LONDON — Books about Britain’s imperial past and the human face of the current refugee crisis are among the finalists for Britain’s best non-fiction book award, the Baillie Gifford Prize.
News
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months – The Denver Post
By ADAM SCHRECK and HANNA ARHIROVA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia retaliated on Monday to what it called a Ukrainian terror attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its largest and most widespread attacks on Ukraine in months. The deadly barrage against several towns destroyed civilian targets, cutting off electricity and water, smashing buildings and killing at least 11 people.
Ukraine’s emergency service says 64 people were injured in morning rush hour attacks Russia launched from the air, sea and land on at least 14 regions, ranging from Lviv to the west in Kharkiv to the east. Many attacks took place far from the front lines of the war.
Although Russia said missiles targeted military and energy facilities, some hit civilian areas as people walked to work and school. One hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another hit a university.
The attacks plunged much of the country into a blackout, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and creating a shortage so severe that Ukrainian authorities announced they would have to stop electricity exports to the country. Europe from Tuesday. Power outages also often deprive residents of water, given the system’s reliance on electricity to run pumps and other equipment.
Andriy Yermak, senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said the strikes made no “practical military sense” and that Russia’s aim was to cause a “humanitarian catastrophe”.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said his forces used ‘precision weapons’ to target key energy infrastructure and military command facilities in retaliation for ‘terrorist’ actions in Kyiv – a reference to Ukraine’s attempts to push back Moscow’s invading forces, including an attack Saturday on a key bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula that Putin called a “terrorist act” orchestrated by Ukrainian special services.
Putin has promised a “tough” and “proportionate” response if Ukraine carries out further attacks that threaten Russia’s security. “No one should doubt that,” he told the Russian Security Council by video.
The Russian president has come under intense domestic pressure to take more aggressive action to halt a largely successful Ukrainian counter-offensive and to respond forcefully to Saturday’s attack on the Kerch Bridge, whose power he used. construction to cement its annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Putin’s increasingly frequent descriptions of Ukraine’s actions as terrorists could portend even bolder and more drastic actions. But in Monday’s speech, Putin – whose partial troop mobilization order last month sparked an exodus of hundreds of thousands of fighting-age men from Russia – paused ahead of an expected escalation in what he calls a “special military operation” a campaign against terrorism or martial law. Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on world leaders to declare Russia a terrorist state over its attacks on civilians and alleged war crimes.
Moscow’s war in Ukraine is nearing its eight-month mark, and the Kremlin is reeling from humiliating reverses on the battlefield in the parts of eastern Ukraine it is trying to annex.
Ukraine’s law enforcement chief said Monday’s attacks across the country damaged 70 infrastructure sites, including 29 critical ones. The Ukrainian General Staff said 84 cruise missiles and 24 drones were used. Ukrainian forces shot down 56 aerial targets, he added.
Explosions hit the capital’s Shevchenko district, which includes the historic old town and government offices, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Some of the strikes hit near the government quarter in the symbolic heart of the capital, where the parliament and other major landmarks are located. A glass-clad office tower was extensively damaged, with most of its blue-tinted windows blown out.
Zelenskyy, in a video address, referred to the peak hour timing of Monday’s attacks, saying Russia “chosen such-and-such a time and such-and-such a target on purpose to inflict the most damage.”
The strikes sent residents of Ukraine’s two largest cities – Kyiv and Kharkiv – into bomb shelters, including metro stations.
As air raid sirens continued throughout the war in cities across the country, in Kyiv and elsewhere, many Ukrainians began to ignore their warnings after months of calm.
As traffic picked up on Monday morning, a commuter minibus was hit near Kyiv National University. Nearby, at least one strike landed in Shevchenko Park, leaving a large hole near a children’s playground.
Another target was the Klitschko Pedestrian Bridge – a landmark in central Kyiv with glass panels. Closed-circuit video footage showed a massive explosion below deck, with smoke billowing and a man fleeing after the blast, apparently unharmed. No significant damage to the bridge was immediately apparent.
Air raid sirens sounded in all parts of Ukraine, except for Russian-annexed Crimea, for four consecutive hours.
Associated Press reporters saw several bodies at an industrial site on the outskirts of Dnipro. Four people were killed and 19 injured in the city, officials said. Witnesses said a missile landed in front of a bus during the morning rush hour, damaging the vehicle but not killing any passengers.
Natalia Nesterenko, a mathematician, saw a missile fly past the balcony of her apartment in Dnipro while she was working in her kitchen, then she heard two explosions.
“It’s very dangerous. I immediately called my children to see how they were doing because anyone can be affected, women, children,” she said.
Kharkiv was hit three times, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. The strikes cut off electricity and water supplies. Energy infrastructure was also hit in Lviv, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi said.
Three cruise missiles launched against Ukraine from Russian ships in the Black Sea have passed through Moldova’s airspace, the country’s Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu has said.
The attacks have drawn renewed international condemnation of Russia.
The Group of Seven industrial powers have scheduled a video conference on the situation on Tuesday, to which Zelenskyy will respond.
US President Joe Biden said the missile attacks that killed civilians “again demonstrate the utter brutality of Mr. Putin’s illegal war against the Ukrainian people”. He said the United States and its allies “will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for its atrocities and war crimes, and provide necessary support to the forces Ukrainians to defend their country and their freedom”.
French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “extremely concerned”. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted that “Russia’s missile fire on civilian areas of Ukraine is unacceptable”.
“Russia has once again shown the world what it stands for. This is terror and brutality,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
Some feared Monday’s attacks were just the first salvo in a new Russian offensive. As a precaution, Ukraine has moved all schools to online learning until at least the end of this week.
In an ominous move, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Monday that he and Putin had agreed to create a “regional grouping of troops”. He gave no details.
Lukashenko has repeated his claims that Ukraine is planning an attack on Belarus, raising fears he may take preemptive action. Its defense minister, Viktor Khrenin, later released a video warning Ukraine not to provoke Belarus, but added: “We don’t want to fight.”
___
Sabra Ayres in Kyiv, Vasilisa Stepanenko in Kharkiv, and Justin Spike and Yesica Fisch in Dnipro contributed to this story.
___
Follow AP coverage of the war at
denverpost
News
Jaylen McCollough of Vols arrested for felony assault
Tennessee starting security Jaylen McCollough was arrested on Sunday for felony aggravated assault following an incident at an apartment complex in Knoxville.
According to an arrest warrant from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a call at 3:28 p.m. ET Sunday. A man told officers he had been drinking with friends in an apartment and had gone to retrieve items from his car. He accidentally returned to an apartment in the wrong building, knocked on the door and no one answered.
The man told police he opened an unlocked door, realized he was in the wrong apartment and apologized to residents. After he left the apartment, a man followed him and became aggressive, according to the victim.
The arrest report said the victim “apologized again and told the man, ‘He didn’t need to be a [expletive] on this subject.’ As he walked away, he heard footsteps behind him. He spun around at the top of the stairs about 30 feet from the door and was punched in the face. He fell backwards down the stairs and passed out.”
When the victim regained consciousness, according to the report, another man and woman were helping him up. Officers noted there was blood on the stairs. The victim had blood and swelling on his mouth and several missing and broken teeth, police said.
Officers attempted to contact residents of the apartment, but no one answered the door. Officers found the woman who had assisted the victim in a car in the parking lot and she identified herself as McCollough’s girlfriend.
She called McCollough back to the scene, police say, and her right hand was in bandages soaked in blood. McCollough, 21, did not respond to officers’ questions and was arrested.
McCollough, of Austell, Georgia, was released from jail Monday morning, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
A Tennessee spokesperson declined to comment to ESPN on Monday. Volunteer coach Josh Heupel spoke to the media in the afternoon saying there was no update on McCollough’s status at this time. “We just found out very late (on Sunday),” Heupel said. “We are gathering more information and will have more for you.”
McCollough is the third Tennessee player to be arrested in the past two months. Offensive lineman Savion Herring was arrested and charged with domestic assault in September, and linebacker William Mohan was arrested for felony aggravated domestic assault in August. Both players were fired from the team.
McCollough, a four-year-old Volunteer starter, is tied for fourth on the team with 23 tackles this season. He was credited with seven tackles in Tennessee’s 40-13 win at LSU on Saturday.
The No. 6 Volunteers host No. 3 Alabama at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.
espn
News
Books on empire and the migrant crisis in the running for the Baillie Gifford prize
Four books by British writers are also among the finalists for the £50,000 ($55,000) prize.
They are the true story of the Holocaust from Jonathan Freedland’s “The Escape Artist: The Man Who Broke Out of Auschwitz to Warn the World”; “The Restless Republic: Britain Without a Crown” by Anna Keay, which traces Britain’s brief period as a republic in the 17th century; “A Lucky Woman: A Country Doctor’s Story” by Polly Morland; and Katherine Rundell’s poetic biography “Super-Infinite: The Transformations of John Donne.”
Journalist Caroline Sanderson, who chairs the judging panel, said the six books “are wonderfully varied, in terms of setting, time period and creative approaches exhibited. But as different as the canvases are, all have exciting human stories at their heart.
The Baillie Gifford Prize recognizes English-language books from all countries in the fields of current affairs, history, politics, science, sport, travel, biography, autobiography and Arts.
Last year’s winner was “The Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty” by Patrick Radden Keefe, an expose on the family that helped spark the opioid epidemic in the United States. .
The winner of the 2022 award will be announced on November 17 at a ceremony in London.
washingtonpost
News
Trump understands the legal peril he’s in, says ‘Times’ reporter Maggie Haberman
Haberman talks about Trump’s tactics for dealing with the media and explains why he’s more concerned about the Mar-a-Lago documents than the January 6 hearings. His new book is Man of confidence.
Entertainment
News
National Democrats ignore Ohio Senate race, leaving Tim Ryan ‘on his own’
CLEVELAND — Democrats are increasingly concerned they’re squandering a chance to flip a Senate seat in Ohio — a state that once looked off the map but, according to polls, remains close four weeks to Election Day.
Although Republican JD Vance, author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” struggled to raise funds, national groups supported his campaign with more than $30 million in advertising.
Representative Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee, has been a more prolific fundraiser. But because national Democratic groups have provided relatively little help on the air, Ryan has had to spend money as fast as it comes just to keep up with the GOP onslaught.
The lopsided funding has baffled Democrats in Ohio and across the country, according to interviews with a dozen party leaders and operatives. Many fear Democrats will regret not doing more to try to pull Ryan ahead of Vance, a right-wing ally of former President Donald Trump.
“Tim Ryan is running the best Senate race in the country and has to do it all alone,” said Irene Lin, an Ohio-based Democratic strategist who led Tom Nelson’s Senate primary campaign in Wisconsin this year. “If we lose this race by a few points, and the majority in the Senate, the blame should fall on the DC forces who unjustly disbarred Ohio.”
In an interview with NBC News after a Saturday campaign appearance in Cleveland, Ryan seemed resigned to going it alone.
“The National Democrats … try to convince them to become a working class candidate, sometimes it’s like pulling their teeth,” Ryan said as he tossed a soccer ball with his 8-year-old son into a parking lot behind a Irish pub. “We’re in Ohio and we have a candidate running in a tinfoil hat. We are here fighting alone. I mean, it’s David versus Goliath.
Ryan and Vance are running to succeed Senator Rob Portman, a Republican who is not seeking re-election. Independent polls suggest the race is a toss-up, with slim leads by either candidate falling within the margin of error. The candidates will meet Monday night in Cleveland for the first of two televised debates.
After losing two presidential campaigns and a race for state governor since 2016, national Democrats are wary of spending in Ohio, once a quintessential battleground. Republicans treat it like a state they can’t afford to lose.
Trump’s super PAC was the latest group to enter the race, booking more than $1 million worth of ads last week. The barrage includes a spot attacking Ryan, who has presented himself as a moderate, as a party-line voter beholden to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. But even the Schumer-aligned Senate Majority PAC, a major presence in other key states to determine partisan control of the chamber, has been largely absent from Ohio.
Through Monday, Republicans had spent or reserved at least $37.9 million on general election advertising, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking company. Only $3.7 million of that amount came directly from Vance’s campaign, with an additional $1.6 million split between the campaign and the Republican National Senate Committee through coordinated advertising.
On the Democratic side, Ryan’s campaign had accounted for $24 million of the more than $29 million spent or earmarked through Election Day and shared an additional $835,000 with the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee. Other outside Democratic groups had committed just $4.5 million to the race, about 14% of what GOP groups are spending.
Ryan said the lack of national spending did not frustrate him and that Vance, due to the largesse behind him, would owe more favors if he won.
“The optics,” added Ryan, “are in my favor.”
Others are more willing to press charges on Ryan’s behalf.
When campaign manager Dave Chase tweeted Of tight poll numbers last week, he noted how Ryan “defended his lead without any outside spending from national Democratic groups.”
Justin Barasky, the campaign’s media strategist, claimed that Ryan would have stalled the race had it not been for the heavy investment from National Republicans.
“JD Vance is benefiting from an unprecedented amount of outside spending in Ohio,” said Barasky, who led Sen. Sherrod Brown’s 2018 re-election campaign in the state. “The race would be over without her.”
Another Democratic agent who is watching the race closely was candid when asked about the lack of Democratic funding.
“It’s professional misconduct,” said the operator, who requested anonymity to speak candidly.
This year’s Senate map features tough decisions for the leaders of both parties. Democrats, who control the chamber 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris’ deciding vote, are playing defense in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada — close contests, all.
“I think the Democrats have a lot of incumbents that they need to try to protect, and that’s always the No. 1 priority,” former Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., said in an interview Saturday while helping Ryan with canvassing efforts in Cleveland.
At the same time, Democrats treated Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as more attractive pick-up opportunities. And Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC last week booked more airtime in North Carolina, a state where Democrats haven’t won a Senate seat since 2008. Brown, conversely, was re-elected twice in Ohio since then, a data point Ryan’s allies dutifully cite.
The state is not entirely off the national radar for Democrats. Guy Cecil, president of Priorities USA, a major Democratic super PAC, tweeted a plea at the end of last month for “Give What You Can” to Ryan. A spokesperson for the group said Priorities was monitoring the race but had made no announcement regarding its intention to become financially involved. Cecil’s tweet annoyed some Ryan allies who viewed it as condescending.
Other National Democrats tip their hats to Ryan, noting how his moderate message has put the seat a striking distance away, if not higher up on the party’s priority list.
“Tim Ryan is running a solid race that has put Republicans on the defense,” said David Bergstein, spokesman for the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee. He highlighted the organization’s support “through coordinated television spending.”
Both candidates spent the week leading up to their first debate raging in the state — Vance with Donald Trump Jr., Ryan on a newly launched tour bus.
After campaigning at a police union hall near Columbus on Wednesday, Vance questioned the accuracy of the polls while saying the reason Ryan is doing well there is that voters misidentify the Democrat as a ” moderate diet version of me”.
“What polls consistently do is under-pollinate working-class white voters, who are a core part of my base in my campaign, a core part of who I’m trying to appeal to. “, added Vance.
Ryan spent Saturday at two events in Cleveland, casting Vance as too extreme for Ohio.
‘We’re not going to send someone who’s going to be in the Senate with a tinfoil hat, waiting for the black helicopters to come in,’ Ryan said at a standstill, keeping his remarks brief as guests cast a glance. peek at the televisions above the bar. as the Cleveland Guardians went into extra innings of a playoff game, they would eventually win.
The event was hosted by Cleveland City Council Speaker Blaine Griffin, a well-wired local Democrat. In an interview, Griffin said he understood the Democrats’ focus on the Southwest and Southeast, but urged them not to sleep on Ryan.
“National Democrats left Ohio prematurely,” Griffin said. “We have to make sure they recognize that it’s still a state that’s at stake.”
nbcnews
News
Gophers expect Mo Ibrahim to play against stingy Illinois rush defense
The Gophers football team rushed for a paltry 47 yards in the 20-10 loss to Purdue on Oct. 1 — the lowest total for Minnesota since 2015, two years before the P.J. Fleck era started.
But the U head coach said Monday the expectation is that star running back Mo Ibrahim will play against No. 24 Illinois at 11 a.m. Saturday in Champaign, Ill.
Ibrahim missed the loss to the Boilermakers with an ankle injury. Fleck said Ibrahim would have played on Saturday, if the Gophers didn’t have an idle week.
“The bye week was a great opportunity for him,” Fleck said. “It was a 7-to-10-day, 7-to-12 day-type injury. It allows him to have three full weeks of recovery.”
That’s good news going up against an Illini rush defense that has been bad news for its opponents. Illinois is allowing only 67 yards per game this season (third-best in the nation).
Minnesota’s issues against the Boilermakers were two-fold, Fleck said. “It was one or the other: We missed a hole at the running back position or we cut too early or maybe didn’t trust it enough or (the offensive line) got beat up front,” he said. “… It just never seemed like it went together.”
The Gophers offensive line struggled at both guard and tackle spots, with Aireontae Ersery, Axel Ruschmeyer, Chuck Filiaga and Quinn Carroll each having letdowns. Even center John Michael Schmitz was off his All-American level of play.
Minnesota’s backup running backs Trey Potts and Bryce Williams didn’t make defenders miss like Ibrahim has do this season.
Williams had 2.7 yards after contact per attempt vs. Boilermakers, while Potts was bottled up at 1.1.
Ibrahim has averaged 4.4 in his four games, showing how valuable it is to have an all-Big Ten-caliber running back.
Fleck said Purdue’s front seven was the best the Gophers have faced this season — and that rings true again this week. “They are incredibly aggressive,” Fleck said of the blitz-happy Illini.
Minnesota has been held under 100 rushing yards in 13 games under Fleck since 2017, with Illinois keeping the U to 89 yards as a 14-point underdog in a 14-6 upset in Minneapolis last November.
Minnesota (4-1) is a 3.5-point favorite on Saturday. The Gophers were averaging nearly 300 yards rushing in their first four games of the season, but the Illini have given up next to nothing since Wyoming had 182 yards on the ground in the season opener.
BRIEFLY
The Gophers will be on national TV when they travel to Happy Valley for No. 10 Penn State’s “white out” game at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22. The game will air on ABC, it was announced Monday. … Fleck said he spoke to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday morning about Wolverines running back coach Mike Hart, who had a “medical emergency” on the sideline Saturday in Bloomington, Ind. Hart coached under Fleck at Western Michigan in 2014-15.
News
Uvalde school shooting: Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell to retire, school board to discuss next step
UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde School District Board will meet on Monday to discuss the retirement of Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell.
Harrell’s retirement announcement came Friday, just hours after the district suspended its police department amid criticism of its response to the May 24 shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary. School.
In a statement shared on Facebook late Sunday evening, Harrell wrote, “My decision to retire was not taken lightly and was made after much prayer and discernment. My wife and I love you all and this community that we both grew up in, therefore, this decision was a difficult one for us.I have been blessed to work among amazing educators and staff who have believed in education for over 30 years, who have all been in our beautiful community. These next steps for our future are being taken after a lot of thought, and it is entirely my choice.”
The board will discuss the transition in a closed session on Monday, but Harrell plans to stay with the district throughout the year until a new superintendent can be appointed.
Meanwhile, the school district’s decision to suspend the entire police force came a day after it fired Crimson Elizondo, an officer who was hired by the Uvalde school district despite facing dismissal. an investigation into his conduct as a DPS soldier during the massacre.
The length of the suspension from the school district police department was not immediately clear.
School district police chief Pete Arredondo was fired in August.
The fallout continued after the deadly shooting, but sports organizations over the past few months have come up with different gestures to help the community as it tries to heal.
On Saturday, the San Antonio Spurs held an open practice to support elementary school students.
“It’s extremely sad,” San Antonio guard Tre Jones said. “We want everyone to be with us and still be able to enjoy this moment. We are just trying to bring joy to the families and all the children who were friends with these deceased children and also to help the teachers. We want to bring a moment of happiness into their lives and just try to make them smile.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months – The Denver Post
Bitcoin Price Kicks Off the Week In Red, What Fueled The Crash?
Jaylen McCollough of Vols arrested for felony assault
Books on empire and the migrant crisis in the running for the Baillie Gifford prize
Trump understands the legal peril he’s in, says ‘Times’ reporter Maggie Haberman
National Democrats ignore Ohio Senate race, leaving Tim Ryan ‘on his own’
Gophers expect Mo Ibrahim to play against stingy Illinois rush defense
Uvalde school shooting: Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell to retire, school board to discuss next step
Dave Chappelle is back with surprise last-minute shows at Comedy Works
Suspended QB Deshaun Watson returns to Browns facility
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain