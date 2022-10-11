News
Russia launched a barrage of missile strikes in Ukrainian cities
- Russia launched a missile barrage on Ukrainian cities on Monday morning.
- Intersections, buildings and houses have been destroyed by the latest Russian strikes.
- Ukraine’s National Emergency Service said at least 14 people were killed and 97 injured.
Russia unleashed a series of deadly missile strikes in Ukrainian cities on Monday morning, including the country’s capital, Kyiv, where life has slowly returned to normal after the city went months without attacks.
It was the largest bombardment against Ukraine since the early days of the Russian invasion, according to the Associated Press, affecting at least 14 regions.
President Vladimir Putin said in televised remarks on Monday that the strikes were a response to the destruction of portions of the Kerch Strait Bridge, which connects Russia to the Crimean Peninsula. The 12-mile link acts as an essential supply line for the Russian military.
Ukrainian officials have not claimed responsibility for the bridge explosion, according to Reuters.
Putin called the incident a “terrorist act” and vowed that further threats would be returned with a “tough and proportionate” response. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba disputed Putin’s claim that the attack was provoked.
“Putin is a terrorist who talks with missiles,” Kuleba wrote in a tweet.
—Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 10, 2022
The photos give an insight into the aftermath of the latest Russian strike.
Busy intersections, buildings and homes were destroyed or turned to rubble, and thousands of people were left without power. At least 14 people were killed and 97 injured, according to the National Emergency Service of Ukraine.
News
As war escalates, Ukraine puts ex-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on wanted list
Kyiv:
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has been on a wanted list compiled by Ukrainian security officials for more than six months, Ukraine’s SBU security service said on Monday.
According to the statement, Medvedev, now vice-president of Russian security, was wanted under an article of the criminal code dealing with attempts to undermine the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the inviolability of its borders. Most members of the Russian Security Council are on the list.
It was not immediately clear why Ukrainian authorities did not release the information sooner or why they are making it public now.
The statement said other prominent Russians were on the wanted list, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the upper house, and Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council.
“The Ukrainian Security Service confirms that Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Russian Security Council and former president of the aggressor state, is declared a wanted person,” the SBU said in a statement.
“It happened in March 2022 at the start of Russia’s large-scale aggression.”
Medvedev was considered a moderate when he served as president from 2008 until 2012, when he swapped jobs with Vladimir Putin, who became prime minister. In recent years, he has voiced some of Russia’s harshest views on Ukraine.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
News
Martyn Ford Reveals Weight After Gaining 25 Pounds While Filming Movie In Bulgaria After Failed Boxing Match With ‘The Iranian Hulk’
Martyn Ford gained a lot of weight while filming a movie in Bulgaria after dropping a fight project with The Iranian Hulk.
The scariest man alive was supposed to take on his nemesis – real name Sajad Gharibi – at London’s O2 Arena in April in a card that was also to feature Patrice Evra and Jamie O’Hara, as well as the host from James English podcast.
The fight, however, fell through after the pair went head-to-head. Ford easily pushed Gharibi to the ground and it became clear that this might not have been a fair fight.
After the incident, footage emerged of the Iranian Hulk breaking down as he appeared on a TV show before revealing he had been disowned by his parents and was suicidal.
Afterwards, Ford called the event organizers and told them that he would no longer pursue the fight, as he did not want to be responsible for Gharibi’s bullying and his own death.
So, instead, the Iranian Hulk moved on to another opponent in the form of the Kazakh Titan, whose real name is Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich.
The pair met in the ring in August and the Kazakh Titan was utterly dominant, landing body and head shots at will, to the point where the Iranian Hulk repeatedly turned away from his opponent and that the competition has been duly stopped.
Ford is still looking for the right opportunity to make his boxing debut, but is also interested in an MMA bout after signing with Polish promotion KSW a few years ago.
However, his combat sports training has been on hold for a few months as he is shooting a movie in Bulgaria and living in a hotel.
Despite this, he has managed to pack 25lbs since revealing he had slimmed down to 315lbs in March in order to be more agile in his boxing debut.
“54 KG / 340lb It’s amazing what a happy MIND can do, for the past few months my food has been cut (hardly living in a hotel room) training has been constant BUT it’s in a gym commercial sports without a sparring partner,” Ford wrote alongside a photo of him looking screwed up.
“The work has been amazing but extremely physically demanding and sleep deprived…. HOWEVER, I was so happy, so full [sic] and I’ve had absolutely no stress while I’m here…. And my god it shows in my results…..
“Get stronger. Weight up. Increased muscle mass Just to show you how IMPORTANT air is for managing your stress levels and for staying HAPPY and HEALTHY.
“Not only that, having a CLEAR focus and a solid goal to train. Bulgaria has been amazing for me, for so many reasons, appreciate each and every one of you who added to this amazing.
UFC legend Michael Bisping worked on the film with Ford and they even bonded for a few sparring sessions.
However, for the most part, it seems like he went without a gym buddy during his time in Sofia and the results are phenomenal.
News
Donald Trump: “Bring Columbus Day back!
Christopher Columbus’ first voyage was funded by Ferdinand II and Isabella I, the Catholic Monarchs of Spain. The investment was significant at the time due to Spain’s costly war against Moorish (Muslim) invaders.
Columbus’ original intention was to find a waterway between Europe and Asia to increase trade. Instead, Christopher Columbus discovered the “new world”, producing a great expansion of human achievement, living standards, wealth and poverty reduction in less than 500 years.
Some far-left radicals have since tried to cancel Columbus Day in the United States, replacing it with “Indigenous Peoples Day”. “Indigenous Peoples Day” was proclaimed a holiday by the Biden administration in 2021.
“Since time immemorial, Native Americans, Alaska Natives, and Hawaiian Native Americans have built vibrant and diverse cultures – safeguarding land, language, spirit, knowledge, and traditions across generations. “said the proclamation from the White House.
“On Indigenous Peoples Day, our nation celebrates the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples, recognizes their inherent sovereignty, and commits to honoring the federal government’s trust and treaty obligations to nations. tribes,” the proclamation continues.
Follow Wendell Husebo on Twitter @WendellHusebo. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
News
San Francisco home’s bold new paint job raises awareness of Iran’s fight for women’s rights
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A San Francisco home with a bold new paint job draws attention and awareness to the ongoing struggle for freedom in Iran.
The front of the house, which sits prominently on busy Bay Street across from Fort Mason, is now green, white and red with the words “Women. Life. Freedom.” in English and Persian.
RELATED: Hundreds Gather in SF in Solidarity with Iranian People
These words are the rallying cry of the people of Iran and around the world, including here in San Francisco. They were chanted at a large protest in Union Square on Sunday to illustrate the country’s 40-year fight for rights. Protests recently erupted over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in custody for allegedly breaking hijab rules.
Salman Shariat is a first-generation Persian American. A week ago, he had the idea to paint his house.
“It happened very quickly. With Fleet Week coming up, it was important to do this before Fleet Week started. I thought it was a good way to get people to see it and see it. notice,” Shariat said.
RELATED: ‘The New Generation is Out’: Iran Freedom Rally Planned in SF, as Young People Lead Change Across the Globe
He was touched by how those who accelerated the work on the house came from different ethnic backgrounds like him, but understood the importance of the message. It’s a message that seems to work. A number of passers-by stopped to take pictures or just watch. Sarah, an Iranian-American who asked that we not use her last name, walked two miles to see him in person.
“All of my friends from Irvine, New York, all of my friends all over the United States are posting this specific building. Even people who don’t know what’s going on in Iran are passing by and are going to question it and want to know more. I think that’s the beauty of it,” Sarah said.
Hamid Azimi of the Iranian American Community of Northern California thinks the Shariat house is just one example of how this series of protests can actually create regime change.
“Things are not like before. The younger generation is organised. They work in small teams on the streets and on social media and everyone knows that this time is different. People from all walks of life are helping “Azimi said.
VIDEO: Protesters form a human chain on the Golden Gate Bridge and demand justice for the death of Mahsa Amini
As for Shariat, he doesn’t know how long the paint job will last.
“Today’s problems don’t worry me. I haven’t solved yesterday’s problems yet,” Shariat said.
He’s just grateful to be a Persian American and to live in this country. Having the privilege of being able to paint your house. And see the response from his community.
“Joy. Smiles. I love it. I love that it makes people smile, it makes me smile, which is awesome,” Shariat said.
News
Trudy Rubin: Here’s why Ukraine is winning
As I was watching YouTube videos of Ukrainian forces advancing against Russian troops, my mind flashed back to a conversation I had in a pizza restaurant in Kharkiv in July with a 50-year-old Ukrainian military volunteer whose moniker was Sergo.
Despite a bad leg (seriously mangled during service in 2014, when Russia first invaded eastern Ukraine), Sergo left his construction business and rushed to the front when Russia threatened his city. “The people protected the government, not vice versa,” he told me. “All Kharkiv was furious at the invasion.”
Together with a fellow veteran and tank specialist — who had lost a leg in 2014 — Sergo located an “old-fashioned” antitank weapon and got to the ninth floor of an apartment building in the besieged Kharkiv district of Saltivka. “We waited for Russian tanks and burned one,” he recalled.
Sergo’s story, and many others that I heard like it, illustrates the real reasons for Ukraine’s success — which go far deeper than the critical U.S. supply of long-range, precision weapons, or the shoddiness of the Russian army.
The Ukrainians know why they are fighting; theirs is an existential war for survival. As Vladimir Putin has made clear, a defeat would mean they would lose their sovereignty and live under brutal Russian repression. “We are fighting for our independence and our identity,” Sergo said.
But equally important to their victories is the democratic structure of Ukrainians’ society and military. They were ready for modern, 21st-century warfare. The Russians still seem stuck in World War II.
“We are smaller than Russia and don’t have so much artillery or manpower,” I was told by Yehor Soboliev, a former member of parliament who joined the military as soon as Russia attacked Kyiv. “But we have social capital. We were born for this kind of networked war.”
What Soboliev means is that today’s warfare often demands decentralized decision-making and adaptive action on the front lines, especially in the era of drone warfare, when new opportunities arise suddenly from what the drone allows soldiers to see. “In the United States, officers on the ground can make decisions,” the former parliament member noted. Ukrainians are capable of doing the same.
The Russians, on the other hand, he said, “are much more centralized than us, like mental slaves.” In an army top heavy with generals, Russian officers wait for orders from above.
It was the kind of decentralization Soboliev described that led to the critical Ukrainian victory in Kyiv in late March and early April, when Russian troops were forced to withdraw after two months of ugly destruction around and on the edges of the capital city.
“We made decisions at the horizontal level,” Soboliev said, “which is why we were so quick and successful.” With senior commanders flummoxed by the sudden Russian invasion, local Ukrainian volunteer units activated their own connections to link up regular army units with military and civilian volunteers — networking on the front line. “One lady would call Sasha or Pasha,” who would call in sightings of Russians to military units or take them supplies.
I heard similar stories in July from young officers who were sent, unprepared, to the front in Mykolaiv in February when Russian troops poured in from Crimea.
Two military lawyers, Alex and Volodymyr (who use only their first names as they are on active duty), were called back from vacation and thrust into battle unprepared in late February. Their unit was soon surrounded, in a forest, by Russian infantry and tanks. The soldiers, including several female officers, were trapped in five cars, three of them civilian vehicles, with only their rifles at hand. “Our signals were broken, and we had no connection with command,” Alex recalled, as we sat in one of the only restaurants still open in boarded-up Mykolaiv on their day off in July.
The unit conferred, then made a decision: The female officers scrounged track suits from some of the men, put aside their rifles, and drove straight into Russian lines, claiming to be civilians fleeing the violence. They got through to headquarters, gave the coordinates of their comrades, who were rescued, and of the Russians, who were cut down. “We used our brains. We are Ukrainians,” Alex declared proudly.
“What the war showed,” he told me, “is the quality of young Ukrainian officers of middle and lower rank. Just because of them we survived, because they took command in their own hands when senior officers were unable.” Volodomyr, who had never driven a tank, became a tank platoon commander and later saved Alex’s life in a subsequent battle.
Of course, the war is now in a very different phase, with coordinated Ukrainian counteroffensives being conducted on several fronts, crucially aided by U.S. intelligence-sharing and long-range artillery and multiple rocket launchers sent by European nations and the United States.
But the point remains that Ukraine’s advances reflect their society, which has broken away from the imposed Soviet model to produce a generation of educated, innovative civilians and soldiers — many with solid IT training — who are capable of leadership in a crisis.
Russia, meanwhile, is heavily dragooning poor ethnic minorities into its desperate new military mobilization, as hundreds of thousands of its educated young men flee the country rather than fight fellow Slavs. All while military orders from Moscow, endorsed by Putin, force their officers to fight in the inflexible, top-heavy style of the great Soviet war of the 1940s.
“Give us the weapons we need and no doubt we could push Russia back to the border,” Sergo insisted.
Listen to him, President Biden. He is correct.
Trudy Rubin is a columnist and editorial-board member for The Philadelphia Inquirer, P.O. Box 8263, Philadelphia, Pa. 19101. Her email address is [email protected]
Historical events on October 11
A collage of images from the war in Iraq. Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
On October 11, 2002, the US Congress authorized President George W Bush to use force against Iraq. The bill gave sweeping powers to the US president to defend his country’s national security against the “permanent threat” posed by Iraq and its efforts to develop chemical and biological weapons.
On this very day in 1958, the unmanned deep-space Pioneer 1 became the first spacecraft launched by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). From then on, NASA embarked on an unprecedented space exploration program. Although Pioneer 1 never reached the Moon due to a technical malfunction, it returned crucial data about the near-Earth environment.
Here are some other events that make October 11 a historic day:
1942: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was born in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
1962: Opening of the Second Vatican Council. Announced by Pope John XXIII in January 1959, the council lasted three years and debated issues related to the Catholic Church’s desire to adapt to modern life.
1968: Apollo 7 is launched from Cape Canaveral. The spacecraft, which was America’s first crewed flight since Gemini 12, made history as America’s first live broadcast from space.
1971: release of Imagine by John Lennon. The song remains one of the best-known works by the British singer and former Beatles member.
1974: US President Gerald R Ford establishes the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to regulate the civilian use of nuclear energy and other nuclear materials.
1975: The iconic sketch comedy and variety show Saturday Night Live premiered on NBC and became a landmark in American pop culture. The show has been the flagship show for talents like Seth Meyers, Jason Sudeikis and Tina Fey. Created by Lorne Michaels, the program continues to have a devoted fan base in its 48th season.
1982: The wreck of the Mary Rose, one of Henry VIII’s warships, was raised in 1982. The ship, which often served as the flagship of the English monarch’s fleet, sank in the Solent in 1545.
1984: American astronaut Kathyrn Sullivan becomes the first woman to walk in space.
1991: American lawyer Anita Hill testifies against Clarence Thomas before the Senate Judiciary Committee and accuses him of sexual harassment. The allegations against Thomas, who had been nominated to the United States Supreme Court, were dismissed and he was upheld 52-48.
2000: The International Association of Women of the Year awarded Russian cosmonaut Valentina V Tereshkova, the first woman in space, the title of “the greatest accomplished woman of the century”.
