Blockchain
LUNC Community Clamors For Coinbase Listing, Can It Reach $1?
LUNA Classic (LUNC) is still going strong despite losing more than 99.99% of its value during the market crash. It now also boasts one of the strongest and most active crypto communities on social media, which have now taken their combined power towards getting the coin listed on large exchanges. This time around, the community has turned its attention to Coinbase.
Calls To List On Coinbase
The calls from the LUNC community to list the digital asset on Coinbase have been intensifying in the last week. It goes along with the calls for another trading platform, Robinhood, to list the token. If this approach sounds familiar, it is because this was the same thing done by the Shiba Inu community to get the meme coin listed on large exchanges.
Following in the same footsteps of the SHIB community, LUNC community members have created a petition for the crypto exchange to list the token. As of the time of this writing, the petition already has a little under 3,000 signatures.
Calls for Coinbase to list LUNC have also dominated the digital asset’s social media mentions during this time. The cryptocurrency has previously gotten massive support from the largest crypto exchange in the world, Binance, which has committed to burning all fees realized from LUNC trading every Monday. Last week. Binance burned $1.8 million worth of tokens.
LUNC price retraces to $0.0003 | Source: LUNCUSD on TradingView.com
The call for Coinbase to list the digital asset is to help its value which has struggled since the crash. Such a listing has been known to propel the prices of digital assets upward due to the amount of demand it drives.
Will LUNC Reach $1?
As mentioned above, the LUNC community is hoping to bolster the price of the digital asset with a listing on the crypto exchange, presumably towards the “LUNC to $1” goal that is echoed throughout the community. However, it is improbable that the price of LUNC will reach this point.
The answer to whether the price of the digital asset will ever touch $1 lies in its total supply. With the collapse of the Terra Classic network, trillions of new tokens had been brought into circulation. At the time of this writing, the total supply of LUNC sits at 6.15 trillion. If the price were to reach $1, this would mean that the market cap of LUNC would cross 6 trillion, quite unrealistic given that the total crypto market cap all-time high sits at $3 trillion.
For the $1 mark to be feasible, the supply would have to be drastically reduced. Currently, in addition to the Binance burn, there is a 1.2 tax burn imposed on all transactions, but even this will not be enough to reduce the LUNC supply by at least 70% reduction that would make it possible for the digital asset to reach $1.
Realistically, it is more likely that the digital asset will knock off another zero if the burns continue to ramp up and the cryptocurrency gets a major exchange listing. But a $1 price mark at a 6 trillion circulating supply is out of the question.
Featured image from Finbold, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Cosmos (ATOM) Invalidates Uptrend; Where Is The Next Area Of Interest For Price?
- ATOM price struggles on high timeframes to trend higher despite showing bullish sentiment in recent times.
- ATOM trades below uptrend support as the price looks bearish with the current market state.
- The price of ATOM eyes key support as price trades below 50 and 200-day EMA.
The price of Cosmos (ATOM) struggles to discover its bullish trend as the price breaks below uptrend support against tether (USDT). The previous weeks saw the crypto market cap looking good as prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets, including Cosmos (ATOM), showed so much strength as price rallied from a low of $6 to a high of $17. (Data from Binance)
Cosmos (ATOM) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Despite showing some great price movement in recent weeks with so many traders and investors becoming interested in the different projects being built on the Cosmos ecosystem, this, in a way, is a huge catalyst for such price movement.
After the price of ATOM dropped to a weekly low of $6, the price rallied from this low to a high of $17, where the price faced resistance to breaking above this region to a height of $20.
The price of ATOM faced a rejection to a low of $12.5, where the price bounced and rallied to a high of $13.5 but could not move higher as the price continued to range.
ATOM’s next weekly support is at $12.1, with the price eyeing a retest of that region; if ATOM fails to hold this region, we could see the price going lower as there is no strong weekly support close to this region.
Weekly resistance for the price of ATOM – $17.
Weekly support for the price of ATOM – $12.1.
Price Analysis Of ATOM On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of ATOM continues to trade below key resistance formed by the uptrend line as the price broke below this trendline, helping ATOM to maintain its bullish structure for the past days it had trended.
The price of ATOM has shown strength, as the price has held on not going below key support, as this could lead to more sell orders for ATOM holders.
Daily resistance for the ATOM price – $13.8.
Daily support for the ATOM price – $12.1-$10.4.
Onchain Analysis Of ATOM
The ATOM price from the on-chain analysis looks more decent despite a fall of over 70%. ATOM produced a reasonable return on investment (ROI) of 64% over the past three months compared to other crypto assets that have struggled for the past months.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview and Messari
Blockchain
Cosmos (ATOM) Leads Gains Among Top Coins
Despite being down 2.74% as of writing, Cosmos (ATOM) still leads gains among top coins in the past week. The internet of blockchains has had its fair share of roses and thorns during the week. However, data from CoinMarketCap shows that ATOM has enjoyed several peaks and is still trading in the green.
The blockchain has also experienced high trading volume within the past 24 hours, up 14.93%. It has also held its end against top coins like Wrapped Bitcoin, Cronos, and Ethereum Classic, considering the 7-Day trading activity.
Related Reading: XRP Price Hits Target Of $0.5, But Can It Break This Key Resistance?
Lower Timeframe Structure Remains Bullish Despite ATOM Stall
The ATOM price has produced a sequence of higher lows during the last week. Crucially, it established a short-term uptrend by breaking above the prior lower highs at $12.54 and $12.84. Higher time frame charts saw this as more of a bounce. Plus, it was met with strong resistance around the $13.4 level.
As the price approaches the white ascending trendline, it may find some support there. A session closing below $13 would once again render the lower-timeframe structure bearish. This may cause prices to fall back to the $12.35-$12.4 support area. However, if ATOM can break out over $13.4, it might signal a significant upward trend. Such a rise can potentially drive ATOM over the $14.8 resistance zone that has been in place since late September.
As of this writing, the RSI reading was 46. Even though it has dropped below the neutral 50 levels, there is no sign of bearish momentum. The OBV was flat as well. This indicated that neither the purchasers nor the vendors were in a position of power. It also suggested that a bullish breakthrough was less likely to occur.
ATOM Records Higher Total Staked Value, Thanks to DeFi
The DeFi sector on Cosmos has been booming in recent weeks. After publishing the “Cosmos Hub Roadmap 2.0,” Cosmos received great interest from investors. In addition, the native token ATOM saw growth in terms of total value locked (TVL), development engagement, and the number of holders in the third quarter of 2022.
According to a tweet recently posted by the Cosmos Daily, the DeFi industry is one of the fastest-growing parts of the Cosmos ecosystem. The TVL of popular protocols like the Kava Network skyrocketed in the previous month to 291.2 million. Osmosis zone and THORChain, two other protocols, garnered $209 million and $105.85 million, respectively.
Related Reading: Bitcoin Volatility Index Suggests Large Price Move Arriving Soon
Still, on on-chain analytics, there was a steady increase in the number of cryptocurrency investors who held ATOM throughout the year. Despite this, there was no significant increase in the number of transactions or the volume. We also saw top DeFi platforms like dYdX move from Ethereum to Cosmos within the past week. One could say that many investors are in for the long ride, especially given dYdX’s big move and the blockchain’s plans outlined in its updated roadmap.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Chainlink (LINK) Performs Well Despite Market Uncertainty
Despite facing uncertain conditions, Chainlink (LINK) has displayed a remarkable performance in the last seven days. The cryptocurrency went from $7.05 to testing its $7.9 resistance but failed. However, it left traders and investors with decent profits along the way.
Plus, some analysts are hopeful Chainlink may finally break into the $8 zone. With October being a bullish season for altcoins and Chainlink’s recent Hebys partnership, these predictions seem practical.
Related Reading: Bitcoin Price Kicks Off the Week In Red, What Fueled The Crash?
Chainlink Meets New Resistance At $8
Chainlink is one of the few cryptos making profits despite the uncertainty in the market. While it experienced some turbulence during the week, Chainlink managed to hold substantial profits for alt traders. The oracle service provider started last week strong at $7.38 floor. However, the next day was rocky for the crypto as it fell sharply to $7.05.
Thankfully, it found support at that level and quickly recovered, gaining back its starting floor on Tuesday. It went on to add some decent gains the rest of the week and even tested $8. However, it found resistance at $7.9 before dropping back. As of writing, Chainlink is trading at $7.5.
Chainlink’s 1D Chart Doesn’t Look So Good.
Chainlink hasn’t been performing well in the last 24 hours despite swimming in profit from last week. LINK is currently down 0.40%, but it was much worse earlier today. The open-source protocol’s token dropped from its $7.55 floor to $7.42, leaving traders with a 1.72% loss. It had earlier climbed to %7.65 and looked like it could keep up the momentum.
As of writing, it has slowly crept back to its flow. However, it’s uncertain how high the crypto will go since the day has been sluggish generally for altcoins. But on a brighter note, LINK has held its end against the two giant cryptos, Bitcoin and Ethereum. The coin has gained 0.35% and 0.43% against both tokens.
Plus, it has seen quite a lot of activity in terms of the trading volume. LINK has a trading volume of $293,395,930, an impressive over 29% increase in a week in volume. This growth suggests there might be more room for the altcoin to grow before the trading day ends.
A Good Week For Chainlink In Terms Of Partnerships
The Chainlink community has welcomed some bullish news this week. On Oct. 5, the blockchain company announced its latest partnership with Sigma Two Securities, a systematic liquidity provider and trading business. The partnership brings the latter’s high-quality market data on-chain using Chainlink’s robust decentralized oracles network.
According to the press release, Chainlink will add Sigma Two Securities’ data to its tamper-resistant oracle report. This move will help expand the number of smart-contract use cases relying on financial market aggregation services for data.
Related Reading: Ethereum Marks Highest Growth Day In 2022, Will ETH Price Follow?
In another announcement, Hebys integrated Chainlink’s Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on several NFT blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon. This allows them to effectively distribute NFT randomly on their platform.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
XRP Price Hits Target Of $0.5, Can It Break This Key Resistance?
The XRP price has been swimming against the tide and continues to show strength against larger cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. A potential settlement between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple might continue to prompt this cryptocurrency to the upside.
At the time of writing, the XRP price trades at $0.52 with sideways movement in the last 24 hours and a 17% profit in the last week. As NewsBTC reported last week, the cryptocurrency broke out of a major downside trendline hinting at future appreciation with a target set at its current levels.
XRP Chills Before Taking Off? Consolidation Might Be Key
In late September, the XRP price was able to reach the middle area of its current levels at $0.55 before beginning a descend to a monthly low at $0.44. As seen in the chart below, as news about a potential settlement in the case against Ripple became public, the cryptocurrency changed the trend breaking above the following pattern.
Before breaking out of that trendline, XRP moved sideways for a while possibly gaining momentum for its upside move. At the time of writing, as BTC and other larger cryptocurrencies lose bullish momentum, the XRP might be on a similar path of consolidation before breaking out.
As pointed out by a pseudonym trader, the $0.50 area is a major resistance for this cryptocurrency as it is a multi-month high that turned into a headwind for any potential rally. Over the weekend, the trader stated the following on XRP and its potential to continue its bullish momentum:
$XRP Still really liking the strength shown by XRP. Watching this LTF triangle right now. Break that and we can attempt the HTF 0.5-0.51 resistance. So be a bit cautious as we’ve not broken out yet. If it does that, we can expect higher.
Macro Factors Might Stand In The Way Of XRP
In the coming days, the crypto market is poised to be impacted by a spike in volatility as the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) could reiterate its aggressive monetary policy. Thus, negatively impacting XRP and other digital assets.
If bulls are unable to push beyond the XRP price current levels, then the cryptocurrency might be bound to a re-test of its previous support zone at around $0.49. Data from Material Indicators shows that XRP has a significant ask (sell liquidity) just above its current levels.
In addition, XRP’s price action is currently being sold by most investors with the exception of investors with bid orders of over $100,000. These investor class (whale on the chart below) exercise a lot of influence on the price action and might continue to allow XRP to take a second push higher if they continue to support it by countering selling orders.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Volatility Index Suggests Large Price Move Arriving Soon
Historical data of the Bitcoin volatility index hints that the price of the crypto may observe a big move in the near future.
Bitcoin Volatility Index Has Recently Been Below A Value Of 25
As pointed out by an economist on Twitter, the volatility index has declined into a zone that has historically been followed by an explosive move in BTC.
The “volatility index” in question is the BitMEX .BVOL index, and according to the exchange, the metric’s value “is the rolling 30 day annualized volatility of the daily 11:30 UTC to 12:00 UTC Time Weighted Average Price (TWAP) of Bitcoin / USD.”
Here, the Time Weighted Average Price is calculated using measurements made at 1 minute intervals for a period of half-an-hour.
What this index tells us is how much has the recent BTC price deviated from the average, or more simply, how volatile it has been recently.
High values of the metric suggest the crypto has shown some sharp moves recently, while low ones imply a stale market.
Now, below is a chart that shows how the Bitcoin volatility index’s value has changed during the last few years:
The value of the metric seems to have been quite low in recent days | Source: Alex Krüger on Twitter
As you can see in the graph, the analyst has marked relevant points of trend between the Bitcoin volatility index and the price of the crypto.
It looks like whenever the indicator has dipped below a value of 25, and then subsequently bottomed below the level, the BTC price has seen some significant moves that have made the metric’s value shoot right up.
There have been three instances of this trend during the last few years, two of which involved the price making a bullish move, while the third one a crash.
From the chart, it’s apparent that the Bitcoin volatility index has once again dropped down into this historical zone as the current BVOL value stands at around 24.59.
If the same trend as during the previous instances follows now as well, then the crypto might be heading towards another big move in the near future.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.4k, up 1% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 9% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Looks like the value of the crypto has mostly been moving sideways during the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Weekly Round-Up On Shiba Inu, Where Will Price Be Headed?
- SHIB price struggles on high timeframes despite showing bullish sentiment to trend higher.
- SHIB trades below support as the price looks bearish with the current market state as the price closed the weekly candle below the previous.
- The price of SHIB eyes key support as price trades below 8 and 20-day EMA.
The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw some bullish formation as the price broke out of a descending triangle, but the price has struggled to trend higher against tether (USDT). The previous week saw the crypto market cap looking good as prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets, including Shiba Inu, showed a glimpse of a rally. But this hope was cut short as the weekly candle didn’t look promising as the previous. (Data from Binance)
Crypto Market Update
The crypto market is not looking good like the previous week, as many altcoins and major crypto assets made good strides bouncing off from support. Some altcoins continued with their double-digit gains as many traders glamoured for more of such a week. The new week is reversed, as most crypto assets have shown retracement within the first few days.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Despite showing some great price movement recently, the price of SHIB on the weekly chart failed to break above the key resistance of $0.0000117 as the price was rejected and continued to fall as the current price of BTC influences SHIB prices.
The price of SHIB retraced to a region of $0.0000107 as the price could be headed to the next support for SHIB. The price of SHIB needed to hold above the support at $0.00001-$0.00000800. With the current bearish structure maintained by the current price, we could see the price retesting the support at $0.00001-$0.00000800.
Weekly resistance for the price of SHIB – $0.0000110.
Weekly support for the price of SHIB – $0.00001-$0.00000850.
Price Analysis Of SHIB On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of SHIB continues to trade below key resistance as the price attempts hold the sell-off of prices to a region of $0.00001.
The price of SHIB showed strength, rallying from a low of $0.00000750, attempting to break above a descending triangle but facing rejection as the price was pushed below the 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The price of $0.00001113 corresponds to the prices at 8 and 20 EMA for SHIB on the daily timeframe.
If the price of SHIB breaks below $0.00001, we could see the price retesting $0.00000750 as the next support acting as a key demand zone for prices.
Daily resistance for the SHIB price – $0.000012.
Daily support for the SHIB price – $0.00000750.
Featured Image From Outlook, Charts From Tradingview
LUNC Community Clamors For Coinbase Listing, Can It Reach $1?
Fire again destroys main lodge at renowned northwestern Minnesota cross-country ski resort
No one should celebrate killing “a wolf cub”, even if it’s not just a pet husky
Phillies name Rob Thomson manager on two-year deal
30 Best Indian Meme Templates To Help You Relieve Stress
Walz, Flanagan appoint former St. Paul Parks director Mike Hahm to Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission
Los Angeles City Council president quits leadership post after racist comments leak
Rivian recalls almost all trucks produced due to a defect that could lead to loss of control
Cosmos (ATOM) Invalidates Uptrend; Where Is The Next Area Of Interest For Price?
John Shipley: Uh-oh. Twins have to get ‘creative’ to re-sign Carlos Correa
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain