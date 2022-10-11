Jamie Dimon says Musk should ‘clean up Twitter’, echoes bot concerns

Comedian drinks beer thrown by politically charged heckler





POINT PLEASANT, NJ – Comedian Ariel Elias said her hands were shaking, but she didn’t show it, when someone in the audience at a New Jersey club threw a beer at her over the weekend.

A viral video of the incident shows Elias picking up the can, drinking the beer and the audience roaring in applause.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman spoke with Elias about how she stayed calm to handle the politically charged rowdy.

“Were you as calm, cool and serene on the inside as you seemed on the outside? Bauman asked.

“No, I had so much adrenaline and I was trying to breathe, get a rhythm, not let anyone see my hands were shaking,” Elias said.

Elias was doing stand-up Saturday night at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach. As she often does, she asked if anyone in the crowd had a question for her.

A woman did.

“Did you vote for Donald Trump? asked the woman.

“Did I vote for Donald Trump? What do you think,” Elias replied.

Elias tried to change the subject, but the rowdy persisted.

“I wasn’t talking politics at all. So it was just like, ‘Oh, you’re clearly looking for a fight,’” Elias told CBS2.

The woman in the audience said, “I can just tell by your jokes, you voted for Biden.”

“Okay. I can tell by the fact that you’re still talking when nobody wants you to vote for Trump,” Elias told the woman.

Dino Ibelli, the owner of the club, then walked towards the heckler.

“I said ‘Look, this isn’t about you anymore. You have to keep quiet or you have to go,’” Ibelli said.

The woman came out. Then, according to Ibelli, a man she was with threw away the unopened beer can and fled.

Ibelli said the guy who threw the beer was sitting in the very back, meaning he threw it over people’s heads in the audience before almost hitting Elias.

There was no bouncer at the club that night, but Ibelli said a bouncer wouldn’t have changed much.

“If someone throws something, what do you do? Ibelli said. “It’s not like the Chris Rock and Will Smith situation, and you see the 30 second walk to the stage.”

Elias said she never worried about physical violence on stage in her 11 years as a stand-up comedian before that.

“I think the public is so much more drunk than before. I think COVID has really taught people how to drink,” Elias said. “We’ve all been so locked away for so long and we couldn’t interact with each other and we had to bury all of these emotions and all of these feelings and all of this trauma. So now people are acting on impulse.”

Ibelli has filed a police report and plans to press charges. Elias is ready to go back on stage.