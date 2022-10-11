Over 40 Fbi Agents Involved In Search For Missing Georgia Child Quinton Simon

More than 40 FBI agents and members are on the ground in Georgia helping the search for 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing since last week, police say.

The toddler was reported missing Wednesday morning from his home in an unincorporated part of Chatham County near Savannah.

The Chatham County Police Department requested FBI assistance the day the toddler was reported missing, Chief Jeffrey Hadley said at a Monday news conference.

“We believe that with the continued assistance of the FBI, we will have a solution to this case,” he said. “We understand that people far beyond Chatham County have become emotionally invested in this incident and the search for Quinton and they want answers. We are committed to finding those answers and we are committed to finding Quinton.”

Members of the FBI are assisting the Chatham County Police Department in the search for toddler Quinton Simon in Georgia on Monday. WSAV

Although officials initially said no foul play was suspected, Hadley said it’s possible the toddler’s disappearance could become a criminal investigation.

“We don’t have anything confirmed, so we can’t say anything absolute, but it’s fair to say that in our efforts – and the cooperation with the FBI and them who provide us with an abundance of resources – that we are looking at the the criminal investigation aspect of it as well,” he said.

Hadley went on to say that “everyone is being watched, everyone is being questioned,” including anyone who had contact with the young child before he disappeared.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Hadley said Quinton’s mother’s boyfriend woke up at 6 a.m. and said he saw him then.

“The mother woke up another hour later and reported the child missing at 9.39am,” the chief said last week. The boy’s biological father, who has not been named, “was not with him at the time of his disappearance”.

The child’s mother and her boyfriend have been working with detectives, Hadley said on Wednesday.

No suspects or persons of interest were named Monday and there is no evidence to suggest Quinton is not gone, police said. Extensive searches of a geographical area within walking distance – including a pond, drain pipes, dumpsters, nearby woods – turned up nothing.