House Dems probably can’t return enough California seats on November 8

Democrats like to say they will likely have to flip three or more California Republican seats in the House of Representatives in order to keep their current slim majority.

Prior to Dobbs v. Jackson of the Supreme Court in June eliminating any federal abortion rights, for whatever reason, it was conventional wisdom to believe that they were unlikely to do so. Things changed overnight with the anti-abortion ruling, giving Democrats a much better chance. A supposed harbinger is August’s 59-41% vote in normally Republican Kansas against removing abortion rights from that state’s constitution.

So the Democrats have a chance. But things remain uncertain here in California, where votes will soon start rolling into county election offices. No race exemplifies this better than Orange County’s 47th District, where two-term incumbent Katie Porter feels in danger enough to buy TV ads spanning the entire Los Angeles/Orange County market, of which his district is only a small fraction.

Centered on the city of Irvine, Porter’s new district has fewer Democratic voter registration advantages than its old one. Porter, nationally considered a Democratic rising star, has big money for these ads, but most who see them don’t know who she is.

She won 51.7% of the vote in the primary elections in June against only 30.9% for Republican opponent Scott Baugh. GOP candidates totaled 48.3%, however, and since then Porter’s campaign has been hurt by the news that after nearly four years in Congress she is still living in subsidized UC Irvine housing, purchased when she became a law professor there. His arrangement is legal, but his revelation weakens him.

His regional ads attempt to recoup this and other losses by focusing on his defense of abortion rights. Abortion was less of an issue in the neighboring 45th District, where Democrats hoped candidate Jay Chen could overcome a 56.8% Republican primary vote to antagonize incumbent Michelle Steel, a former Orange County supervisor. This hope now seems unrealistic.

The Democrats are also not having much luck in the neighboring 40th District, where their candidate, Asif Mahmood, “won” the primary with 40.9% of the vote. The problem is, Republicans got the remaining 59.1%, and GOP incumbent Young Kim will likely win almost every vote cast in June for her party’s other members. Democrats therefore have little chance in the 40th.

Democrats have a real opportunity, however, in the 27th Ward, centered on Santa Clarita and comprising most of Antelope Valley and part of Los Angeles. The newly formed 27th, comprising most of the old 25th arrondissement, is slightly more Democratic than before. However, incumbent Republican Mike Garcia, elected in 2020 by a margin of just 333 votes, led the primary with 50.3% of the vote against 37.4% for ex-Assembly member Christy Smith.

That was before Dobbs. Garcia dithered on the move, noting only that it didn’t change anything in California — let alone the rest of America. That leaves Smith, a strong proponent of abortion, as a slim favorite despite his narrow loss to Garcia in 2020.

Democrat Adam Gray also has a good chance of winning in the newly constituted 13th District, including most of the three “M” towns in the Central Valley: Madera, Merced and Modesto. Democrat Josh Harder recently represented much of that area, but moved a district north this year to run in a slightly more Democratic area. The participation of Latinos will decide this race.

It’s much the same in the redesigned 22nd Ward, which stretches from Hanford and Tulare south into Kern County and west past Kettleman City. Here, Republican incumbent David Valadao beat Democratic Assemblyman Rudy Salas in June by 9%, but a potential large vote from Latinos and the decision to abort make things uncertain.

The Dobbs decision also gives Democrat Will Rollins, running in part on a gay rights platform, a long-range chance against veteran Republican Ken Calvert in the new 41st District, which stretches from west of Riverside to the Coachella Valley. But it would be a major upheaval.

The bottom line: If the Democrats come out with a net gain of two seats among all of those, they should consider themselves lucky.

