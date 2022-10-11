Ripple Continues European Expansion, Bringing the Benefits of On-Demand Liquidity to France and Sweden

LONDON & PARIS & MALMÖ, Sweden–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, announced its first On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) customer in France as it joins forces with Lemonway, a Paris-based payment provider for online marketplaces. The new partnership sees Lemonway using RippleNet’s ODL, which leverages XRP for crypto-enabled payments, to enhance its treasury payments processes.
Ripple’s new partnership with Lemonway comes at a time when France has been showing itself to be forward-thinking when it comes to embracing the potential of crypto technology. In partnering with Ripple, Lemonway is able to drive operational efficiencies by eliminating the need for Lemonway to pre-fund accounts abroad, giving them the opportunity to use previously trapped pre-funded capital to grow and scale their business.
Ripple has also announced a second new ODL customer, its first in Sweden. Swedish money transfer provider Xbaht enables money movement between Sweden and Thailand. Xbaht’s new partnership with Ripple sees the company offering instant and cost-effective retail remittances via ODL, supported by Tranglo, the cross-border payment hub based in Singapore.
Together, Ripple and its new customers will make it easier than ever for consumers and businesses in France and Sweden to make real-time payments across borders powered by Ripple’s financial technology, RippleNet.
“We are delighted to be working with Lemonway and Xbaht, our first ODL customers in France and Sweden respectively. Since our inception ten years ago, Ripple has focused on using blockchain and crypto to build real use cases. This is why we have become the partner of choice for enterprises such as Lemonway and Xbaht looking to tap into global crypto liquidity to eliminate the traditional problems associated with cross-border payments such as lack of speed, unreliability and excessive cost,” said Sendi Young, Managing Director, Europe, Ripple.
Demand in Europe for Ripple’s products remains extremely strong. According to Ripple’s New Value research, 70% of respondents at financial institutions in Europe think blockchain will have a massive or significant impact on their business in the next five years, while 59% of respondents are interested in using blockchain for payments.
“By using Ripple’s ODL to underpin Lemonway’s treasury operations we are looking forward to bringing significant benefits to our business which we can in turn pass onto our clients. Ripple’s solution allows us greater flexibility around when we make payments to our partners, releasing us from the traditional banking cut-off cycle and driving operational efficiencies which will allow us to free up funds to invest into our business while enhancing our customer offering,” said Jeremy Ricordeau, Chief Operating Officer, Lemonway.
“Xbaht was founded to build a money transfer service for Thai people living in Sweden. Like Ripple, we believe that international payments should be quick and seamless. This is why we’re excited to establish our new partnership to streamline the process for our customers sending remittances between the two countries, making the process faster and more reliable, and lowering the cost,” said Michael Andersen, Chief Executive Officer, Xbaht.
Ripple is the market leader in blockchain and crypto enterprise solutions and continues to see unprecedented growth globally, as customers scale their businesses with ODL. RippleNet’s annualised payment volume run rate now exceeds $15 billion. As at Q2 2022, ODL grew over nine times year-on-year.
RippleNet leverages blockchain technology to help partners across a global network to accelerate their business performance and scale. It delivers a superior end-customer experience, simplified network partnering, liquidity management solutions, lines of credit, and state-of-the-art infrastructure to enable real-time payments. RippleNet provides settlement within seconds, a failure rate that is near-zero, the ability to send payments 24/7/365, and fees that are 90% less per transaction than the status quo. Since it has been live, RippleNet has processed millions of transactions worth billions of dollars.
Ripple’s ODL now enables payouts in 25 payout markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Poland, Indonesia, Thailand and more. Lemonway and Xbaht join companies including FINCI, FlashFX, FOMO Pay, iRemit, Novatti, Pyypl, SBI Remit and more who are realising the benefits of ODL for their business and customers.
About Ripple
Ripple is a crypto solutions company that transforms how the world moves, manages and tokenizes value. Ripple’s business solutions are faster, more transparent, and more cost effective – solving inefficiencies that have long defined the status quo. And together with partners and the larger developer community, we identify use cases where crypto technology will inspire new business models and create opportunity for more people. With every solution, we’re realizing a more sustainable global economy and planet – increasing access to inclusive and scalable financial systems while leveraging carbon neutral blockchain technology and a green digital asset, XRP. This is how we deliver on our mission to build crypto solutions for a world without economic borders.
About Lemonway
Lemonway is a pan-European payment institution dedicated to marketplaces B2B, B2C, C2C and alternative finance platforms looking for payment processing, wallet management and third-party payments with adequate anti-money laundering (AML) and customer verification (KYC). 400 platforms trust Lemonway of which 200 are in crowdfunding. To date, Lemonway has opened 8 million e-wallets for platform operators and raised €50 million from three investment funds, Breega, Speedinvest and Toscafund. Lemonway is authorized and regulated by the ACPR (Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution) and benefits from the “EU financial passport” in 30 countries. The company with offices in Paris (HQ), London, Madrid, Milan and Hamburg, and employs more than 160 people of 21 different nationalities.
About Xbaht
Xbaht was founded in 2016 with the aim to build a money transfer service for Thai people living in Sweden. Xbaht started as a direct result of difficulties in sending money to family and friends in Thailand. Baht’s founders experienced unreasonable long transaction times and expensive payment solutions and thought it could only be done better. Baht has now developed mobile apps for Apple and Android, with the highest security that protects its users’ money all the way to Thailand.
REMOTE FIRST COMPANY/SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today that it will publish its third quarter 2022 shareholder letter, including financial results, on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after market close. The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its financial results at 2:30 p.m. PT that same day.
Starting on October 27 at 9:00 a.m. PT, all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for Coinbase management by visiting here. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call. Shareholders can email [email protected] for any support inquiries.
To register for the webcast, please use this link. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com. Following the call, a replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on the same website.
Disclosure Information
Coinbase uses the investor.coinbase.com and blog.coinbase.com websites, as well as press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our Twitter feed (@coinbase), our Facebook page, our LinkedIn page, our YouTube channel, and Brian Armstrong’s Twitter feed (@brian_armstrong) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
About Coinbase
Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.
Cardano recently dropped to a one-year all-time low, now trading around $0.396842.
ADA witnessed a massive price drop since Mid of the year.
Cardano (ADA), one of the leading altcoins, is dramatically crashing down in the crypto market, hitting its one-year all-time low of around $0.39. According to CoinGecko, the Cardano reached its lowest value during the year in the past 24 hours. It also registered a sudden plummet to nearly 6.2% in the previous day.
At the time of writing, Cardano (ADA) is currently trading around $0.396842 with a one-day trading volume of $577,111,384. The price of ADA has decreased by nearly 7.4% in the last 7 days.
Will ADA Survive?
Since May, the Cardano blockchain’s native currency, ADA, has been witnessing a tremendous price fall in the market. At the beginning of 2022, ADA traded around $1. Even though the price of ADA has sharply declined as of mid of the current year. Currently, the eighth largest cryptocurrency, as per CoinGecko, is too far away from its one-year all-time high of $2.38. Moreover, the current price actions of Cardano indicate the high possibility of getting down again.
The global cryptocurrency market is showing a red signal currently. Apart from Cardano, all the leading coins such as Bitcoin (0.61%), Ethereum (1.54%), Binance coin (0.72%), XRP (4.79%), Solana (3.16%), Dogecoin (1.96%), Polygon (0.99%) and Shiba Inu (4.74%) are also registering a significant downfall in the past 24 hours.
Medina is proposing a 28% capital gains tax on profits derived from crypto assets.
Portuguese tax authority has treated cryptocurrency profits tax-free since 2018.
Individuals in Portugal have been excluded from paying capital gains tax on cryptocurrency profits for some time, but Finance Minister Fernando Medina has recently said that this exemption must end.
According to a proposed budget for 2023 that was presented to Portugal’s parliament on Monday, Medina is proposing a 28% capital gains tax on profits derived from crypto assets kept for less than a year. Taxes on these vehicles are the same as those on more conventional investments in the nation.
Taxing Crypto Difficult
The plan also specifies that crypto assets kept for a year or longer would continue to be exempt from taxation on income. Portugal would no longer be one of the last European nations to allow taxpayers to retain the entire benefits of their crypto earnings if the budget is approved as proposed.
Although the Portuguese tax authority has treated cryptocurrency profits tax-free since 2018, it issued a warning in May 2022 that this status will soon be changing.
The budget only mentions crypto taxes in the context of capital gains for the time being, but as Portugal’s secretary of state for fiscal affairs said at the time, taxing crypto may be difficult due to its decentralized and anonymous character.
Indeed, this is a problem that the United States has been facing as of late. However, there has been some discussion over how cryptocurrency payments and staking rewards should be treated, and whether or not they should be subject to the same long- or short-term capital gains tax rates as traditional assets.
Portugal is considering a tax policy reversal in an effort to reduce its deficit and stimulate its sluggish GDP growth. Budget plan proposals include a new tax on oil and gas corporations’ windfall gains.
Recommended For You:
European Parliament Votes in Favor of Crypto Tax Policies
One of his key goals of Fed is to reduce inflation to below two percent.
She points out that the Fed has approved four straight rate rises of 75 basis points.
Ark Invest CEO and Chief Investment Officer Cathie Wood blame the Federal Reserve for deflation. To reduce inflation, the Federal Reserve is carrying out quantitative tightening. The Fed has effectively secured a worldwide stock market catastrophe with this move.
Catherine Wood of ARK investments, on the other hand, is skeptical of the Fed’s aggressive posture. She writes that the Fed’s policy advice will cause deflation in an open letter. Not just Wood has issued a grave deflation warning, but other prominent figures as well. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has also voiced his displeasure with the central bank’s tight monetary policies.
Global Recession Warning
It would indicate that the Federal Reserve is determined to combat inflation. Jerome Powell, the head of the Federal Reserve, has stressed the need to rein down inflation before it becomes endemic. One of his key goals is to reduce inflation to below two percent. A lot of trouble was coming, he said, for families and companies.
The US currency has gained strength due to the Fed’s aggressive attitude. In other words, it has wreaked economic disaster in other nations. There will be a recession, according to comments provided by the World Bank and the United Nations to central banks. The US Federal Reserve is not expected to change course at this time.
As a result, Wood is skeptical of the Fed’s leadership. She points out that the Fed has approved four straight rate rises of 75 basis points each. In addition, she is worried by the Fed’s unanimous support for quantitative tightening. Members on both the liberal and hawkish sides have taken a strong position.
Recommended For You:
United Nations (UN) Urges Fed to Halt Interest Rate Hikes
The latest Glassnode report focuses on the topic of the day: bitcoin mining. While bitcoin’s price has been suspiciously flat for a while, the difficulty adjustment came in and registered an all-time high. Do the miners know something we don’t? Or is there a transfer of power going on behind the scenes? Glassnode poses a working theory on their latest The Week On-Chain. To begin with, Glassnode puts the difficulty adjustment into perspective:
“Bitcoin hashrate has reached a new all-time-high of 242 Exahash per second. To give an analogy for scale, this is equivalent to all 7.753 Billion people on earth, each completing a SHA-256 hash calculation approximately 30 Billion times every second.”
The thing is, we’re in a bear market. The sentiment is fearful. There’s trouble brewing everywhere in the world and bitcoin has been boring for a while now. What could be the reason for a hashrate all-time high? Is it, as Glassnode theorizes, “a new dynamic as more of the hashpower is held by better capitalised publicly traded mining companies”? Or is it just the game theory behind bitcoin at work? Remember that mining revenue is also down and the cost of one bitcoin is going up in tandem with electricity prices.
Making the situation more volatile, the miner revenue’s bitcoin is at a low point. This “should, in theory, create elevated income stress on the mining industry.” Add bitcoin’s stable prices to that equation and, what do we have? “It is extremely rare for BTC prices to stay so stationary for long, suggesting heightened probabilities of volatility on the horizon.”
Bitcoin Hashrate All-Time High | Source: The Week On-Chain
Bullish Signal: Bitcoin Hash-Ribbons Unwind
According to Glassnode, “the Bitcoin hash-ribbons commenced an unwind in late August, providing an indication that mining conditions were improving, and hashrate was coming back online.” What does this mean and why is it bullish, though? “Almost all historical hash-ribbon unwinds have preceded greener pastures in the months that followed.”
According to Glassnode, since bitcoin’s price is still flatlining, the “hashrate rise is due to more efficient mining hardware coming online and/or miners with superior balance sheets having a larger share of the hashpower network.” That’s the base of Glassnode’s takeover theory.
Glassnode Proposes “The Mining Halving” Concept
Another of their wild theories, Glassnode poses that “a 66% increase in Difficulty and Hashrate since Oct-2020 corresponds to an approximate halving in revenue per hash.” And to support that, they provide these numbers: “the revenue earned per Exahash has been in a persistent and long-term downtrend, with the BTC-denominated reward currently at an all-time-low of 4.06 BTC per EH per day.”
So, if miners are getting destroyed by market conditions, why is the hashrate recording all-time highs? The answer might lie with the Puell Multiple, “which is a cyclical oscillator that compares the current daily mining revenue to their yearly average.” According to this indicator, the mining business is actually gaining ground against previous performance.
“The Puell Multiple hit the current lows of around 0.33 in June, indicating that miners were earning just 33% of their yearly average revenue. It has since recovered to around 0.63, implying a degree of stress relief, and adjustment to this new pricing regime.” According to Glassnode, this relief might mean that “a true bear market low is established.”
BTC price chart for 10/11/2022 on Bitstamp | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Glassnode Thinks There’s Still Capitulation Risk
The market is about to break, and the pendulum could swing either way. Even though there are reasons to be optimistic, the smart investor should prepare for the worst. And let’s be clear, bitcoin is walking a tightrope at the moment. “By numerous models, we estimate that the average cost of BTC production hovers just below current prices, such that any significant price decline could turn an implied income stress, into acute and explicit stress.”
To assess the risk, Glassnode determined “the aggregate size of miner balances” to 78.4K BTC. The owners of those reserves “may come under income stress,” but “It is extremely unlikely this full amount would be distributed.”
Featured Image by Icons8_team from Pixabay | Charts by TradingView and The Week On-Chain
The European Parliament voted in favor of the law by a margin of 28 to 1.
It also requires stablecoin businesses to have sufficient capital.
Europe has taken a significant step toward regulating the cryptocurrency market. European Union legislators approved the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA) today. A historic piece of legislation that seeks to regulate the digital asset industry inside the EU.
The European Parliament voted in favor of the law by a margin of 28 to 1. Meaning that if it passes in the next vote, crypto firms would be subject to more stringent regulations. The MiCA law requires crypto issuers to make public a “crypto-asset white paper” outlining their plans for the cryptocurrency.
Stringent Regulations Applicable
It also requires stablecoin businesses to have sufficient capital: if their tokens aren’t valued in euros or other currencies utilized by E.U. member states, their issuance will be capped.
Stablecoins, unlike volatile cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, are intended to maintain a stable value by being tied to a stable fiat currency, such as the U.S. dollar.
The MiCA also plans to control the mining of cryptocurrencies. The measure mandates that large “crypto-assets service providers” be transparent about their energy use. Cryptocurrency mining consumes a lot of energy, and coins like Bitcoin produce more greenhouse gas emissions than other nations.
According to University of Kentucky law professor Brian Fyre, who specializes in NFTs and securities law, the E.U. might categorize these unique tokens generated on a blockchain and tied to assets like artwork as securities under the new bill.
Legislators in the European Union have been discussing MiCA for over two years. In attempt to tame the “Wild West of the crypto-world,” as MEP Stefan Berger put it, the economic union is actively striving to do so.
Recommended For You:
EU Issues Fresh Sanction on Russia Including Crypto Services