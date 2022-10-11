Blockchain
Paloma Partners With Pyth Network and AlgoReturns to Deliver First Decentralized, Cross-Chain Systems Trading Blockchain
Partnership Brings Automated Trades Across Chains With Price Data Powered by Pyth Blockchain
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paloma, a decentralized blockchain and communications protocol, today announced its partnership with oracle solution, Pyth Network, and algorithmic trading solution, AlgoReturns, to launch the first, decentralized, cross-chain systems trading blockchain. The partnership delivers trading signals across public blockchains and allows users to trade the same token across different blockchains simultaneously, streamlining the entire trading process.
As digital assets continue to rise, a recent survey finds that nearly 47 million Americans plan to buy cryptocurrency within the next year. However, the survey also revealed distinct barriers preventing greater adoption of digital currency. Unsurprisingly, 79% of Americans’ primary fears when dealing with cryptocurrency are scams and nefarious activity, with an additional 17% of respondents choosing not to invest as a result of not knowing what to do with their assets. These findings indicate the growing need for improved and simplified tooling, as well as greater education, to improve the viability of cryptocurrency.
Paloma anticipates its partnership with Pyth Network and AlgoReturns as a critical step in removing crypto trading monotony for traders and developers, ultimately laying the groundwork for the next phase of decentralized oracles, messaging, and bridge technologies.
“Paloma’s implementation of the Pyth price feed library, as well as AlgoReturns’ trading signals, means that developers can now unleash new blockchain applications that can execute trades across different blockchain states,” said Taariq Lewis, Founder of Volume, a software development company building on the Paloma protocol. “Without the need to switch data feed providers or worry about execution continuity, developers can build more efficiently and securely while users trade with convenience.”
“We’re always excited to see pioneers in the space leverage Pyth’s permissionless and high fidelity data for new, exciting use cases,” said Mike Cahill, Director of the Pyth Data Association. “Pyth data is always ready to help builders unlock new potential, and Paloma’s implementation of the Pyth prices is a great boon for traders.”
Leveraging the feeds from the Pyth network, Paloma enables a new era of cross-blockchain application development. Digital asset developers now have the ability to build automated asset trading systems that execute complex trading strategies across multiple blockchains with ease. Paloma’s partnership with Pyth and AlgoReturns delivers a decentralized data feed of prices, and trading signals, that allows for simultaneous, automated systems trading across multiple blockchains.
AlgoReturns (Algo), a company building trading strategies on Paloma’s Protocol, will leverage the Pyth price feeds on Paloma to deliver trading strategies across hundreds of various DeFi blockchains.
“We are very excited to offer powerful trading strategies on Web3 platforms with industry-leading partners. We feel the combination of our research and products together with Paloma and Pyth will provide a systematic avenue for traders and investors to exploit the unprecedented opportunities in the DeFi markets,” commented Indrajit Chatterji, Co-Founder of AlgoReturns.
To learn more about Paloma, please visit https://palomachain.com.
To follow the project on Github, please give a star to the project at https://github.com/palomachain/paloma.
To participate in the community, please join the Paloma Discord: https://discord.gg/HtUvgxvh5N
About Paloma
Paloma Protocol is a Cosmos-SDK blockchain protocol custom-built for omnichain communication that allows permissionless control of any contract on any chain. Built by Volume, Paloma delivers the world’s first intelligently scheduled and automated smart contract transaction execution for the Cosmos ecosystem. The protocol enables developers to remotely control the transmission of value without the need to wrap, bridge tokens, or trust validators with their digital assets. Led by founding members of Sommelier, Paloma is building the primary communication layer of Web3.
Contacts
Taariq Lewis
[email protected]
ApeCoin Crashes 7% Following SEC Probe Against Yuga Labs
ApeCoin (APE) is trending to the downside as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announces an investigation against its parent company, Yuga Labs. The creators of popular non-fungible token (NFT) collections, including Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), the regulator will look into a potential violation of their securities laws.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the Commission will investigate the “affinity” of the digital assets minted and promoted by Yuga Labs and the possibility that these NFTs are “more akin to stocks”. This would place the crypto company in an alleged violation of U.S. federal law.
The report quotes a source familiar with the matter, this individual also claims that the investigation will extend to ApeCoin, the native token that supports ApeCoin DAO governance model offering its users access to a staking mechanism. Via this token, holders can make decisions related to the project.
APE was launched as part of an initiative to provide BAYC investors with more voice and power over the project via the ApeCoin DAO. Via social media, many users are expressing concern about the future of the DAO and its staking mechanism leading to the crash in the price of the token.
In a statement to Bloomberg, a representative for Yuga Labs stated:
It’s well-known that policymakers and regulators have sought to learn more about the novel world of web3. We hope to partner with the rest of the industry and regulators to define and shape the burgeoning ecosystem. As a leader in the space, Yuga is committed to fully cooperating with any inquiries along the way.
ApeCoin And Yuga Labs Fall Into SEC Scrutiny
A probe can escalate from the Commission against Yuga Labs, such as pursuing a legal case. However, not every probe leads to legal action.
Under the leadership of Gary Gensler, the SEC has been targeting crypto-related activity. On several occasions, the current SEC Chair has compared crypto with the “Wild West” and has classified “most of the crypto” as potential securities. Bitcoin is the only exception that Gensler seems willing to admit publicly.
Over the past months, SEC enforcement actions against crypto projects have increased. The Commission seems to be targeting major and very well know entities, such as Yuga Labs and their projects BAYC and ApeCoin, socialite Kim Kardashian, and others.
Their current biggest case involves payment company Ripple and the alleged offering of an unregulated security, XRP. According to a report from FOX, some SEC staff believe the Commission is pushing this lawsuit for the personal benefit of Gary Gensler and his desire to be nominated for Secretary of Treasury.
The Commission is allegedly understaffed and pushing many to seek employment elsewhere as they disagree with Gensler’s management style and complaint about long working hours. At the time of writing, there is no statement from Yuga Labs regarding the probe.
SCOOP (1/3): @SEC_Enforcement staffers are complaining @GaryGensler violated protocol by hyping @KimKardashian settlement, appearing on @CNBC within minutes of the case being announced, people w direct knowledge tell @FoxBusiness. They are calling it a “publicity stunt”
— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) October 5, 2022
Grant Thornton launches fraudrisk.x – a new technology to streamline fraud risk assessments
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grant Thornton LLP, one of America’s largest audit, tax and advisory firms, has introduced fraudrisk.x, a new technology that will allow Grant Thornton’s professionals to more quickly and effectively conduct comprehensive fraud risk assessments for clients.
Grant Thornton’s fraudrisk.x technology arrives at a time when businesses have seen an across-the-board increase in fraud tied to the pandemic. According to research from Grant Thornton and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, organizations are losing five percent of their annual revenues to fraud. This makes it more important than ever for them to conduct meaningful and comprehensive fraud risk assessments, and take action to manage risks.
Still, too many businesses rely on one-and-done light-touch fraud risk assessments, often little more than a survey or interview using a handful of cookie-cutter questions. But, in the real world, fraud is pervasive and varied, coming from a variety of perpetrators both within an organization and outside of it, driven to exploit any weakness in an organization’s systems of controls.
That’s where fraudrisk.x comes in. It allows Grant Thornton’s professionals to amass and analyze a wide-ranging cross section of fraud risks factors for clients, using powerful data collection tools and automated workflows, built on a software-as-a-service platform. These technologies are backed by the firm’s phased risk-assessment process: discover; map; design and implement; and report.
Grant Thornton’s fraudrisk.x technology leverages the firm’s library of more than 1,000 external and internal fraud-schemes — from longstanding gambits such as expense-reimbursement fraud to emerging plots such as deep-fake identity theft. This one-of-a-kind database ― combined with the powerful technology behind fraudrisk.x — allows Grant Thornton’s professionals to make effective fraud- and risk-reduction recommendations to clients, including actionable insights that conclude with a comprehensive assessment of how to manage fraud risks. Moreover, fraudrisk.x allows Grant Thornton’s professionals to work with unmatched efficiency, saving clients time and money.
“A best-in-class fraud risk assessment provides businesses with a clear path to mitigation, monitoring and reporting ― but this can be time intensive and expensive,” said Zach Snickles, a partner in the Fraud and Forensic Advisory Services practice at Grant Thornton. “Our fraudrisk.x technology helps clients overcome this hurdle: They save time and resources, while also gaining a more complete understanding of their complete risk universe, now and moving forward.”
Grant Thornton developed fraudrisk.x using its alyx® digital platform. The alyx platform is a concierge-enabled system that pairs subject-matter specialists, such as certified public accountants and certified fraud examiners, with technologists in areas that include intelligent automation, data extraction, data cleansing, analytics and blockchain.
To learn more about Grant Thornton’s Advisory services, visit www.grantthornton.com/services/advisory-services.
About Grant Thornton LLP
Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is one of America’s largest audit, tax and advisory firms — and the U.S. member firm of the Grant Thornton International Ltd global network. We go beyond the expected to make business more personal and build trust into every result. With revenues of $2.3 billion for the fiscal year that ended July 31, 2022, and 51 offices nationwide, Grant Thornton is a community of more than 8,000 problem solvers who value relationships and are ready to help organizations of all sizes and industries create more confident futures. Because, for us, how we serve matters as much as what we do.
“Grant Thornton” refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another’s acts or omissions.
Contacts
Jon Rucket
T +1 404 984 6249
E [email protected]
S twitter.com/grantthorntonus
linkedin/grantthorntonus
Orange Comet Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orange Comet is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Orange Comet. This year, 100% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 43 points higher than the average U.S. company.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Orange Comet is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
“We are thrilled to become a Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority. We are a passionate, great group of people and a company is only as good as its employees.” said CEO and Co-Founder, David Broome. “We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees at Orange Comet. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”
From the start, Orange Comet has been a remote-first company that believes a global talent pool is a competitive advantage. Without being tied to an office or territory, they hire the best talent, regardless of where they live. In addition, working remotely gives their team members more freedom in planning their days, gaining autonomy, and achieving balance in their lives.
As Orange Comet continues to grow, they are creating new programs that build a culture of inclusion and diversity. They want to do more to make a significant impact within their communities. Orange Comet has curated employee benefits that value their teams and their time. They are proud to have an Unlimited Vacation Policy, Paid Maternal and Parental Leave, Volunteer Days Off, a Pet Bereavement Leave, and a 401k Match program.
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
About ORANGE COMET
Orange Comet is a premium content creation company producing high-quality, disruptive NFT digital collectibles and blockchain experiences. By blending super-creative content and game-changing technology, our mission is to create groundbreaking NFT experiences for the fanbases of our clients. We are powered by a passionate group of people who believe the future of all entertainment and media is on the verge of a major change and our diverse backgrounds, experiences and industries, work to help our clients shape their businesses for the emerging Metaverse of opportunities that awaits.
WE’RE HIRING!
We are a next-generation content studio producing world-class NFTs and blockchain experiences through the lens of dynamic storytelling, creativity, and technology. Join us on this fantastic adventure! Visit our careers page at: Orange Comet Careers.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
Learn more at orangecomet.com and on Great Place to Work, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Contacts
[email protected]
650-269-2467
Here’s Why SUSHI Is Down More Than 10% In The Last 24 Hours
Over the last day, the price of SUSHI, the native cryptocurrency of the SushiSwap ecosystem, has been on the decline. However, this was not just a normal market decline and was tied to rumors that have been circulating in connection to its new ‘Head Chef’ Jared Grey’s conduct in the past and inappropriate sexual conduct with a… horse.
Accused Of Running Scams
A little over a week ago, the SushiSwap decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol appointed Jared Grey as its new head chef. All was fine for a while until the rumors started to emerge. In a thread, a Twitter user called out Grey over some of his previous projects.
The thread alleged that Grey had orchestrated various scams in the space under his company called “Multiplex PC” and had stolen crypto from investors. The account known as YannickCrypto pointed out that Grey had previously been the CEO of ALQO, which had been used to steal user funds. Apparently, the ALQO team had launched a web wallet which had then been used to steal a large supply of ALQO from investors.
The accusations did not end there because Yannick alleges that Grey had taken the scam further. Apparently, ALQO had subsequently been moved to the Ethereum blockchain and then renamed to EONS to make it impossible to trace back to ALQO.
Another scam Grey is accused of is of a crypto exchange, Bitfineon, that was promoted but never went live. The Twitter user explained that Grey had charged coin founders a 1 BTC listing fee for Bitfineon and stole about 20 BTC from founders this way.
Then there were the less unsavory rumors that Jared Grey had been involved in inappropriate sexual conduct with a horse. In true crypto fashion, this last rumor garnered the most interest and has since caused the price of SUSHI to dump.
SUSHI price falls 10% in 24 hours | Source: SUSHIUSD on TradingView.com
SUSHI Takes The Heat
Since the thread and the rumors began circulating, the price of SUSHI has taken a big hit in the market. The price had declined by more than 10% once the rumors were in full bloom, pushing the price of the digital asset down to $1.2 at this time.
SushiSwap Head Chef Jared Grey had then taken to Twitter to dismiss the rumors which he referred to as “baseless accusations.” He denied ever stealing funds from investors and instead said that his business partner had been the one who had actually stolen the funds.
“I have always operated with integrity in this space; you can reach out to anyone I’ve worked with directly over the years,” said Grey. “I’ve had business failures, which CT likes to scrutinize, and I’m OK with that because it comes with the territory.”
Featured image from Zipmex, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
1Kosmos to Discuss the Impact of Web 3.0 and Distributed Identity at Authenticate 2022
Identity and Access Expert Rob MacDonald to Explain How Authentication Will Change with Web 3.0 and How Best to Prepare for a Smooth Transition
SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Blockchain—1Kosmos, the only company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced that Robert MacDonald, VP Product Marketing, will present a session on how organizations can navigate the changes in authentication models that Web 3.0 and distributed identity will introduce.
WHO: Robert MacDonald, Vice President Product Marketing at 1Kosmos, has more than 15 years of global marketing experience with leading B2B and B2C identity software companies. Prior to 1Kosmos, Rob managed product strategy and vision for the Identity and Access Management portfolio at Micro Focus, leading a team of product marketers to drive sales and support the channel. Earlier in his career he set the foundation for content planning, sales enablement and GTM activities for ForgeRock. He has also held senior marketing positions at Entrust, Dell, Quest and Corel Corporation.
WHAT: Web 3.0 will usher in a new, decentralized Internet where people will control their own identity data as they navigate and conduct business online. Rob will discuss how Web 3.0 will impact authentication frameworks used for employee and consumer identity and access management. He will explain how businesses can prepare to transition away from usernames/passwords, one-time codes, and unverified “wallet-based” transactions., etc. to identity-based verification frameworks that align with a decentralized web. He will explain how new Web 3.0 identity standards including Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs) and Verifiable Credentials (VCs) and blockchain technologies can provide an immutable, secure and private ledger to support identity protection and secure online business.
WHERE: Rob will present “How Web 3.0 will Reshape Authentication” at the Authenticate 2022 Conference, Sheraton Grand Seattle, 1400 6th Avenue, Seattle, Washington.
WHEN: Monday, October 17 at 4:45 – 5:10 pm PT
HOW: For more information and to register, visit: https://authenticatecon.com/event/authenticate-2022-conference/. To schedule a conversation with Rob MacDonald, contact Marc Gendron at [email protected] or +1 617.877.7480.
About 1Kosmos
1Kosmos enables passwordless access for workers, customers and citizens to securely transact with digital services. By unifying identity proofing and strong authentication, the BlockID platform creates a distributed digital identity that prevents identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences. BlockID is the only NIST, FIDO2, and iBeta biometrics certified platform that performs millions of authentications daily for some of the largest banks, telecommunications and healthcare organizations in the world. The company is funded by Forgepoint Capital and Gula Tech Adventures with headquarters in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Contacts
Media Contact:
Marc Gendron
Marc Gendron PR for 1Kosmos
617.877.7480
[email protected]
Bitcoin Could See More Pain As Inflation Spikes
Bitcoin trends lower moving towards the bottom of a range created in July when the cryptocurrency scored a multi-year low at $17,600. Now, BTC seems poised for further losses on low timeframes as macro forces remain in control of global markets.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $19,000 with a 1% and 3% loss in the last 24 hours and 7 days, respectively. Other cryptocurrencies are following the general sentiment in the market with many giving back their low timeframe profits apart from XRP.
Bitcoin Trapped Between Global Macro Forces
According to trading desk QCP Capital, after the Ethereum “Merge”, the migration from Proof-of-Work (PoS) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus, was successfully completed, and the sector lost its final bullish narrative. Now, macro factors are the only thing exerting influence.
Thus, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies are increasing their correlation with traditional assets and moving more and more in tandem with global economic forces. In that sense, the upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI) print for September might put additional selling pressure on BTC’s price.
The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) is trying to combat the high levels of inflation, as measured by the CPI, by hiking interest rates and reducing its balance sheets. This is causing a negative effect on the value of almost every asset class except for the U.S. dollar. QCP Capital wrote:
USD continues to remain bid, as real returns on dollar outperforms every other asset class YTD. Commodities and Precious Metals showing grim figures (…). Amalgamation of global macro sentiment has driven correlations across assets back to extremes. BTC correlation with equities and gold (positively correlated) at all-time highs (…).
However, their attempts have been futile as inflation is proving resilient and might continue trending upward. The upcoming September CPI print, to be published this next Thursday, will proving more clues into the current macroeconomic situation. QCP Capital said:
In that regard, all eyes are on the Fed and by extension on CPI print this Thursday, where uncertainty remains high. Sell-side economists are predicting a rise of approximately 0.4% m/m and 6.5% y/y in core CPI, carried by strong shelter inflation.
If the Fed insists on hiking interest rates, Bitcoin is likely to trend lower in the short term. QCP Capital views the “robust” demand in the U.S. job sectors as potentially negative as it contributes to inflation metrics and encourages the financial institution to maintain financial conditions tights.
Bitcoin Whales Push BTC Down, Look Out Below?
The Fed is already being pressured by U.S. allies to stop their interest rate hike program but to no avail. However, this pressure might contribute to a shift in the financial institution’s stance over the long run.
In the meantime, as the economic situation remains at extreme levels, Bitcoin’s upside potential will continue to be limited. In short timeframes, data from Material Indicators shows an increase in selling orders from investors (purple in the chart below) with ask orders of between $100,000 to $1 million.
As long as this trend continues, any attempts of reclaiming previous levels with result in rejection as have been happening over the past weeks.
#FireCharts CVD shows that historically, Whales (purple) with $100k-$1M market orders have had more influence on #Bitcoin price than Mega Whales (brown) with $1M-$10M market orders. Keep that in mind when you are trying to swim with the pod. pic.twitter.com/eVCqM5UTWo
— Material Indicators (@MI_Algos) October 11, 2022
