News
Jamie Dimon says Musk should ‘clean up Twitter’, echoes bot concerns
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaks during the Boston College Chief Executives Club luncheon in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. November 23, 2021.
Brian Snyder | Reuters
Jamie Dimon seems to be a fan of Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter to resume.
“I hope Musk cleans up Twitter,” said the JP Morgan The CEO told CNBC’s Julianna Tatelbaum, adding that he thinks Musk should consider eliminating anonymous accounts from the site.
The remarks are the first from Dimon to speak specifically about the Musk-Twitter deal, which was revived last week after a new offer from the Tesla CEO to buy the social media platform at the $54.20 per share price they originally agreed to in April.
In a CNBC interview at the JPM Techstars conference in London that aired on Tuesday, Dimon echoed Musk’s concerns about the number of spam accounts on Twitter, and said the company should give users more control over its recommendation algorithms.
“Why can’t Twitter know who you are when you board, so they can weed out all these people in the public square who are bots and emails and stuff like that?” said Dimon.
“Why can’t they give you a choice of algorithms? As opposed to one that just gives you jazz,” he added.
Musk has made no secret of his concerns about fake accounts on Twitter. In an April statement announcing his intention to buy the company, Musk talked about “defeating the spam bot and authenticating all real humans.” He said he also wanted to make Twitter’s ranking algorithm open source and promote free speech on the platform.
“Elon is very smart”
Dimon’s comments are met with backstage clashes between the two business leaders.
In November 2021, JPMorgan sued Tesla for $162.2 million for allegedly breaching a 2014 contract relating to stock warrants that Tesla sold to the bank.
The lawsuit centered on a dispute over how the bank upgraded the warrants following Musk’s infamous private tweet in 2018.
The suit was the subject of a Wall Street Journal report which said Musk and Dimon never got along. According to the Journal, the couple’s efforts to patch things up didn’t work, and JPMorgan has long distanced itself from Tesla and Musk.
On Monday, however, Dimon praised Musk. “In my opinion, Elon is very smart,” he said.
“They are big boys”
JPMorgan was notably absent from the list of banks willing to provide $13 billion in debt financing for Musk’s purchase of Twitter, along with Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Barclays among the lenders who agreed to raise the funds.
However, a deterioration in credit markets has raised concerns about how Musk’s funding will come together. According to Bloomberg’s calculations, banks could face losses of $500 million or more if they sell the debt now.
“They’re big boys, they can handle it,” Dimon said when asked about funding issues.
Twitter and Musk have been in an endless back and forth over whether to close the deal. Musk worries the company isn’t doing enough to combat manipulation of the platform via bots. Twitter says it’s been honest with Musk in revealing how many of its users are genuine.
In April, Musk and Twitter agreed to have the social media company acquired by the Tesla CEO for $54.20 per share. In July, Musk tried to pull out of the deal, citing red flags around the company’s handling of bots. Twitter then sued Musk in an attempt to force him into the deal.
Twitter and Musk were due to go on trial Oct. 17 in Delaware to resolve the billionaire’s attempt to call off the acquisition unless they reach an agreement first. Musk wanted Twitter to end its litigation against him to finalize the deal. However, Twitter refused to oblige.
Musk was granted a mild reprieve on Thursday, with a Delaware Chancery Court judge ruling he now had until Oct. 28 to complete the deal if he wanted to avoid a trial.
cnbc
News
Colorado Democrat’s office sent letters urging 30,000 foreign nationals to register to vote
The office of Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) admits it mistakenly sent letters to about 30,000 foreign nationals encouraging them to register to vote.
On Monday, Griswold’s office admitted that about 30,000 foreign nationals living in Colorado had accidentally received letters asking them to register to vote. Griswold faces re-election against Republican Pam Anderson.
Griswold’s office insisted that no foreign nationals will be allowed to register to vote and said it was not aware of any foreign nationals who attempted to register following shipments. His office blamed the mistake on a technology glitch.
The Associated Press reports:
Colorado secretary of state says he mistakenly sent postcards to around 30,000 non-citizens encouraging them to register to voteblaming the error on a database issue related to the list of state residents with driver’s licenses. [Emphasis added]
…
Griswold’s office said in a statement that the postcards were sent on September 7. The error occurred after department employees compared a list of names of 102,000 people provided by the Electronic Registration Information Center, a bipartisan, multistate organization devoted to voter registration, to a database data from Colorado residents who issued driver’s licenses. [Emphasis added]
…
Colorado is one of at least 18 states, along with the District of Columbia, that issue driver’s licenses to non-US citizens.according to the National Council of State Legislatures. Colorado also automatically registers eligible voters when they get their driver’s license. of the Department of Motor Vehicles. [Emphasis added]
“Jena Griswold continues to make easily avoidable mistakes just before the polls close… Jena’s continued malfeasance and oddly timed ‘mistakes’ are undermining confidence in our system and creating more problems for our hard-working county clerks.” Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown said in a statement.
“She spent four years serving as a taxpayer-funded partisan hack and MSNBC analyst instead of serving as a fair and impartial secretary of state,” Brown continued. “In 29 days, Coloradans will elect Pam Anderson – a serious, competent, respected and professional leader as Secretary of State.”
The Griswold office will now send notices to the 30,000 foreign nationals who received the initial mailings.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter here.
Breitbart News
News
‘Dancing with the Stars’: Three tied for 1st place, but it’s a cloudy day for the last couple eliminated
LOS ANGELES– Thirteen remaining couples sprinkled the ballroom with Disney magic during week four of “Dancing With the Stars.”
For Disney+ Night, the dancers performed to music from Disney, Pixar and Marvel.
Again, three stars tied for first place on the judge’s scorecard. Wayne Brady, Gabby Windey and Charli D’Amelio each got 36 out of 40 points from the judges.
The judging team of Len Goodman, Derek Hough Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli praised all the teams for the growth they have all shown in this first month of competition.
In the end, the final two couples were Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke, and Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater.
The judges decide who stays and who goes home, and Inaba, Tonioli and Hough voted to save Trevor and Emma.
That meant WABC-TV and “Good Morning America” weatherman Sam Champion had to pack up his dancing shoes and go home.
Sam says he views the positive experience as something that will help him.
“It made me feel like it was time to get my life back,” he said. “I want to feel that joy of being around people. I want to feel that exuberance of learning something new.”
He added that it was Burke’s coaching that helped him change his mindset to try new adventures.
“The connection with her is what makes me even think about these things in the future,” he said. “And dance a little bit into the future and move more into the future, and try new things every year. Because it’s been a long time since I’ve done that.”
“Dancing with the Stars” will air two episodes live next week. Monday, October 17 and Tuesday, October 18 on Disney+.
Disney is the parent company of this resort.
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Shows on Netflix
Netflix sits on a wide array of sci-fi series, from stranger things at black mirror at the OA. It also operates excellent international content, including German sci-fi dark — one of the best series on Netflix, period — as well as hidden gems, such as Canadian Sci-Fi Travelers.
Scroll down to find hopefully the best Netflix sci-fi for you, plus some great international deals.
Read more: Best Roku device deals
netflix
Sadly, this sci-fi series doesn’t have a second season – another Netflix victim who was killed way too soon. Two timelines, cults and a mystery are wrapped up in Archive 81’s tantalizing package. The genre-bending show stars Mamoudou Athie as Dan Turner, an archivist who takes a gig to restore a collection of videotapes. damaged parts of the 90s. He gets way more than he bargained for, drawn into an investigation into a mysterious cult and a young woman who may or may not be dead. A supernatural thriller with horror, noir, and sci-fi seeping into its spooky atmosphere, Archive 81 has it all.
netflix
Yeah, Gong Yoo from Squid Game is in. What else do you need to know? This South Korean sci-fi mystery follows a crew of astronauts on a mission to an abandoned research facility on the moon. Their target: a sample of an unknown substance for unclear purposes. Betrayal, government lies and personal secrets rock this addictive space journey.
COURTESY OF NETFLIX
Love, Death + Robots (2019—)
This adult animated anthology series spans a range of genres, with many episodes hitting the Black Mirror comparison button. Robots in a post-apocalyptic city, farmers piloting mechanical suits, and a space mission gone wrong all appear in the first season. Although the episodes can be hit or miss (some have been criticized for their treatment of women), you’ll find plenty of awesome and thought-provoking animations.
netflix
Stranger Things (2016—)
It wouldn’t be a better list without Stranger Things. If you somehow missed the Duffer Brothers’ ode to ’80s horror and Steven Spielberg, things are about to get tubular. We follow El, an almost mute girl who has been the subject of scientific experiments. She develops telekinetic powers, which she uses to fend off monsters invading from a creepy alternate dimension. The world of Indiana Hawkins is lovingly detailed for anyone in need of a nostalgic 80s hit and the misfit characters, played by a stellar young cast, are part of everything that makes this show a feat.
netflix
Hilary Swank is the big star at the heart of Away’s space drama. She plays Emma Green, a NASA astronaut and commander of a Mars expedition. Things start badly and Emma’s international team fills her with doubts about her ability to command. With time split between Earthbound drama and dependable entertainment above the stratosphere, Away mostly manages to land a full trip.
Laurie Sparham/Netflix
While Charlie Brooker’s dark tech anthology series can be random, at its best, Black Mirror packs its mini-movies with an exploration of futuristic technological ideas through painfully human stories. One of them is San Junipero, which follows two women in the 80s (cue banging soundtrack) as they fall in love in ways they couldn’t in their “real” lives outside of of the seaside town. The technical aspect is revealed with brilliant timing and, in general, the show explores the consequences of our wired lives in disturbing and sometimes uplifting ways.
netflix
Full disclosure: Netflix unfortunately canceled Travelers after its third season, but this well-plotted sci-fi out of Canada manages to end with an ambitious bang. We start with Marcy, a disabled woman who is beaten after helping a friend escape thugs. She dies – then comes back to life. This strong, character-driven sci-fi reveals its secrets in clever ways, following agents from the future tasked with preventing the collapse of society, but also navigating the tricky territory of living a double life.
JoJo Wilden/Netflix
Netflix cancellations don’t get any more criminal than The OA’s cancellation. This wildly unique story follows Prairie Johnson, a blind young woman who returns after being missing for years, now with the ability to see. She claims to be the “original angel” and convinces a small group of townspeople to listen to her impossible story, involving kidnappings and grand escapes. The OA is the genre of grounded sci-fi that catches you and its heroes completely off guard when it presents its fantastical concepts. Watch the flawless first two seasons on Netflix and cross your fingers the third is picked up elsewhere.
netflix
A DNA researcher claims it’s possible to match people based on genetics and founds a matching service. A murder investigation takes a turn. The One is based on a book of the same name by John Marrs, published in 2016.
netflix
Lost in Space (2018-2021)
The reboot of the 1965 series of the same name takes us to the year 2046, two years after humanity found itself on the brink of extinction. The talented Robinson family sets off with a crew to colonize a new planet. Along with unmissable family drama, they face strange new environments and a strange alien robot who befriends young Will. The mystery, heart, and a memorable villain in Parker Posey’s Dr. Smith give Lost in Space plenty of fuel to get off the ground (Seasons 2 and 3 are much improved over Season 1).
Screenshot Warner Bros./YouTube/CNET
If The 100 sounds like your standard teen drama, get ready to exceed your expectations. There’s a reason this post-apocalyptic series has scored seven seasons: The 100 brings rich world-building and moral dilemmas that push stereotypical characters into unique and fascinating places. The 100 in question are a generation of juvenile inmates sent to Earth to determine if it is habitable after the apocalypse. 100 percent try this one.
netflix
This apocalyptic sci-fi from Belgium will probably get you out of the air anytime soon. Set on an airplane, Into the Night sees a red eye hijacked by a soldier who, along with the rest of the passengers, ends up surviving a deadly world event on the ground. Can they get the plane moving long enough to get them to safety? This premise alone should be enough to entice you to catch this excellent, tense thriller.
netflix
Germany’s response to Stranger Things deliberately takes its time before getting into some completely intriguing and quirky locations. A sci-fi noir, Dark weaves together time travel, conspiracies and estranged families in an intergenerational story sparked by the disappearance of a child. If those kind of meticulously crafted layers are what you’re looking for in your storytelling, settle in. All three seasons of Dark’s meditative look at time travel and its effects on human nature are waiting to hit you hard.
Murray Close/Netflix
From the creators of The Matrix comes another story that plays with reality. Sense8 follows eight strangers from around the world who discover they are mentally and emotionally connected. Not only do these windows into vastly different lives teach tolerance, but “sensates” can also tap into each other’s skills in the face of a sinister organization hunting them down. If you like the diverse characters of Sense8, you’ll fall head over heels in love with this serious and sultry sci-fi drama.
netflix
Modified Carbon (2018-2020)
Altered Carbon is set in a cyberpunk world where human consciousnesses can be transferred into different bodies. This sees investigator and ex-soldier Takeshi Kovacs transported in the body of Joel Kinnaman in season 1 and Anthony Mackie in season 2. Initially, Kovacs’ story involves solving a murder, before he embarks on a quest to find out what happened to his own Lost. to like. Altered Carbon can be clunky at times, but its visual candy and entertainment value hoist you through the exposition and overbearing social commentary.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
CNET
News
Army secretary warns officers to ‘steer clear of culture wars’ following investigation into major who called out Tucker Carlson
-
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth warned leaders against using social media during a press conference on Monday.
-
His comments come after an investigation found Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe’s Twitter activity was inappropriate.
-
In 2021, Donahoe criticized a segment by Tucker Carlson on efforts to welcome female soldiers.
Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth warned general officers against engaging with social media, advising them to ‘steer clear of culture wars’ during a press conference on Monday, according to Task & Purpose, a publication covering the United States Armed Forces.
At the annual meeting of the Association of the American Army in Washington, D.C., Wormuth said that one of the most important things to herself and to the Army Chief of Staff, the General James McConville, is that the military remains apolitical, the newspaper reported.
“Because frankly, we need to be able to have a broad appeal. While only 9% of kids are interested in serving, we need to make sure that we’re careful not to alienate large swaths of the American public at the army,” Wormuth said.
Wormuth’s comments come after an Army Inspector General investigation of Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe found his use of Twitter to be inappropriate after he criticized a March 2021 Fox News segment by Tucker Carlson.
In the segment, Carlson attacked the Department of Defense for trying to make military service more accommodating for women by creating maternity uniforms, for example.
On March 10, 2021, Donahoe tweeted, “This is me yesterday leading a re-enlistment for one of the tens of thousands of women serving in our military. Just a reminder that @TuckerCarlson couldn’t have been more wrong.”
“While potentially admirable,” the Army IG report said, according to Task&Purpose, “[Donahoe’s] post brought a measurable amount of negative publicity to the military, enough for [the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs] warned [the Secretary of the Army] fallout.”
The outlet reported that when asked on Monday what female soldiers serving in the military might think of the outcome of the investigation, Wormuth said she “doesn’t want the soldiers, that he acts of women or soldiers from other communities, feel alienated”.
“We always want to have our soldiers’ backs,” she added. “I think there are ways to do it that are more effective than others…I think there is absolutely a way to defend our soldiers and support them, but I think the key is really the tone and watch your audience.”
Representatives for Carlson and the U.S. Armed Forces did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Read the original article on Business Insider
yahoo
News
What It Takes To Participate In The “World’s Toughest Snowman Race”
Trekking through the mountains is considered to be the most difficult task that many aim to accomplish in their lifetime. Bhutan moved up a little more.
The country is set to host an international high altitude ultra-marathon called the Snowman Race.
From October 13, it will be the toughest marathon in the world. Runners will participate in one of the most remote and challenging foot races in the Eastern Himalayas.
According to several media, the race is an initiative of the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who wants to use this platform to raise awareness of climate emergencies.
Let’s take a closer look at the details of the Snowman Race.
About the Snowman Race
The marathon will take place over five days from October 13 to 17. It will see the participation of 29 athletes, including nine from Bhutan.
The trail will cover a distance of 203 km in the Himalayan wilderness. The highest point of this trail will be at 17,946 feet.
The itinerary will cover Bhutan’s famous Snowman Trek, which usually takes up to 20 days. Only a few people were able to complete the difficult journey.
From Gasa to Bumthang, the trail will cross 11 passes, six mountains that will rise to more than 7,000 meters above sea level, glaciers and two national parks, according to a report by Kuensel.
Athletes from the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, Singapore, Tanzania, Switzerland and the United Kingdom will join the marathon.
The event will conclude with a virtual climate conclave, which is expected to take place a day after the race ends. The conclave is expected to shed light on the effects of global warming. It will also provide a platform for those directly affected by opponents of climate change.
A marathon for the climate cause
Through Snowman Race, Bhutan hopes to mobilize efforts for climate action. According to its official website, it is inspired by His Majesty the King who was a strong advocate for the conservation of natural and cultural heritage.
The marathon will draw the world’s attention to the effects of climate change and its impact on the lives of people living in fragile mountain ecosystems.
The course of the Snowman Race offers prime examples of the effects of climate change. The country is currently under threat as glaciers continue to melt, leading to flooding of valleys under the mountains.
The trail shows the far-reaching impacts of climate change and the marathon will serve as a reminder of all that needs to be done to combat it.
Bhutan is a country that has pledged to remain carbon neutral after climate change severely devastated many lives in the past. The resulting catastrophic floods have already washed away many villages, killed countless people and devastated livelihoods and wildlife.
All these questions will be highlighted during the marathon and will be debated during the climate conclave.
The runners who made the cut
The selection race for the marathon took place last year.
Among the athletes selected is Pema Zam who finished second in the Snowman Race selection race. In the past, she has participated in more than 40 lowland marathons since 2015. She also participated in the Laya Run of Bhutan for three consecutive years from 2017 to 2019. In 2018, she obtained the sixth position in the Coronation Marathon and the fifth in the Bhutan International Marathon.
She said Kuensen“With training and practice, I am determined to run the Snowman Race. I want to experience changing situations in the mountains.
Another athlete, Sangay from Bhutan, completed the selection race in about five hours. He served as a sergeant in the Royal Bhutan Army and was also a physical instructor at the military training center. He said that as part of his preparation for the Snowman Race, he wanted to get professional training. “I’m excited because the race is unlike any other marathon I’ve run so far,” he added.
A single mother, Tashi Chozom from Bhutan, topped the women’s category in the selection race. She has been a professional cultural and trekking guide in Bhutan since 2006. “I was fit for hiking but not for a marathon. The snowman trail is known as one of the most difficult trails. I am worried and excited at the same time,” she said.
Apart from runners from Bhutan, athletes like Holly Zimmermann from Germany, Ashly Winchester from USA, Matthew Chapman from New Zealand, Wataru Iino from Japan among others also made the cut.
Other mountain races
Another mountain race well known to runners is the Dragon’s Back Race which follows the mountainous backbone of Wales from north to south. The trail covers a distance of 380 km which traverses 17,4000 meters of wild, untracked, remote and mountainous terrain. Unlike the Snowman Race, the Dragon’s Back Race lasts six days.
The route passes through Snowdonia and the Brecon Beacons in the UK. Athletes also have to tackle the biggest and highest peaks in Wales during the trip.
The race was first held in 1992.
According to a report by Travel and leisure, Himachal Pradesh hosted a snow marathon this year in March. The event included four different categories of marathons – a full marathon, a half marathon and two varieties of races that covered a distance of 10 km and five kilometers respectively.
With contributions from agencies
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
Comedian Ariel Elias drinks beer thrown by heckler demanding to know if she voted for Donald Trump
POINT PLEASANT, NJ – Comedian Ariel Elias said her hands were shaking, but she didn’t show it, when someone in the audience at a New Jersey club threw a beer at her over the weekend.
A viral video of the incident shows Elias picking up the can, drinking the beer and the audience roaring in applause.
CBS2’s Ali Bauman spoke with Elias about how she stayed calm to handle the politically charged rowdy.
“Were you as calm, cool and serene on the inside as you seemed on the outside? Bauman asked.
“No, I had so much adrenaline and I was trying to breathe, get a rhythm, not let anyone see my hands were shaking,” Elias said.
Elias was doing stand-up Saturday night at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach. As she often does, she asked if anyone in the crowd had a question for her.
A woman did.
“Did you vote for Donald Trump? asked the woman.
“Did I vote for Donald Trump? What do you think,” Elias replied.
Elias tried to change the subject, but the rowdy persisted.
“I wasn’t talking politics at all. So it was just like, ‘Oh, you’re clearly looking for a fight,’” Elias told CBS2.
The woman in the audience said, “I can just tell by your jokes, you voted for Biden.”
“Okay. I can tell by the fact that you’re still talking when nobody wants you to vote for Trump,” Elias told the woman.
Dino Ibelli, the owner of the club, then walked towards the heckler.
“I said ‘Look, this isn’t about you anymore. You have to keep quiet or you have to go,’” Ibelli said.
The woman came out. Then, according to Ibelli, a man she was with threw away the unopened beer can and fled.
Ibelli said the guy who threw the beer was sitting in the very back, meaning he threw it over people’s heads in the audience before almost hitting Elias.
There was no bouncer at the club that night, but Ibelli said a bouncer wouldn’t have changed much.
“If someone throws something, what do you do? Ibelli said. “It’s not like the Chris Rock and Will Smith situation, and you see the 30 second walk to the stage.”
Elias said she never worried about physical violence on stage in her 11 years as a stand-up comedian before that.
“I think the public is so much more drunk than before. I think COVID has really taught people how to drink,” Elias said. “We’ve all been so locked away for so long and we couldn’t interact with each other and we had to bury all of these emotions and all of these feelings and all of this trauma. So now people are acting on impulse.”
Ibelli has filed a police report and plans to press charges. Elias is ready to go back on stage.
Grub5
Jamie Dimon says Musk should ‘clean up Twitter’, echoes bot concerns
Colorado Democrat’s office sent letters urging 30,000 foreign nationals to register to vote
‘Dancing with the Stars’: Three tied for 1st place, but it’s a cloudy day for the last couple eliminated
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Shows on Netflix
Army secretary warns officers to ‘steer clear of culture wars’ following investigation into major who called out Tucker Carlson
What It Takes To Participate In The “World’s Toughest Snowman Race”
Comedian Ariel Elias drinks beer thrown by heckler demanding to know if she voted for Donald Trump
Fetterman helped free man convicted of murdering elderly woman
Powerball jackpot hits $420 million
Terra Classic (LUNC) Notches 5% Spike In The Last 24 Hours
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain