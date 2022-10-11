News
Man dies in shooting involving officer in Wilmington
A man died after exchanging gunfire with Los Angeles Police Department officers, the LAPD said.
It happened around 3:42 a.m. Tuesday at 530 Quay Avenue in Wilmington near the Port of Long Beach, officers said.
The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. near E Street and Quay Avenue, where officers were following a truck that had been reported stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
“As officers were following the suspect down E (street), he ran over the truck he was driving and fled from officers,” the LAPD said in a statement.
“A brief foot chase ensued, (and) during this foot chase an officer fired upon,” police said. “The suspect, described only as a male in his 40s, was hit by gunfire and taken into custody. LAFD paramedics responded to the scene and determined the suspect was deceased.”
According to reports from the scene, at one point the suspect fired at the officers and the officers returned fire.
No information was immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured man. No officers or bystanders were injured, police said.
“The suspect’s handguns remain at the scene and will be used as evidence,” police said.
Mississippi teenager dies days after being shot by police
A black Mississippi teenager died days after local police shot him in the head outside a discount store, and those close to him are questioning the officers’ actions.
Police fatally shot 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan Thursday in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store in Gulfport, the state’s second-largest city after Jackson, which is about 160 miles north.
He died shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday after being taken off life support at USA Health University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama, according to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer, who confirmed the death to the Sun Herald, a local newspaper.
A Harrison County coroner’s representative confirmed the death to NBC News. Representatives from University Hospital of the United States could not immediately be reached.
Gulfport police said in a news release that the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. after responding to a 911 call about several minors brandishing firearms at other motorists.
When the police arrived, the minors “fleed”, according to the press release.
Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper said an officer engaged an armed suspect, since identified as McMillan, resulting in gunfire. Police said the suspect “was transported to an area hospital with a single gunshot wound.”
The police department did not release the officer’s race.
The officer “has been placed in non-coercive duties in accordance with procedures,” according to the police press release.
In video taken by a passerby after the shots were fired, McMillan could be seen on the ground outside the store door. A witness said police handcuffed the teenager after he was shot. Cooper said police arrested four other suspects, all believed to be minors, and several firearms were recovered from the scene.
McMillan’s family does not believe he was armed and their supporters are calling for the release of camera footage of the shooting.
Community members launched McMillan memorial balloons and staged a protest outside the Gulfport Police Department on Sunday, according to NBC affiliate WXXV of Gulfport.
“The pain is indescribable…it’s like a hole in my heart,” McMillan’s grandmother, Michelle Warren, told WXXV. “They just ripped out part of my heart. Just what happened to him, getting shot in the head. I’m still trying to process it.
Gulfport Police Sgt. Jason Ducré led NBC News’ requests for comment on McMillan’s death and calls to release camera footage to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which did not immediately respond.
The Mississippi police do not belong to a union. A representative of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, which represents more than 60,000 law enforcement officers in the region, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
McMillan is survived by his mother, Katrina Mateen, along with other relatives, the Sun Herald reported.
McMillan was a ninth grader at Gulfport High School, Sandy East, a school district spokesperson, confirmed to NBC News.
“We are very saddened by the situation and we offer all our students advice and support if they need it,” East said.
She said she could not say if any of the other people present at the shooting who were arrested were also students given the ongoing investigation into the incident.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the McMillan shooting, the Department of Public Safety said in a statement, adding it would share its findings with the local attorney general’s office.
MBI investigates all police shootings in the state and the Attorney General’s office handles all prosecutions.
Vance and Ryan trade barbs on abortion and jobs in Ohio Senate debate
Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance left no stone unturned Monday night in their first, and possibly only, debate on the hotly contested Ohio Senate race — with Vance saying Ryan backs Weak border policies that led to the rape of a 10-year-old girl.
Ryan, the 20-year House veteran who hopes to flip the Senate seat vacated by retired Republican Rob Portman, set the tone by insisting Buckeye State “needs a kicker.” ass, not an ass kisser” in a shot in support of Vance for former President Donald Trump.
“We need leaders who have the guts to take on their own party — and I’ve proven it — and it was called chatter by the former president,” the Democrat said, referring to a rally last month in which Trump said “Hillbilly Elegy’s author ‘kisses my ass, he wants my support.’
The 45th president was responding to a New York Times report that Vance and other Senate candidates in battleground states were reluctant to invite Trump to campaign for them for fear of alienating independent and swing voters.
The candidates also traded rhetorical jabs over the Supreme Court overthrowing Roe. v. Wade in June, focusing on the notorious case of a 10-year-old girl from Ohio who had an out-of-state abortion after authorities said she was raped by an illegal immigrant.
“[Roe] was established as law for 50 years, and then we have all the chaos we have now,” Ryan said. “We read at least a few articles every week about young people, underage girls who have been raped, or women who have had significant problems with their pregnancy, cannot get help in the state. They have to go to Indiana, they have to go to Illinois, and that’s not enough for JD Vance.
“He supports a nationwide abortion ban in which he wants women to get passports and travel to Canada,” the Democrat alleged. “Like, we need to have some moderation on this issue. He has a very extreme position.
Ryan went on to attack Vance for arguing last month against rape or incest exceptions in abortion bans, with the Republican saying his stance was on whether a child should be allowed to live, even if the circumstances of the birth of this child are in some way bothersome or a problem. to the society. »
“JD, you called the rape disturbing, didn’t you?” Ryan said Monday night. “Rape is not embarrassing, it is a significant tragedy.”
Vance hit back by saying he believed in “reasonable exceptions” to abortion bans and accusing Ryan of being responsible for the girl’s alleged rapist’s illegal presence in the country.
“You voted so many times against defunding the border wall, so many times for amnesty, Tim,” Vance said. “If you had done your job, she would never have been raped in the first place.”
Elsewhere in the debate, Vance said that Ryan celebrates Halloween by donning “a costume where he pretends to be a reasonable moderate.” If he had, Vance says, “Youngstown might not have lost 50,000 manufacturing jobs in your 20 years. [in office].”
“I’m not going to apologize for spending 20 years of my adult life working hard trying to help one of the hardest hit economically in Ohio and dedicating my life to helping this area to come back,” Ryan replied. “You should be ashamed of yourself, JD. You went to California, you drank wine and you ate cheese.”
Vance countered that he left Ohio at 18 to join the Marines, and after working in Silicon Valley as a venture capitalist, he returned to raise his family and start a business.
With Election Day four weeks away, Vance leads Ryan by 1.4 percentage points according to an average of Real Clear Politics polls.
More Missiles, Drones Hit Ukraine, Alarms Fuel Fear – The Denver Post
By ADAM SCHRECK (Associated Press)
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces flooded Ukraine with missiles and ammunition-carrying drones on Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack that the United Nations human rights office the UN called it “particularly shocking” and a potential war crime.
Air raid warnings spread across the country for a second straight morning as Ukrainian officials advised residents to conserve energy and stock up on water. Strikes in the capital and 12 other regions on Monday caused widespread power cuts and disturbed the relative calm that had returned to Kyiv and many other towns far from the frontlines of the war.
“It brings anger, not fear,” Kyiv resident Volodymyr Vasylenko, 67, said as teams worked to restore traffic lights and clear debris from city streets. . “We are already used to this. And we will continue to fight.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers on Tuesday via video conference. After the meeting, G-7 leaders condemned this week’s blitz and said their countries “will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”
Russia has launched widespread attacks in retaliation for a weekend explosion that damaged a bridge connecting the country to the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the Ukrainian special services had orchestrated Saturday’s attack on the Kerch bridge.
Russia concentrated most of its firepower during the 7.5-month war in eastern and southern Ukraine, and Ukrainian officials said the previous day’s diffuse strikes on power plants and civilian areas had no “practical military sense”.
However, Putin’s supporters have for weeks urged the Kremlin to take more drastic action in Ukraine and actively criticized the Russian military for a series of embarrassing battlefield setbacks. Pro-Kremlin pundits hailed Monday’s attack as an appropriate and long-awaited response to Kyiv’s recently successful counteroffensives, and many argued that Moscow should maintain intensity in order to win the war .
Tuesday’s bombardment hit both energy infrastructure and civilian areas, as did Monday’s attacks. One person was killed when 12 missiles slammed into public facilities in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, starting a massive fire, the state emergency service said. A local official said the missiles hit a school, residential buildings and medical facilities.
Energy facilities in the western regions of Lviv and Vinnitsya were also affected. Although officials said Ukrainian forces shot down an oncoming Russian missile before it reached Kyiv, the capital region has seen continued power cuts following deadly strikes the day before.
Mykolaiv region governor Vitaliy Kim urged residents to stay in bomb shelters because “there are still enough missiles in the air”.
The state emergency service said 19 people died and 105 people were injured in Monday’s strikes. At least five of the victims were in Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. More than 300 towns and villages lost power, from the capital to Lviv on the border with Poland.
Apart from the usual sirens, a new type of audible alarm that sounds automatically from mobile phones shook Kyiv residents early on Tuesday. A text message warning of the possibility of missile strikes accompanied the caustic sounding alert.
A spokesperson for the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday that strikes against “civilian objects”, including infrastructure such as power plants, could qualify as a war crime.
“Damage to major power stations and power lines ahead of next winter raises new concerns for the protection of civilians and in particular the impact on vulnerable populations,” Ravina Shamdasani told reporters during a briefing by the UN in Geneva. “Attacks targeting civilians and objects indispensable to the survival of civilians are prohibited by international humanitarian law.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was due to address the leaders of the G7 industrial powers on Tuesday by videoconference. Germany, which currently chairs the G-7, announced the meeting after Monday’s missile strikes.
As Ukrainian forces grew bolder after a series of counteroffensive successes, a cornered Kremlin has intensified Cold War-era rhetoric over the past month and stoked fears it could expand the war and use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addressed the issue on Tuesday, saying Moscow would only resort to it if the Russian state faced imminent destruction. Speaking on state television, he accused the West of encouraging false speculation about the Kremlin’s intentions.
Russia’s nuclear doctrine contemplates “exclusively retaliatory measures aimed at preventing the destruction of the Russian Federation as a result of direct nuclear strikes or the use of other weapons that threaten the very existence of the Russian state “, Lavrov said.
In Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the 30-nation military alliance would hold long-planned exercises next week to test the readiness of its nuclear capabilities.
The exercise, dubbed “Steadfast Noon”, takes place every year. These are fighter planes capable of carrying nuclear warheads but not real bombs. Conventional jets and surveillance and refueling aircraft regularly participate.
When asked if now was not the right time for such an exercise, Stoltenberg replied: “It would send a very bad signal now, if we suddenly canceled a long-planned routine exercise because of the war in Ukraine.”
Stoltenberg said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear rhetoric on the war in Ukraine is “irresponsible”, and he said “Russia knows that a nuclear war can never be won and must never be fought”.
NATO as an organization has no nuclear weapons. They remain under the control of three member countries – the United States, the United Kingdom and France.
Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Tuesday that Western military assistance to Kyiv, including training Ukrainian soldiers in NATO countries and providing timely satellite data real to Ukraine to target Russian forces, has “increasingly embroiled Western nations in the conflict over the part of the Kyiv regime.”
Echoing Ryabkov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said continued US arms deliveries to Ukraine would prolong the fighting and inflict more damage on the country.
Asked on a conference call with reporters about Washington’s intention to supply Ukraine with advanced air defense systems, Peskov said the move “would only prolong the conflict and make it more painful” for the country. Ukraine without modifying Russian objectives.
As Russian forces shelled three neighborhoods around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant overnight, Ukraine’s nuclear operator said Russian forces abducted the plant’s deputy director of human resources, Valeriy Martyniuk.
The Russians previously arrested the plant’s general manager, Ihor Murashow, and released him following pressure from the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi.
___
Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia, Lorne Cook in Brussels and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed.
___
Follow AP coverage of the war at
UK spy chief says Russian military ‘exhausted’ in Ukraine
TBILISI, Georgia – Britain’s spy chief says Russia is in a “desperate situation” as its military forces are now “exhausted” from an attempted invasion of Ukraine that has now dragged on in its eighth month.
“The costs to Russia, in personnel and equipment, are staggering,” said Jeremy Fleming, Britain’s top intelligence official, speaking at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a London-based think tank on Tuesday. . “We know, and the Russian commanders on the ground know, that their supplies and ammunition are running out.”
During his lecture, Fleming asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to mobilize hundreds of thousands more young men for war, as well as the use of prisoners on the front lines, “declares a hopeless situation”. The so-called partial mobilization sparked widespread protests and a mass exodus of civilians fleeing Finland’s borders to Georgia and Mongolia.
Fleming, the director of the government’s communications headquarters, said the Russian people now realize how Putin “misjudged” the war, and they “feel the magnitude of the appalling human cost of his war of choice. “.
He told RUSI that due to “Kyiv’s courageous action on the battlefield and in cyberspace”, the country has turned the tide against the brutal forces of the Kremlin.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4 earlier today, the intelligence chief warned that Putin’s army was still “very capable” of causing damage. His remarks came after the Russian military launched several missile strikes in major cities across Ukraine, hitting mostly civilian targets. Officials said at least 19 people were killed in the strikes – the biggest airstrike since the invasion began in February.
According to CNN, at least four explosions were heard in Kyiv on Monday morning rush hours. Kyiv officials condemned the attacks, which were mostly targeted at civilian infrastructure — including a children’s play area and tourist attractions.
The attacks came days after the bridge over the Kerch Strait in the annexed region of Crimea was partially destroyed. The damage to the bridge, which is both symbolically and strategically important to Russia, came as a blow to Putin who later blamed Ukraine for the blast, which he denounced as “terrorism “.
Gophers football to play series with Alabama in a decade
The Gophers have scheduled a home-and-home series with the platinum standard of college football.
Minnesota announced Tuesday two games against the Alabama Crimson Tide: in Minneapolis on Sept. 18, 2032 and in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 17, 2032.
It will be interesting to see where these two programs are at in a decade. Legendary coach Nick Saban will be 80 years old in 2032; U coach P.J. Fleck, who is in his sixth season at Minnesota, will be 51.
The Gophers are 1-0 all time against Alabama after a 20-16 win in the 2004 Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn.
Tulsi Gabbard announces she is quitting the Democratic Party
Former congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday that she is quitting the Democratic Party.
She made the revelation in a video posted to social media, describing the details of her farewell:
I can no longer stay in today’s Democratic Party which is now under the total control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by a cowardly awakening, who are dividing us by racializing every issue and stoking anti-white racism , actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith and spirituality, demonize the police and protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, militarize the security state to prosecute political opponents and, above all, to bring us ever closer to nuclear war.
She continued:
I believe in government that is of the people, by and for the people. Unfortunately, the Democratic Party today does not. Instead, it represents a government of, by and for the powerful elite. I call on my fellow independent Democrats of common sense to join me in quitting the Democratic Party. If you can’t take the direction the so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are heading any longer, I invite you to join me.
I can no longer stay in today’s Democratic Party which is now under the total control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by a cowardly awakening, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoking anti-white racism, work actively to undermine our God-given freedoms, are… pic.twitter.com/oAuTnxZldf
— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2022
His video comes less than a month before the November midterms that will determine control of the House of Representatives for the next two years, and possibly the fate of the Biden administration’s agenda.
It also comes about eight months after the start of the Ukraine-Russia war, in which the United States provided billions of dollars in support to Ukraine, amid a growing threat of nuclear war. .
Gabbard has long been a critic of the pro-war foreign policy establishment, as well as Wokeism, both currently led by the Democratic Party.
Follow Breitbart News’ Kristina Wong on TwitterTruth Social or on Facebook.
Breitbart News
