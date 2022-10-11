Man charged with murder after fatal shooting outside Loop nightclub – NBC Chicago

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has said the United States should pump more oil, amid the global energy crisis.

Energy prices rose sharply after the major Russian exporter invaded Ukraine in February.

The United States has huge energy reserves, but exports are reaching their upper limits.

“Obviously America has to take a real leadership role — America is the producer of swing, not Saudi Arabia,” Dimon told CNBC in an interview Monday. “And we should have done it right from March. It’s almost too late to do it right, because obviously it’s a longer-term investment.”

Energy prices rose sharply after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, as Russia is a major exporter of oil and gas. Fears of a worsening energy crisis have intensified in recent months after Russia began cutting off Europe’s natural gas supply – a development Dimon called “rather predictable”.

“In my opinion, America should have pumped more oil and gas,” he told CNBC.

The United States is the world’s largest oil producer, producing 18.9 million barrels of fuel per day, according to the Energy Information Administration, or EIA. However, the United States is also the largest consumer of oil in the world, so exports are limited.

By comparison, Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC and the main exporter, produces 10.8 million barrels of oil a day, but consumes only 3.2 million a day, exporting the rest, said the EIA.

And while the United States has huge energy reserves, industry exports are peaking and cannot be boosted overnight, U.S. shale producers told the Financial Times over the past few weeks. last months.

Dimon’s comments came days after OPEC and its allies agreed to drastically cut oil production in response to a weaker global economy. The White House said US President Joe Biden was “disappointed by this short-sighted decision”.

Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, echoed that sentiment and told the FT in an interview on Sunday that OPEC’s move was “unnecessary and reckless”. She was speaking ahead of the ongoing annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington this week, where soaring inflation will be a key talking point.

Dimon told CNBC that there is now a longer-term problem of the world not producing enough oil and gas, so reduce the use of coal and switch to renewable energy. Describing the issue as “critical”, he said “it should be treated almost like a war issue at this point, nothing less”, he added.

In the same interview, Dimon gave a grim forecast for the economy, predicting a recession for the United States in the next six to nine months.