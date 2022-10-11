Connect with us

Blockchain

Nifter™ Sets the Date for Its BETA, Letting Users Experience Its Art, Sports & Entertainment NFT Marketplace

Nifter™ Sets the Date for Its BETA, Letting Users Experience Its Art, Sports & Entertainment NFT Marketplace
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CLIS #BETA–ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announces its subsidiary Rebel Blockchain, Inc., aka Nifter™, will be launching a BETA program to the public November 27th, 2022. The BETA will allow early adopters to collect exclusive NFTs and introduce Nifter™’s digital store where buyers can exchange NFTs for limited edition merchandise, sports memorabilia, and other collectibles.

Nifter™ will also allow BETA testers to join its Referral Program to earn referral-based rewards for sharing the platform with friends.

ABOUT NIFTER™

Nifter™ is a Non-fungible Token (NFT) marketplace that allows artists & athletes to create, sell and discover unique NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. NFT’s are digital tokens stored on a blockchain that can record ownership. Nifter™ business model cuts out the red tape and lets artists monetize instantly and directly.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™, HeyPal™, Nifter™ and Joey’s Animal Kingdom™ respectively.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “plans,” “suggests,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contacts

Investor Inquiries:

Frank Magliochetti

CEO

ClickStream Corporation

[email protected]

Blockchain

Arch closes $5 million seed round led by DCG and Upload Ventures to become “the Blackrock of Web3”

16 mins ago

October 11, 2022

Establishment Of Bitdao's Layer 1 (L1) Proposed By Bitdao Development Team Headed By Bybit
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arch, the crypto asset management platform, announced that it completed a $5 million oversubscribed seed round led by DCG and Upload Ventures, formerly Softbank LatAm early-stage arm, to expand its product offering and reach.

Soma Capital, GBV, Devlabs, Ripio Ventures, and Platanus Ventures, plus notable angels participated in the round as strategic investors.

Arch is a decentralized finance (DeFi) asset manager that facilitates exposure to cryptocurrencies and digital assets for passive investors.

The platform created by Arch allows anyone to buy a basket of crypto assets through a single token, in a similar way investors buy ETFs to get broad exposure in the traditional finance market.

Christopher Storaker, CEO of Arch, explains that “Arch develops tokenized index-products, which dramatically simplify how people can build and manage a well-diversified crypto portfolio, saving time and energy.”

In stocks, 75% of American investors use passively managed vehicles, such as index funds or retirement plans, according to a recent survey from The Ascent. In crypto, traders are still trying to beat the market, with less than 1% of holding passive products.

Arch allows investors to have passive exposure to digital assets, enabling them to benefit from the growth of the industry without having to spend the time and energy of active trading. “Arch has the potential to redefine how investors build their web3 portfolios. The company is led by some of the brightest crypto minds in Latam” said Norberto Giangrande, Managing Partner at Upload Ventures.

The company is building passive investment vehicles using web3 principles: the platform is permissionless, does not provide individualized advice, and its tokens are self-custodied.

“We are thrilled to be supporting Arch in bringing institutional-grade web3 indices to the market. Arch’s on-chain indices fill a clear market gap and allow anyone to get access to crypto factors in a decentralized way.” comments Tim Khoury, investor at DCG.

Arch users interact with smart contracts to buy tokens that track indexes constructed by Arch Intelligence, the firm’s research arm. Arch Intelligence leverages its proprietary Arch Token Classification Standard (ATCS), an industry first, tracking more than 1,000 classified tokens.

“Facilitating the transition of capital to the decentralized economy has become an important theme in the industry and a purpose for our business,” concludes Christopher Storaker.

Contacts

[email protected]

Blockchain

Circle’s Stablecoin USD Market Cap Falls Below $50 Billion

32 mins ago

October 11, 2022

Firm Behind Usdc Stablecoin 'Circle' Announces Launch Of Euroc Stablecoin
