JERUSALEM — Israel’s prime minister said Tuesday the country had reached a “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon on their shared maritime border after months of US-brokered negotiations.
Long-time relationship spawns long-lost child
Dear Amy: Thirty years ago, I started a romantic relationship with “Bonnie”. We were both married.
The relationship lasted 16 years and produced one child (“W”).
Bonnie was very happy that I was W’s father. I was able to visit/play with W as a toddler and had two chance encounters with W as a child.
After 16 years, Bonnie stopped seeing me, but we continued to talk on the phone almost daily. We talked for six years, but Bonnie suddenly stopped.
It was nine years ago.
Along with missing Bonnie, I really miss hearing about W. Bonnie knew I loved kids and she did a wonderful job of educating me about W’s life.
I tried to contact Bonnie, but she didn’t answer.
Thanks to social media, I see that W is doing well and seems to have a good life.
I don’t know if Bonnie has ever spoken to W about me, but I imagine it’s a very difficult subject to bring up with your adult child when you’re still married.
W works near me, and I would like to introduce myself.
I would much rather have Bonnie introduce me, but she seems to have closed that door.
It would be very easy for me to prove that I am the father of W.
I don’t want to interfere with Bonnie’s wedding.
The main thing I want is for W to know that I care.
I don’t think W has the best relationship with Bonnie’s husband, and I hope meeting me would help.
Although it would be surprising and heartbreaking, I wouldn’t expect W to change his life for me.
Any continued relationship would be totally dependent on W.
Children should know who their biological parents are, but should I?
— Eager Dad
Dear Desirous: You describe decades of infidelity and very brief contact with the child you fathered — without acknowledgment, involvement, or financial support — and then wonder if you’re doing the right thing.
Uh, no to that.
No to all that.
Yes, “W” has the right to know his DNA heritage, and you must disclose it. W also has the right to agree or refuse to have a personal relationship with you.
And yes, this contact could blow up “Bonnie’s” marriage and affect everyone’s life (including yours) in potentially extremely profound ways.
I suggest contacting W by private message (that way you can see if the message has been opened and read).
Include all the ways W can contact you and wait for W to decide what to do about this important and potentially life-changing turn.
Dear Amy: I work in a hospital that has a dress code that clearly states that staff should not wear perfume or cologne.
I am allergic to certain perfumes and chemicals and have submitted a letter from my doctor to the employee health department and director of nursing – to no avail.
Everyone in my unit is aware of my allergy and they continue to wear strong perfume and cologne.
Usually this makes me vomit several times during my shift.
I’m usually short of breath, but I have a rescue inhaler and usually recover in about an hour.
Last week I had a swollen tongue and sores in my mouth from the exposure.
My final reaction was terrifying and it took several days for the sores to disappear.
I love my work.
I’ve been there for eight years and was hoping to retire there (I’m 50).
What should I do?
— Allergic employee
Dear allergic: Your colleagues are putting your health at risk, and your body’s response—vomiting, shortness of breath, and sores—could also put your medically fragile patients at risk.
The way you describe the behavior of your colleagues amounts to bullying at work and a complete disregard for your health.
You should take your advocacy up several notches, by contacting HR, your union (if you have one), a labor lawyer and researching your rights and options through the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. employment (eeoc.gov).
Dear Amy: “Extremely Conflicted Husband” described his wife’s advanced dementia and pondered whether he should succumb to temptation and respond to an aggressive friend he went to high school with.
I couldn’t believe you told him to go ahead.
– Upset
Dear Upset: I advised Conflicted to avoid his old high school fling. I said I thought he could pursue a relationship with a nice, stable person – as long as he didn’t abandon his wife.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
10 facts about the terrible start to the Premier League
Liverpool’s dismal start to the 2022-23 Premier League season continued with Sunday’s 3-2 defeat at Arsenal which left them wallowing in 10th in the table.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have amassed just 10 points so far this season after losing two and drawing four of their first eight league games.
The Reds have racked up totals of over 90 points in three of the previous four seasons, including 99 when they won the title in 2019-20, to see them struggle to tread water in the mid-table under two of the three newly promoted teams. came as a shock.
Here are 10 facts and stats that help illustrate just how disappointing Liverpool have been so far this season.
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)
1. Far from the beat
Arsenal’s 3-2 victory meant they moved back to the top of the Premier League above Manchester City, while defeated Liverpool slipped to 10th place, 14 points behind leaders. It comes after Klopp’s side finished 23 points above the Gunners in last season’s standings.
2. Drop points galore
Liverpool have dropped points in six of their first eight league games of the 2022-23 campaign. In total, the Reds have already seen 14 points go begging this season.
For comparison, it took until their 19th game last season to lose that many points and they only dropped 12 points overall in their title-winning 2019-20 season.
3. Worst start in a decade
Liverpool recorded their worst start to a league campaign in a decade since 2012-13, when they picked up nine points from their first eight games under Brendan Rodgers in his first season in charge of Anfield. The team then finished seventh in the table, 28 points behind champions Manchester United.
However, it’s not the Reds’ worst start to the Premier League season; it happened in 2010-11 under Roy Hodgson, when his side got six points from their first eight matches.
Julien Laurens reacts to Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Liverpool.
4. Play catch-up
Thanks in large part to a newly acquired knack for conceding early goals, Liverpool have already spent more time behind in games this season (251 minutes) than they have all season. last (236 minutes).
5. Slow starts
Liverpool have found themselves behind at half-time on six occasions this season, having been behind just once at half-time last season – at Manchester City in April. The Reds trailed 2-1 at half-time at the Etihad only for Sadio Mane to equalize in the first minute of the second half, and the game ended 2-2.
What else, according to Optathe Reds have been so slow to start this campaign that if all 2022-23 Premier League games had ended at half-time they would be at the lowest point in the league with just four points to their name (W1 D1 L6 ).
6. Problems during their travels
The loss to Arsenal at the Emirates was Liverpool’s fourth successive trip without a win in the Premier League, marking their longest streak since October to December 2020, when they went five games in a row without winning any.
– Weekend review: Liverpool’s title tilt in tatters
– Olley: Arsenal make a big statement as title contenders
7. Curse of Bournemouth
Jurgen Klopp must be ruining the day his side went wild to record an emphatic 9-0 victory over Bournemouth on August 27. Since that fateful day, which led to the dismissal of Scott Parker as manager, the Cherries are unbeaten in the Premier League and have collected nine points from five games under caretaker boss Gary O’Neil. Only Manchester City (13), Arsenal (12) and Tottenham (10) have gained more points over this period.
On the other hand, Liverpool have only picked up five points since, and as such are now even two points below Bournemouth in the table (although the Cherries have played one game more.)
8. Precarious goal difference
One of the quirks of the current Premier League standings is that 10th-placed Liverpool are below three teams with a negative goal difference: Manchester United (5th place, -2), Bournemouth (8th, -12) and Fulham (9th, – 4).
But without that 9-0 thrashing of the Cherries at the end of August to distort their +/- column, the Reds would also have a negative goal difference (-1).
9. Salah loses the golden touch
Mohamed Salah – who shared the Premier League Golden Boot last season with Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min after scoring 23 goals – appeared to have started the season in strong form with a goal and an assist in the win 3-1 against Manchester City in the Community Shield. However, the Egyptian’s goal output has since been disappointing with just two league goals in his first eight league appearances, and none in his last five.
Indeed, Salah’s last Premier League goal came in a 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 22. Since then he has failed to score against Bournemouth, Newcastle, Everton, Brighton and Arsenal.
Meanwhile, former team-mate Mane has already scored four goals in nine Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich and seven in 14 games overall. Just say.
10. Pay the penalty
Bukayo Saka delivered the crucial blow for Arsenal on Sunday when the 21-year-old striker converted the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 76th minute.
While the finish was confident and assured, the numbers were certainly also on Saka’s side when he got up, as Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson’s record against penalties is enough to give most takers a welcome boost.
The Brazil international has saved just one of the 12 penalty kicks he has faced in his career so far, with seven (including Saka’s) being scored and four missed.
Information from ESPN’s Statistics and News Group was used in this report
Israel says ‘historic’ maritime border deal reached with Lebanon
At stake are the rights to exploit underwater natural gas reserves in areas of the eastern Mediterranean that the two countries – which do not have diplomatic relations – claim.
Prime Minister Yair Lapid called the deal a “historic achievement that will bolster Israel’s security, inject billions into the Israeli economy and provide stability to our northern border.”
The agreement should allow additional production of natural gas in the Mediterranean. Lebanon hopes gas exploration will help pull the country out of its spiraling economic crisis.
Senior US energy envoy Amos Hochstein, whom Washington appointed a year ago to mediate the talks, presented a modified maritime border deal proposal to Lebanon’s chief negotiator, Vice President Elias Bou Saab, late Monday evening, according to local media and officials.
The final draft of the deal will be presented to Israel’s caretaker government for approval this week, less than weeks before the country goes to the polls for the fifth time in less than four years.
Lebanon and Israel have been officially at war since the creation of Israel in 1948 and the two countries claim some 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea.
Bou Saab handed a draft proposal last Thursday to President Michel Aoun, Acting Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri. He told the press that the proposal was in its “final form”.
Aoun’s office said in a statement that the latest version of the proposal “satisfies Lebanon, meets its demands and preserves its rights over its natural resources”, and will hold consultations with officials before making an announcement.
Details emerge on Virginia plane crash that killed 23-year-old flight instructor and injured student pilot
An investigation at a Virginia airport found a student pilot was flying a small plane when it crashed, killing the flight instructor, Virginia State Police said in a statement Friday. The crash occurred on takeoff Thursday afternoon at Newport News-Williamsburg Airport.
The single-engine Cessna 172 was piloted by 18-year-old Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode, state police said. During takeoff, Oyebode tried to pull the craft at too steep an angle. This caused the engine to stall in the air and the plane crashed. He had reached an altitude of about 100 feet.
Oyebode, of Hanover, Maryland, was seriously injured and was taken to hospital, state police said. The deceased flight instructor was Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 23, of Williamsburg, Virginia. Another 18-year-old student who was on board was also taken to hospital.
Ljungman, a graduate of Hampton University, shared her love of flying on her “viktoriathepilot” Instagram account where she posted footage from the cockpit. A message reveals that she obtained her flight instructor license in April.
Charlie Hudson, a former Hampton tennis player, told the Daily Press that he was friends with Ljungman, who played on the women’s tennis team.
“I remember when I first met her, that’s all she wanted to do. She wanted to be a commercial pilot,” Hudson told the newspaper.
Anastasiia Romanova-Hill, a graduate of Hampton University, told CBS affiliate WTKR-TV that several years ago Ljungman, originally from Sweden, contacted her on Facebook when she was trying to figure out which university to attend.
“He’s definitely a nice person who was curious and wanted to experience new things,” Romanova-Hill said.
Democratic senator calls for ‘freeze’ on US-Saudi cooperation after OPEC cuts production
The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is calling on the Biden administration to “immediately freeze” U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announced it would cut daily oil production.
Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey condemned the move by Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the oil alliance, in a statement Monday, saying it would serve to ‘guarantee’ Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. .
“There is simply no place to play both sides of this conflict – either you support the rest of the free world in trying to stop a war criminal from violently wiping an entire country off the map, or you Saudi Arabia chose the latter in a terrible decision driven by its own economic self-interest,” Menendez said.
“The United States must immediately freeze all aspects of our cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including all arms sales and security cooperation beyond what is absolutely necessary to defend the personnel and interests Americans,” he added. “As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I will not authorize any cooperation with Riyadh until the Kingdom reevaluates its position regarding the war in Ukraine. Enough is enough.”
The Saudi Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
OPEC+ last week announced the largest production cut since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, frustrating the Biden administration and its Western allies.
The alliance said it would cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day, which is expected to raise gas prices. The group consists of 13 oil exporting countries; Russia is one of its 11 non-member allies. Higher prices would help Putin finance the war in Ukraine, as Russia is the world’s second largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia.
Other Democrats, like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, also criticized Saudi Arabia following the OPEC+ announcement.
“What Saudi Arabia did to help Putin continue his vile and vicious war against Ukraine will live long in American memory,” Schumer said. tweetedadding that lawmakers were reviewing “all legislative tools to better manage” the cut in oil production.
Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, accused Saudi Arabia of “conspiring with Vladimir Putin to punish the United States with higher oil prices” last week.
The Saudi royal family “has never been a trustworthy ally” of the United States, Durbin said. “It’s time for our foreign policy to imagine a world without this alliance with these royal backstabbers.”
The Biden administration, meanwhile, called the OPEC+ move “shortsighted.”
NBC News asked the White House to comment on Menendez’s vow that he “won’t greenlight any cooperation with Riyadh.”
Monique Alba contributed.
Red tide feared to return after Hurricane Ian
Many Floridians remember mounds of dead fish lining beaches and signs warning swimmers to stay out of the water thanks to an outbreak of red tide that lasted two years after Hurricane Irma. Now an environmental engineer fears a repeat after Hurricane Ian.
“Every time we get a regular storm, we have all this nutrient load from fertilizers or herbicides or sewage overflows,” said Tracy Fanara, environmental engineer and author of the Red Tides research, to FOX Weather on Monday. “Now that was the next level.”
Red tide is a naturally occurring harmful algal bloom. Algae, still in the water, eat up the newly found nutrients and bloom uncontrollably. The flowers produce toxins that kill fish, crustaceans, birds and mammals. Algae and toxins can irritate people’s skin, eyes and respiratory tract, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.
Humans can get sick from eating fish or shellfish in red tide areas, Fanara told FOX Weather last fall.
“So with Hurricane Ian, we have all of these chemicals. We have submerged cars, we have so much more bacteria because not only have we had sewage overflows, we’ve had pipe bursts. We have people who can’t flush the toilet because the water table is too high, so they use the outside as a toilet,” Fanara explained of Hurricane Ian’s effects on nutrient boost. available for algae.” So we have all these bacteria entering our coastal waters. And that’s our main concern right now is the levels of bacteria, the levels of pathogens.
And it’s not just the Gulf Coast that is inundated with nutrient-rich floodwaters. More than 7 million gallons of sewage leaked through manhole covers, flooding streets in Brevard County and then into the Indian River Lagoon, FOX 35 Orlando reported.
“When I look at it now, I just see it being used as a toilet,” environmentalist Estelle Bailey told FOX 35 Orlando.
Photos of astronaut Bob “Farmer” Hines aboard the International Space Station showed massive amounts of dirt and silt dumped into the Gulf of Mexico days after Ian’s impact.
The water and dirt are full of decaying felled trees, fertilizers from farms and pollutants.
“This image shows how the Florida Peninsula is losing all the water that Hurricane Ian dumped on it,” Hines tweetedadding that the photo was taken two days after Ian landed.
Upwelling, a possible source of red tide
The Tampa Bay area also experienced reverse storm surge, much like during Irma. When Ian made landfall, his winds blew water from the Gulf of Tampa Bay. Residents were actually able to go out into the bay.
The same reverse thrust occurred during Hurricane Irma in 2017. Meteorologist Ian Oliver called the event “Irma 2.0” when Ian landed.
Fanara said the reverse thrust could have resulted in upwelling. Deeper, colder, nutrient-rich water from far below could have flowed to the surface.
“The best guess we have is that these blooms are offshore at the bottom of the ocean. Now with the upwelling that we’ve seen from the water pushing off Tampa Bay, it looks a lot like Hurricane Irma, which we know caused an upwelling.
The massive red tide bloom in Florida from late 2017 to early 2019 killed nearly 600 sea turtles, more than 200 manatees and more than 204 dolphins, according to a report from the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.
The bloom has also hurt tourism by driving visitors away from the beach and reducing the output of the local fishing industry.
Fanara and her colleagues will continue to monitor Florida water for red tide. At the same time, the Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative is in its third year of discovering strategies and technologies to reduce the volume and impact of blooms.
Other companies seek to control algae and ozone to restore areas where the red tide has depleted the water of oxygen or dead zones.
Apple’s iPhone 14 calls 9-1-1 when users ride a roller coaster. Here’s Why – NBC Chicago
Siri, don’t call 9-1-1.
Several new iPhone 14 users may have gotten scared on a rollercoaster ride, but not for the reason you might expect. The Wall Street Journal reports that the iPhone 14’s car crash detection technology, which automatically alerts 9-1-1 if it detects a collision, mistakenly identified roller coaster rides as serious crashes. .
The iPhone 14 and newer Apple Watches use factors such as sudden stops or rapid decelerations to determine if a user has been involved in a crash, according to the outlet. Then, the iPhone displays a 10-second countdown accompanied by an audible alarm. If there’s no answer, iPhone calls 9-1-1 and sends a text to emergency contacts that there’s been an accident.
This reportedly led to first responders receiving a message stating, “The owner of this iPhone has been in a serious car accident and is not answering his phone”, and panicked parents are only worried about their loved ones for – thankfully – nope. real danger involved.
E ! News contacted Apple but did not receive a comment.
PHOTOS: The best iPhone trends
However, an Apple representative told the WSJ that the company studied a wealth of accident data when developing its technology and that the safety feature is “extremely accurate in detecting serious accidents”.
The WSJ recommends users put their phones in airplane mode before boarding, although some users on social media have joked that Apple should implement a “roller coaster fashionabout the next iOS update. If the company needs help fine-tuning their iPhone, someone wrote that they knew people who would ride a roller coaster “again and again to help calibrate your detection system.”
For a Bloomberg editor, the reported incidents reminded him of another occasion when the watch issued an erroneous 9-1-1 alert.
“Reminds me of when my Apple Watch almost called 911 because I said my Labrador was ‘attacking’ me,” Meg Ely tweeted October 11. “(She licked me a lot.)”
Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood Criticizes Fed Over Interest Rate Hike
10 facts about the terrible start to the Premier League
Israel says ‘historic’ maritime border deal reached with Lebanon
Details emerge on Virginia plane crash that killed 23-year-old flight instructor and injured student pilot
Difficulty Reaches ATH, Profitability Decreases
Democratic senator calls for ‘freeze’ on US-Saudi cooperation after OPEC cuts production
Red tide feared to return after Hurricane Ian
European Parliament Clears Crypto Assets Regulation Bill
Apple’s iPhone 14 calls 9-1-1 when users ride a roller coaster. Here’s Why – NBC Chicago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
