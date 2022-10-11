Julia floods Central America after making landfall in Nicaragua – NBC Chicago

Lunar Alert: There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions today. The Moon is in Taurus.

Happy Birthday Tuesday, October 11, 2022:

You are a witty, charming and enthusiastic optimist. People enjoy your company. You are thoughtful and well spoken. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to take stock. It is also time to let go of people, places, and possessions or whatever is holding you back.

RAM

(March 21-April 19)

★★★★

Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced than you today, as it might be helpful for you to do so. After all, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who came before you? Tonight: Protect your assets.

BULL

(April 20-May 20)

★★★★

It will be easy for you to be productive at work today because things will run smoothly. You’re ready to roll up your sleeves and tackle important issues in a practical way. No doubt this will impress bosses and anyone in authority, as they see you as conscientious in getting things done. Tonight: A surprise?

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

★★★★★

It’s a great day to perfect your technique or practice something, perhaps in the arts or music, or perhaps a physical skill related to a sport or a particular trade. Today you have the patience to do something over and over again until you succeed. Tonight: You are restless.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

★★★

A family discussion, especially with a parent or older family member, will go well today because all parties involved want concrete results. In particular, it’s a strong day for discussing legacies and well-planned endings. It’s also a great day to tackle home repair and redecorating projects. Tonight: New friends?

LEO

(July 23-August 22)

★★★★

It’s a wonderful day to make plans for the future. Likewise, it’s a great day for studying, as your mind is focused and you’re mainly concerned with practical matters. Discussions with others will be serious. Maybe someone more knowledgeable than you can give you advice. Tonight: Be careful.

VIRGIN

(August 23-September 22)

★★★★

It is an excellent day for business and commerce, as you will be precise and careful in all the financial transactions you make. In the meantime, if you’re shopping today, you’ll want to buy practical and durable items. No ostrich boas today! Tonight: Plans change.

BALANCE

(Sep 23-Oct 22)

★★★★★

It’s a fabulous day for you. It will be easy for you to be disciplined and you will channel your energy into getting what you want or doing what you want to do. Plus, you’ll get great satisfaction and a sense of accomplishment from everything you do, especially getting better organized. Tonight: Check your finances.

SCORPIO

(23 Oct-21 Nov)

★★★★

It’s a wonderful day for doing research of all kinds because you are focused, patient, and persistent. You will leave nothing to chance. In fact, whatever you do, you might find ways to improve your job or get a better job in the future. Tonight: Someone surprises you.

SAGITTARIUS

(22 Nov-21 Dec)

★★★

A discussion with an older or more experienced colleague or friend will yield positive results today. Listen to what others are saying. If you’re involved with a club or group, today is a good day to discuss future goals and agree on a mission statement. Tonight: Labor disruptions.

CAPRICORN

(22 Dec-19 Jan)

★★★★

Today is a great day! People look up to you and are willing to listen to what you say. During this time, you will exercise discipline and self-control. You might have great tips for others on how to save something or avoid waste. Tonight: the social plans change.

AQUARIUS

(20 Jan-18 Feb)

★★★★

It will be easy to study today because your mind is focused and your concentration skills are excellent. You can use this energy to make future travel plans, to complete an important article or manuscript, or to continue discussions on legal or medical matters. Tonight: A surprise at home.

PISCES

(February 19-March 20)

★★★★

It’s a good day to go over paperwork and get better organized, especially when it comes to issues related to taxes, debts, inheritances, and shared property. It’s because you have the patience and perseverance to deal with things that you could usually avoid. Cheer! Tonight: Be careful.

BORN TODAY

Actress Jane Krakowski (1968), politician, diplomat, activist Eleanor Roosevelt (1884), actor Matt Bomer (1977)