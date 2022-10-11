News
Man charged with murder after fatal shooting outside Loop nightclub – NBC Chicago
A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot another man during a fight outside a Loop nightclub on Sunday morning.
Chicago police say Devontrell Turnipseed, 23, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the murder, which occurred Sunday morning in the 400 block of South Wells.
Police allege Turnipseed got into a fight with a 38-year-old man outside a club at around 1.36am
During this altercation, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other individual in the chest. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police were able to arrest the suspect at the scene and he was charged with murder on Monday.
Turnipseed will appear before a judge on Tuesday for a bail hearing, according to Chicago police.
JP Morgan’s Dimon urges US to pump more oil amid global energy crisis
- JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has said the United States should pump more oil, amid the global energy crisis.
- Energy prices rose sharply after the major Russian exporter invaded Ukraine in February.
- The United States has huge energy reserves, but exports are reaching their upper limits.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has said the United States should pump more oil amid the global energy crisis, just days after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, agreed to a reduction in production equivalent to 2% of global supply.
“Obviously America has to take a real leadership role — America is the producer of swing, not Saudi Arabia,” Dimon told CNBC in an interview Monday. “And we should have done it right from March. It’s almost too late to do it right, because obviously it’s a longer-term investment.”
Energy prices rose sharply after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, as Russia is a major exporter of oil and gas. Fears of a worsening energy crisis have intensified in recent months after Russia began cutting off Europe’s natural gas supply – a development Dimon called “rather predictable”.
“In my opinion, America should have pumped more oil and gas,” he told CNBC.
The United States is the world’s largest oil producer, producing 18.9 million barrels of fuel per day, according to the Energy Information Administration, or EIA. However, the United States is also the largest consumer of oil in the world, so exports are limited.
By comparison, Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC and the main exporter, produces 10.8 million barrels of oil a day, but consumes only 3.2 million a day, exporting the rest, said the EIA.
And while the United States has huge energy reserves, industry exports are peaking and cannot be boosted overnight, U.S. shale producers told the Financial Times over the past few weeks. last months.
Dimon’s comments came days after OPEC and its allies agreed to drastically cut oil production in response to a weaker global economy. The White House said US President Joe Biden was “disappointed by this short-sighted decision”.
Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, echoed that sentiment and told the FT in an interview on Sunday that OPEC’s move was “unnecessary and reckless”. She was speaking ahead of the ongoing annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington this week, where soaring inflation will be a key talking point.
Dimon told CNBC that there is now a longer-term problem of the world not producing enough oil and gas, so reduce the use of coal and switch to renewable energy. Describing the issue as “critical”, he said “it should be treated almost like a war issue at this point, nothing less”, he added.
In the same interview, Dimon gave a grim forecast for the economy, predicting a recession for the United States in the next six to nine months.
Sean Penn’s mother Eileen Ryan dies at 94: Actress dies at Malibu home
Sean Penn’s mother Eileen Ryan dies at 94: Legendary actress who starred in Little House on the Prairie and Bonanza dies at her Malibu home
- Eileen Ryan died Sunday at her Malibu home, a rep for the star said
- The legendary actress was the mother of actor Sean Penn, 62
- She also had musician Michael Penn, 64, and the late actor Chris Penn, who died in 2006 aged 40.
- Ryan was married to actor and director Leo Penn from 1957 until his death
- The actress would have turned 95 in one week on October 16
Sean Penn’s mother, Eileen Ryan, died Sunday at her Malibu home, a rep for the star said.
The legendary actress was the mother of actor Sean, 62, musician Michael Penn, 64, and late actor Chris Penn, who died in 2006 aged 40.
Ryan was married to actor and director Leo Penn from 1957 until his death in 1998, with the marriage two months after they met.
The theater-trained actress would have turned 95 in one week on October 16.
Rest in peace: Eileen Ryan died on Sunday at her Malibu home, a rep for the star has announced
The legendary actress was the mother of actor Sean Penn, 62, musician Michael Penn, 64, and late actor Chris Penn, who died in 2006 aged 40. photographed with Sean in 2007
Ryan has often attended red carpet events with his son and friends, such as Julia Roberts.
The artist’s first television appearance was on the Goodyear Television drama series Playhouse in 1955.
Before that, she appeared on Broadway, making her debut in Sing Till Tomorrow in 1953 at age 25 and later in Comes a Day in 1958.
Eileen regularly appeared on TV shows and was often directed by her husband on episodes of shows like Bonanza, Cannon and Little House on the Prairie.
Family: Eileen and her son Sean shared a professional life, working together on The Indian Runner, All the King’s Men and I Am Sam, among others; photographed in 2004
More Friends: Julia Roberts, Sean’s friend, with Ryan at the 3rd Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala to benefit J/P HRO in 2014
Oh no: Ryan is seen with David Arquette in the 2002 film Eight Legged Freaks
She and their son Sean also shared a professional life, working together on The Indian Runner, All the King’s Men and I Am Sam, among others.
But before sharing the screen with her son, she put her acting career on hiatus to be a full-time mum for a few years.
In 1986, however, she played the on-screen grandmother to her sons Sean and Chris in At Close Range.
She last appeared in Warren Beatty’s romantic comedy-drama Rules Don’t Apply in 2016.
Eileen’s cause of death was not shared by reps.
Family connection: Ryan with Robin Wright and Sean at the Oscars in 2004
Together: Ryan (pictured fourth from right) was part of the cast of 1989 Parenthood with stars including Keanu Reeves, Joaquin Phoenix, Rick Moranis, Dianne Weist, Mary Steenburgen and Steve Martin
Victim injured in West Oakland shooting
OAKLAND — One person was injured in a shooting Monday night in a West Oakland neighborhood, authorities said.
Shortly after 9 p.m., police responded to reports of a possible shooting after a ShotSpotter activation in the 600 block of 37th Street in the city’s Longfellow neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
Soon after, other officers quickly learned that a victim with at least one gunshot wound to the chest had arrived at the hospital. The victim’s condition was not immediately available Monday evening.
Investigators said they do not yet have any grounds or suspects in custody, and have not released any suspects or associated vehicle descriptions.
For information leading to a suspect’s arrest, police are offering up to $5,000 for the shooting. Anyone with information can call police at 510-238-3426 or Oakland Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.
Contact George Kelly at 408-859-5180.
Bella Hadid celebrates her 26th birthday in a sexy leather and lace look
This birthday girl becomes a full-fledged biker.
Bella Hadid celebrated her 26th birthday in style with an intimate dinner at Italian restaurant Lucali in New York City.
For her big night out on Oct. 9, the model rocked a dark and sultry look that included an oversized leather moto jacket with checkered racing stripes over a black sheer lace dress and chained thong. She completed the bad girl vibe with strappy sandals and year 2000 inspired frameless tinted glasses.
Bella was joined by her boyfriend Marc Kalman and Gigi Hadidwho later took to Instagram to pay tribute to her younger sister.
“I love every moment [ & feel so lucky for the in-betweens ] with you,” Gigi said in the Oct. 10 post that included a series of stylish shots of the duo. I love you so much and I’m so proud of you.”
Lee Zeldin: Crime in New York is getting worse
Lee Zeldin discussed the continuing rise in crime in New York City and what he would do, if elected, on his first day in office on “Gutfeld!”
GREG GUTFELD: HOWARD STERN SNACKS WITH CELEBS IN A FANCY, “EXHAUSTING” RESTAURANT
LEE ZELDIN: It will get worse. In recent weeks, it has gotten worse. The first thing I’ll do the first day I take office is tell them Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg he’s fired. Yes. Just last week there was this woman on Wednesday who was murdered in front of her three children. She was wearing a bulletproof vest. She was murdered by her husband, who was released the day before. The judge did not have the discretionary power to dismiss the dangerousness. The woman is like, look, he’s gonna kill me. He’s been charged with all sorts of domestic violence offences. But the judge says, I have to release this person.
Former NBA player Ben Gordon arrested for hitting his 10-year-old son at LGA airport
Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested Monday at LaGuardia Airport for allegedly punching his 10-year-old son, sources said.
Gordon was waiting for a flight to Chicago when Port Authority cops barred him from the plane and handcuffed him for alleged abuse at 8:45 p.m., law enforcement sources told the Post.
Her son was escorted by an aunt and taken to Long Island Jewish Children’s Hospital for evaluation, the sources said.
Gordon, a shooter who once played for the Chicago Bulls, was being processed at Port Authority Police Station. Charges against him are pending.
Law enforcement sources said two Port Authority officers were lightly injured during the arrest, although it was not immediately clear how or where they were hurt.
Gordon, who won the Sixth Man of the Year award as a rookie, has been arrested several times in the past.
He was arrested for an alleged assault and robbery in 2017. He was also arrested for driving with a fake license plate and setting off fire alarms inside his LA pad while there. was no fire.
