Red tide feared to return after Hurricane Ian

Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast

While the wave of COVID infections by the highly contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided in late July, new subvariants were already vying for dominance and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.

Just over two months later, epidemiologists are poised to pick a winner. In the UK, infections with a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 doubles every week— a growth rate that far exceeds the other main sub-variants. In the United States, BQ.1.1 is spreading twice as fast as its cousin subvariant BA.2.75.2.

This means that BQ.1.1 is very contagious. But that’s not the subvariant’s most alarming quality. Most worryingly, it also escapes some antibodies. In fact, BQ.1.1 appears to be the first form of COVID against which antibody therapies — evusheld and bebtelovimab, for example — don’t work at all.

The dreaded side effect rears its ugly head in the latest COVID variant

Fortunately, the best vaccines still work against BQ.1.1, especially the latest “bivalent” messenger RNA boosters. However, adoption of the new booster has been incredibly slow, which means the new jabs don’t yet offer much population-level protection.

We have the tools to defeat COVID. But “the reality is that no one is using the tools,” James Lawler, an infectious disease expert at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, told The Daily Beast.

Highly contagious and immune-evasive, BQ.1.1 is poised to take advantage of an increasingly vulnerable global population as antibodies from past vaccinations and infections gradually fade in the coming months. The question is not whether a new wave of infections is coming. That’s exactly when.

“We are now entering a very fluid phase of the pandemic,” Edwin Michael, an epidemiologist at the Center for Global Health Infectious Disease Research at the University of South Florida, told The Daily Beast. Michael built sophisticated computer models to simulate the COVID pandemic.

The story continues

BQ.1.1 was not the inevitable winner of the viral competition that raged, mostly unseen, in the months following the peak of the BA.5 wave. There were other highly contagious and somewhat evasive subvariants, including BA.2.75.2 and BA.4.6.1.

But BQ.1.1 had an edge, thanks in part to three major mutations on its spike protein, the part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that helps it grab hold of and infect our cells. These mutations—N460K, K444T and R346T—makes BQ.1.1 more contagious than its cousins.

These and other mutations also give BQ.1.1 the ability to evade antibody therapies. These therapies aren’t the only way to treat COVID, of course — there are antiviral drugs and treatments that don’t include antibody doses.

But antibody therapies have proven popular and effective against other SARS-CoV-2 variants and subvariants. BQ.1.1 could start to make them obsolete, narrowing our options to prevent COVID infections from becoming COVID deaths.

One of the most significant trends as the COVID pandemic approaches its fourth year has been the “decoupling” of the infection rate from the death rate. The worst day for COVID cases was January 18, when 3.8 million people caught the virus.

But by then, tens of millions of people had been vaccinated and hundreds of millions more had natural antibodies from past infections. At the same time, our arsenal of therapies was expanding. Which explains why the worst day for COVID deaths did not coincide with the worst day for infections. Instead, it happened almost exactly a year earlier: January 20, 2021, when nearly 18,000 people died.

The decoupling trend continues. The case rate fluctuates wildly, but the death rate — despite a few bumps here and there — generally continues to drop. But if BQ.1.1 drives the next wave of COVID, as it seems increasingly likely, the decoupling may reverse somewhat as treatment options narrow.

Fortunately, the latest mRNA boosters from Moderna and Pfizer are still very effective against BQ.1.1. There’s a good reason for that. Moderna and Pfizer formulated the new bivalent boosters specifically to provide immunity against BA.5. BQ.1.1 is a form of BA.5, but with additional mutations.

Of course, bivalent boosters only help if you get them. And a growing sense of complacency in many countries has translated into ever-lower vaccination coverage. “Vaccine uptake has collapsed and will continue to fall,” Ali Mokdad, professor of health sciences at the University of Washington Institute of Health, told The Daily Beast.

New discovery can kill COVID with ‘hugs’ – but there’s a catch

In the United States, 80% of people have received at least one COVID vaccine; 67% completed a full course of vaccination, either two doses of mRNA or a single dose of some other vaccines. Only 33% got the first set of boosters, which became available last fall. And only 10% got the bivalent boosters that regulators started rolling out in August.

The figures are not much better in other developed countries, and much worse in developing countries. And that means the world is mostly dependent on antibodies from past infection to prevent a catastrophic wave of new cases and deaths.

But the natural antibodies eventually disappear. “In terms of variables, the main one is how quickly natural immunity will decline,” Michael said. A useful degree of immunity to past infections may last for a year or more. It is also possible that it will disappear after about six months.

Epidemiologists agree, however, that natural immunity Is eventually disappear and vaccination coverage is too low to compensate for this loss of antibodies on a population scale. BQ.1.1 or another highly contagious new subvariant is just waiting for our defenses to slip. A new wave of infections could occur this winter. Or persistent antibodies could delay it. Michael said his computer models predict an increase in cases from April.

Earlier might actually be better for humanity. As bad as BQ.1.1 is, it’s not the final word on the evolution of SARS-CoV-2. “It still has a lot of potential mutations,” Mokdad said of the virus. “The flu virus continues to mutate and this one is no different.”