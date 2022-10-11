Michael Cohen says he once thought Trump would never betray him

The Aam Aadmi Party launched a massive campaign against Delhi Municipalities after winning the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been accused of engaging in widespread corruption during its more than 15 years of MCD rule. After two years, the BJP managed to reverse the political discourse towards the AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal.

Previously, the BJP shut down the AAP’s campaign on the MCD’s poor governance. The Centre’s decision to unite three corporations came after that. Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that the Kejriwal-led AAP government had a step-mother attitude towards the three MCDs during the debate in both houses of parliament over the decision to merge the MCDs. Shah also claimed that the AAP government had cut funding to MCDs because of this attitude, which had disastrous financial effects.

The overconfidence of the AAP

The leaders of the Aam Aadmi party expressed a few months ago their great confidence in their victory in the MCD elections. But today, many things have changed, and Delhi’s leaders are wondering about their chances of success. A significant section of the Aam Aadmi party leaders are of the opinion that the party’s campaign against the BJP was launched too soon, exposing their political position to the saffron party. Less than a month after winning the Delhi assembly elections, the AAP made it clear that its campaign against the BJP-led MCD would be centered on corruption and lack of resources. Today, many leaders of the AAP believe that this allowed the BJP to correct its trajectory and today the party has no new program to undertake.

A senior AAP official who did not want to be identified said: “We shouldn’t have published our whole game plan against the BJP-led MCD so soon. The BJP understood that we were going to attack them with allegations of corruption and non-payment of salaries of their employees. All three MCDs were combined today, and they blame everything on us.

Likewise, there is a growing perception that the Aam Aadmi party has overestimated its chances of winning the Punjab Assembly elections. A senior leader remarked that the AAP did not understand that the BJP takes every election very seriously and is always ready to go all the way. An AAP executive said, “We really didn’t imagine they would introduce a bill so soon to merge the MCDs.”

Corrupted Boomerang

According to Delhi BJP leaders, the central leadership has ordered party unity to expose corruption in the Aam Aadmi party. The BJP-led MCD has been the target of numerous corruption allegations since the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP took office in Delhi, but the Aam Aadmi Party could not substantiate any of these allegations. The Aam Aadmi party, meanwhile, has only written to the central government or the LG demanding investigations into a small number of corruption allegations within the BJP-led MCD. However, the AAP has taken no concrete action to address the allegations of corruption.

The BJP, on the other hand, took the issue of corruption seriously and referred it to the AAP. A BJP leader observed: “Accusations of massive financial inconsistencies on several policies have engulfed the party which was elected on promises of a corruption-free government and used to accuse the BJP of corruption since the very beginning. The numerous acts of corruption of the Arvind Kejriwal administration, in particular Delhi’s excise policy, have been denounced by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is the prime suspect in excise policy corruption and Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain is in jail on corruption allegations.

The leadership of the Aam Aadmi party is puzzled as to how to explain the reality on the ground in the face of mounting corruption allegations against the party. MCD elections would be very different from Assembly elections in Gujarat or other states, according to several Aam Aadmi party leaders, because in this election, local organization and communication are crucial. An AAP leader spoke on condition of anonymity: “The BJP is trying to discredit the Aam Aadmi Party and damage our reputation.” In the MCD elections, we will have to refute these accusations with evidence, because simply denying them will not help.”

Game plan

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi has planned a mega campaign to mobilize stall workers. The central leadership of the party has already made it clear that this election is crucial for them. First, central management took a stand to merge all MCDs and pass the bill. Therefore, the BJP has a huge stake. Likewise, the party has ruled the MCD for several decades and that is why this election is crucial for them. Finally, by winning this election, the BJP wants to send a clear message to the Aam Aadmi party that their image of uncorrupt centrism and governance is wrong.

BJP leaders have confirmed that on October 16, party chairman JP Nadda will communicate with the booth workers at a conference to be held at the Ramlila Ground in Delhi. At this conference, the BJP President will present the party’s game plan for the MCD elections. According to BJP sources, the central leadership has informed the party that the election will likely be held in December and January. Significantly, this is also the time when elections in Gujarat are likely to take place.

According to BJP leaders in Delhi, after the demarcation of MCD wards, there are now more wards with Muslim populations. A senior BJP official said, “There are specific areas in Delhi where the BJP is weaker than other areas. First, we focus on these neighborhoods and also on areas populated by Muslims. We understand that both of these areas will need our attention.

Tuning at the stand

According to top BJP leaders, there are five karyakartas in each neighborhood. The stand president is followed by two senior members of the local party, a woman and a youth representative in this group of five. These people will carry out door-to-door campaigns for the party in each of the neighborhoods.

A senior official said, “At this time, alongside the campaign, we have also asked our workers to collect information about the local Aam Aadmi party leadership and also collect feedback from the local BJP councilor. Central management has made it very clear that we will make no consideration with regards to ticket distribution. If a member has a bad reputation, they won’t get tickets.

For the upcoming company elections, BJP sources claimed that the party has already nominated more than a lakh of workers who work at the booth level. BJP leaders added that the party had already contacted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about holding rallies ahead of the MCD elections. We expect the Home Secretary to speak at a few rallies ahead of the election. But a senior leader said: “We don’t know if Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will have time to campaign.”

Questions in the spotlight

The arty Bharatiya Janata is currently focusing on a significant number of Aam Aadmi Party issues, according to party leaders in Delhi. The main topic of discussion in the upcoming MCD elections will be the issue of corruption and the charges against the Deputy Chief Minister, Health Minister and other senior Aam Aadmi party officials. The party also took the step to criticize the Aam Aadmi party for allegedly mishandling the implementation of a number of policies.

According to BJP sources, the party will base its claims in this regard on a number of investigation orders given by Lt. Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena in opposition to a number of policy decisions by the Aam Aadmi Party government.

The BJP will also talk about the alleged anti-Hindu oath taken at the Buddhism conversion event which sparked a huge row. The BJP immediately raised this issue and pointed out that a certain section of this oath has hurt the feelings of Hindus.

Party leader Aam Aadmi and then cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam was also present at the ceremony, and constant BJP protest led to Gautam’s resignation. According to BJP sources, the party will also shed light on this issue and expose all of Kejriwal’s Hindu sentiment during the MCD election campaign. Rajendra Pal Gautam, leader of the Aam Aadmi party and former minister, also attended the ceremony. Following persistent BJP protest, Gautam resigned. During the MCD election campaign, the BJP would also draw attention to this matter and expose all of Kejriwal’s anti-Hindu sentiment.

The author is a freelance journalist, columnist and former policy research fellow at the Delhi Assembly Research Centre. He tweets @sayantan_gh. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.

