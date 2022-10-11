News
Meghan Markle takes on Jordan Peterson and How I Met Your Mother in new podcast
Meghan Markle took to her latest podcast Archetypes on Spotify today to take a look at Jordan Peterson, How I Met Your Mother and Scrubs in a discussion of how the ‘crazy’ label is being used to ‘diminish the credibility of women”.
The episode begins with the Duchess of Sussex issuing a trigger warning advising anyone to “log off” if they find the content “too heavy”, before criticizing Hollywood for its stereotypes of “crazy and hot” women.
Meghan, 41, describes how she herself was called ‘crazy’ and ‘hysterical’, before revealing how – at her ‘worst point’ – Prince Harry got her a referral to a therapist.
She says the anecdote shows the need to “be really honest about what you need and not be afraid to make peace with it to ask for it”.
Today’s podcast begins with Meghan asking listeners, “Hands up if you’ve ever been called crazy or hysterical or what about nuts?” Insane, completely irrational, okay? You get the point.’
She continues, “Now if we were all in the same room and could see each other, I think it would be pretty easy to see.”
‘How many of us have our hands up? By the way, me too. And it’s no wonder considering how prevalent these labels are in our culture.
The Duchess then plays a series of quotes, including one from the American sitcom How I Met Your Mother in which Barney’s character says, “If she’s so crazy, she must be so sexy.”
Next is conservative philosopher Jordan Peterson, who says, “I don’t think men can control crazy women.”
The third segment is from another American sitcom, Scrubs, in which the fictional female doctor Elliot comments, “I can’t take it, Carla! I can’t hide the fool one more minute! I’m just that big mountain of coocoo is about to burst and spit molten madness all over him and he’s gonna die just like that.
The new version is described as a “deep and vulnerable conversation” with actresses Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate and Constance Wu. It also features comedian Aparna Nancherla and former California surgeon general Dr. Nadine Burke-Harris.
At one point, Meghan discusses what she discovered about the Greek origin of the word “hysteria”.
“I just learned when we were doing this episode that the word hysterical comes from hysteria, which is – wait – the Greek word for womb,” she says. “Plato himself was actually among the Greek philosophers, who believed that the uterus would move around the body adding pressure on other organs, which would then lead to erratic and unreliable behavior.”
She adds: “Calling someone crazy or hysterical completely dismisses their experience and minimizes how they feel. It keeps getting to the point where anyone who’s been tagged it enough times can be gaslighted into thinking they’re actually sick or sometimes worse, to the point where real issues of all kinds are ignored. Well, that’s not happening today.
‘I feel quite strongly about that word, that crazy label the way it’s thrown around so casually and the damage it’s doing to rot society and women, frankly everywhere.
“From relationships to families, shattered, reputations destroyed and careers ruined, the stigma surrounding the word. If it also has this effect of silence, this effect will make women who have real mental health problems, they are afraid, they shut up, they internalize and they repress for far too long.
Why is jewelry so rare and so expensive?
Diamonds are known to be the most fascinating jewelry of all. Now think of a pink diamond, the color of which not only adds to its beauty but makes it rare and more expensive than normal diamonds.
On Friday, the sale of an extremely rare, “fancy hot pink” diamond broke all world records to become the most expensive diamond ever sold. The Williamson Pink Star diamond was bought by an undisclosed buyer for 453 million Hong Kong dollars (Rs 400 crore). The pink diamond was sold at auction by Sotheby’s.
According to a report by CNN-stylethe Williamson Pink Star is one of the purest, pinkest diamonds ever auctioned.
Pink diamonds are not as common as white, yellow or brown stones. It is its rarity that makes it so expensive.
We take a look at what makes them so rare and so expensive.
How are pink diamonds formed?
Normally, all diamonds are made up of carbon atoms. These atoms are arranged in triangular pyramids, giving them the unique look they possess.
The quality of a pure diamond is based on its level of transparency and its colorlessness.
According Victoria Museums, they are created when trace elements interact with the carbon atoms of a diamond. Shades of yellow, green and blue diamonds are acquired from chemical elements like nitrogen, sulfur and boron.
The most unique and different from all other diamonds is pink. Rather than trace elements, which are not there, it is the distortion of their crystal lattice due to intense heat and high pressure that turns a diamond pink.
The distortions displace the carbon atoms of a diamond from their normal position and alter the qualities of the light reflected from the diamond. It is this special process of formation that presents the pink color of the stone.
The Gemological Institute of America has classified pink diamonds according to color intensity: Faint, Very Light, Light, Fancy Light, Fancy, Fancy Intense, and Fancy Vivid.
Pink diamonds from the Argyle mine in Western Australia are said to have the highest saturation.
For every million carats of pink diamond produced at Argyle, only one carat is high quality pink in color.
What makes them so expensive?
According to the Sotheby’s website, pink diamonds were first discovered in India in the 17e century in the Kollur mine in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. It then became part of the legendary kingdom of Golconda.
French merchant and adventurer, Jean-Baptiste Tavernier wrote in his travel diary that the 200-carat pink diamond was shown to him in 1642. The diamond, which was called “La Grande Table”, was then valued at Rs 600,000 .
Given its rarity and exquisite quality, the value of pink diamonds has increased dramatically over the years.
Additionally, the single largest source of pink diamonds, the Argyle mine, was closed in 2020 as it was no longer profitable. So, since the closure of the mine, the jewel has become rarer and its value has increased, according to a report by Only natural diamonds.
The cost of a pink diamond ranges from $10,000 per carat for a less intense pink to $700,000 per carat for a deep, intense pink.
What are the characteristics of the Williamson Pink Star diamond?
The Williamson Pink Star Diamond is named after two other pink diamonds – the 59.60-carat, mixed-cut Pink Star Oval Diamond, which sold in 2017 for $71.2 million and the 23.60-carat Williamson Stone. carats of Queen Elizabeth.
The diamond was sold for twice its estimated value. Known for its internal clarity, the Williamson Pink Star diamond has been prized for its journey from a rough stone weighing 32 carats to the finished product weighing 11.15 carats. The diamond has been cut and polished by Diacore’s master cutters.
According to a report by The Guardian, Tobias Kormind, managing director of a London jewelry store called ’77 Diamonds’, said the stone’s relationship with the Queen helped elevate its value. He said: “This is a stunning result, proving the resilience of the best diamonds in a faltering economy. When you consider an alluring connection to Queen Elizabeth, pink diamond prices rise thanks to their increasing rarity and the backdrop of an unstable global economy.
What are the other pink diamonds?
Besides the Williams Pink Star, the Pink Star and the Williams Diamond, many other pink diamonds have been sold in the past.
In 2021, a 15.81 carat Fancy Vivid Purple-Pink diamond, called “The Sakura”, was sold for HK$223 million in Hong Kong.
“Le Grand Mazarin”, a square-shaped light pink colored diamond, was sold for $14 million in 2017. The diamond was originally gifted to Louis XIV by Cardinal Mazarin in 1661.
In 2016, a 9.14 carat pear-shaped Fancy Vivid Pink diamond was sold for $18 million. The diamond sits between tapered baguette-cut diamond shoulders on platinum. It was certified the same year by the Geological Institute of America.
With contributions from agencies
Fuel shortage, Édouard Philippe, bombings in Ukraine: midday update – France
Fuels: the government threatens to “intervene” to unblock the deposits
This Tuesday, the government called for the lifting “without delay” of blockages of fuel depots, threatening to “intervene”. “We are doing everything we can to put an end to this situation,” said Olivier Véran, government spokesperson, at the microphone of RTL, the day after an emergency meeting in Matignon, mentioning the possibility of carrying out requisitions or to reopen access to depots. And this, while the CGT renewed the strike at TotalEnergies and Esso-ExxonMobil. [Plus d’infos ici]
Management of covid-19: the CJR summons Édouard Philippe for a possible indictment
On October 24, Édouard Philippe will be summoned before the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) with a view to a possible indictment as part of the investigation into the management of the covid-19 epidemic, indicated the general prosecutor’s office, confirming information from the “World”. The mayor of Le Havre and president of Horizons will be heard by the three magistrates of the CJR’s investigation commission on the offenses of endangering the lives of others and voluntary abstention from fighting a disaster. At the end of his hearing, the former Prime Minister could be indicted or placed under the more favorable status of assisted witness. [Plus d’infos ici]
Covid-19: Japan reopens its doors to tourists
Tourists will once again be able to admire Mount Fuji: Japan has reopened its doors to foreign visitors, completely lifting the health restrictions in place for nearly two and a half years and counting on the fall in the yen to attract them. “I’m happy to be in Tokyo. It’s a very, very old dream coming true,” rejoiced Adi Bromshtine, 69, interviewed at Tokyo-Haneda International Airport on Tuesday morning, on his arrival from Israel. [Suivez notre direct]
Ukraine: Russian bombings on Monday “could have violated” the law of war
The Russian bombing of several cities in Ukraine on Monday “may have violated” the laws of war and amount to war crimes if the civilian targets “were intentionally targeted”, said the UN. “We call on Russia to restrain itself from any escalation of violence,” added Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, who was particularly concerned about the targets – civilian targets – , as well as the peak time chosen to bomb targets in Ukraine. [Suivez notre direct]
In total, five French people are detained in Iran
“At the moment, five French people are detained in Iran”, announced Catherine Colonna, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on France Inter, whereas until now only four were officially recognized by Paris. “This afternoon, I will have the Iranian Foreign Minister to demand once again the immediate release of all our compatriots who are detained in Iran,” she said. [Plus d’infos ici]
Harris gushed about Biden late night, Brett Favre opens up about cheating scandal and other headlines
Hello and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First.
“I LOVE JOE BIDEN” – Kamala Harris talks about Biden, marijuana decriminalization, migrant buses in late night appearance. Continue reading…
‘UNFAIRLY COATED’ – EXCLUSIVE: Brett Favre speaks out on welfare fraud scandal. Continue reading…
‘EQUITABLE APPROACH’ – John Fetterman helped free a man convicted of murdering an elderly woman. Continue reading…
SHOPPER’S HOLIDAYS – Amazon’s Prime Day II signals roadblocks to holiday spending. Continue reading…
TALK SHOW DRAMA – Kathie Lee defends Regis after Kelly Ripa writes explosive memoir. Continue reading…
POLITICS
‘POLITICAL AGENDA’– The government calls environmental, social and corporate governance “un-American”. Continue reading…
BRING HOME THE BACON – Biden takes on California in a Supreme Court battle over pork. Continue reading…
MOM TOO – Democrats, #MeToo silent after Politico denounces sexual assault of Republican candidate. Continue reading…
MEDIA
‘MISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN’ – Potential Hunter Biden accusations underscore failed progressive narratives. Continue reading…
‘BARKERS CARNIVAL’ – The NY Mag writer takes on the media for questioning John Fetterman’s fitness for the job. Continue reading…
“EVERYTHING IS RACIST” – ‘The View’ host Sunny Hostin is fuming at being called a racist on social media. Continue reading…
“I DO NOT SURRENDER” – Detroit News writer hits out at ‘progressive’ educators for usurping her parental rights. Continue reading…
PRIME TIME
JESSE WATTERS- They will let anyone run for office these days. Continue reading…
TUCKER-CARLSON – In 2022, whether or not you are considered dangerous depends on who you voted for. Continue reading…
SEAN HANNITY- It seems the momentum has clearly shifted to the Republicans. Continue reading…
LAURA INGRAHAM – The radical left never takes a vacation to hate everything American. Continue reading…
IN OTHER NEWS
HOLIDAY ROAST – Senator Warren mocked the Indigenous Peoples Day tweet. Continue reading…
DANGEROUS DRUG – The former drug czar declares the fentanyl crisis in the United States and its “invasion”. Continue reading…
ANTI-DIET ACTIONS – Protests have hit Iran’s oil and petrochemical sectors. Continue reading…
FALLS ON HARD TIMES – OPINION: Fall of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: Not much different than the economy. Continue reading…
WEATHER FOX
What is it like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
THE LAST WORD
“So you live in the United States and you watch every night the chaos in your city, the buildings burning, the people being pushed in front of the subway trains, the people getting punched in the face in the street for no reason, the carjackings, murders in every city in America. So you look at this and you think, is this really it?”
– TUCKER-CARLSON
Ukrainian officials and tech companies are sending more drones to the frontline
LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian and foreign tech companies are providing an array of technology and cyber support to Ukraine in its fight against Russia, Ukrainian officials and tech experts said, with some of the country’s top commanders announcing plans to buy around 1,000 additional drones.
“Ukraine needs all categories of drones: huge ones, small ones, kamikaze drones,” Ivan Tolchynskyi, CEO of Atlas Aerospace, a manufacturer of compact drones, told a conference in Lviv this month. -this.
Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation and General Staff said this month that they would spend nearly $500,000 to purchase around 1,000 drones.
Small drones have become popular in Ukraine “because every soldier probably wants to have his own drone on the battlefield,” Tolchynskyi added. His company has supplied the Ukrainian army with around 150 drones and plans to increase the number of deliveries to “1000 by the end of this year”.
Ukraine’s cause is also bolstered by non-combat drones and special equipment, such as mine detection technology and medical drones supplied to various NGOs by the Canadian company Draganfly.
“We originally came to Ukraine with our medical response drone that carries around 30 pounds of temperature sensitive supplies – like insulin or pharmaceuticals – for battlefield search and rescue missions,” said Cameron Chell, president and CEO of Draganfly.
While drones help defend Ukraine’s skies and territory, the country also needs strong protection in cyberspace to repel attacks from Russian hackers.
“On average, we register about 200 attacks every day. Sometimes it’s 500 a day and sometimes it’s 50, but it happens every day,” said Oleksandr Bornyakov, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation.
“We may not see it, we may not know what is really going on behind the scenes,” added cybersecurity journalist Kim Zetter.
Yet, according to NATO Cyber Defense Center Ambassador Kenneth Gears, “[W]We’ve probably seen what Russia has. As troops on the battlefield do nothing without the support of hackers these days, Gears said, “The very poor results we see on the battlefield from the Russian military are partly the result of Russia’s failed cyber attacks and cyber defenses. army.”
But in Ukraine, the IT sector – and cyber warfare – appears to be thriving, industry officials said.
“The IT industry is one of the most resilient industries in Ukraine today, perhaps the most resilient. We are able to operate very effectively during these times,” said Vitaly Sadler, CEO and co-founder of Intellias, an IT development company.
Ukraine has an informal “IT army” – a gathering of more than 200,000 anonymous volunteers who coordinate through the messaging app Telegram. This ragtag team of “hackers” carried out online attacks on highly sensitive Russian targets, targeting banks, civil aviation databases and even the website of the Federal Security Service.
Ukraine may even enlist some IT workers fleeing Russia following the partial military mobilization announced by Moscow on September 21, said Oleksandr Bornyakov, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, adding that recruitment will likely be limited.
“I don’t think Ukrainian society is ready to accept even ‘good Russians’. We could consider this on a very personal basis after conducting comprehensive research on each person,” Bornyakov said.
Russian hackers are in a more vulnerable position once they leave Russia.
“Right now they’re being protected by the Russian government – the NSA and the US cyber command know a lot about that. And Russia is going to focus primarily on its own defense,” he said.
ABC News
PBoC: Will further strengthen the depth and breadth of the currency market
PBoC on wires:
Will further enhance the depth and breadth of the forex market
The PBoC will enhance the flexibility of the RMB exchange rate and better play the role of the exchange rate as an automatic stabilizer of macroeconomic adjustment and the balance of payments
Resolutely curb large fluctuations in the exchange rate
Long-time relationship spawns long-lost child
Dear Amy: Thirty years ago, I started a romantic relationship with “Bonnie”. We were both married.
The relationship lasted 16 years and produced one child (“W”).
Bonnie was very happy that I was W’s father. I was able to visit/play with W as a toddler and had two chance encounters with W as a child.
After 16 years, Bonnie stopped seeing me, but we continued to talk on the phone almost daily. We talked for six years, but Bonnie suddenly stopped.
It was nine years ago.
Along with missing Bonnie, I really miss hearing about W. Bonnie knew I loved kids and she did a wonderful job of educating me about W’s life.
I tried to contact Bonnie, but she didn’t answer.
Thanks to social media, I see that W is doing well and seems to have a good life.
I don’t know if Bonnie has ever spoken to W about me, but I imagine it’s a very difficult subject to bring up with your adult child when you’re still married.
W works near me, and I would like to introduce myself.
I would much rather have Bonnie introduce me, but she seems to have closed that door.
It would be very easy for me to prove that I am the father of W.
I don’t want to interfere with Bonnie’s wedding.
The main thing I want is for W to know that I care.
I don’t think W has the best relationship with Bonnie’s husband, and I hope meeting me would help.
Although it would be surprising and heartbreaking, I wouldn’t expect W to change his life for me.
Any continued relationship would be totally dependent on W.
Children should know who their biological parents are, but should I?
— Eager Dad
Dear Desirous: You describe decades of infidelity and very brief contact with the child you fathered — without acknowledgment, involvement, or financial support — and then wonder if you’re doing the right thing.
Uh, no to that.
No to all that.
Yes, “W” has the right to know his DNA heritage, and you must disclose it. W also has the right to agree or refuse to have a personal relationship with you.
And yes, this contact could blow up “Bonnie’s” marriage and affect everyone’s life (including yours) in potentially extremely profound ways.
I suggest contacting W by private message (that way you can see if the message has been opened and read).
Include all the ways W can contact you and wait for W to decide what to do about this important and potentially life-changing turn.
Dear Amy: I work in a hospital that has a dress code that clearly states that staff should not wear perfume or cologne.
I am allergic to certain perfumes and chemicals and have submitted a letter from my doctor to the employee health department and director of nursing – to no avail.
Everyone in my unit is aware of my allergy and they continue to wear strong perfume and cologne.
Usually this makes me vomit several times during my shift.
I’m usually short of breath, but I have a rescue inhaler and usually recover in about an hour.
Last week I had a swollen tongue and sores in my mouth from the exposure.
My final reaction was terrifying and it took several days for the sores to disappear.
I love my work.
I’ve been there for eight years and was hoping to retire there (I’m 50).
What should I do?
— Allergic employee
Dear allergic: Your colleagues are putting your health at risk, and your body’s response—vomiting, shortness of breath, and sores—could also put your medically fragile patients at risk.
The way you describe the behavior of your colleagues amounts to bullying at work and a complete disregard for your health.
You should take your advocacy up several notches, by contacting HR, your union (if you have one), a labor lawyer and researching your rights and options through the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. employment (eeoc.gov).
Dear Amy: “Extremely Conflicted Husband” described his wife’s advanced dementia and pondered whether he should succumb to temptation and respond to an aggressive friend he went to high school with.
I couldn’t believe you told him to go ahead.
– Upset
Dear Upset: I advised Conflicted to avoid his old high school fling. I said I thought he could pursue a relationship with a nice, stable person – as long as he didn’t abandon his wife.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
denverpost
denverpost
