Officer describes meeting with GOP leader
Reuters
China urges ‘patience’ as COVID cases rebound ahead of key congress
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has urged “patience” with its tough COVID policies and warned of “war fatigue” as local cases hit their highest level since August, days before a pivotal congress of the Communist Party. Many countries are learning to coexist with COVID-19, but China has repeatedly refuted speculation of a loosening of its policies, which can range from a local community lockdown to an entire city, even as the death toll remains low globally. norms and symptoms, if any, are usually mild. Pressure on authorities to stop outbreaks as soon as they appear has increased in recent weeks as highly transmissible subvariants of Omicron BF.7 and BA.5.1.7 first emerged in mainland China, ensnaring travelers during a period that has just ended. week-long national holiday.
yahoo
Best Lightning deals to buy right now
Amazon’s second Prime Day of 2022 – the Prime Early Access sale – has arrived. And some of the best savings opportunities are Lightning Deals, which are short-term offers that also have limited availability.
To help you sort out what’s worth buying, we’ll be updating this story throughout the two-day event, highlighting all the best deals available right now. If something piques your interest, act fast – Amazon’s Lightning Deals sell out fast, sometimes within minutes.
To note: When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
businessinsider
Apple TV Plus: Every new TV show is coming in October
Apple TV Plus is one of the new streaming platforms vying for your attention, and there are good reasons to start watching. It’s packed with big names and a few hit shows, from the first season of Severance to the lovable and lovable Ted Lasso to Reese Witherspoon. Emmy-winning drama The Morning Show.
Like its rivals Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus is packed with exclusive and original content. But unlike other services, Apple only streams content it has created itself. This meant that when the service launched in November 2019, the catalog wasn’t huge, but it’s filling up fast.
Here’s what’s coming to the streaming service this month, followed by our guide to some of the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.
Read more: Apple TV Plus: Everything you need to know about Apple’s streaming service
What’s new this month
Here are all the shows coming out in October.
October 7
- Hello Jack! The Kindness Show (2022- ): 30 Rock’s Jack McBrayer stars in a children’s show about promoting compassion and creativity.
October 14
- Shantaram (2022- ): Charlie Hunnam plays Lin Ford, a fugitive from the 1980s who ends up in Bombay, India. The show is based on a novel by Gregory David Roberts.
21st of October
- Ghostwriter, Season 3 (2019): A new episode of the new version of the mystery series of the same name from 1992 for children.
- Acapulco, season 2 (2021): The show tells the story of a young man who wants to work as a cabin boy at a popular resort in Acapulco.
Best Apple TV Plus Series
Apple
For All Mankind offers an alternate timeline of what would have happened if the Soviets had landed on the moon first. The short answer is the endless weaponization of space, but the spectacle is so much bigger than that. If you’re looking for a sci-fi thriller with lots of interpersonal drama and political intrigue, For All Mankind is a solid choice.
Apple
Ewan McGregor and Charlie Boorman get back on their bikes and head north from Argentina through South and Central America. In this sequel to popular travel shows Long Way Round and Long Way Down, the petrolhead duo go green. They travel 13,000 miles and 13 countries on Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycles.
Apple TV Plus
A nature show, focusing on small creatures, narrated by Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd. Absolute genius.
Like seemingly every one of these modern nature documentaries, Tiny World is beautifully shot and brilliantly compelling.
Apple
Ordinary people dream big in Little America. A heavyweight cast tells stories of immigrants living their lives in a heartwarming anthology series filled with a mix of funny, sweet, romantic, and often surprising stories.
Apple TV Plus
The Mosquito Coast (2021- )
Justin Theroux stars as Allie Fox, an eccentric inventor who takes her family off the grid to protest societal failings. Apple’s heavyweight drama is based on the novel by actor Paul Theroux’s uncle (previously filmed with Harrison Ford in 1986). Now that season 1 is over, Apple has already renewed this modern version of The Mosquito Coast for a second season.
This show has a fascinating premise: people can choose to undergo a procedure called separation, which separates their professional and personal memories. Adam Scott’s character spends eight hours a day in a sanitized, starkly white office space with no memory of his life on the outside. Soon, a former colleague shows up with a warning about the strange company. A stunning and suspenseful sci-fi thriller – enjoying Severance is no work at all.
Apple TV Plus
In this British comedy, couple Nikki and Jason want to have a baby but are struggling to conceive. They decide to adopt — a process that inevitably presents them with new challenges. Trying offers low-stakes charm and fun, and it also happens to be laugh-out-loud fun. If you need a light TV moment, this show is for you.
Apple
Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (2020-)
Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is a must for anyone with even a passing interest in video games or the industry that produces them. It’s unique, funny and serious in places. It treads familiar territory but is well worth a watch.
Apple TV Plus
Adapted by Stephen King from his own novel, Lisey’s Story stars Julianne Moore as a grieving widow chillingly revisiting her marriage to her late husband, a famed novelist played by Clive Owen.
Apple
Dickinson takes the story of real American poet Emily Dickinson and turns it into a kind of period drama. It’s not historically accurate – Emily and her teenage friends act more like characters from Riverdale – but it’s entertaining.
Apple TV Plus
A comedic murder mystery in the same vein as Rian Johnson’s 2019 film Knives Out, The Afterparty is a star-studded thriller that will have you guessing and laughing every episode. Tiffany Haddish, Dave Franco, Ilana Glazer, Ben Schwartz and many more lend their talents to the show. If you’re the type to go for a mystery-comedy mix, The Afterparty should shoot right at the top of your stream list.
Apple
Prehistoric Planet (2022)
Prehistoric Planet gives viewers a glimpse into the world of dinosaurs. Using realistic computer-generated dinos structured like a nature documentary series down to the camera shots, it’s easy to forget you’re not watching real footage. To top it off, says David Attenborough.
Apple
Truth Be Told is a drama for true crime fans, riding the recent trend of crime podcasts in fictional form. Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul play a podcaster and prisoner united by a gruesome crime years before, launching a whodunit that draws in both of their families in an entertaining mix of character-driven drama like Big Little Lies with true stories like Making a murderer and the staircase.
Apple TV Plus
The Shrinking Next Door (2021)
In my book, any show that features both Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd as protagonists is already doing something very well. In the drama miniseries The Shrink Next Door, Ferrell and Rudd play characters on opposite ends of the personality spectrum – Ferrell is a sniffy, shy textile business owner, and his co-star is a selfish therapist with manipulative tendencies. . When the two are together, the result is both unsettling and enticing, making The Shrink Next Door something you’ll want to check out for yourself.
Apple
After Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph) catches her billionaire tech husband (Adam Scott) of 20 years cheating on her, she divorces and is left with not just $87 million, but a question of what to do with it. his life. The answer? Getting involved in a philanthropic foundation she didn’t even know she had. Along the way, she finds grounding with her new co-workers — but not without plenty of comedic, disconnected millionaire strands along the way. The show was co-created by Alan Yang, who has also been involved with Parks and Rec and Master of None.
Apple
Home Before Dark (2020-)
Inspired by the reporting of journalist Hilde Lysiak, Home Before Dark follows the story of a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to a small lakeside town. It starts off slow but has strong central performances, especially in the lead role.
Apple
You don’t have to love sports to love the Ted Lasso comedy series. Produced by the show’s Golden Globe star Jason Sudeikis, along with Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, it follows relentlessly optimistic USA coach Ted Lasso as he takes charge of an English soccer team. Think of it as Friday Night Lights crossed with Saturday Night Live (in London). Season 2 is streaming now.
Apple
The Morning Show (2019- )
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston produce and star in a timely series tackling office politics in the #MeToo era, as a television network is rocked by the indiscretions of a host played by Steve Carell. Among the compelling performances, Billy Crudup won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 2020 Emmy Awards. The award-winning drama, strong cast, and timely themes make The Morning Show worth watching.
Apple TV Plus
Starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, WeCrashed tells the story of the rise and fall of WeWork founder Adam Neumann and his wife Rebekah, and how their relationship marked the pinnacle of the company — and its important valley.
Apple
Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan brings his brand of spooky domestic drama to episodic television in Servant, created and written by Tony Basgallop. After a devastating loss, two bereaved parents adopt a hyper-realistic doll to help them cope with their grief, but danger and deception lurk in the manger.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
CNET
‘You can feel something’ – Arsenal’s energy and boss Mikel Arteta hailed by Liverpool legends as Roy Keane declares them biggest threat to Man City in title race
You know you’re doing something right when even your rivals are impressed with your work.
Arsenal have had a stunning start to the season and even edge out juggernaut Erling Haaland and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.
Their latest outing saw them pass a huge test as they got the better of Liverpool, winning 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium.
Few could deny that the Electric Gunners deserved the win as they opened up for Jurgen Klopp’s men on numerous occasions.
Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka (two) were Arsenal’s goalscorers and Danny Murphy hailed manager Mikel Arteta for helping Arsenal’s youngsters thrive.
“One of the reasons these two young guys are stealing, besides their brilliant ability, is because they have stability and a system around them,” former Liverpool star Murphy told talkSPORT .
“They have people like Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka, older boys, who all know their roles and are confident in what they are doing and they just give freedom to those two.
“The system that Arteta put in place… everyone knows his work so well. It helps these two thrive.
Liverpool Champions League winner thinks Jurgen Klopp could be coming to an end
Man City star Haaland reveals bizarre diet he says has ‘big benefits’
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa LIVE: Forest off bottom despite Young Screamer
Diaz out until after World Cup as Liverpool sweat over Alexander-Arnold’s fitness
Auba responds to video of him criticizing Arteta, cracks Arsenal game joke
Spurs in talks with Google over Tottenham Hotspur stadium naming rights deal
Souness says it’s troubling that a gay player hasn’t come out at the highest level
Barcelona want Rashford on a free transfer and interested in his teammate
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has admitted his pre-match nerves have come true and believes it’s more than just the system of play that thrives at Arsenal.
“I was concerned that at the start of the game they would have too much intensity and pace for Liverpool and that was proven,” Carragher told Sky Sports.
“When it comes to Arsenal, I’ve always been a huge fan of what Mikel Arteta does. I love the energy of the team, I love the courage to use these young players and I just love the energy in this stadium right now – it’s something I haven’t seen since I’ve been doing this job.
“There’s an energy there, there’s a unity, the song they sing ‘North London Forever’, and just listening to it you can feel something.”
And even Roy Keane is impressed with what people in North London are doing.
When asked if Arsenal were City’s biggest challenger, Keane replied: “At the moment, yes. Without a doubt.
“They are playing with confidence, even the game they lost to Manchester United, they played pretty well but it was just one of those days.
“They have a bit of physicality in the team, they have two centre-halves. I know they have a mistake but there is this physical presence.
“They have a good experience in midfield, they have young players full of energy, full of talent, they score goals.
“The atmosphere on the ground is electric, they have this momentum. So right now they are the biggest threat to Man City.
And if Keane, who has never been shy about criticizing Arsenal in the past, praises them, then anything really is possible this season.
Jamie Dimon says Musk should ‘clean up Twitter’, echoes bot concerns
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaks during the Boston College Chief Executives Club luncheon in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. November 23, 2021.
Brian Snyder | Reuters
Jamie Dimon seems to be a fan of Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter to resume.
“I hope Musk cleans up Twitter,” said the JP Morgan The CEO told CNBC’s Julianna Tatelbaum, adding that he thinks Musk should consider eliminating anonymous accounts from the site.
The remarks are the first from Dimon to speak specifically about the Musk-Twitter deal, which was revived last week after a new offer from the Tesla CEO to buy the social media platform at the $54.20 per share price they originally agreed to in April.
In a CNBC interview at the JPM Techstars conference in London that aired on Tuesday, Dimon echoed Musk’s concerns about the number of spam accounts on Twitter, and said the company should give users more control over its recommendation algorithms.
“Why can’t Twitter know who you are when you board, so they can weed out all these people in the public square who are bots and emails and stuff like that?” said Dimon.
“Why can’t they give you a choice of algorithms? As opposed to one that just gives you jazz,” he added.
Musk has made no secret of his concerns about fake accounts on Twitter. In an April statement announcing his intention to buy the company, Musk talked about “defeating the spam bot and authenticating all real humans.” He said he also wanted to make Twitter’s ranking algorithm open source and promote free speech on the platform.
“Elon is very smart”
Dimon’s comments are met with backstage clashes between the two business leaders.
In November 2021, JPMorgan sued Tesla for $162.2 million for allegedly breaching a 2014 contract relating to stock warrants that Tesla sold to the bank.
The lawsuit centered on a dispute over how the bank upgraded the warrants following Musk’s infamous private tweet in 2018.
The suit was the subject of a Wall Street Journal report which said Musk and Dimon never got along. According to the Journal, the couple’s efforts to patch things up didn’t work, and JPMorgan has long distanced itself from Tesla and Musk.
On Monday, however, Dimon praised Musk. “In my opinion, Elon is very smart,” he said.
“They are big boys”
JPMorgan was notably absent from the list of banks willing to provide $13 billion in debt financing for Musk’s purchase of Twitter, along with Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Barclays among the lenders who agreed to raise the funds.
However, a deterioration in credit markets has raised concerns about how Musk’s funding will come together. According to Bloomberg’s calculations, banks could face losses of $500 million or more if they sell the debt now.
“They’re big boys, they can handle it,” Dimon said when asked about funding issues.
Twitter and Musk have been in an endless back and forth over whether to close the deal. Musk worries the company isn’t doing enough to combat manipulation of the platform via bots. Twitter says it’s been honest with Musk in revealing how many of its users are genuine.
In April, Musk and Twitter agreed to have the social media company acquired by the Tesla CEO for $54.20 per share. In July, Musk tried to pull out of the deal, citing red flags around the company’s handling of bots. Twitter then sued Musk in an attempt to force him into the deal.
Twitter and Musk were due to go on trial Oct. 17 in Delaware to resolve the billionaire’s attempt to call off the acquisition unless they reach an agreement first. Musk wanted Twitter to end its litigation against him to finalize the deal. However, Twitter refused to oblige.
Musk was granted a mild reprieve on Thursday, with a Delaware Chancery Court judge ruling he now had until Oct. 28 to complete the deal if he wanted to avoid a trial.
cnbc
Colorado Democrat’s office sent letters urging 30,000 foreign nationals to register to vote
The office of Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) admits it mistakenly sent letters to about 30,000 foreign nationals encouraging them to register to vote.
On Monday, Griswold’s office admitted that about 30,000 foreign nationals living in Colorado had accidentally received letters asking them to register to vote. Griswold faces re-election against Republican Pam Anderson.
Griswold’s office insisted that no foreign nationals will be allowed to register to vote and said it was not aware of any foreign nationals who attempted to register following shipments. His office blamed the mistake on a technology glitch.
The Associated Press reports:
Colorado secretary of state says he mistakenly sent postcards to around 30,000 non-citizens encouraging them to register to voteblaming the error on a database issue related to the list of state residents with driver’s licenses. [Emphasis added]
…
Griswold’s office said in a statement that the postcards were sent on September 7. The error occurred after department employees compared a list of names of 102,000 people provided by the Electronic Registration Information Center, a bipartisan, multistate organization devoted to voter registration, to a database data from Colorado residents who issued driver’s licenses. [Emphasis added]
…
Colorado is one of at least 18 states, along with the District of Columbia, that issue driver’s licenses to non-US citizens.according to the National Council of State Legislatures. Colorado also automatically registers eligible voters when they get their driver’s license. of the Department of Motor Vehicles. [Emphasis added]
“Jena Griswold continues to make easily avoidable mistakes just before the polls close… Jena’s continued malfeasance and oddly timed ‘mistakes’ are undermining confidence in our system and creating more problems for our hard-working county clerks.” Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown said in a statement.
“She spent four years serving as a taxpayer-funded partisan hack and MSNBC analyst instead of serving as a fair and impartial secretary of state,” Brown continued. “In 29 days, Coloradans will elect Pam Anderson – a serious, competent, respected and professional leader as Secretary of State.”
The Griswold office will now send notices to the 30,000 foreign nationals who received the initial mailings.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter here.
Breitbart News
‘Dancing with the Stars’: Three tied for 1st place, but it’s a cloudy day for the last couple eliminated
LOS ANGELES– Thirteen remaining couples sprinkled the ballroom with Disney magic during week four of “Dancing With the Stars.”
For Disney+ Night, the dancers performed to music from Disney, Pixar and Marvel.
Again, three stars tied for first place on the judge’s scorecard. Wayne Brady, Gabby Windey and Charli D’Amelio each got 36 out of 40 points from the judges.
The judging team of Len Goodman, Derek Hough Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli praised all the teams for the growth they have all shown in this first month of competition.
In the end, the final two couples were Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke, and Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater.
The judges decide who stays and who goes home, and Inaba, Tonioli and Hough voted to save Trevor and Emma.
That meant WABC-TV and “Good Morning America” weatherman Sam Champion had to pack up his dancing shoes and go home.
Sam says he views the positive experience as something that will help him.
“It made me feel like it was time to get my life back,” he said. “I want to feel that joy of being around people. I want to feel that exuberance of learning something new.”
He added that it was Burke’s coaching that helped him change his mindset to try new adventures.
“The connection with her is what makes me even think about these things in the future,” he said. “And dance a little bit into the future and move more into the future, and try new things every year. Because it’s been a long time since I’ve done that.”
“Dancing with the Stars” will air two episodes live next week. Monday, October 17 and Tuesday, October 18 on Disney+.
Disney is the parent company of this resort.
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All rights reserved.
ABC7
