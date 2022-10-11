Influencer Bran Flakezz’s solution to sorting out his ‘mess’ life

A man whose life was in ‘a mess’ has shared the genius trick that helped him get back on top.

TikTok content creator Bran Flakezz recently took a seemingly win-win approach by offering one of his unemployed friends the chance to earn a quick buck in exchange for a life settlement.

He revealed in a viral TikTok that he paid a friend of his $150 ($A200) to work as a personal assistant for a day.

“If you’re watching this video, it’s your sign to hire a personal assistant for the day,” he told viewers.

“My friend Ellie is currently out of a job, so I was like, ‘Sister, I’m giving you $150 – can you please go through my closet and clean out all the clothes I don’t want to wear?’ “

He told Ellie she could keep the earnings from any of her old clothes she sold. He also requested that she “vacuum and dust everything”.

TikTok content creator Bran Flakezz helped an unemployed friend in a viral video. TikTok/bran__flakezz

The TikToker, which has more than 200,000 followers, then posted clips of Ellie hard at work in her bedroom, sorting her clothes into neat piles and rearranging her wardrobe.

“She’s changing my life right now,” he told viewers, with text on the screen saying it took him two hours to sort through all his clothes.

Ellie was also shown vacuuming her bedroom floor and dusting surfaces.

“She even offered to color coordinate my clothes, but I asked her to do it by silhouette instead,” the text of the video read.

“She made me feel like I had a Barbie dream house closet.”

He then reminded viewers to support their friends where they could.

“Remember to always be there for your friends and try to help them in any way when life gets tough,” he wrote.

The video – titled ‘My life was in shambles until she came’ – has been viewed more than 300,000 times and garnered nearly 300 comments.

Bran Flakezz showed his friend hard at work in his bedroom sorting his clothes into neat piles. TikTok/bran__flakezz

While many praised his approach to helping his friend, some felt he didn’t reward her enough.

“You owe him so much more!” a comment read.

“Raise your rates Ellie!” said another.

A huge volume of feedback came from people wanting to hire Ellie for themselves or find someone in their area who would provide the same service.

Mr Flakezz then shared an update revealing that Ellie “has already made over $100 selling my clothes, and [had found] several jobs of this TikTok which was my goal”.

He also directed viewers to his Instagram, ellieheartsclothes, where “she also sells her own stuff, so for men and women.”