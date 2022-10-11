News
Red tide feared to return after Hurricane Ian
Many Floridians remember mounds of dead fish lining beaches and signs warning swimmers to stay out of the water thanks to an outbreak of red tide that lasted two years after Hurricane Irma. Now an environmental engineer fears a repeat after Hurricane Ian.
“Every time we get a regular storm, we have all this nutrient load from fertilizers or herbicides or sewage overflows,” said Tracy Fanara, environmental engineer and author of the Red Tides research, to FOX Weather on Monday. “Now that was the next level.”
Red tide is a naturally occurring harmful algal bloom. Algae, still in the water, eat up the newly found nutrients and bloom uncontrollably. The flowers produce toxins that kill fish, crustaceans, birds and mammals. Algae and toxins can irritate people’s skin, eyes and respiratory tract, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.
Humans can get sick from eating fish or shellfish in red tide areas, Fanara told FOX Weather last fall.
“So with Hurricane Ian, we have all of these chemicals. We have submerged cars, we have so much more bacteria because not only have we had sewage overflows, we’ve had pipe bursts. We have people who can’t flush the toilet because the water table is too high, so they use the outside as a toilet,” Fanara explained of Hurricane Ian’s effects on nutrient boost. available for algae.” So we have all these bacteria entering our coastal waters. And that’s our main concern right now is the levels of bacteria, the levels of pathogens.
And it’s not just the Gulf Coast that is inundated with nutrient-rich floodwaters. More than 7 million gallons of sewage leaked through manhole covers, flooding streets in Brevard County and then into the Indian River Lagoon, FOX 35 Orlando reported.
“When I look at it now, I just see it being used as a toilet,” environmentalist Estelle Bailey told FOX 35 Orlando.
Photos of astronaut Bob “Farmer” Hines aboard the International Space Station showed massive amounts of dirt and silt dumped into the Gulf of Mexico days after Ian’s impact.
The water and dirt are full of decaying felled trees, fertilizers from farms and pollutants.
“This image shows how the Florida Peninsula is losing all the water that Hurricane Ian dumped on it,” Hines tweetedadding that the photo was taken two days after Ian landed.
Upwelling, a possible source of red tide
The Tampa Bay area also experienced reverse storm surge, much like during Irma. When Ian made landfall, his winds blew water from the Gulf of Tampa Bay. Residents were actually able to go out into the bay.
The same reverse thrust occurred during Hurricane Irma in 2017. Meteorologist Ian Oliver called the event “Irma 2.0” when Ian landed.
Fanara said the reverse thrust could have resulted in upwelling. Deeper, colder, nutrient-rich water from far below could have flowed to the surface.
“The best guess we have is that these blooms are offshore at the bottom of the ocean. Now with the upwelling that we’ve seen from the water pushing off Tampa Bay, it looks a lot like Hurricane Irma, which we know caused an upwelling.
The massive red tide bloom in Florida from late 2017 to early 2019 killed nearly 600 sea turtles, more than 200 manatees and more than 204 dolphins, according to a report from the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.
The bloom has also hurt tourism by driving visitors away from the beach and reducing the output of the local fishing industry.
Fanara and her colleagues will continue to monitor Florida water for red tide. At the same time, the Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative is in its third year of discovering strategies and technologies to reduce the volume and impact of blooms.
Other companies seek to control algae and ozone to restore areas where the red tide has depleted the water of oxygen or dead zones.
New York Post
News
Apple’s iPhone 14 calls 9-1-1 when users ride a roller coaster. Here’s Why – NBC Chicago
Siri, don’t call 9-1-1.
Several new iPhone 14 users may have gotten scared on a rollercoaster ride, but not for the reason you might expect. The Wall Street Journal reports that the iPhone 14’s car crash detection technology, which automatically alerts 9-1-1 if it detects a collision, mistakenly identified roller coaster rides as serious crashes. .
The iPhone 14 and newer Apple Watches use factors such as sudden stops or rapid decelerations to determine if a user has been involved in a crash, according to the outlet. Then, the iPhone displays a 10-second countdown accompanied by an audible alarm. If there’s no answer, iPhone calls 9-1-1 and sends a text to emergency contacts that there’s been an accident.
This reportedly led to first responders receiving a message stating, “The owner of this iPhone has been in a serious car accident and is not answering his phone”, and panicked parents are only worried about their loved ones for – thankfully – nope. real danger involved.
E ! News contacted Apple but did not receive a comment.
PHOTOS: The best iPhone trends
However, an Apple representative told the WSJ that the company studied a wealth of accident data when developing its technology and that the safety feature is “extremely accurate in detecting serious accidents”.
The WSJ recommends users put their phones in airplane mode before boarding, although some users on social media have joked that Apple should implement a “roller coaster fashionabout the next iOS update. If the company needs help fine-tuning their iPhone, someone wrote that they knew people who would ride a roller coaster “again and again to help calibrate your detection system.”
For a Bloomberg editor, the reported incidents reminded him of another occasion when the watch issued an erroneous 9-1-1 alert.
“Reminds me of when my Apple Watch almost called 911 because I said my Labrador was ‘attacking’ me,” Meg Ely tweeted October 11. “(She licked me a lot.)”
NBC Chicago
News
Mortgage of the day, refinancing rate: October 11, 2022
Insider’s experts choose the best products and services to help you make informed decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
After last week’s jobs report, the next big economic data investors are looking for is the latest Consumer Price Index report, which will be released on Thursday. If the CPI shows that prices are still slow to fall, mortgage rates could rise further.
Prices rose 8.3% year-on-year in August, a slower pace from July but still higher than expected. If the September numbers show that inflation is still stubbornly high, it is very likely that the Federal Reserve will choose to raise the federal funds rate by another 75 basis points at its November meeting.
Mortgage rates are not directly affected by the federal funds rate, but investors’ expectations of the impact of Fed decisions on the economy can drive mortgage rates up or down.
An overly hot economy means the Fed will have to continue to aggressively tighten monetary policy, which means mortgage rates could continue to rise this year.
Current Mortgage Rates
|Type of mortgage
|Average rate today
Current refinance rates
|Type of mortgage
|Average rate today
mortgage calculator
Use our free mortgage calculator to see the impact of today’s mortgage rates on your monthly payments. By plugging in different rates and terms, you’ll also understand how much you’ll pay over the life of your mortgage.
mortgage calculator
$1,161
Your estimated monthly payment
- pay one 25% a higher down payment would save you $8,916.08 on interest charges
- Lower the interest rate by 1% would save you $51,562.03
- Pay an extra fee $500 each month would reduce the term of the loan by 146 month
Click “More Details” for tips on how to save money on your long-term mortgage.
30-year fixed mortgage rates
The current average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.66%, according to Freddie Mac. This is a slight decrease from the previous week.
The 30-year fixed rate mortgage is the most common type of mortgage. With this type of mortgage, you’ll pay back what you borrowed over 30 years and your interest rate won’t change for the life of the loan.
The 30-year long term allows you to spread your payments out over a long period, which means you can keep your monthly payments lower and more manageable. The tradeoff is that you’ll get a higher rate than with shorter terms or adjustable rates.
15-year fixed mortgage rates
The average 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 5.9%, down slightly from the previous week, according to data from Freddie Mac.
If you’re looking for the predictability that comes with a fixed rate, but are looking to spend less on interest over the life of your loan, a 15-year fixed rate mortgage might be right for you. Since these terms are shorter and have lower rates than 30-year fixed rate mortgages, you could potentially save tens of thousands of dollars in interest. However, you will have a higher monthly payment than you would with a longer term.
5/1 Adjustable Mortgage Rates
The average 5/1 adjustable mortgage rate is 5.36%, a slight increase from the previous week.
Variable rate mortgages can seem very attractive to borrowers when rates are high, as rates on these mortgages are generally lower than fixed mortgage rates. A 5/1 ARM is a 30 year mortgage. For the first five years, you will have a fixed rate. After that, your rate will adjust once a year. If rates are higher when your rate adjusts, you’ll have a higher monthly payment than you started with.
If you’re considering an ARM, make sure you understand how much your rate might increase each time it adjusts and how much it might ultimately increase over the life of the loan.
Are mortgage rates increasing?
Mortgage rates started to recover from historic lows in the second half of 2021 and have risen significantly so far in 2022.
The Federal Reserve has been struggling to keep inflation in check and is expected to raise the target federal funds rate two more times this year, following increases at its past five meetings.
Although not directly tied to the fed funds rate, mortgage rates are sometimes pushed higher due to Fed rate hikes and investors’ expectations of the impact of those hikes on the economy. .
Inflation remains high, but has started to slow, which is a good sign for mortgage rates and the economy in general.
How can I find personalized mortgage rates?
Some mortgage lenders allow you to customize your mortgage rate on their websites by entering your down payment amount, zip code and credit score. The resulting rate is not fixed, but it can give you an idea of what you will pay.
If you’re ready to start buying homes, you can get pre-approved from a lender. The lender makes a firm credit application and reviews your financial details to lock in a mortgage rate.
How to compare mortgage rates between lenders?
You can apply for prequalification with several lenders. A lender takes a general look at your finances and gives you an estimate of the rate you will pay.
If you’re further along in the home buying process, you have the option of seeking pre-approval from multiple lenders, not just one company. By receiving letters from more than one lender, you can compare personalized rates.
The pre-approval request requires a firm credit application. Try to apply to several lenders within a few weeks, because consolidating all your hard credits in the same amount of time will hurt your credit score less.
businessinsider
News
This deadly twist of COVID is unlike anything we’ve seen before
While the wave of COVID infections by the highly contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided in late July, new subvariants were already vying for dominance and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.
Just over two months later, epidemiologists are poised to pick a winner. In the UK, infections with a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 doubles every week— a growth rate that far exceeds the other main sub-variants. In the United States, BQ.1.1 is spreading twice as fast as its cousin subvariant BA.2.75.2.
This means that BQ.1.1 is very contagious. But that’s not the subvariant’s most alarming quality. Most worryingly, it also escapes some antibodies. In fact, BQ.1.1 appears to be the first form of COVID against which antibody therapies — evusheld and bebtelovimab, for example — don’t work at all.
The dreaded side effect rears its ugly head in the latest COVID variant
Fortunately, the best vaccines still work against BQ.1.1, especially the latest “bivalent” messenger RNA boosters. However, adoption of the new booster has been incredibly slow, which means the new jabs don’t yet offer much population-level protection.
We have the tools to defeat COVID. But “the reality is that no one is using the tools,” James Lawler, an infectious disease expert at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, told The Daily Beast.
Highly contagious and immune-evasive, BQ.1.1 is poised to take advantage of an increasingly vulnerable global population as antibodies from past vaccinations and infections gradually fade in the coming months. The question is not whether a new wave of infections is coming. That’s exactly when.
“We are now entering a very fluid phase of the pandemic,” Edwin Michael, an epidemiologist at the Center for Global Health Infectious Disease Research at the University of South Florida, told The Daily Beast. Michael built sophisticated computer models to simulate the COVID pandemic.
BQ.1.1 was not the inevitable winner of the viral competition that raged, mostly unseen, in the months following the peak of the BA.5 wave. There were other highly contagious and somewhat evasive subvariants, including BA.2.75.2 and BA.4.6.1.
But BQ.1.1 had an edge, thanks in part to three major mutations on its spike protein, the part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that helps it grab hold of and infect our cells. These mutations—N460K, K444T and R346T—makes BQ.1.1 more contagious than its cousins.
These and other mutations also give BQ.1.1 the ability to evade antibody therapies. These therapies aren’t the only way to treat COVID, of course — there are antiviral drugs and treatments that don’t include antibody doses.
But antibody therapies have proven popular and effective against other SARS-CoV-2 variants and subvariants. BQ.1.1 could start to make them obsolete, narrowing our options to prevent COVID infections from becoming COVID deaths.
One of the most significant trends as the COVID pandemic approaches its fourth year has been the “decoupling” of the infection rate from the death rate. The worst day for COVID cases was January 18, when 3.8 million people caught the virus.
But by then, tens of millions of people had been vaccinated and hundreds of millions more had natural antibodies from past infections. At the same time, our arsenal of therapies was expanding. Which explains why the worst day for COVID deaths did not coincide with the worst day for infections. Instead, it happened almost exactly a year earlier: January 20, 2021, when nearly 18,000 people died.
The decoupling trend continues. The case rate fluctuates wildly, but the death rate — despite a few bumps here and there — generally continues to drop. But if BQ.1.1 drives the next wave of COVID, as it seems increasingly likely, the decoupling may reverse somewhat as treatment options narrow.
Fortunately, the latest mRNA boosters from Moderna and Pfizer are still very effective against BQ.1.1. There’s a good reason for that. Moderna and Pfizer formulated the new bivalent boosters specifically to provide immunity against BA.5. BQ.1.1 is a form of BA.5, but with additional mutations.
Of course, bivalent boosters only help if you get them. And a growing sense of complacency in many countries has translated into ever-lower vaccination coverage. “Vaccine uptake has collapsed and will continue to fall,” Ali Mokdad, professor of health sciences at the University of Washington Institute of Health, told The Daily Beast.
New discovery can kill COVID with ‘hugs’ – but there’s a catch
In the United States, 80% of people have received at least one COVID vaccine; 67% completed a full course of vaccination, either two doses of mRNA or a single dose of some other vaccines. Only 33% got the first set of boosters, which became available last fall. And only 10% got the bivalent boosters that regulators started rolling out in August.
The figures are not much better in other developed countries, and much worse in developing countries. And that means the world is mostly dependent on antibodies from past infection to prevent a catastrophic wave of new cases and deaths.
But the natural antibodies eventually disappear. “In terms of variables, the main one is how quickly natural immunity will decline,” Michael said. A useful degree of immunity to past infections may last for a year or more. It is also possible that it will disappear after about six months.
Epidemiologists agree, however, that natural immunity Is eventually disappear and vaccination coverage is too low to compensate for this loss of antibodies on a population scale. BQ.1.1 or another highly contagious new subvariant is just waiting for our defenses to slip. A new wave of infections could occur this winter. Or persistent antibodies could delay it. Michael said his computer models predict an increase in cases from April.
Earlier might actually be better for humanity. As bad as BQ.1.1 is, it’s not the final word on the evolution of SARS-CoV-2. “It still has a lot of potential mutations,” Mokdad said of the virus. “The flu virus continues to mutate and this one is no different.”
New, potentially worse subvariants will follow BQ.1.1. Even if these new subvariants continue to elude antibody therapies, a steady rollout of new boosters would likely protect us. But we as a species just can’t be bothered to get stung.
We therefore rely on catching and surviving COVID, and developing natural antibodies, to prevent potentially worse COVID in the future. We are collectively walking the immunity tightrope.
It is easy to slip and fall. If you’re not up to date on your reminders and your antibodies from a past infection fade before you catch COVID again, you could be in big trouble. Especially if you catch BQ.1.1 or an even more elusive subvariant. One that ignores some of our best medicine.
This is the individual prognosis. The outlook for humanity as a whole is equally worrying. Lawler, for his part, said he thinks COVID will be with us, well, pretty much forever. Like the flu. But a lot worse than the flu.
The best-case scenario, as Lawler described it, is still pretty dark. “I think over the next couple of years, incremental increases in vaccination and repeat COVID infections — again and again and again — could eventually give us enough population immunity that we’ll see less explosive outbreaks. and somewhat lower hospitalization and death rates,” he said. “But I doubt they’ll come down to seasonal flu levels.”
Learn more about The Daily Beast.
Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals straight to your inbox. Register now.
Stay informed and get unlimited access to The Daily Beast’s unrivaled reports. Subscribe now.
yahoo
News
Tehran students stand in the shape of the word ‘blood’, chant ‘freedom’ slogans
Screenshot from a viral video. Image Courtesy: @1500tasvir/Twitter
Tehran: Amid ongoing anti-hijab protests in Iran, students at a university in Tehran staged a protest by forming the shape of the word “Khoon” (blood) in Urdu.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, several students from Tehran University of Art can be seen protesting and chanting the slogan “woman, life, freedom”.
Meanwhile, protesters across the country remained defiant on Monday with students staging sit-ins and some industrial workers going on strike despite a crackdown that activists say has left dozens dead and hundreds more imprisoned, AFP reported.
Several videos shared on social media indicate that protests have broken out in various places in the capital and other cities in recent days, with women burning headscarves and shouting slogans against the Islamic republic.
Protests in Iran
The unrest erupted more than three weeks ago following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, an Iranian woman of Kurdish origin who died following her arrest by Tehran’s notorious vice police who enforce dress rules strict rules for women, including the compulsory wearing of the headscarf.
While activists claimed she was beaten in police custody, authorities released a medical report blaming a pre-existing condition.
The nationwide protests channeled the anger of some Iranian women over the compulsory headscarf, but also saw slogans shouted against the Islamic system created by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini after the shah was ousted in 1979.
(With agency contributions)
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
Why the New iPhone Keeps Calling 911 While Users Are on a Roller Coaster
Siri, don’t call 9-1-1.
Several new iPhone 14 users may have gotten scared on a rollercoaster ride, but not for the reason you might expect. The the wall street journal reports that the iPhone 14’s car crash detection technology, which automatically alerts 9-1-1 if it detects a collision, mistakenly identified roller coaster rides as serious crashes.
The iPhone 14 and newer Apple Watches use factors such as sudden stops or rapid decelerations to determine if a user has been involved in a crash, according to the outlet. Then, the iPhone displays a 10-second countdown accompanied by an audible alarm. If there’s no answer, iPhone calls 9-1-1 and sends a text to emergency contacts that there’s been an accident.
This reportedly led to first responders receiving a message stating, “The owner of this iPhone has been in a serious car accident and is not answering his phone”, and panicked parents are only worried about their loved ones for – thankfully – nope. real danger involved.
Entertainment
News
Woman Wearing Dog Collar Says She Escaped Captivity at Her Missouri Home
A woman who said she was detained and raped in a Missouri home was wearing a dog collar and appeared to have been tied up when she started knocking on doors and asking for help last week, neighbors said Monday .
Ciara Tharp and Lisa Johnson spoke to NBC affiliate KSHB of Kansas City three days after Timothy Haslett Jr. was arrested on charges of rape, kidnapping and assault in Excelsior Springs, 28 miles northeast of the town’s most populated Missouri, Clay County Sheriff’s Office. said in a statement.
The woman reported the allegations to authorities at 7:47 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said.
Minutes prior, Johnson saw the woman bent over and appearing to be crawling on her steps, asking for help, the station reported. Johnson noticed the dog collar — it looked like a homemade shock collar — and ligature marks around her wrists and ankles, according to the station.
When Johnson grabbed the phone to call 911, the woman fled, saying the man who had held her captive would kill them both, according to the station.
Tharp said her grandmother, who lives next door, heard a woman knocking on the door saying, “‘You have to help me, I’ve been raped. I was held captive,” KSHB reported.
The woman appeared thin, weak and scantily clad, with ligature marks, a metal dog collar and what appeared to be duct tape hanging from her neck, as if it had been pulled from her mouth, Tharp said. at the station.
Tharp’s grandmother took her in and provided her with food, water and a blanket, the station reported. The woman told the grandmother that she had been held in the basement for the past month and escaped after her captor left the house on Friday morning, KSHB reported.
The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was not immediately clear whether Haslett had an attorney to speak on his behalf.
Haslett was taken into custody after authorities searched his home and Kansas City Police crime scene investigators processed the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
nbcnews
Red tide feared to return after Hurricane Ian
European Parliament Clears Crypto Assets Regulation Bill
Apple’s iPhone 14 calls 9-1-1 when users ride a roller coaster. Here’s Why – NBC Chicago
Mortgage of the day, refinancing rate: October 11, 2022
This deadly twist of COVID is unlike anything we’ve seen before
Tehran students stand in the shape of the word ‘blood’, chant ‘freedom’ slogans
Why the New iPhone Keeps Calling 911 While Users Are on a Roller Coaster
Woman Wearing Dog Collar Says She Escaped Captivity at Her Missouri Home
NFC East is turning back the clock
Metra service halted near Elmhurst after pedestrian hit and killed by train – NBC Chicago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain