Mark Hoppus will dive deeper into Blink-182 and the battle against cancer in Memoir

CLEVELAND — Democratic Representative Tim Ryan and his Republican rival, author JD Vance, each jumped into the Ohio Senate debate Monday night with the same goal: to paint the other as an unworthy impostor of the job.

In a race that could determine which party will control the Senate for the next two years, the two candidates sparred over who had shown genuine concern about the opioid epidemic and the manufacturing jobs lost to China – two of the most pressing issues facing the state. They also argued over who had the more sensible position on abortion, a major issue in this year’s midterm elections. And they repeatedly shoved each other over who was the more believable Ohioan.

Vance, a Silicon Valley-linked venture capitalist whose memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” became an Oscar-nominated film, characterized Ryan as a 20-year-old creature from Washington, D.C., who had lost touch with his constituents. Youngstown neighborhood. district. Ryan, who has spent most of his adult life in elected office, cast Vance as a coastal wine-and-cheese elite who also associates with election deniers while being subordinate to former President Donald Trump.

“I don’t kiss anyone like him,” Ryan said of Vance, paraphrasing a phrase Trump used at a recent rally in Ohio to describe his relationship with the GOP nominee, once a scathing critic of the government. ‘former president.

“Ohio needs a kick,” added Ryan. “Not a a– kiss.”

Vance fired back, “A well-rehearsed line, Tim.” He had repelled a similar attack earlier in the hour-long debate by playing a speech in which Ryan joked that he had to ‘suck off’ his ‘future boss’, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D.N. .Y.

“I’m not going to take a class on dignity and self-respect from some guy caught on video kissing Chuck Schumer and begging him for a promotion,” Vance said. “We’re approaching Halloween, and Tim Ryan has put on a costume where he pretends to be a reasonable moderate.”

The debate here in Cleveland, televised statewide, was the first of two scheduled before Election Day. Both candidates are hoping to succeed retired Republican Senator Rob Portman, and polls indicate a close race, with slim leads on either side falling with a margin of error. Vance has struggled to raise funds but is backed by more than $30 million in publicity bought from outside groups, while Ryan, a prolific fundraiser, has received little financial support from National Democrats.

Ryan’s overtures to moderate and independent voters have been a cornerstone of his campaign. On Monday, he frequently tried to call Vance too extreme for a state that hasn’t voted for a Democratic president since 2012.

“Who said the election was stolen? JD Vance does,” Ryan said at one point before checking the names of several Republicans who have been reviled on the left. “Who is running with Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida who wants to ban the books? You run around with [South Carolina Sen.] Lindsey Graham, who wants a national abortion ban. You run around with [Georgia Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is America’s loneliest politician. They are a dangerous group, and we must confront them. That’s why I’m running to represent the exhausted majority: Democrats, Republicans and Independents.

A moderator’s questions about abortion — an issue that hasn’t driven the Ohio Senate race as much as jobs and the economy — prompted some of the most direct answers Vance offered. on the subject, in particular on Graham’s proposed 15-week ban.

“Some minimum national standards are fine with me,” Vance said. “We are talking about 5 month old babies, fully formed babies, who can feel pain. No civilized country in the world allows elective abortion this late in pregnancy. I don’t think the United States should be an exception.

Vance also said he believed in “reasonable exceptions” under which abortion should be allowed, citing the high-profile case of a 10-year-old girl from Ohio who traveled to neighboring Indiana to an abortion over the summer after she was allegedly raped. He then quickly moved on to questions surrounding the suspect’s immigration status and pinned the blame on Ryan.

“If you had done your job, she would never have been raped in the first place,” Vance said. “Do your job on border security.”

Ryan, who was anti-abortion earlier in his political career, said Monday night that he believes the constitutional right to abortion, lost when the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June, should be codified in federal law.

“This is the biggest government overrun in our lifetime,” Ryan said. “A complete violation of personal liberty and the liberty of women in this state.”