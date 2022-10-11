News
Map showing exposure level by state
Chemical giant Monsanto introduced glyphosate in its Roundup product in 1974. Bayer acquired Monsanto in 2018.
“Glyphosate is the most widely used chemical weedkiller in human history due to genetic engineering,” said Dave Murphy, the founder of Food Democracy Now, an advocacy group that tests glyphosate in foods. “It is sprayed ubiquitously and Monsanto has maintained for decades that it is the safest agricultural chemical ever made.”
EPA safety limits for exposure to glyphosate from food are double the levels allowed in the European Union. Its runoff is recognized by the agency as a drinking water contaminant at levels corresponding to about 1 gallon of Roundup in an Olympic-sized swimming pool, according to an NBC News calculation.
Much of the debate over the health implications of glyphosate revolves around a potential link to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. A 2019 analysis conducted by former members of the EPA’s Scientific Review Panel indicated a “compelling link” to the disease. Several peer-reviewed studies have also suggested that herbicides containing glyphosate may disrupt hormones and alter the gut microbiome.
In 2015, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer declared glyphosate a probable human carcinogen, sparking a wave of lawsuits that cost Bayer more than $10 billion.
In California, glyphosate is on a list of chemicals known to cause cancer, a designation that requires manufacturers to print warning labels on products sold in the state. However, Monsanto and the EPA contested the requirement, preventing such warnings on glyphosate products.
The litigation is ongoing. In a statement to NBC News, Bayer said it continued to oppose California’s decision because it conflicts with “the long-standing consensus of major health regulators around the world supporting safety and non-carcinogenicity of glyphosate products”.
The use of glyphosate in the United States has skyrocketed since 1996, the year Monsanto introduced genetically modified seeds that could survive the spraying of higher amounts of herbicides.
Today, nearly 90% of corn, cotton and soybean crops are engineered to be tolerant of glyphosate and other chemical treatments used by farmers, according to data from the US Department of Agriculture.
A 2017 study by researchers at the University of California, San Diego showed that the amount of glyphosate in urine samples taken from a group of 100 adults increased between 1993 and 2016. Glyphosate residues have also been detected in air and rain samples, according to a University of Minnesota study. Additionally, two reports from organic advocacy groups have found glyphosate in food products, including cereals, cookies, crackers and sandwich bread.
A national health survey released in June by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found detectable levels of glyphosate in 80% of urine samples tested.
Bayer said finding traces of glyphosate in urine does not mean there is a health risk. The company told NBC News in a statement that the highest value found in the CDC survey “corresponds to exposures below 0.14% of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency safety threshold.” – a measurement that equals 16 millionths of an ounce per pound of body weight.
“CDC data confirms that human exposures to glyphosate are well below these levels, confirming that glyphosate can be used safely following label directions,” the statement read.
But Robin Mesnage, a toxicologist at King’s College London who has studied the health effects of environmental contaminants for more than a decade, wondered if current safety thresholds were too high.
His own research, he said, has shown that glyphosate can induce DNA damage and changes in liver metabolism at doses up to 100 times below permitted levels. He added that the combination of glyphosate with the other ingredients in herbicides can make the end product more toxic than its active ingredient alone.
The EPA concluded in 2020 that glyphosate poses “no risk to human health” and is not likely to cause cancer. But a federal appeals court overturned that decision in June, saying the EPA failed to adequately assess the risks to endangered species and human health. The court also pointed to inconsistencies in the agency’s 2016 assessment of potential links to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The EPA withdrew its decision in September.
An internal EPA advisory committee also found inconsistencies in this 2016 assessment, including that some tumor responses in animals were overlooked. The panel recommended that the EPA obtain updated data in order to draw a conclusion on the risk of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“Animals got tumors and they got more tumors at high doses,” said Bill Freese, chief scientific officer of the Center for Food Safety, a nonprofit environmental advocacy organization that was one of the groups that have challenged the EPA’s review of glyphosate in court.
“Their conclusion about cancer just didn’t make sense,” Freese said.
EPA spokeswoman Melissa Sullivan said in an email that the agency plans to revise and better explain its assessment of the carcinogenic potential of glyphosate by 2026, as well as consider evaluating other impacts it may have on human health. Until this review is complete, products containing glyphosate may continue to be sold.
As for residues in food, the EPA has stated that traces are acceptable as long as they do not exceed its safety limits. But environmental and organic advocates note that these thresholds have increased over the past two decades. In 2013, following a petition from Monsanto, the EPA dramatically increased the allowable residue levels of glyphosate on certain foods, doubling the allowable limit for oilseeds and raising it to more than 15 times the previous level for sweet potatoes and carrots.
Bayer plans to replace glyphosate in some versions of Roundup by next year. The company said in its statement that this decision was made “exclusively to manage the risk of litigation in the United States and not for security reasons”. The current formula will still be available to farmers, pest control companies and other professional services.
nbcnews
News
Industrial distribution center to anchor Woodbury’s 85-acre Black Diamond site
A commercial developer has announced plans to construct a 180,000-square-foot industrial distribution center near Eastview Road on Settlers Ridge Parkway in Woodbury, where it will anchor the 85-acre site of the former Black Diamond Granules development.
MSP Commercial, better known in Woodbury for its medical-office structures, is building with the expectation that a manufacturing or distribution tenant will find its docks, drive-in loading and direct access to Interstate 94 attractive. Otherwise, the bulk of the Black Diamond development will be occupied by storage facilities. The site sits north of the new Amazon sorting center and the Eagle Brook Church.
In a written statement, MSP Commercial vice president Steve Miller called industrial distribution a relatively new product type for Woodbury. “Changes to the economy, workforce practices and vast improvements in industrial and manufacturing processes have opened the doors for a handful of industrial sites to be allowed in the area over the past couple of years,” he said.
The project team includes RJ Ryan Construction and Mohagen Hansen Architecture, with backing from Onward Investors, an Edina-based real estate investment firm. Construction is expected to continue through the winter, with proposed completion next spring.
Based in Eagan, MSP Commercial has generally specialized in medical office development, including 1.3 million square feet of property management.
News
‘Oldies but Goodies’: DJ Art Laboe, 97, has died
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Art Laboe, the pioneering DJ credited with helping end segregation in Southern California, has died. He was 97 years old.
Laboe died Friday night after catching pneumonia, said Joanna Morones, a spokeswoman for Laboe’s production company Dart Entertainment.
Laboe’s latest show was produced last week and aired Sunday night.
Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by hosting live DJ shows at drive-in restaurants that drew whites, blacks and Latinos who danced to rock -n-roll and shocked an older generation who still listen to Frank Sinatra and Big Band music.
Laboe is also credited with coining the phrase “oldies, but goodies”. In 1957 he started Original Sound Record, Inc. and in 1958 released the compilation album “Oldies But Goodies: Vol. 1”, which remained in the Billboard Top 100 for 183 weeks.
He later developed a strong following among Mexican Americans for hosting the syndicated “The Art Laboe Connection Show”. Her baritone voice invited listeners to call out dedications and request a 1950s rock-n-roll love ballad or an Alicia Keys rhythm and blues track.
His radio shows have given families of incarcerated loved ones, in particular, a platform to talk to loved ones by dedicating songs and sending heartfelt messages and updates. Inmates in California and Arizona sent their own dedications and asked Laboe for family updates.
It’s a role Laboe said he felt honored to play.
“I don’t judge,” Laboe said in a 2018 interview with The Associated Press at his Palm Springs studio. “I like people.”
He often told the story of a woman who stopped by the studio so her toddler could say to his father, who was serving time for a violent crime, “Daddy, I love you.”
“It was the first time he heard his baby’s voice,” Laboe said. “And this badass burst into tears.”
Anthony Macias, a Riverside professor of ethnic studies at the University of California, said the music played by Laboe accompanied the dedications enhancing the messages. For example, songs like Little Anthony & Imperials’ “I’m on the Outside (Looking In)” and War’s “Don’t Let No One Get You Down” were about perseverance and the desire to be accepted.
Born Arthur Egnoian in Salt Lake City to an Armenian-American family, Laboe grew up during the Great Depression in a Mormon family led by a single mother. His sister sent him his first radio when he was 8 years old. The voices and the resulting stories enveloped him.
“And I haven’t let up since,” Laboe said.
He moved to California, attended Stanford University, and served in the United States Navy during World War II. Eventually, he landed a job as a radio announcer at KSAN in San Francisco and adopted the name Art Laboe after a boss suggested he take a secretary’s last name to sound more American.
When the United States entered World War II, Laboe served in the Navy. He then returned to the Southern California area, but a radio station owner told the aspiring radio announcer that he should work on becoming a “radio personality” instead. As a DJ for KXLA in Los Angeles, Laboe bought station time and hosted live music shows overnight at drive-ins where he encountered underground rockabilly and R.&B musicians. “I have my own built-in search,” Laboe said.
Laboe quickly became one of the first DJs to play R&B and rock-n-roll in California. Teenage listeners quickly identified Laboe’s vocals with the burgeoning rock-n-roll scene. In 1956, Laboe had an afternoon show and became the city’s first radio program. Cars blocked Sunset Boulevard where Laboe aired his show and advertisers jumped in to get a slice of the action.
When Elvis Presley came to Hollywood, Laboe was one of the few to get an interview with the new rockabilly star.
The scene that Laboe helped cultivate in California has become one of the most diverse in the country. Places such as the American Legion Stadium in El Monte played much of the music Laboe played on his radio show, spawning a new youth subculture.
Laboe has maintained a strong following over the years and has transformed into a promoter of aging rock-n-roll acts that have never faded from Mexican-American alumni fans. A permanent display of Laboe’s contributions is at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland.
In 2015, iHeartMedia’s KHHT-FM (92.3) dropped the syndicated Laboe alumni show after the station abruptly shifted to a hip-hop format sparking angry protests in Los Angeles. “Without Art Laboe, I’m so lonely I could cry,” wrote essayist Adam Vine. Later that year, Laboe returned to the Los Angeles airwaves on another station.
Lalo Alcaraz, a syndicated TV cartoonist and writer who grew up listening to Art Laboe in San Diego, said the DJ has maintained strong popularity among Mexican Americans for generations because he’s always played artists. Latinos, whites and blacks together in his shows. Laboe also didn’t appear to be judgmental of his listeners who requested dedications for loved ones in prison, Alcaraz said.
“Here is someone who gave a voice to the humblest among us through music,” Alcaraz said. “He brought us together. That’s why we looked for him.”
Alex Nogales, president and CEO of the Los Angeles-based National Hispanic Media Coalition, said generations of Latino fans have attended Laboe-sponsored concerts to hear Smokey Robinson, The Spinners or Sunny. & The Sunliners.
“I see these really tough guys in the crowd. I mean, they look scary,” Nogales said. “Then Art comes out and they melt. They love him.”
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘2417800028251481’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘2417800028251481’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Twins: No major changes to coaching staff
In the final days of what turned out to be a disappointing 2022 season for the Twins, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey threw his support behind manager Rocco Baldelli, confirming Baldelli would be back for his fifth season in the Twins’ dugout next year.
On Monday, Falvey threw his support behind the rest of the coaching staff, too. The Twins are expecting to bring back their full coaching staff, barring anybody leaving on their own accord, for the 2023 season.
Baldelli, too, backed his staff before the season ended, saying he thought the Twins had “as good a staff as you could ever ask for.”
“I think superficially sometimes people want personnel change just because if you make change, therefore you’re trying,” Falvey said. “… We had to assess whether or not change was needed. But this whole group, we feel like, is the right group to help lead us in the direction we need to go. Do we need to get better? Do we need to self-assess? I mean, I’m the first one.”
Pitching coach Pete Maki and bullpen coach Colby Suggs, both of whom were thrust into new roles midseason after the departure of former pitching coach Wes Johnson, who left to take the same job at Louisiana State University, are expected to stay in their current roles, as is assistant pitching coach Luis Ramirez.
Maki had been serving as the team’s bullpen coach prior to Johnson’s departure, and Suggs was working as the team’s run prevention coordinator. The feedback the Twins received from players on the pair of them helped inform the decision to leave the staff intact.
“We did a ton of sourcing of player feedback toward the end of the year on how Pete grew, how Colby grew, how the staff grew, how Luis Ramirez stepped into another role,” Falvey said. “I anticipate we’ll augment that group just because we did lose somebody and had to kind of backfill on the fly. We’re continuing to evaluate it, but we feel really good about the growth of those guys going forward.”
PAYROLL TALK
The Twins’ payroll in 2022 was an organization-high $142 million, per FanGraphs, putting them right around the middle of the league in payroll. Asked if he believes payroll will go up for the 2023 season, Falvey said they haven’t “talked that specifically about that at this stage,” and that there are a few additional conversations to come.
The Pohlad family, he said, has been “incredibly supportive, all the way through, no matter what.”
“At each juncture we’ve been really supported by the Pohlads. And that’s all you can really ask for, is to get the support for the decisions we’re going to make and ultimately where we need to go,” Falvey said. “So I have full belief that we’ll have flexibility if the right opportunity presents for something we feel as a baseball group is the right investment at that time.”
Speaking late in the season, team president Dave St. Peter said the team’s payroll is “well north” of where revenues suggest it should be.
“If your revenue suggests that you can pay up to a certain part, our revenues are well below where our payroll is, relative to that,” St. Peter said. “But that speaks to our ownership and their commitment to put a good team on the field, and we thought we had done that this year. Still feel like we did that, but it just didn’t play out. Sometimes that’s the way this game plays out over time.”
EAST SIDE STORIES
East Metro high school stars Louie Varland and Matt Wallner have become minor-league stars in the Twins organization, named the franchise’s minor league pitcher and player of the year, respectively, last Thursday.
In any other year, the prospects likely would have stayed in St. Paul to finish their seasons with the Saints, but the Twins, decimated by injuries, called each up in September and liked what they saw.
Varland, 24, made five starts for the Twins, going 1-2 with a 3.81 earned-run average after winning the season finale at Chicago. Wallner found a role playing right field in place of injured Max Kepler and hit .228 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 18 games with the Twins.
When speaking about the starting pitching depth set to return for 2023, Falvey included Varland among a group of young arms that includes Bailey Ober and Josh Winder.
Asked if Wallner, 24, could win a spot on the major-league team next spring, the Twins baseball chief said, “He’s played well at Triple-A, so I think there’s an opportunity for him to continue to get better, and we’ll see where it takes us next spring. Hopefully he’s in a great spot and he earns the right, right out of spring training, to be on the team.”
SO LONG, SANO
When Miguel Sano was moved to the 60-day injured list Aug. 2, after an MRI revealed damage in his surgically repaired left knee, it was assumed by most that his time with the Twins had ended.
That wasn’t made official on Monday, but it was close.
In September, the Twins brought their injured players rehabbing at the team’s compound in Fort Myers, Fla., to Minneapolis. That didn’t include Sano, who had been rehabbing in his native Dominican Republic. The Twins hold a $14 million option on Sano, who hit .083 with 25 strikeouts in 20 games in 2022. The buyout for the organization’s former No. 1 prospect, and one-time all-star third baseman, is $2.75 million.
When asked about Sano on Monday, Falvey was vague.
“Obviously there’s an option decision to be made, so some of that is — for some of the cases, for some of the other players — more of a forward look to it,” Falvey said. “So, we can’t actually make that decision in the short term. There’s a timing for all of that.”
News
Bronny James among 5 hoops players to land Nike NIL deals
Nike has finalized NIL endorsement deals with five of the top amateur basketball players, including LeBron James’ son, Bronny James of Sierra Canyon High School.
The NBA star’s eldest son turned 18 over the weekend and has already been included in the rollout of the Los Angeles Lakers forward’s new signature sneaker, the Nike LeBron 20.
The elder James signed a lifetime contract with Nike in 2015 and recently unveiled the LeBron James Innovation Center at the company’s headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.
“As long as I can remember, Nike has been part of my family,” Bronny James said in a statement. “To have the chance to team up with them and carry on my family’s legacy both on the pitch and in the community is crazy – it really means a lot to me.”
In addition to Bronny James, Nike has also finalized NIL deals with Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark, Stanford goaltender Haley Jones, Sierra Canyon High School star goaltender Juju Watkins and 2023 top goaltender DJ Wagner from Camden, New Jersey.
“Each athlete is recognized as a player who paves the way for the next generation on and off the pitch,” the brand said in a statement. “These athletes inspire Nike to think about new ways the game can break down barriers, bring people together, build community and shape the future.”
While details will be announced in the coming months, Nike plans to partner with each student-athlete on a variety of community efforts in their hometown. All five currently play at Nike-sponsored schools.
Clark, a junior point guard at Iowa, has already earned a long list of accolades during his college career, including First Team All-American, Big Ten Player of the Year, Wooden Award All-America, the first team AP All-America and others. . She also holds the distinction of being the only Division I women’s basketball player to lead the nation in points and assists per game in a season.
Jones, a senior guard at Stanford and NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player in the Cardinal’s 2021 championship season, is also a Naismith Trophy finalist heading into her final college season.
Starring for the Sierra Canyon women’s basketball team, Watkins is one of the highest-ranked players in Los Angeles’ Class of 2023. The 6-foot guard was recently named California Gatorade Player of the Year and National MaxPreps Player of the Year.
Wagner, one of the top-ranked point guards in the Class of 2023, is looking to become the first third-generation NBA player in league history.
His grandfather Milt Wagner was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 1986 and played with the Lakers and Miami Heat. His father, Dajuan Wagner, was the sixth pick in the 2002 NBA Draft, selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he was teammate with LeBron James during James’ first two seasons.
espn
News
Candidate forum dates set for Stillwater area
Two candidate forums are planned for the Stillwater area next week.
The House District 33B and Minnesota Senate District 33 forums will be Monday. The House District 33B candidates will debate 6:45 – 7:30 p.m. The Senate District 33 candidates will face off from 7:45-8:30 p.m.
Only the candidates will be allowed in the forums, which will be held at the Valley Access Channels studios in Stillwater, said Stillwater resident Marguerite “Margot” Rheinberger, forum organizer and moderator.
Cable subscribers in Stillwater, Oak Park Heights and Bayport can watch the forums live on Xfinity Channel 16. The forums also will be posted on YouTube, Rheinberger said.
The forums are sponsored by the Stillwater Gazette and the Forest Lake Times.
For more information, contact Rheinberger at 651-439-4199.
News
Arrested after a man was stabbed to death on an MTA bus in the Bronx
NEW YORK – There are new developments in the horrific stabbing of a Bronx father who was killed on a bus in the Bronx on Sunday night.
Just hours ago, police said they arrested a suspect.
“We moved this from trains, now you’re trying to tell me this is happening on buses,” one commuter said.
As CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reports, it seems that these days, it doesn’t matter if you take the subway or the bus in New York, you can encounter some kind of violence.
“I mean here we go again. I’m speaking from the heart now,” the commuter said.
“This guy didn’t deserve this,” neighbor Jimmy Pugh said. “He was a nice guy. He didn’t bother anyone, never saw any trouble from him. He was a family member.”
Pugh lives down the hall from Barkley and says Barkley’s family recently endured another tragedy. Coupled with this, this means that her three children no longer have parents.
“His wife just passed away not long ago,” Pugh said.
The neighbors of Lamont Barkley, 55, are in complete disbelief. The father-of-three was stabbed to death on the BX-19 bus in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx on Sunday night.
“He used to do security in the building,” Barkley neighbor Willie Pope said. “He’s a good friend. You know, he would go to work, come home, bring food for the kids.”
It happened on 149th Street and Gérard Avenue. According to police, a man and a woman argued with Barkley on the bus. Detectives say the man stabbed Barkley multiple times. He and the accomplice fled.
“It’s appalling and it makes people feel unsafe on subways, on buses,” said commuter Alexander Knott.
Police say Ebony Jackson, 42, is now behind bars in connection with Barkley’s stabbing death. She is charged with murder and manslaughter. The other suspect is still at large.
The incident comes as authorities attempt to crack down on crime in transit. The NYPD says transit crime is up 41.6% from the same time last year.
Last Thursday, three people were stabbed in separate attacks on the subway. Only one person has been arrested so far. Over the weekend, there were several other attacks on the subway, including teen gets banged by six men and stabbed on a northbound 6 train on 53rd Street.
Just after 2 a.m. Monday morning, police say a 49-year-old woman was struck in the head by an object thrown by a man. It happened on 125th Street and Lenox Avenue on a northbound 2 train. They call it an unprovoked attack and say the suspect is still at large.
“It scares me, it really scares me. You hear on the news, always something going on, happening. We need to be safer.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Cnn
Map showing exposure level by state
Industrial distribution center to anchor Woodbury’s 85-acre Black Diamond site
‘Oldies but Goodies’: DJ Art Laboe, 97, has died
Twins: No major changes to coaching staff
Bronny James among 5 hoops players to land Nike NIL deals
Candidate forum dates set for Stillwater area
Arrested after a man was stabbed to death on an MTA bus in the Bronx
Event marks 50 years of protecting the lower St. Croix River
Kamala Harris celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day
LUNC Community Clamors For Coinbase Listing, Can It Reach $1?
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain