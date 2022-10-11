Plane involved in Boulder County crash was not transmitting required tracking data, NTSB says

Back at the start of Timberwolves training camp, Bryn Forbes was asked about a volatile workload that can be standard living for bench players, particularly on a team as deep as Minnesota, and the possibility that any given night might be “boom or bust” depending on what a player like Forbes is able to do with a 6- to 8-minute stint.

“It’s gonna boom,” Forbes responded. “No bust.”

The preseason results suggest that will be the exact case. Through three games, Forbes is 8 of 12 shooting from 3-point range. That’s exactly what he was brought to Minnesota to do — let it rain from long range. The 29-year-old Michigan State product has done that at a higher level than most throughout his NBA career.

Forbes supplants even reigning 3-point contest champion Karl-Anthony Towns as the team’s most lethal deep ball shooter. He shot 41 percent from 3-point range last season between his time with San Antonio and Denver — the 12th best mark in the NBA. For his career, Forbes ranks 20th in NBA history in long-ball shooting percentage at 41.3 percent.

And now he’s on a team flush with players who will demand opposing defensive attention, from Karl-Anthony Towns to Anthony Edwards to Rudy Gobert to D’Angelo Russell.

Let the good times roll.

“Oh man, there’s endless opportunity playing with such skilled players like Ant, Kat, D-Lo,” Forbes said. “It might be one of my easiest jobs I’ve had.”

He compared this setup to the one he had in Milwaukee during the 2020-21 season, when he played alongside Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday. Forbes hit a career-best 45.2 percent of his triple tries that season, while helping Milwaukee win an NBA championship.

“So many talented players. That’s how you get open a lot of times,” Forbes said. “They draw so much attention that you get a lot of shots.”

And Minnesota needs guys who can knock down shots. Edwards and Towns have shown how proficient they are behind the line, but the shooting of surrounding players is what provides the necessary space required for stars to flourish. Minnesota dealt away two of its top 3-point shooters from a year ago in Malik Beasley and Patrick Beverley.

It was only hours after the Wolves executed the Gobert trade that sent away Beverley and Beasley, plus others, that Forbes was brought on board. The move was obvious. Not only did current Timberwolves basketball boss Tim Connelly trade for Forbes in the middle of last season in Denver, but the roster fit is impossible to ignore.

“Once I got the call to be here, when they offered me the contract here, the decision was pretty much made for itself,” Forbes said. “I feel like for what I do, and what I’m good at, I feel like it fit perfectly with this group. So, the decision was pretty much made for me.”

At the outset of training camp, it did look like a bit of a log jam at the guard and wing position, which would leave Forbes competing with the likes of Jaylen Nowell, Austin Rivers and Taurean Prince for any minutes he could find. But his preseason performance has served as another reminder that Forbes’ shooting cannot be left off the floor.

“Do we need someone to space the floor when Rudy and D-Lo are out there?” Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori asked. “Then Bryn Forbes can make shots.”