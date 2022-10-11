Los Angeles City Council president quits leadership post after racist comments leak

The Los Angeles City Council president resigned from her leadership role on Monday after an audio recording of racial slurs emerged.

Nury Martinez apologized in a statement while announcing her resignation.

“I take responsibility for what I said and there is no apology for these comments. I am so sorry,” she said.

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez at City Hall on April 1. Damian Dovarganes/AP File

In comments at a meeting last year, Martinez compared a coworker’s son, Black and 2 years old at the time, to an animal and seemed to imply that the county’s progressive prosecutor shouldn’t be backed because he might be popular with Black Angelenos.

Audio from 2021 of a policy strategy meeting attended by a handful of Latino Democrats on the board was first reported by the Los Angeles Times on Sunday.

Martinez said in the statement, “As someone who believes deeply in empowering communities of color, I recognize that my comments have undermined that goal. Going forward, reconciliation will be my priority. I have already contacted number of my black colleagues and other black leaders to express my regret so that we heal.”

“I apologize to my colleagues and to the people of this city that I love so much. In the end, it is not my apologies that matter most, it will be the actions I take from this day forward. I hope that you will give me the opportunity to make amends,” she added.

“Therefore, effective immediately, I resign as President of the Los Angeles City Council,” she said.

The statement does not say that Martinez has resigned from the board. A representative was not immediately reached on Monday.

The audio had surfaced on a Reddit discussion board earlier this month, but has been deleted. The source of the recording is unknown, and NBC News has not determined whether it was edited.

News of the racist comments had politicians weighing in across the Golden State.

In a statement Monday about the remarks, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that “racist language can do real harm”.

“I’m encouraged that those involved in this have apologized and started to take responsibility for their actions,” Newsom said. “These comments have no place in our state or in our politics, and we all need to behave better to live up to the values ​​that so many of us fight every day to protect.”

US Senator Alex Padilla, a Democrat representing California and himself a former Los Angeles City Council president, said in a statement the comments were “racist” and “dehumanizing”.

“At a time when our nation is grappling with an increase in hate speech and hate crimes, these racist comments have compounded the pain our communities have endured. Los Angeles deserves better,” Padilla said.

The controversy has also become a hot topic between mayoral candidates, U.S. Representative Karen Bass, a Democrat, and her opponent, billionaire and former Republican Rick Caruso. They are competing to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Bass said in a statement: “Los Angeles must move in a new direction, and that is not possible unless the four individuals filmed immediately resign from their offices.”

Caruso also called on Martinez, de León and “my friend” Cedillo to resign in a statement, calling the remarks “racist and deeply offensive.”

“This is a heartbreaking day for our proud and diverse city,” Caruso said. “I believe in their hearts they are better people than the dastardly comments we heard on this tape. But they also know they are role models and have let our city down.”

The meeting, ostensibly about political strategy and redistricting, featured Martinez and council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, as well as Ron Herrera, the president of the powerful Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. All are Latin Democrats.

The remarks about the child, the son of outgoing council member Mike Bonin, concerned his behavior at a parade in 2017 when he was 2 years old. Martinez used a Spanish term to refer to the boy as an animal.

Martinez also fired Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a justice reform advocate reviled by law-and-order politicians and who survived two Republican-led recall attempts. , as unworthy of the support of those present in the room.

“F— that guy. He’s with the Blacks,” she said.

Also on the recording, De León called Bonin, who is white, the “fourth black member” of the 15-seat council. De León said Bonin did not support Latinos – that he never said “a word” about them.

Martinez asked why Bonin thought he was black, and De León replied, “His child is.”

De León — a San Diego-raised politician who rose to statewide fame as a lawmaker and then unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Los Angeles — suggested he was treating his son like a prop of fashion, a handbag.

Herrera did not appear to utter racist remarks. He said the group’s support for a leader to take over the seat of a traditionally black district should be someone who is an ally of Latino interests.

Bonin called on Martinez, De León and Herrera to step down and said the episode highlights deep fissures in the city’s population.

The statement called Martinez’s comments about the son “dehumanizing” and said, “It is painful to know that he will ever read these comments.”

The Bonin family statement said Cedillo alone could not be involved in forming or supporting racist views, but he expressed disappointment, saying his apparent silence was “tacit acceptance of these remarks”.

All four apologized in statements.