Meghan Markle takes on Jordan Peterson and How I Met Your Mother in new podcast

Meghan Markle took to her latest podcast Archetypes on Spotify today to take a look at Jordan Peterson, How I Met Your Mother and Scrubs in a discussion of how the ‘crazy’ label is being used to ‘diminish the credibility of women”.

The episode begins with the Duchess of Sussex issuing a trigger warning advising anyone to “log off” if they find the content “too heavy”, before criticizing Hollywood for its stereotypes of “crazy and hot” women.

Meghan, 41, describes how she herself was called ‘crazy’ and ‘hysterical’, before revealing how – at her ‘worst point’ – Prince Harry got her a referral to a therapist.

She says the anecdote shows the need to “be really honest about what you need and not be afraid to make peace with it to ask for it”.

Today’s podcast begins with Meghan asking listeners, “Hands up if you’ve ever been called crazy or hysterical or what about nuts?” Insane, completely irrational, okay? You get the point.’

She continues, “Now if we were all in the same room and could see each other, I think it would be pretty easy to see.”

‘How many of us have our hands up? By the way, me too. And it’s no wonder considering how prevalent these labels are in our culture.

The Duchess then plays a series of quotes, including one from the American sitcom How I Met Your Mother in which Barney’s character says, “If she’s so crazy, she must be so sexy.”

Next is conservative philosopher Jordan Peterson, who says, “I don’t think men can control crazy women.”

The third segment is from another American sitcom, Scrubs, in which the fictional female doctor Elliot comments, “I can’t take it, Carla! I can’t hide the fool one more minute! I’m just that big mountain of coocoo is about to burst and spit molten madness all over him and he’s gonna die just like that.

The new version is described as a “deep and vulnerable conversation” with actresses Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate and Constance Wu. It also features comedian Aparna Nancherla and former California surgeon general Dr. Nadine Burke-Harris.

At one point, Meghan discusses what she discovered about the Greek origin of the word “hysteria”.

“I just learned when we were doing this episode that the word hysterical comes from hysteria, which is – wait – the Greek word for womb,” she says. “Plato himself was actually among the Greek philosophers, who believed that the uterus would move around the body adding pressure on other organs, which would then lead to erratic and unreliable behavior.”

She adds: “Calling someone crazy or hysterical completely dismisses their experience and minimizes how they feel. It keeps getting to the point where anyone who’s been tagged it enough times can be gaslighted into thinking they’re actually sick or sometimes worse, to the point where real issues of all kinds are ignored. Well, that’s not happening today.

‘I feel quite strongly about that word, that crazy label the way it’s thrown around so casually and the damage it’s doing to rot society and women, frankly everywhere.

“From relationships to families, shattered, reputations destroyed and careers ruined, the stigma surrounding the word. If it also has this effect of silence, this effect will make women who have real mental health problems, they are afraid, they shut up, they internalize and they repress for far too long.