‘Oldies but Goodies’: DJ Art Laboe, 97, has died

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Art Laboe, the pioneering DJ credited with helping end segregation in Southern California, has died. He was 97 years old.

Laboe died Friday night after catching pneumonia, said Joanna Morones, a spokeswoman for Laboe’s production company Dart Entertainment.

Laboe’s latest show was produced last week and aired Sunday night.

Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by hosting live DJ shows at drive-in restaurants that drew whites, blacks and Latinos who danced to rock -n-roll and shocked an older generation who still listen to Frank Sinatra and Big Band music.

Laboe is also credited with coining the phrase “oldies, but goodies”. In 1957 he started Original Sound Record, Inc. and in 1958 released the compilation album “Oldies But Goodies: Vol. 1”, which remained in the Billboard Top 100 for 183 weeks.

He later developed a strong following among Mexican Americans for hosting the syndicated “The Art Laboe Connection Show”. Her baritone voice invited listeners to call out dedications and request a 1950s rock-n-roll love ballad or an Alicia Keys rhythm and blues track.

His radio shows have given families of incarcerated loved ones, in particular, a platform to talk to loved ones by dedicating songs and sending heartfelt messages and updates. Inmates in California and Arizona sent their own dedications and asked Laboe for family updates.

It’s a role Laboe said he felt honored to play.

“I don’t judge,” Laboe said in a 2018 interview with The Associated Press at his Palm Springs studio. “I like people.”

He often told the story of a woman who stopped by the studio so her toddler could say to his father, who was serving time for a violent crime, “Daddy, I love you.”

“It was the first time he heard his baby’s voice,” Laboe said. “And this badass burst into tears.”

Anthony Macias, a Riverside professor of ethnic studies at the University of California, said the music played by Laboe accompanied the dedications enhancing the messages. For example, songs like Little Anthony & Imperials’ “I’m on the Outside (Looking In)” and War’s “Don’t Let No One Get You Down” were about perseverance and the desire to be accepted.

Born Arthur Egnoian in Salt Lake City to an Armenian-American family, Laboe grew up during the Great Depression in a Mormon family led by a single mother. His sister sent him his first radio when he was 8 years old. The voices and the resulting stories enveloped him.

“And I haven’t let up since,” Laboe said.

He moved to California, attended Stanford University, and served in the United States Navy during World War II. Eventually, he landed a job as a radio announcer at KSAN in San Francisco and adopted the name Art Laboe after a boss suggested he take a secretary’s last name to sound more American.

When the United States entered World War II, Laboe served in the Navy. He then returned to the Southern California area, but a radio station owner told the aspiring radio announcer that he should work on becoming a “radio personality” instead. As a DJ for KXLA in Los Angeles, Laboe bought station time and hosted live music shows overnight at drive-ins where he encountered underground rockabilly and R. &B musicians. “I have my own built-in search,” Laboe said.

Laboe quickly became one of the first DJs to play R &B and rock-n-roll in California. Teenage listeners quickly identified Laboe’s vocals with the burgeoning rock-n-roll scene. In 1956, Laboe had an afternoon show and became the city’s first radio program. Cars blocked Sunset Boulevard where Laboe aired his show and advertisers jumped in to get a slice of the action.

When Elvis Presley came to Hollywood, Laboe was one of the few to get an interview with the new rockabilly star.

The scene that Laboe helped cultivate in California has become one of the most diverse in the country. Places such as the American Legion Stadium in El Monte played much of the music Laboe played on his radio show, spawning a new youth subculture.

Laboe has maintained a strong following over the years and has transformed into a promoter of aging rock-n-roll acts that have never faded from Mexican-American alumni fans. A permanent display of Laboe’s contributions is at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland.

In 2015, iHeartMedia’s KHHT-FM (92.3) dropped the syndicated Laboe alumni show after the station abruptly shifted to a hip-hop format sparking angry protests in Los Angeles. “Without Art Laboe, I’m so lonely I could cry,” wrote essayist Adam Vine. Later that year, Laboe returned to the Los Angeles airwaves on another station.

Lalo Alcaraz, a syndicated TV cartoonist and writer who grew up listening to Art Laboe in San Diego, said the DJ has maintained strong popularity among Mexican Americans for generations because he’s always played artists. Latinos, whites and blacks together in his shows. Laboe also didn’t appear to be judgmental of his listeners who requested dedications for loved ones in prison, Alcaraz said.

“Here is someone who gave a voice to the humblest among us through music,” Alcaraz said. “He brought us together. That’s why we looked for him.”

Alex Nogales, president and CEO of the Los Angeles-based National Hispanic Media Coalition, said generations of Latino fans have attended Laboe-sponsored concerts to hear Smokey Robinson, The Spinners or Sunny. & The Sunliners.

“I see these really tough guys in the crowd. I mean, they look scary,” Nogales said. “Then Art comes out and they melt. They love him.”