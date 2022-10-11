Mother of girl who was sexually assaulted in Washington Park says residents have identified possible suspect – NBC Chicago

Connect with us

Mother of girl who was sexually assaulted in Washington Park says residents have identified possible suspect

October 11, 2022

Mother Of Girl Who Was Sexually Assaulted In Washington Park Says Residents Have Identified Possible Suspect
The mother of an 11-year-old girl who was attacked on her way home from school last week says Chicago police arrested a possible suspect on Monday after community members identified him near from the Washington Park incident site.

Lissy Wakefield, whose 11-year-old daughter was caught and sexually assaulted Thursday afternoon on her way home from school in the 6200 block of South Indiana Avenue, says detectives told her the man was not was not yet charged in the case, but police have not confirmed details of the latest developments in the case.

Wakefield told NBC 5 that members of the community located a man who matched the description of the suspect given to police by his daughter after the assault.

These community members apparently detained the man until police arrived on the scene, and he was taken to a local hospital. She says her daughter identified the man when police arrived.

“They held him at the door until the police came,” Lissy said. “My daughter identified him. It’s 100% him. The same man who took off his clothes. Who laid her on the ground… feeling her neck. It’s him.”

Police told NBC 5 no one is currently in custody and said no one has been questioned in the case. Police did not provide any further details of Monday’s incident.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family members will hold a press conference Tuesday morning at Chicago police headquarters, demanding that a suspect be held without bond.

A $4,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest.

The girl is a 6e grader at Dulles Elementary. In a statement, the school told NBC-5 in part:

We would also like to re-emphasize that we take all security concerns very seriously and are working with the CPS Office of Safety and Security and the CPD to continue to implement additional security measures. to ensure the safety of our students and staff, including requesting special attention. to areas near our school grounds.

We will do all we can to support members of our school community who have been affected by this incident. If your child expresses any concerns or fears about the incident, please let us know and we can provide further support through Crisis and Counseling Services.

Underground microbes may have invaded ancient Mars

6 mins ago

October 11, 2022

Underground Microbes May Have Invaded Ancient Mars
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA —

Ancient Mars may have had an environment capable of harboring an underworld teeming with microscopic organisms, French scientists reported on Monday.

But if they existed, these simple lifeforms would have altered the atmosphere so profoundly that they would have triggered a Martian ice age and become extinct, the researchers concluded.

The results provide a grim view of the ways of the cosmos. Life – even simple life like microbes – “could actually often cause its own death,” said the study’s lead author, Boris Sauterey, now a post-doctoral researcher at Sorbonne University.

The results “are a bit grim, but I think they’re also very uplifting,” he said in an email. “They challenge us to rethink how a biosphere and its planet interact.”

In a study published in the journal Nature Astronomy, Sauterey and his team said they used climate and terrain models to assess the habitability of the Martian crust around 4 billion years ago, when the Red Planet was thought to be to be at water level and much more hospitable than today. .

They speculated that hydrogen-guzzling, methane-producing microbes would have thrived just below the surface at the time, with several inches (tens of centimeters) of dirt, more than enough to shield them from harsh incoming radiation.

According to Sauterey, any ice-free place on Mars could have swarmed with these organisms, just as they did on early Earth.

However, the hot, humid climate of early March would have been compromised by so much hydrogen being sucked out of the thin, carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere, Sauterey said. As temperatures plunged nearly minus 400 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 200 degrees Celsius), any organisms at or near the surface would likely have dug deeper in an attempt to survive.

In contrast, microbes on Earth may have helped maintain temperate conditions, given the nitrogen-dominated atmosphere, the researchers said.

Kaveh Pahlevan of the SETI Institute said future models of Mars’ climate must take French research into account.

Pahlevan conducted a separate recent study suggesting that Mars was born wet with warm oceans for millions of years. The atmosphere would have been dense and mostly hydrogen at the time, serving as a heat-trapping greenhouse gas that was eventually transported to higher altitudes and lost to space, his team concluded.

The French study investigated the climatic effects of possible microbes when Mars’ atmosphere was dominated by carbon dioxide and is therefore not applicable to ancient times, Pahlevan said.

“What their study clearly shows, however, is that if (this) life were present on Mars” during this earlier period, “they would have had a major influence on the prevailing climate,” he added. in an email.

The best places to look for traces of this past life? French researchers suggest the unexplored Hellas Planita, or plain, and Jezero crater on the northwest rim of Isidis Planita, where NASA’s Perseverance rover is currently collecting rocks to return to Earth in a decade.

Next on Sauterey’s to-do list: investigate the possibility that microbial life could still exist deep within Mars.

“Could Mars still be inhabited today by micro-organisms from this primitive biosphere? he said. “If so, where? »

USA voanews

Commanders' Ron Rivera – "No Regrets" with Carson Wentz Trade

October 11, 2022

October 11, 2022

Commanders' Ron Rivera -
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera said he has no regrets about trading for quarterback Carson Wentz, adding they now need to continue building around him.

Rivera said the difference between his 1-4 commanders and the rest of the NFC East teams, which are all 4-1 or better, comes down to the quarterback position.

“The truth is, this is a quarterback-run league,” Rivera said. “And if you look at teams that have been able to sustain success, they’ve been able to build it around a specific quarterback.”

Washington traded two draft picks in the offseason to acquire Wentz, giving up a second-round pick in this latest draft and a conditional pick in 2023 that could become a second depending on playing time.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles (Jalen Hurts), New York Giants (Daniel Jones) and Dallas Cowboys (Dak Prescott) all entered the season with the same starting quarterback as 2021. Washington started six quarterbacks in two-plus seasons under Rivera, who is 15-21.

Rivera said his argument is that the other teams in the division have all been built around their quarterbacks.

Dallas, however, has won four straight with Cooper Rush starting for the injured Prescott. Rivera said Rush, who has been with Dallas since 2020, is playing well in what the Cowboys want to run offensively.

The Giants, who are 10-23 combined the past two years, have a new coach in Brian Daboll, and they declined to pick Jones’ fifth-year option. They were also widely regarded as the worst team in the division at the start of the season – and rallied to beat Green Bay on Sunday despite the absence of their best receivers.

The Eagles went from 6-10 in 2020 to 9-8 last season, and they’re 5-0 this year. Hurts has been the full-time starter the past two seasons.

Wentz was not the main reason Washington struggled. He threw four touchdown passes in a season-opening win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and threw three more in the second half the following week in a failed comeback to the Detroit Lions.

Wentz is tied for fifth in the NFL with 10 touchdown passes, but is also tied for third with six interceptions. He ranks 24th in total QBR at 38.0 — two spots ahead of Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos and three ahead of Matt Ryan of the Indianapolis Colts, two other veterans who switched teams this offseason.

“I have no regrets for our quarterback,” Rivera said. “I think our quarterback did some good things. There were a few games where he struggled, but the way he played [Sunday], it just shows you what it’s capable of. We chose him because we believe in him. We chose him because we looked at what we thought were things that pointed to him.”

Wentz threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 21-17 home loss to the Tennessee Titans. He also threw an interception on third base from the 2-yard line with six seconds left.

“We have a guy that we think we have a chance to build with,” Rivera said. “We have a guy who is really growing in what we do. I thought yesterday was a good indicator of his potential for us in this area, and we will continue to work with him.”

Washington’s offensive line has been damaged. Commanders started three crosses, and they were 60% short of their original starters against Tennessee. They failed to adequately replace deceased guards Ereck Flowers (cut) and Brandon Scherff (free agent).

But the COs have a strong receiving corps with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson.

“We have very good elements in place,” Rivera said. “I would like to have them all on the pitch at the same time. We don’t, we can’t, so that’s all we have, so we have to go out and play.”

espn

Two people shot dead outside the home of a New York gubernatorial candidate who focused on crime

October 11, 2022

October 11, 2022

Two People Shot Dead Outside The Home Of A New York Gubernatorial Candidate Who Focused On Crime
Two teenagers were gunned down Sunday outside the Long Island home of Rep. Lee Zeldin (R), who has sought to make tackling crime a central issue in his long-running campaign for New York governor against the incumbent Democratic , Governor Kathy Hochul.

The teens were walking down the street when a person in a passing vehicle fired multiple shots at them, the Suffolk County Police Department said in a statement. The teenagers “were beaten and tried to hide in the yard”, police said. A third teenager who was walking with them fled, the statement said.

The two victims, both 17, were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police did not state the cause of the shooting, but said investigators “do not believe there was any connection” to Zeldin’s work or campaign. As of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made, police said.

Zeldin said his two 16-year-old daughters were home when the shooting began. They heard the shots, ran upstairs and “locked themselves in the bathroom”, he wrote in a statement Sunday afternoon. One girl called 911 and the other called Zeldin and his wife, who were returning home from a parade in the Bronx, he said.

On Sunday night, Zeldin told reporters, “I’m standing in front of the crime scene tape in front of my own house” and “You can’t outrage me any more than right now.”

On Monday, Zeldin told Fox Business Network that “one of the bullets landed about 30 feet” from where her daughters were sitting in the kitchen. “I don’t know anything about shooters,” he said. “I don’t know who shot these two people. I don’t know what the motive was.

It is the second violent episode to unfold as all four-term members of Congress campaign for governor. In July, a man was arrested for attempting to stab Zeldin at a campaign event. The suspect, a veteran, told police he had been drinking before the episode.

Zeldin has made crime and public safety a key issue in his difficult campaign against Hochul, who was elevated to governor after then-Governor Andrew M. Cuomo abruptly resigned last year in amid allegations of sexual misconduct and inaccurate reporting of covid-19 deaths at nursing homes.

Public polls show Hochul with a double-digit lead over Zeldin, whose party hasn’t won a statewide office in New York in two decades. But the shooting renewed Zeldin’s call to make crime-fighting the defining issue of the campaign.

“We need to roll back the pro-criminal laws in Albany,” Zeldin told Fox Business Network on Monday, referring to recently enacted bail law changes in New York that Republicans say shortened the length of bail. detention of a violent suspect. keep. “We have to take our streets back. It’s something that motivated me to get into this race in the first place.

Zeldin’s tough-on-crime message has also been fueled by headline-grabbing violence, including the fatal stabbing of an emergency services worker in Queens two weeks ago and the death by ball of a mother of three in Buffalo last week. New York Mayor Eric Adams (D), a former police captain, also urged lawmakers to help reduce crime in New York.

Hochul, for his part, answered such calls with actions from Albany. In September, she announced that the state would send $20 million to local law enforcement. That month, she also outlined plans to install cameras on every subway car in the city.

In New York, murders were down, but other major crimes — including rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, armed robbery and auto theft — rose in the first nine months. year over a year ago, according to data from the New York Police Department. But the number of shooting incidents and casualties during this period fell by more than 12%.

In Suffolk County, the number of shootings reported in the first eight months of the year is down about 11% from a year ago, according to data released in September by the Division of Health Services. New York State Criminal Justice. The number of people slaughtered during this period fell by nearly 22%, according to the division.

washingtonpost

Kenan Thompson's Amazon Prime Selling Picks Will Make Your Life Easier

October 11, 2022

October 11, 2022

Kenan Thompson'S Amazon Prime Selling Picks Will Make Your Life Easier
We interviewed Kenan Thompson because we think you’ll like his picks at these prices. Kenan is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E ! has affiliate relationships, so we may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!. Prices are correct at time of publication.

Amazon shoppers look forward to Prime Day every summer, but this year we’re twice as lucky with a second big sale. Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is two days of deals starting October 11, 2022. There are deep discounts on many product categories, including home, fashion and beauty products. If you are looking for practical choices, saturday night live icon Kenan Thompson has you covered with some must-see recommendations.

Kenan has chosen useful kitchen appliances, innovative cleaning appliances and fun games for the whole family. If you like to plan your Amazon shopping in advance, Kenan’s picks are a great place to start.

UK spy chief warns China's use of tech threatens global security

October 11, 2022

October 11, 2022

Uk Spy Chief Warns China'S Use Of Tech Threatens Global Security
From satellite systems to digital currencies, China is seeking to use new technologies to suppress dissent at home and dominate adversaries abroad, according to a British intelligence chief.

Unlike Britain or its Democratic allies, China sees technological advances as a “tool for gaining advantage through control of their markets, those within their sphere of influence and their own citizens”, according to sources. excerpts from a scheduled speech by Jeremy Fleming, Head of Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), the UK’s electronic spy agency.

Fleming is due to deliver his warning on Tuesday in London at the Royal United Services Institute, a defense and security think tank. His office released excerpts of his speech to reporters in advance.

The intelligence chief will say that “Beijing’s great strength combined with fear is pushing China into actions that could pose a huge threat to us all.”

Citing China’s focus on strategically vital technologies, Fleming will say how governments respond to China “will define our future” and the science and technology community in democratic countries will have to rise to the challenge.

According to excerpts from his speech, Fleming will cite several examples of how China is seeking to leverage key technologies or trying to rewrite international standards.

China is pursuing a centralized digital currency that could “allow China to partially escape the kind of international sanctions currently applied to [Vladimir] Putin’s regime in Russia,” Fleming will say, according to the prepared remarks.

Beijing is building its BeiDou satellite system, which could be used to block adversaries’ access to space or to bolster surveillance of its citizens, according to Fleming.

“Many believe that China is building a powerful anti-satellite capability, with a doctrine of denying other nations access to space in the event of a conflict. And there are fears that the technology could be used to track individuals,” Fleming will say.

China has also proposed new international internet rules that could threaten digital freedom and tighten state control, threatening human rights ‘by introducing new tracking methods’, according to excerpts from the speech. .

According to Fleming, China’s export of technology is part of an effort to create “customer economies and governments” and countries that risk “mortgaging the future” by buying Chinese technology that contains ” hidden costs”.

Fleming’s planned speech comes after the FBI chief and his British counterpart issued a stark warning in July about the security threat posed by China.

China’s underlying belief in one-party rule and tight state control is “a sense of fear”, Fleming will say. “Afraid of its own citizens, of free speech, of free trade, of open standards and technological alliances – the whole open democratic order and rules-based international system.”

China has accused the US, Britain and their allies of trying to block China’s rise as a global power, has denied allegations of human rights abuses or is seeking to coerce other governments.

Fleming also planned to address Russia’s recent setbacks in its war in Ukraine, saying Moscow’s forces are in a “desperate situation”, according to excerpts from his speech.

“Far from the inevitable Russian military victory from which their propaganda machine sprung, it is clear that Ukraine’s courageous action on the battlefield and in cyberspace is turning the tide,” the excerpts say. .

“The costs to Russia – in people and equipment are staggering. We know – and the Russian commanders on the ground know – that their supplies and ammunition are running out,” he will say. “The Russian forces are exhausted. The use of prisoners for reinforcement, and now the mobilization of tens of thousands of inexperienced conscripts, speaks of a hopeless situation.

Dan De Luce is a reporter for the investigative unit of NBC News.

nbcnews

Raiders' Davante Adams pokes cameraman in heated incident

October 11, 2022

October 11, 2022

Raiders' Davante Adams Pokes Cameraman In Heated Incident
The final whistle had already sounded, but Davante Adams had one last shot to make.

The Raiders star receiver shoved a camera operator as he left the field and returned to the tunnel after the Raiders’ savage 30-29 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

The camera operator, who was holding a large piece of equipment, seemed to inadvertently walk in front of Adams. He tripped and fell backwards on his back after Adams’ two-handed push, and was helped to his feet by a security guard.

Adams paused for a moment and looked at the camera operator before continuing to walk down the tunnel. The man he bumped into doesn’t appear to be seriously hurt. It is not known if the equipment he was holding was damaged.

“Sorry for the guy I pushed after the game,” Adams tweeted after the game. “Obviously very frustrated with the way the game ended and when he ran past me as I was walking out, that was my reaction and I felt awful immediately. It’s not me… MY SORRY man I hope you see this.

The 29-year-old receiver had a huge game, collecting three receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. The end of the game brought frustration for Adams, however, after his third catch that would have put the Raiders in position for a game-winning field goal was ruled incomplete after review. Just one play later on fourth down, Adams and teammate Hunter Renfrow collided on a throw in Adams’ direction.

Davante Adams bumps into a cameraman after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs.

Screenshot

Davante Adams Scores His Second Touchdown Of The Night.

Davante Adams scores his second touchdown of the night.

PA

Davante Adams Catches His First Touchdown Of The Night.

Davante Adams catches his first touchdown of the night.

Getty Images

After the game – and before pushing the man – Adams slammed his helmet on the ground.

After eight standout years with the Packers after being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Adams was traded to the Raiders in one of the biggest blockbusters of this offseason. He reconnected with college teammate Derek Carr, but the two didn’t enjoy the success they expected amid a 1-4 start.

New York Post

