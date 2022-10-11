Blockchain
Music NFT and SocialFi Platform, MetaBeat Attracts Investments From Top Global Crypto Funds
- GSR and GBIC invest in MetaBeat
- MetaBeat collaborates with Polygon Studios to expand ecosystem through Polygon blockchain protocol
- MetaBeat’s $BEAT token sells out on top IDO platforms
SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BEAT #ACCapital–On October 5, GSR, a top global crypto fund and globally recognized market maker, confirmed its investment in MetaBeat, a web3 music NFT and SocialFi platform.
Earlier this month, Global Blockchain Innovative Capital (GBIC), also joined the remarkable investor list for MetaBeat which includes names such as NGC Ventures, KuCoin Labs, AC Capital, Nexus One, Finngram, BCi, Alchemic, Alphanonce, and DigiFinex. GBIC is the global blockchain investment company behind more than 50 notable blockchain projects, including, but not limited to, Aelf, Cortex, Thunder Token, Oasis, DATA, IoT Chain and many more.
GSR prides itself as one of the world’s top crypto funds and leading blockchain investors. With its exceptional market-making reputation in cryptocurrency, it is a leading trading firm in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, investing in more than 70 projects.
To strengthen its presence in the global Polygon blockchain protocol, MetaBeat has also aligned in a collaborative environment with Polygon Studios. This collaboration expands and revitalizes MetaBeat’s ecosystem and vast network of communities, as well as promotes an active and powerful inflow of fandoms into the Web3 realm.
With the recent addition of these investors and collaborators, MetaBeat makes its way toward its well-awaited platform launch, as well as its governance tokens, $BEAT, listing in October.
In September, MetaBeat’s $BEAT token public sales on PolkaFoundry’s Red Kite, a top global IDO platform, and Cobak, South Korea’s largest community and leading IDO platform, sold out with surpassing demand, whilst Tokensoft and Kommunitas IDOs are still ongoing but will soon conclude.
Stephanie Kim, CEO of MetaBeat, said, “The motivation to invest in MetaBeat, by top domestic and foreign investors, means that MetaBeat’s unique Web3-based business model has been acknowledged and highlighted. Based on this, we will create various enjoyable services on MetaBeat for the global fandoms to expand into a Web 3.0 ecosystem.”
MetaBeat is a fan community platform powered by music IP backed NFTs and rewards the fans’ contributions. It is a ‘NFTFI’, NFT + SOCIALFI platform. MetaBeat’s community NFTs are backed by real assets, and music IPs, owned by MetaBeat. By securing strategic partnerships with nine Korean entertainment companies such as RBW, Content X, WM Entertainment, DSP Media, Studio Jamm, Woori Net, TR Entertainment, Beats Entertainment, and J-Storm, MetaBeat has access to a pool of 4,000 music IPs. Moreover, through in-platform services, users can participate in fun challenges, community privileges and events for their favorite KPOP artists.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces Completion of the Previously Announced Sale of Its Sandersville, Georgia Facility and 6,468 ASIC’s to CleanSpark, Inc. for up to Approximately $40 Million1
Mawson is now focused on expansion activities at its Pennsylvania facilities, which, when combined with existing and pipeline sites are capable of operating at up to approximately 12.0 Exahash2 of Self-Mining and Hosting Co-location across 350 megawatts of energy capacity
ATLANTA & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson”), a digital infrastructure provider, today announced it has closed on the previously announced transaction with CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) (“CleanSpark”), to sell its Sandersville, Georgia facility, and up to 6,468 ASIC’s for up to a maximum total purchase price of approximately $40 million.1
The Sandersville, Georgia facility was Mawson’s first site built from the ground up and was operating at approximately 80 megawatts at close of the sale to CleanSpark. The exit from Georgia allows Mawson to focus on its expansion in Pennsylvania where the company has two sites in close proximity to each other. The Company expects the Georgia sale will have a positive impact on earnings with a preliminary, unaudited profit on sale of approximately $18 million expected in the fourth quarter 2022.
“The proceeds from the sale of our Georgia facility ensures Mawson is now fully funded for the Midland, Pennsylvania expansion while simultaneously allowing us to reduce our overall debt. Our Midland facility benefits from low cost energy, secured for 5 years under our power purchase agreement (PPA). Our large existing infrastructure capacity ensures we have significant opportunity to continue to build a sustainable business in this tough economic climate. We continue to receive solid inbound enquiry and demand for hosting co-location services and anticipate that as per industry standard new hosting customers will contribute to any additional capital required to establish or build out new or existing facilities,” said James Manning, CEO of Mawson.
After the sale of the Georgia facility, Mawson expects to have Self-Mining and Hosting Co-location of, 4.5 Exahash by Q1, 2023, and 8.0 Exahash by Q4, 2023.
Mawson’s existing revised infrastructure capacity comprises:
|
Site
|
MW Capacity
|
E/H Capacity
|
Status
|
Midland, PA
|
100 MW
|
3.3
|
Stage 1 – 50MW online
Stage 2 – 50MW construction underway
|
Sharon, PA
|
120 MW
|
4.0
|
Stage 1 – 12MW – Q4 2022
Stage 2 – 80MW Mid 2023
Stage 3 – 28MW late 2023
|
Texas
|
120 MW
|
4.0
|
Site electrical infrastructure in place
|
New South Wales, Australia
|
20 MW
|
0.5
|
Stage 1 – 16MW online
|
Tasmania, Australia
|
10 MW3
|
0.25
|
Stage 1 – 10MW Q1 2023
|
TOTAL CAPACITY:
|
350 MW
|
12.05 EH
|
James Manning, CEO and Founder of Mawson, said, “We are extremely proud of the Sandersville facility we built from the ground up and the great team which operated the site for Mawson since inception. We believe the modular data center (MDC) approach to digital infrastructure gives us a competitive edge in the design and build of large-scale, low-cost digital asset infrastructure. The sale of the Sandersville facility to CleanSpark allows Mawson to continue to develop world class digital infrastructure, and we will focus on building out our existing and future pipeline infrastructure assets with partnerships in mind.”
Zach Bradford, CEO of CleanSpark, said, “Mawson has built a world-class facility, staffed by an incredible team, and we are looking forward to continuing their work in Sandersville, eventually building this site to its full potential of 230 MW as we work toward our 2023 year-end guidance of 22.4 EH/s, We are equally committed to deepening and developing our relationship with the people of Sandersville as we build sustainable bitcoin infrastructure.”
About Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is a digital infrastructure provider, with multiple operations throughout the USA and Australia. Mawson’s vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. Mawson matches sustainable energy infrastructure with next-generation Mobile Data Center (MDC) solutions, enabling low-cost Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets. With a strong focus on shareholder returns and an aligned board and management, Mawson Infrastructure Group is emerging as a global leader in ESG focused Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure.
For more information, visit: www.mawsoninc.com
About CleanSpark, Inc.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Since 2014, we’ve helped people achieve energy independence for their homes and businesses. In 2020, we began applying that expertise to develop sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We strive to leave the planet better than we found it by sourcing and investing in low-carbon energy, like wind, solar, nuclear, and hydro. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees, the communities we operate in, and the people around the world who depend on Bitcoin. CleanSpark is a Forbes 2022 America’s Best Small Company and holds the 44th spot on the Financial Times’ List of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas.
For more information, visit: www.cleanspark.com
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Mawson cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mawson’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the possibility that Mawson’s need and ability to raise additional capital, the development and acceptance of digital asset networks and digital assets and their protocols and software, the reduction in incentives to mine digital assets over time, the costs associated with digital asset mining, the volatility in the value and prices of cryptocurrencies and further or new regulation of digital assets. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Mawson is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Mawson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 21, 2022, and Mawson’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 22, 2022, and in other filings Mawson has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Mawson undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.
1 Assumes maximum earn outs are achieved, no adjustments are made to the purchase price, and uses the CleanSpark stock price as at October 7, 2022, and rounding.
2 Assumes all equipment deployed and 100% online, plus the construction of all contracted sites on time, actual results are likely to vary in a negative manner. Construction delays are common and it is rare for all equipment to be deployed and 100% online, however accurate historical downtime averages are difficult to calculate and also may not provide an accurate picture due to differences moving forward. Investors should consider all risk factors related to uptime when considering these figures, which are a best case scenario. The above information is for general information purposes only, and are forward looking statements which should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. Please see our Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 21, 2022, under the Sub-Heading Risks Relating to Our Business and Management for important risks related to our Self-Mining. Exahash capacity assumes installation of current generation ASIC Bitcoin Mining hardware including but not limited to Bitmain S19J Pro and XP, MicroBT M30/1, Avalon A1246 assuming approximately 30 megawatt per 1 Exahash.
3 Under the terms of contract Mawson has rights to 10MW at the Que River Site. Additionally, Mawson has entered into a contract to acquire 33% of the shares in Tasmania Data Infrastructure Pty Ltd, which is seeking to develop a 100% renewable energy Bitcoin Mining facility at the Que River Mine Site in Tasmania, Australia with a total of up to 35 megawatts of energy infrastructure.
SupraOracles Goes Live on Ethereum, Polygon, Aptos and Four Other L1 Blockchain Testnets
Zug, Switzerland, 11th October, 2022, Chainwire
Have a blockchain dApp ready to integrate the most state-of-the-art Oracle? Sign up for Supra’s Network Activation Program (SNAP) for the opportunity to receive free oracle and VRF/RNG credits before the list is full.
Continuing to unveil their growing technology stack, today SupraOracles announces the official launch of its Alpha Testnet. SupraOracles elevates a new standard for the Oracle industry, deploying fully auditable and accurate streaming data feeds with 2-5 second finality. In preparation of this Alpha Testnet, SupraOracles has graciously received gas subsidies and support from seven leading chains. SupraOracles Alpha Testnet is now publishing Oracle data to seven different major blockchains’ testing environments, including various Layer 1s and Layer 2s each minute.
Following their Oracle service will be their Confidential VRF (Verifiable Random Function) service, which utilizes novel cryptography to ensure unbiased, privacy-preserving, fair randomness generation to power NFTs, GameFi, and more. Node operators interested in participating in the Incentivized Beta Testnet should reach out on Discord.
To utilize SupraOracles today, developers can review deployments on seven prominent blockchains: Aptos, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Binance, Ethereum, Optimism, and Polygon. Additional ecosystems will be serviced in the months to come; including, but not limited to: Algorand, Fantom, Harmony, ImmutableX, Moonbeam, Solana, StarkWare, and Sui.
SupraOracles welcomes developers from any of these ecosystems to dive into the latest documentation in order to start integrating today. Bug bounties await the most eager participants.
The road to Supra Mainnet is upon us. SupraOracles is working with accelerators such as Brinc and Plug and Play to award cutting-edge blockchain projects its exclusive SNAP (Supra Network Activation Program) credits. SNAP Partners will receive up to two years’ worth of oracle and VRF/RNG expenses complimentarily once SupraOracles goes live on Mainnet.
SNAP aims to help promising Web3 projects more easily achieve scale. There are also other beneficial incentive packages following the initial discount window. As SNAP is in high demand, apply here before all the slots are booked (acceptance into the program is not guaranteed).
To get the latest updates first, and to speak directly with the team, join Supra’s Discord today to watch for new drops coming frequently — as the build-up to the Mainnet’s crescendo continues.
About SupraOracles
SupraOracles is supercharging oracles for a better, decentralized future. Blockchains need better, faster, accurate, and more secure off-chain data. SupraOracles provides a next-generation cross-chain oracle solution so smart contracts and blockchain apps work better.
After 5+ years of research, and thousands of hours of R&D and simulations, SupraOracles’ revolutionary technical breakthrough helps solve the Oracle Dilemma while improving performance across the board. The team’s academic mindset forms the bedrock of the organization and reinforces their commitment to deep research and a rigorous scientific process in everything they design and build.
BitBase Intends to Expand Over Latin America
- BitBase plans to install 200 cryptocurrency ATMs in Spain by 2023.
- BitBase intends to enter the metaverse and Web3 space.
BitBase Spanish cryptocurrency ATM company with offices all around the world which has 100 crypto ATMs in Spain intends to expand services in 2023, with funding provided by Dextools and Woonkly, two web3 decentralized firms. The business intends to deploy 200 crypto ATMs in Spain while also pursuing a license to begin operations in countries such as Italy, England, Germany, and the Netherlands, as well as in Latam-American countries such as Venezuela.
Expanding Crypto ATM Services
The investment from the two decentralized web3 firms contributes to the market’s sustained expansion. Dextools, which provides a set of tools for token management in decentralized exchanges, purchased 22% of Bitbase, while Woonkly, another decentralized exchange, and NFT marketplace, now owns 5% of the firm.
Bitbase intends to enter the metaverse and Web3 space with this investment, leveraging the knowledge and structures of these two organizations. The company, which presently has 30 physical locations, has a business strategy that explains how to transact with cryptocurrency to users, assisting them in entering the cryptocurrency world.
In a press statement, they stated that they were present, focused on European nations to extend their business and construct crypto offices and ATMs and that they were aiming to expand the firm while waiting for the license.
Cristian Bono, CCO of Bitbase, stated that
“We are also going to open one or several stores in each of these European countries, duplicating the business model that we have done here in Spain and positioning ourselves as the largest exchange with physical stores.”
In July, they launched an office in Paraguay as part of their growth. In addition, the corporation is interested in Latam.
Meghan Gifford Promoted to VP of Corporate Development and Strategy
As VP, Gifford will use her extensive background in M&A and corporate strategy to continue to drive Octo forward on its growth trajectory.
RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Octo today announced that Meghan Gifford, Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy, has been promoted to Vice President. Gifford is responsible for Octo’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, strategic planning lifecycle, and Integration Management Office (IMO). Gifford works closely with Octo’s Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team to align investments with strategy and drive long-term sustainable growth, and is responsible for Octo’s inorganic growth strategy, including identifying targets, evaluating targets, executing transactions, and leading the integration of acquired companies into Octo.
Gifford also leads and facilitates Octo’s corporate strategic planning process in a manner that evolves competitive advantage, ensures trackability, and delivers results. She spearheads the integration of acquired businesses into Octo though her leadership of Octo’s Integration Management Office (IMO), an office she created at the end of 2020. The IMO serves as the governance body for M&A integrations. Gifford excels in her role as an executive charged with working across all areas of the business to build consensus, optimize processes, and execute consequential strategies in an environment that changes frequently and rapidly.
As Vice President, Gifford will continue to lead Octo’s inorganic growth strategy and evolve the company’s strategic positioning. “I am honored and excited to lead Octo’s Corporate Development function in this new capacity,” she said. “During my time at Octo, we have consistently evolved as an organization by expanding our technical capabilities, deepening our mission expertise, and providing opportunities for our talented employees. I look forward to partnering with leaders across the business to further drive long-term, sustainable, differentiated growth.”
Octo’s CEO Mehul Sanghani said, “Meghan is a true partner in Octo’s long-term growth and has been a tremendous asset throughout all of our strategic planning, execution, and inorganic growth. Not only does she have the experience to lead these initiatives, she has the passion and vision, a rare and extremely valuable combination. I’m pleased to work alongside Meghan at her new level of leadership.”
Prior to working for Octo, Gifford was a Principal at Wolf Den Associates, the leading strategy and management consulting firm focused on helping federal market participants accelerate their growth. There she led teams within the Transaction Advisory practice, where she advised strategic acquirers and financial sponsors on billions of dollars of transaction value across defense, civilian, and national security markets. Gifford holds a B.A. in Public Policy from Duke University.
About Octo
Octo is a technology firm dedicated to solving the Federal Government’s most complex challenges, enabling agencies to jump the technology curve. We don’t just modernize. We create lasting change through best practices that help agencies implement and integrate at-scale, next-generation technology and innovation. With a mission- and service-first mentality, we provide Agile, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Cloud, and Data Management and Analytics solutions, collaborating to solve customers’ pressing problems. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Octo delivers proven technology vital to the intelligence community and health care, defense, national security, and civilian agencies that directly impact our nation. Visit octo.us.
Nifter™ Sets the Date for Its BETA, Letting Users Experience Its Art, Sports & Entertainment NFT Marketplace
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CLIS #BETA–ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announces its subsidiary Rebel Blockchain, Inc., aka Nifter™, will be launching a BETA program to the public November 27th, 2022. The BETA will allow early adopters to collect exclusive NFTs and introduce Nifter™’s digital store where buyers can exchange NFTs for limited edition merchandise, sports memorabilia, and other collectibles.
Nifter™ will also allow BETA testers to join its Referral Program to earn referral-based rewards for sharing the platform with friends.
ABOUT NIFTER™
Nifter™ is a Non-fungible Token (NFT) marketplace that allows artists & athletes to create, sell and discover unique NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. NFT’s are digital tokens stored on a blockchain that can record ownership. Nifter™ business model cuts out the red tape and lets artists monetize instantly and directly.
ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION
ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™, HeyPal™, Nifter™ and Joey’s Animal Kingdom™ respectively.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “plans,” “suggests,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
Arch closes $5 million seed round led by DCG and Upload Ventures to become “the Blackrock of Web3”
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arch, the crypto asset management platform, announced that it completed a $5 million oversubscribed seed round led by DCG and Upload Ventures, formerly Softbank LatAm early-stage arm, to expand its product offering and reach.
Soma Capital, GBV, Devlabs, Ripio Ventures, and Platanus Ventures, plus notable angels participated in the round as strategic investors.
Arch is a decentralized finance (DeFi) asset manager that facilitates exposure to cryptocurrencies and digital assets for passive investors.
The platform created by Arch allows anyone to buy a basket of crypto assets through a single token, in a similar way investors buy ETFs to get broad exposure in the traditional finance market.
Christopher Storaker, CEO of Arch, explains that “Arch develops tokenized index-products, which dramatically simplify how people can build and manage a well-diversified crypto portfolio, saving time and energy.”
In stocks, 75% of American investors use passively managed vehicles, such as index funds or retirement plans, according to a recent survey from The Ascent. In crypto, traders are still trying to beat the market, with less than 1% of holding passive products.
Arch allows investors to have passive exposure to digital assets, enabling them to benefit from the growth of the industry without having to spend the time and energy of active trading. “Arch has the potential to redefine how investors build their web3 portfolios. The company is led by some of the brightest crypto minds in Latam” said Norberto Giangrande, Managing Partner at Upload Ventures.
The company is building passive investment vehicles using web3 principles: the platform is permissionless, does not provide individualized advice, and its tokens are self-custodied.
“We are thrilled to be supporting Arch in bringing institutional-grade web3 indices to the market. Arch’s on-chain indices fill a clear market gap and allow anyone to get access to crypto factors in a decentralized way.” comments Tim Khoury, investor at DCG.
Arch users interact with smart contracts to buy tokens that track indexes constructed by Arch Intelligence, the firm’s research arm. Arch Intelligence leverages its proprietary Arch Token Classification Standard (ATCS), an industry first, tracking more than 1,000 classified tokens.
“Facilitating the transition of capital to the decentralized economy has become an important theme in the industry and a purpose for our business,” concludes Christopher Storaker.
