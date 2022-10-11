LONDON — Books about Britain’s imperial past and the human face of the current refugee crisis are among the finalists for Britain’s best non-fiction book award, the Baillie Gifford Prize.
Los Angeles Council president resigns after racist remarks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from the post Monday after she was heard making racist comments and other coarse remarks in a leaked recording of a conversation with other Latino leaders.
Council President Nury Martinez issued an apology and expressed shame.
“In the end, it is not my apologies that matter most; it will be the actions I take from this day forward. I hope that you will give me the opportunity to make amends,” she said in a statement. “Therefore, effective immediately I am resigning as President of the Los Angeles City Council.”
The statement did not say she would resign her council seat. There was no immediate response to a call and email sent to her spokesperson.
Martinez said in the recorded conversation that white Councilmember Mike Bonin handled his young Black son as if he were an “accessory” and described the son as behaving “Parece changuito,” or “like a monkey,” the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday.
Martinez also referred to Bonin as a “little bitch” and at another point mocked Oaxacans, the Times said.
“I see a lot of little short dark people,” Martinez said in reference to a particular area of the largely Hispanic Koreatown neighborhood.
“I was like, I don’t know where these people are from, I don’t know what village they came (from), how they got here,” Martinez said, adding “Tan feos” — “They’re ugly.”
The recording’s content rocked the political establishment just weeks before elections for the mayor’s office and several council seats.
Bonin and his husband, Sean Arian, had issued a statement calling for the resignations of Martinez and two other council members who were involved.
“The entirety of the recorded conversation … displayed a repeated and vulgar anti-Black sentiment, and a coordinated effort to weaken Black political representation in Los Angeles,” they said.
The conversation was recorded in October 2021, and others present were Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera, the Times reported. The overall discussion was about frustrations with redistricting maps produced by a city commission.
The Times reported that the approximately hourlong audio was posted on Reddit by a now-suspended user, and that it was unclear who recorded the audio and whether anyone else was present at the meeting.
Martinez initially issued an apology after the Times article appeared online.
“In a moment of intense frustration and anger, I let the situation get the best of me and I hold myself accountable for these comments. For that I am sorry,” she said.
“The context of this conversation was concern over the redistricting process and concern about the potential negative impact it might have on communities of color,” she said. “My work speaks for itself. I’ve worked hard to lead this city through its most difficult time.”
Martinez, whose district website describes her as “a glass-ceiling shattering leader who brings profound life experience as the proud daughter of working-class immigrants,” was elected to the council in 2013 and became the council’s first Latina president in 2020.
De León, a former state legislator, referred at one point in the conversation to Bonin as the council’s “fourth Black member.”
“Mike Bonin won’t f—-ing ever say peep about Latinos. He’ll never say a f—-ing word about us,” he said.
During the part in which Martinez likened Bonin’s son to an “accessory,” De León appeared to compare Bonin’s handling of the child to “when Nury brings her Goyard bag or the Louis Vuitton bag.”
“Su negrito, like on the side,” Martinez responded.
De León said in a statement that the comments were inappropriate.
“I regret appearing to condone and even contribute to certain insensitive comments made about a colleague and his family in private,” he said. “I’ve reached out to that colleague personally.”
Cedillo issued a statement of apology Monday.
“While I did not engage in the conversation in question, I was present at times during this meeting last year,” he said. “It is my instinct to hold others accountable when they use derogatory or racially divisive language. Clearly, I should have intervened.”
Herrera, the labor official, said in an apology that there is “no excuse for the vile remarks made in that room,” and that he ”didn’t step up to stop them,” the Times reported.
In their statement, Bonin and his husband said Martinez was unfit for public office.
“No child should ever be subjected to such racist, mean and dehumanizing comments, especially from a public official. It is painful to know he will someday read these comments,” they said.
Three Black members of the council issued a joint statement saying it was “a very dark day in LA politics for African-Americans, the LGBTQ+ community, Indigenous people and Angelenos who have put their faith in their local government.”
Councilmembers Curren Price, Heather Hutt and Marqueece Harris-Dawson said that a “facade” had come crashing down.
“This is 2022 and we will not turn a blind eye to the blatant prejudice, discrimination and racism that has been put on full display for the whole world to see,” they said.
Shockwaves roiled the mayoral race.
Martinez had endorsed U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, who is seeking to become the first Black woman to lead the nation’s second-most populous city.
“Let me be clear about what was on those tapes: appalling, anti-Black racism,” Bass said in a statement.
“All those in the room must be held accountable, and I’ve spent the day speaking with Black and Latino leaders about how to ensure this doesn’t divide our city,” Bass added.
Her opponent, billionaire developer Rick Caruso, said it was a “heartbreaking day for our proud, diverse city,” and he called for all three involved to resign from the council.
“Now, we must unite and strongly repudiate what was said,” Caruso said in a statement.
Why gas prices are going up and how you can save money at the pump – NBC Chicago
Major oil-producing countries, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, have decided to drastically reduce the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that this can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude oil, as well as diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil which are produced at from oil.
Oil prices had fallen after a summer of highs. Now, after the OPEC+ decision, they are heading for their biggest weekly gain since March.
Here’s what to know about the OPEC+ decision and what it could mean for the economy:
WHY IS OPEC CUTTING PRODUCTION?
Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said the alliance was being proactive in adjusting supply ahead of a possible drop in demand, as a slowing global economy needs less fuel for travel and industry.
“We are going through a period of various uncertainties that could come our way, it’s a cloud brewing,” he said, and OPEC+ sought to stay “ahead of the curve.” He described the group’s role as “a moderating force, to bring stability”.
Benchmark U.S. crude rose 3.2% on Monday to $92.34 a barrel. Brent, the international standard, rose 2.8% to $97.17, although it is still down 20% from mid-June when it traded above 123 $ per barrel.
One of the main reasons for the fall is fears that much of the global economy could slide into recession as high energy prices – for oil, natural gas and electricity – spur inflation and rob consumers of their purchasing power.
Another reason: the summer highs came on fears that much of Russia’s oil production would be lost to the market due to the war in Ukraine.
While Western traders shunned Russian oil even without sanctions, Indian and Chinese customers bought these barrels at a steep discount, so the supply was not as bad as expected.
Oil producers fear a sudden collapse in prices if the global economy deteriorates faster than expected. This happened during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and during the global financial crisis in 2008-2009.
HOW DO RUSSIAN OIL SANCTIONS AFFECT GAS PRICES?
The United States and Britain imposed bans that were mostly symbolic as neither country imported much Russian oil. The White House refrained from pressing the European Union for an import ban because EU countries were getting a quarter of their oil from Russia.
Ultimately, the 27-nation bloc decided to cut off Russian oil that arrives by ship on Dec. 5, while retaining a small amount of pipeline supplies that some Eastern European countries rely on.
Beyond that, the United States and other major Group of Seven democracies are working out the details of a Russian oil price cap. It would target insurers and other service providers who facilitate oil shipments from Russia to other countries. The EU approved a measure in this direction this week.
Many of these suppliers are based in Europe and would be banned from dealing with Russian oil if the price is above the cap. The idea behind the price cap is to keep Russian oil flowing to the world market, just at lower prices. Russia, however, has threatened to stop deliveries altogether to any country or companies that meet the cap. This could take more Russian oil off the market and drive up prices.
It could also increase costs at the pump.
U.S. gasoline prices, which hit record highs of $5.02 a gallon in mid-June, had fallen recently but have risen again, posing political problems for President Joe Biden a months before the midterm elections.
Over the past week, the national average price for a gallon has risen 10 cents, to $3.92, according to AAA.
This means the cost to pump 15 gallons into a vehicle is now $58.80. Four fill-ups a month would cost over $235.20, a big chunk of anyone’s budget.
How to save on gas
Worried about gas prices? Here are tips on how to improve your gas mileage when you’re on the road.
With gas prices so high, owners may be thinking of replacing their old vehicles with something more efficient. But it may not be profitable. The global shortage of computer chips and other parts has curtailed production of new vehicles, driving up prices. This sent many people into the used car market, which also drove up prices.
The average used vehicle cost $28,061 in August. The middle nine? $46,259, according to JD Power.
As a rule, comparable electric vehicles are still more expensive than gasoline-powered vehicles, although recharging the battery is usually much cheaper.
All is not necessarily lost. There are steps you can take to make an old car, truck, or SUV perform better, go further, and possibly save some money on fuel:
Keeping your tires properly inflated: Make sure there is enough air in the tires. Under-inflated tires create more rolling resistance with the pavement, reducing gas mileage. Inflate your tires to the recommended pressure inside the driver’s side door. Check them periodically with a tire pressure gauge.
“Generally, your gas mileage will be affected by about 5% to 10% if you don’t have proper inflation,” said David Bennett, repair systems manager for AAA.
But do not inflate too much. This could lead to faster tire wear.
Ensure fluids and filters are changed: Maintain your vehicle properly. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for changing oil and other fluids and for replacing air and other filters. Replacing spark plugs at the proper intervals can also help.
“The vehicle will operate at peak efficiency” with proper maintenance, Bennett said. It will cost between $235 and $289 for new spark plugs on, say, a 10-year-old Ford F-150 pickup with a 4.6-liter V8, according to Repairpal.com.
Watch your speed: AAA indicates that fuel economy peaks at around 50 miles per hour on most vehicles, then declines as speed increases. Reducing highway speed from 5 mph (8 kilometers per hour) to 10 mph improves gas mileage by up to 14%.
Freewheeling to stop lights also helps. Time your trip to keep rolling and avoid unnecessary stops. Cars use a lot of fuel to move from a dead stop.
Plan your trip in advance: Try to minimize backtracking. Multitask on each trip. Avoid rush hour and other peak times.
Do not idle too much: An engine burns a quarter to a half-gallon (1.9 liters) of gasoline per hour when idling, but a warm engine only needs about 10 seconds of fuel to restart, according to AAA.
So, when it’s safe to do so, turn off your engine if you’ve been stopped for more than a minute. Many new vehicles do this themselves. Bennett says owners shouldn’t disable their new “stop-start” system.
“Top of the range” gas: Fill up with gasoline designated as “Top Tier”. Oil companies put additives in Top Tier gas that reduce carbon deposits.
“As you start to build up carbon, the vehicle won’t run as efficiently,” Bennett said. Gasoline brands with additives have stickers on the pumps. They can be found here.
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months – The Denver Post
By ADAM SCHRECK and HANNA ARHIROVA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia retaliated on Monday to what it called a Ukrainian terror attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its largest and most widespread attacks on Ukraine in months. The deadly barrage against several towns destroyed civilian targets, cutting off electricity and water, smashing buildings and killing at least 11 people.
Ukraine’s emergency service says 64 people were injured in morning rush hour attacks Russia launched from the air, sea and land on at least 14 regions, ranging from Lviv to the west in Kharkiv to the east. Many attacks took place far from the front lines of the war.
Although Russia said missiles targeted military and energy facilities, some hit civilian areas as people walked to work and school. One hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another hit a university.
The attacks plunged much of the country into a blackout, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and creating a shortage so severe that Ukrainian authorities announced they would have to stop electricity exports to the country. Europe from Tuesday. Power outages also often deprive residents of water, given the system’s reliance on electricity to run pumps and other equipment.
Andriy Yermak, senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said the strikes made no “practical military sense” and that Russia’s aim was to cause a “humanitarian catastrophe”.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said his forces used ‘precision weapons’ to target key energy infrastructure and military command facilities in retaliation for ‘terrorist’ actions in Kyiv – a reference to Ukraine’s attempts to push back Moscow’s invading forces, including an attack Saturday on a key bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula that Putin called a “terrorist act” orchestrated by Ukrainian special services.
Putin has promised a “tough” and “proportionate” response if Ukraine carries out further attacks that threaten Russia’s security. “No one should doubt that,” he told the Russian Security Council by video.
The Russian president has come under intense domestic pressure to take more aggressive action to halt a largely successful Ukrainian counter-offensive and to respond forcefully to Saturday’s attack on the Kerch Bridge, whose power he used. construction to cement its annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Putin’s increasingly frequent descriptions of Ukraine’s actions as terrorists could portend even bolder and more drastic actions. But in Monday’s speech, Putin – whose partial troop mobilization order last month sparked an exodus of hundreds of thousands of fighting-age men from Russia – paused ahead of an expected escalation in what he calls a “special military operation” a campaign against terrorism or martial law. Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on world leaders to declare Russia a terrorist state over its attacks on civilians and alleged war crimes.
Moscow’s war in Ukraine is nearing its eight-month mark, and the Kremlin is reeling from humiliating reverses on the battlefield in the parts of eastern Ukraine it is trying to annex.
Ukraine’s law enforcement chief said Monday’s attacks across the country damaged 70 infrastructure sites, including 29 critical ones. The Ukrainian General Staff said 84 cruise missiles and 24 drones were used. Ukrainian forces shot down 56 aerial targets, he added.
Explosions hit the capital’s Shevchenko district, which includes the historic old town and government offices, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Some of the strikes hit near the government quarter in the symbolic heart of the capital, where the parliament and other major landmarks are located. A glass-clad office tower was extensively damaged, with most of its blue-tinted windows blown out.
Zelenskyy, in a video address, referred to the peak hour timing of Monday’s attacks, saying Russia “chosen such-and-such a time and such-and-such a target on purpose to inflict the most damage.”
The strikes sent residents of Ukraine’s two largest cities – Kyiv and Kharkiv – into bomb shelters, including metro stations.
As air raid sirens continued throughout the war in cities across the country, in Kyiv and elsewhere, many Ukrainians began to ignore their warnings after months of calm.
As traffic picked up on Monday morning, a commuter minibus was hit near Kyiv National University. Nearby, at least one strike landed in Shevchenko Park, leaving a large hole near a children’s playground.
Another target was the Klitschko Pedestrian Bridge – a landmark in central Kyiv with glass panels. Closed-circuit video footage showed a massive explosion below deck, with smoke billowing and a man fleeing after the blast, apparently unharmed. No significant damage to the bridge was immediately apparent.
Air raid sirens sounded in all parts of Ukraine, except for Russian-annexed Crimea, for four consecutive hours.
Associated Press reporters saw several bodies at an industrial site on the outskirts of Dnipro. Four people were killed and 19 injured in the city, officials said. Witnesses said a missile landed in front of a bus during the morning rush hour, damaging the vehicle but not killing any passengers.
Natalia Nesterenko, a mathematician, saw a missile fly past the balcony of her apartment in Dnipro while she was working in her kitchen, then she heard two explosions.
“It’s very dangerous. I immediately called my children to see how they were doing because anyone can be affected, women, children,” she said.
Kharkiv was hit three times, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. The strikes cut off electricity and water supplies. Energy infrastructure was also hit in Lviv, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi said.
Three cruise missiles launched against Ukraine from Russian ships in the Black Sea have passed through Moldova’s airspace, the country’s Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu has said.
The attacks have drawn renewed international condemnation of Russia.
The Group of Seven industrial powers have scheduled a video conference on the situation on Tuesday, to which Zelenskyy will respond.
US President Joe Biden said the missile attacks that killed civilians “again demonstrate the utter brutality of Mr. Putin’s illegal war against the Ukrainian people”. He said the United States and its allies “will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for its atrocities and war crimes, and provide necessary support to the forces Ukrainians to defend their country and their freedom”.
French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “extremely concerned”. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted that “Russia’s missile fire on civilian areas of Ukraine is unacceptable”.
“Russia has once again shown the world what it stands for. This is terror and brutality,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
Some feared Monday’s attacks were just the first salvo in a new Russian offensive. As a precaution, Ukraine has moved all schools to online learning until at least the end of this week.
In an ominous move, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Monday that he and Putin had agreed to create a “regional grouping of troops”. He gave no details.
Lukashenko has repeated his claims that Ukraine is planning an attack on Belarus, raising fears he may take preemptive action. Its defense minister, Viktor Khrenin, later released a video warning Ukraine not to provoke Belarus, but added: “We don’t want to fight.”
___
Sabra Ayres in Kyiv, Vasilisa Stepanenko in Kharkiv, and Justin Spike and Yesica Fisch in Dnipro contributed to this story.
___
Follow AP coverage of the war at
Jaylen McCollough of Vols arrested for felony assault
Tennessee starting security Jaylen McCollough was arrested on Sunday for felony aggravated assault following an incident at an apartment complex in Knoxville.
According to an arrest warrant from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a call at 3:28 p.m. ET Sunday. A man told officers he had been drinking with friends in an apartment and had gone to retrieve items from his car. He accidentally returned to an apartment in the wrong building, knocked on the door and no one answered.
The man told police he opened an unlocked door, realized he was in the wrong apartment and apologized to residents. After he left the apartment, a man followed him and became aggressive, according to the victim.
The arrest report said the victim “apologized again and told the man, ‘He didn’t need to be a [expletive] on this subject.’ As he walked away, he heard footsteps behind him. He spun around at the top of the stairs about 30 feet from the door and was punched in the face. He fell backwards down the stairs and passed out.”
When the victim regained consciousness, according to the report, another man and woman were helping him up. Officers noted there was blood on the stairs. The victim had blood and swelling on his mouth and several missing and broken teeth, police said.
Officers attempted to contact residents of the apartment, but no one answered the door. Officers found the woman who had assisted the victim in a car in the parking lot and she identified herself as McCollough’s girlfriend.
She called McCollough back to the scene, police say, and her right hand was in bandages soaked in blood. McCollough, 21, did not respond to officers’ questions and was arrested.
McCollough, of Austell, Georgia, was released from jail Monday morning, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
A Tennessee spokesperson declined to comment to ESPN on Monday. Volunteer coach Josh Heupel spoke to the media in the afternoon saying there was no update on McCollough’s status at this time. “We just found out very late (on Sunday),” Heupel said. “We are gathering more information and will have more for you.”
McCollough is the third Tennessee player to be arrested in the past two months. Offensive lineman Savion Herring was arrested and charged with domestic assault in September, and linebacker William Mohan was arrested for felony aggravated domestic assault in August. Both players were fired from the team.
McCollough, a four-year-old Volunteer starter, is tied for fourth on the team with 23 tackles this season. He was credited with seven tackles in Tennessee’s 40-13 win at LSU on Saturday.
The No. 6 Volunteers host No. 3 Alabama at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.
Books on empire and the migrant crisis in the running for the Baillie Gifford prize
Four books by British writers are also among the finalists for the £50,000 ($55,000) prize.
They are the true story of the Holocaust from Jonathan Freedland’s “The Escape Artist: The Man Who Broke Out of Auschwitz to Warn the World”; “The Restless Republic: Britain Without a Crown” by Anna Keay, which traces Britain’s brief period as a republic in the 17th century; “A Lucky Woman: A Country Doctor’s Story” by Polly Morland; and Katherine Rundell’s poetic biography “Super-Infinite: The Transformations of John Donne.”
Journalist Caroline Sanderson, who chairs the judging panel, said the six books “are wonderfully varied, in terms of setting, time period and creative approaches exhibited. But as different as the canvases are, all have exciting human stories at their heart.
The Baillie Gifford Prize recognizes English-language books from all countries in the fields of current affairs, history, politics, science, sport, travel, biography, autobiography and Arts.
Last year’s winner was “The Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty” by Patrick Radden Keefe, an expose on the family that helped spark the opioid epidemic in the United States. .
The winner of the 2022 award will be announced on November 17 at a ceremony in London.
Trump understands the legal peril he’s in, says ‘Times’ reporter Maggie Haberman
Haberman talks about Trump’s tactics for dealing with the media and explains why he’s more concerned about the Mar-a-Lago documents than the January 6 hearings. His new book is Man of confidence.
National Democrats ignore Ohio Senate race, leaving Tim Ryan ‘on his own’
CLEVELAND — Democrats are increasingly concerned they’re squandering a chance to flip a Senate seat in Ohio — a state that once looked off the map but, according to polls, remains close four weeks to Election Day.
Although Republican JD Vance, author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” struggled to raise funds, national groups supported his campaign with more than $30 million in advertising.
Representative Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee, has been a more prolific fundraiser. But because national Democratic groups have provided relatively little help on the air, Ryan has had to spend money as fast as it comes just to keep up with the GOP onslaught.
The lopsided funding has baffled Democrats in Ohio and across the country, according to interviews with a dozen party leaders and operatives. Many fear Democrats will regret not doing more to try to pull Ryan ahead of Vance, a right-wing ally of former President Donald Trump.
“Tim Ryan is running the best Senate race in the country and has to do it all alone,” said Irene Lin, an Ohio-based Democratic strategist who led Tom Nelson’s Senate primary campaign in Wisconsin this year. “If we lose this race by a few points, and the majority in the Senate, the blame should fall on the DC forces who unjustly disbarred Ohio.”
In an interview with NBC News after a Saturday campaign appearance in Cleveland, Ryan seemed resigned to going it alone.
“The National Democrats … try to convince them to become a working class candidate, sometimes it’s like pulling their teeth,” Ryan said as he tossed a soccer ball with his 8-year-old son into a parking lot behind a Irish pub. “We’re in Ohio and we have a candidate running in a tinfoil hat. We are here fighting alone. I mean, it’s David versus Goliath.
Ryan and Vance are running to succeed Senator Rob Portman, a Republican who is not seeking re-election. Independent polls suggest the race is a toss-up, with slim leads by either candidate falling within the margin of error. The candidates will meet Monday night in Cleveland for the first of two televised debates.
After losing two presidential campaigns and a race for state governor since 2016, national Democrats are wary of spending in Ohio, once a quintessential battleground. Republicans treat it like a state they can’t afford to lose.
Trump’s super PAC was the latest group to enter the race, booking more than $1 million worth of ads last week. The barrage includes a spot attacking Ryan, who has presented himself as a moderate, as a party-line voter beholden to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. But even the Schumer-aligned Senate Majority PAC, a major presence in other key states to determine partisan control of the chamber, has been largely absent from Ohio.
Through Monday, Republicans had spent or reserved at least $37.9 million on general election advertising, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking company. Only $3.7 million of that amount came directly from Vance’s campaign, with an additional $1.6 million split between the campaign and the Republican National Senate Committee through coordinated advertising.
On the Democratic side, Ryan’s campaign had accounted for $24 million of the more than $29 million spent or earmarked through Election Day and shared an additional $835,000 with the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee. Other outside Democratic groups had committed just $4.5 million to the race, about 14% of what GOP groups are spending.
Ryan said the lack of national spending did not frustrate him and that Vance, due to the largesse behind him, would owe more favors if he won.
“The optics,” added Ryan, “are in my favor.”
Others are more willing to press charges on Ryan’s behalf.
When campaign manager Dave Chase tweeted Of tight poll numbers last week, he noted how Ryan “defended his lead without any outside spending from national Democratic groups.”
Justin Barasky, the campaign’s media strategist, claimed that Ryan would have stalled the race had it not been for the heavy investment from National Republicans.
“JD Vance is benefiting from an unprecedented amount of outside spending in Ohio,” said Barasky, who led Sen. Sherrod Brown’s 2018 re-election campaign in the state. “The race would be over without her.”
Another Democratic agent who is watching the race closely was candid when asked about the lack of Democratic funding.
“It’s professional misconduct,” said the operator, who requested anonymity to speak candidly.
This year’s Senate map features tough decisions for the leaders of both parties. Democrats, who control the chamber 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris’ deciding vote, are playing defense in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada — close contests, all.
“I think the Democrats have a lot of incumbents that they need to try to protect, and that’s always the No. 1 priority,” former Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., said in an interview Saturday while helping Ryan with canvassing efforts in Cleveland.
At the same time, Democrats treated Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as more attractive pick-up opportunities. And Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC last week booked more airtime in North Carolina, a state where Democrats haven’t won a Senate seat since 2008. Brown, conversely, was re-elected twice in Ohio since then, a data point Ryan’s allies dutifully cite.
The state is not entirely off the national radar for Democrats. Guy Cecil, president of Priorities USA, a major Democratic super PAC, tweeted a plea at the end of last month for “Give What You Can” to Ryan. A spokesperson for the group said Priorities was monitoring the race but had made no announcement regarding its intention to become financially involved. Cecil’s tweet annoyed some Ryan allies who viewed it as condescending.
Other National Democrats tip their hats to Ryan, noting how his moderate message has put the seat a striking distance away, if not higher up on the party’s priority list.
“Tim Ryan is running a solid race that has put Republicans on the defense,” said David Bergstein, spokesman for the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee. He highlighted the organization’s support “through coordinated television spending.”
Both candidates spent the week leading up to their first debate raging in the state — Vance with Donald Trump Jr., Ryan on a newly launched tour bus.
After campaigning at a police union hall near Columbus on Wednesday, Vance questioned the accuracy of the polls while saying the reason Ryan is doing well there is that voters misidentify the Democrat as a ” moderate diet version of me”.
“What polls consistently do is under-pollinate working-class white voters, who are a core part of my base in my campaign, a core part of who I’m trying to appeal to. “, added Vance.
Ryan spent Saturday at two events in Cleveland, casting Vance as too extreme for Ohio.
‘We’re not going to send someone who’s going to be in the Senate with a tinfoil hat, waiting for the black helicopters to come in,’ Ryan said at a standstill, keeping his remarks brief as guests cast a glance. peek at the televisions above the bar. as the Cleveland Guardians went into extra innings of a playoff game, they would eventually win.
The event was hosted by Cleveland City Council Speaker Blaine Griffin, a well-wired local Democrat. In an interview, Griffin said he understood the Democrats’ focus on the Southwest and Southeast, but urged them not to sleep on Ryan.
“National Democrats left Ohio prematurely,” Griffin said. “We have to make sure they recognize that it’s still a state that’s at stake.”
nbcnews
