Powerball jackpot hits $420 million

The money keeps piling up for the Powerball jackpot!

Powerball players live to see another draw as the jackpot hits $420 million after there were no winners on Monday night.

But there are a few newly minted millionaires waking up today.

Three lucky players from Florida, Illinois and Minnesota bought million dollar winning tickets.

A fourth winner from Iowa will claim $2 million after hitting big on the power play.

Monday night’s Powerball numbers were: 3, 6, 11, 17 and 22. The Powerball was 11.

The next Powerball draw is Wednesday night at 11 p.m. ET.

Lottery players also have another chance to win tonight with the $445 million Mega Millions draw at 11 p.m. ET.

Get your tickets ready for Wednesday’s Powerball draw! NurPhoto via Getty Images

As the two jackpots climb, the lotto craze comes back to everyone’s mind.

In July, a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot had Americans racing to buy tickets for the third-biggest prize in Mega Millions history.

Last month, these winners came forward to claim their prizes after weeks in America waiting longingly to find out who won the money that changed their lives.

Under Illinois lottery rules, winners do not have to reveal their identity to the public.

The winners had a full year to claim the prize, but only 60 days – or until September 27 – for their choice to get the $780.5 million lump sum.

Each game costs $2 or $3 with the Power Play option. PA

Here is an overview of the 10 biggest US jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, October 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

10. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)