belief in what you believe in and be transparent with your process, not feel defensive or insecure about it.”
The Chargers are 5 of 11 on fourth conversions this season (45.5%, ranked 19th in the NFL).
Last season, in Staley’s first time as head coach, the Bolts converted a league-high 22 times on fourth down on 34 attempts (64.7%, tied for fourth).
“It’s no surprise,” running back Austin Ekeler, who had 199 all-purpose yards on Sunday, said of Staley’s decision to go for it. “I mean, it’s always Brandon Staley we’re talking about here, and we saw everything we did last year, and so it showed in that moment where he believed in us. He said that we had some really good hits, and he gave us the opportunity to go for 1 yard and we missed.”
The Chargers gained a season-high 465 yards against the Browns, which included a season-high 10 catches for 134 yards for Williams, who was targeted on fourth down.
“We wanted to end this game with our attack on the pitch,” Staley said. “They had played a whale of a game. We liked our away game and that’s what I thought was the best decision for us at that time.”
On Monday, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, who was part of a major Bolts defense overhaul this offseason that included the addition of rusher Khalil Mack and cornerback JC Jackson, expressed no no reservations about Staley’s choice to give the offense one last chance. rather than kicking and relying on defense to win the game.
“At the end of the day, Coach Staley makes the decisions because he’s the coach and he knows,” Joseph-Day said. “I will never question this man. I will never question his decisions because he has a reason. That’s why he’s the head coach. … I’m going to ride with him regardless.”
The Browns ran five plays before attempting a game-winning field goal from 54 yards. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett was 1 of 4 for 10 yards and running back Kareem Hunt was stopped without gain by Derwin James Jr. in the series.
“The way our offense was playing in that game gave me total confidence in the game, and the way our defense was defending in the passing game, their kicker, all those good things. I mean it has considered,” Staley said. “But we trusted our attack to play and, uh, that’s the decision I made and I felt like it was the right one.”
