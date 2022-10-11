News
San Francisco home’s bold new paint job raises awareness of Iran’s fight for women’s rights
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A San Francisco home with a bold new paint job draws attention and awareness to the ongoing struggle for freedom in Iran.
The front of the house, which sits prominently on busy Bay Street across from Fort Mason, is now green, white and red with the words “Women. Life. Freedom.” in English and Persian.
RELATED: Hundreds Gather in SF in Solidarity with Iranian People
These words are the rallying cry of the people of Iran and around the world, including here in San Francisco. They were chanted at a large protest in Union Square on Sunday to illustrate the country’s 40-year fight for rights. Protests recently erupted over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in custody for allegedly breaking hijab rules.
Salman Shariat is a first-generation Persian American. A week ago, he had the idea to paint his house.
“It happened very quickly. With Fleet Week coming up, it was important to do this before Fleet Week started. I thought it was a good way to get people to see it and see it. notice,” Shariat said.
RELATED: ‘The New Generation is Out’: Iran Freedom Rally Planned in SF, as Young People Lead Change Across the Globe
He was touched by how those who accelerated the work on the house came from different ethnic backgrounds like him, but understood the importance of the message. It’s a message that seems to work. A number of passers-by stopped to take pictures or just watch. Sarah, an Iranian-American who asked that we not use her last name, walked two miles to see him in person.
“All of my friends from Irvine, New York, all of my friends all over the United States are posting this specific building. Even people who don’t know what’s going on in Iran are passing by and are going to question it and want to know more. I think that’s the beauty of it,” Sarah said.
Hamid Azimi of the Iranian American Community of Northern California thinks the Shariat house is just one example of how this series of protests can actually create regime change.
“Things are not like before. The younger generation is organised. They work in small teams on the streets and on social media and everyone knows that this time is different. People from all walks of life are helping “Azimi said.
VIDEO: Protesters form a human chain on the Golden Gate Bridge and demand justice for the death of Mahsa Amini
As for Shariat, he doesn’t know how long the paint job will last.
“Today’s problems don’t worry me. I haven’t solved yesterday’s problems yet,” Shariat said.
He’s just grateful to be a Persian American and to live in this country. Having the privilege of being able to paint your house. And see the response from his community.
“Joy. Smiles. I love it. I love that it makes people smile, it makes me smile, which is awesome,” Shariat said.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Trudy Rubin: Here’s why Ukraine is winning
As I was watching YouTube videos of Ukrainian forces advancing against Russian troops, my mind flashed back to a conversation I had in a pizza restaurant in Kharkiv in July with a 50-year-old Ukrainian military volunteer whose moniker was Sergo.
Despite a bad leg (seriously mangled during service in 2014, when Russia first invaded eastern Ukraine), Sergo left his construction business and rushed to the front when Russia threatened his city. “The people protected the government, not vice versa,” he told me. “All Kharkiv was furious at the invasion.”
Together with a fellow veteran and tank specialist — who had lost a leg in 2014 — Sergo located an “old-fashioned” antitank weapon and got to the ninth floor of an apartment building in the besieged Kharkiv district of Saltivka. “We waited for Russian tanks and burned one,” he recalled.
Sergo’s story, and many others that I heard like it, illustrates the real reasons for Ukraine’s success — which go far deeper than the critical U.S. supply of long-range, precision weapons, or the shoddiness of the Russian army.
The Ukrainians know why they are fighting; theirs is an existential war for survival. As Vladimir Putin has made clear, a defeat would mean they would lose their sovereignty and live under brutal Russian repression. “We are fighting for our independence and our identity,” Sergo said.
But equally important to their victories is the democratic structure of Ukrainians’ society and military. They were ready for modern, 21st-century warfare. The Russians still seem stuck in World War II.
“We are smaller than Russia and don’t have so much artillery or manpower,” I was told by Yehor Soboliev, a former member of parliament who joined the military as soon as Russia attacked Kyiv. “But we have social capital. We were born for this kind of networked war.”
What Soboliev means is that today’s warfare often demands decentralized decision-making and adaptive action on the front lines, especially in the era of drone warfare, when new opportunities arise suddenly from what the drone allows soldiers to see. “In the United States, officers on the ground can make decisions,” the former parliament member noted. Ukrainians are capable of doing the same.
The Russians, on the other hand, he said, “are much more centralized than us, like mental slaves.” In an army top heavy with generals, Russian officers wait for orders from above.
It was the kind of decentralization Soboliev described that led to the critical Ukrainian victory in Kyiv in late March and early April, when Russian troops were forced to withdraw after two months of ugly destruction around and on the edges of the capital city.
“We made decisions at the horizontal level,” Soboliev said, “which is why we were so quick and successful.” With senior commanders flummoxed by the sudden Russian invasion, local Ukrainian volunteer units activated their own connections to link up regular army units with military and civilian volunteers — networking on the front line. “One lady would call Sasha or Pasha,” who would call in sightings of Russians to military units or take them supplies.
I heard similar stories in July from young officers who were sent, unprepared, to the front in Mykolaiv in February when Russian troops poured in from Crimea.
Two military lawyers, Alex and Volodymyr (who use only their first names as they are on active duty), were called back from vacation and thrust into battle unprepared in late February. Their unit was soon surrounded, in a forest, by Russian infantry and tanks. The soldiers, including several female officers, were trapped in five cars, three of them civilian vehicles, with only their rifles at hand. “Our signals were broken, and we had no connection with command,” Alex recalled, as we sat in one of the only restaurants still open in boarded-up Mykolaiv on their day off in July.
The unit conferred, then made a decision: The female officers scrounged track suits from some of the men, put aside their rifles, and drove straight into Russian lines, claiming to be civilians fleeing the violence. They got through to headquarters, gave the coordinates of their comrades, who were rescued, and of the Russians, who were cut down. “We used our brains. We are Ukrainians,” Alex declared proudly.
“What the war showed,” he told me, “is the quality of young Ukrainian officers of middle and lower rank. Just because of them we survived, because they took command in their own hands when senior officers were unable.” Volodomyr, who had never driven a tank, became a tank platoon commander and later saved Alex’s life in a subsequent battle.
Of course, the war is now in a very different phase, with coordinated Ukrainian counteroffensives being conducted on several fronts, crucially aided by U.S. intelligence-sharing and long-range artillery and multiple rocket launchers sent by European nations and the United States.
But the point remains that Ukraine’s advances reflect their society, which has broken away from the imposed Soviet model to produce a generation of educated, innovative civilians and soldiers — many with solid IT training — who are capable of leadership in a crisis.
Russia, meanwhile, is heavily dragooning poor ethnic minorities into its desperate new military mobilization, as hundreds of thousands of its educated young men flee the country rather than fight fellow Slavs. All while military orders from Moscow, endorsed by Putin, force their officers to fight in the inflexible, top-heavy style of the great Soviet war of the 1940s.
“Give us the weapons we need and no doubt we could push Russia back to the border,” Sergo insisted.
Listen to him, President Biden. He is correct.
Trudy Rubin is a columnist and editorial-board member for The Philadelphia Inquirer, P.O. Box 8263, Philadelphia, Pa. 19101. Her email address is [email protected]
News
Historical events on October 11
A collage of images from the war in Iraq. Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
On October 11, 2002, the US Congress authorized President George W Bush to use force against Iraq. The bill gave sweeping powers to the US president to defend his country’s national security against the “permanent threat” posed by Iraq and its efforts to develop chemical and biological weapons.
On this very day in 1958, the unmanned deep-space Pioneer 1 became the first spacecraft launched by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). From then on, NASA embarked on an unprecedented space exploration program. Although Pioneer 1 never reached the Moon due to a technical malfunction, it returned crucial data about the near-Earth environment.
Here are some other events that make October 11 a historic day:
1942: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was born in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
1962: Opening of the Second Vatican Council. Announced by Pope John XXIII in January 1959, the council lasted three years and debated issues related to the Catholic Church’s desire to adapt to modern life.
1968: Apollo 7 is launched from Cape Canaveral. The spacecraft, which was America’s first crewed flight since Gemini 12, made history as America’s first live broadcast from space.
1971: release of Imagine by John Lennon. The song remains one of the best-known works by the British singer and former Beatles member.
1974: US President Gerald R Ford establishes the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to regulate the civilian use of nuclear energy and other nuclear materials.
1975: The iconic sketch comedy and variety show Saturday Night Live premiered on NBC and became a landmark in American pop culture. The show has been the flagship show for talents like Seth Meyers, Jason Sudeikis and Tina Fey. Created by Lorne Michaels, the program continues to have a devoted fan base in its 48th season.
1982: The wreck of the Mary Rose, one of Henry VIII’s warships, was raised in 1982. The ship, which often served as the flagship of the English monarch’s fleet, sank in the Solent in 1545.
1984: American astronaut Kathyrn Sullivan becomes the first woman to walk in space.
1991: American lawyer Anita Hill testifies against Clarence Thomas before the Senate Judiciary Committee and accuses him of sexual harassment. The allegations against Thomas, who had been nominated to the United States Supreme Court, were dismissed and he was upheld 52-48.
2000: The International Association of Women of the Year awarded Russian cosmonaut Valentina V Tereshkova, the first woman in space, the title of “the greatest accomplished woman of the century”.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
Mark Hoppus will dive deeper into Blink-182 and the battle against cancer in Memoir
“My world got really, really small. Like, I shut down and it was just my family and dear friends that were in my life,” Hoppus recalled. “I was in the hospital chair for my third chemo session when I accidentally posted it on Instagram.”
The world’s reaction to the news was swift, Hoppus said.
“I remember watching it and people started calling, like my publicist, my manager and my friends,” he continued. “All of a sudden it was like, ‘oh, fuck, I really screwed up.’”
However, his family and friends only had strong support from him.
“But as soon as it came out, there was such an outpouring of support and love, not only from around the world and people on Instagram, Twitter and Discord, but also from old friends I had fallen out with. 20 years ago,” he shared. “They came back into my life, and in that moment I felt like I had turned a corner.”
Entertainment
News
Tim Ryan and JD Vance tangle over authenticity and abortion in first Ohio Senate debate
CLEVELAND — Democratic Representative Tim Ryan and his Republican rival, author JD Vance, each jumped into the Ohio Senate debate Monday night with the same goal: to paint the other as an unworthy impostor of the job.
In a race that could determine which party will control the Senate for the next two years, the two candidates sparred over who had shown genuine concern about the opioid epidemic and the manufacturing jobs lost to China – two of the most pressing issues facing the state. They also argued over who had the more sensible position on abortion, a major issue in this year’s midterm elections. And they repeatedly shoved each other over who was the more believable Ohioan.
Vance, a Silicon Valley-linked venture capitalist whose memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” became an Oscar-nominated film, characterized Ryan as a 20-year-old creature from Washington, D.C., who had lost touch with his constituents. Youngstown neighborhood. district. Ryan, who has spent most of his adult life in elected office, cast Vance as a coastal wine-and-cheese elite who also associates with election deniers while being subordinate to former President Donald Trump.
“I don’t kiss anyone like him,” Ryan said of Vance, paraphrasing a phrase Trump used at a recent rally in Ohio to describe his relationship with the GOP nominee, once a scathing critic of the government. ‘former president.
“Ohio needs a kick,” added Ryan. “Not a a– kiss.”
Vance fired back, “A well-rehearsed line, Tim.” He had repelled a similar attack earlier in the hour-long debate by playing a speech in which Ryan joked that he had to ‘suck off’ his ‘future boss’, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D.N. .Y.
“I’m not going to take a class on dignity and self-respect from some guy caught on video kissing Chuck Schumer and begging him for a promotion,” Vance said. “We’re approaching Halloween, and Tim Ryan has put on a costume where he pretends to be a reasonable moderate.”
The debate here in Cleveland, televised statewide, was the first of two scheduled before Election Day. Both candidates are hoping to succeed retired Republican Senator Rob Portman, and polls indicate a close race, with slim leads on either side falling with a margin of error. Vance has struggled to raise funds but is backed by more than $30 million in publicity bought from outside groups, while Ryan, a prolific fundraiser, has received little financial support from National Democrats.
Ryan’s overtures to moderate and independent voters have been a cornerstone of his campaign. On Monday, he frequently tried to call Vance too extreme for a state that hasn’t voted for a Democratic president since 2012.
“Who said the election was stolen? JD Vance does,” Ryan said at one point before checking the names of several Republicans who have been reviled on the left. “Who is running with Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida who wants to ban the books? You run around with [South Carolina Sen.] Lindsey Graham, who wants a national abortion ban. You run around with [Georgia Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is America’s loneliest politician. They are a dangerous group, and we must confront them. That’s why I’m running to represent the exhausted majority: Democrats, Republicans and Independents.
A moderator’s questions about abortion — an issue that hasn’t driven the Ohio Senate race as much as jobs and the economy — prompted some of the most direct answers Vance offered. on the subject, in particular on Graham’s proposed 15-week ban.
“Some minimum national standards are fine with me,” Vance said. “We are talking about 5 month old babies, fully formed babies, who can feel pain. No civilized country in the world allows elective abortion this late in pregnancy. I don’t think the United States should be an exception.
Vance also said he believed in “reasonable exceptions” under which abortion should be allowed, citing the high-profile case of a 10-year-old girl from Ohio who traveled to neighboring Indiana to an abortion over the summer after she was allegedly raped. He then quickly moved on to questions surrounding the suspect’s immigration status and pinned the blame on Ryan.
“If you had done your job, she would never have been raped in the first place,” Vance said. “Do your job on border security.”
Ryan, who was anti-abortion earlier in his political career, said Monday night that he believes the constitutional right to abortion, lost when the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June, should be codified in federal law.
“This is the biggest government overrun in our lifetime,” Ryan said. “A complete violation of personal liberty and the liberty of women in this state.”
nbcnews
News
Tia Mowry thanks fans for their support amid Cory Hardrict divorce
They got it.
Tia Mowry has thanked her fans for the “outpouring of love” she received after announcing that she and husband Cory Hardrict are separating.
“Each book begins with a dedication page, and this one is dedicated to you: my friends, my family and my community,” the 44-year-old actress said on Instagram on Monday. She also shared several photos where she posed next to a vintage car.
“The outpouring of love I received from you last week was so uplifting and humbling. I am so grateful to you,” she continued. “New book, first chapter to follow. Love, Tia .
Although Mowry filed for divorce on October 4 due to “irreconcilable differences,” the couple appear to be on good terms as Hardrict commented a red heart and glitter emoji on the post.
Next
The legendary actress was mum to actors Sean Penn, 62,…
After 14 years of marriage, the actress announced the couple had broken up in an emotional Instagram post last week.
“I’ve always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. Wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Mowry wrote alongside a black-and-white photo. her and her future ex-husband.
“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children,” she continued, adding that she was “grateful” for the couple’s 22 years together.
According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the “Twitches” star asked the judge for joint physical and legal custody of their two children, son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4.
Since their split, some fans have speculated that the ‘All American: Homecoming’ actor, 42, cheated on Mowry – which he vehemently denied.
The couple met while studying at Pepperdine University in Los Angeles and Hardrict popped the question six years later. They married in April 2008.
New York Post
News
Indiana mayor’s BAC was twice state limit after crash – NBC Chicago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) – The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol level near double the state’s driving limit when he was arrested over the weekend for driving while impaired. drunk, according to court records.
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he was arrested Saturday night following an accident, records show. The legal driving limit in Indiana is 0.08%.
Henry told arresting officers he had “too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser” held at a theater in downtown Fort Wayne, records show. The mayor was swaying, had watery and bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, and argued, according to an arrest report.
Police said Henry was driving and his wife and mother-in-law were passengers when he drove left of center on Saturday night and hit another car. The woman driving the other car was not injured.
Henry was charged Monday with driving a vehicle while intoxicated and driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or higher, two misdemeanors. He was due to appear in court on Monday afternoon.
Following his release from Allen County Jail on Sunday, Henry, 70, read a statement to reporters apologizing ‘for the wrong decision I made to get behind the wheel’ after drinking at the event .
“Like all other residents of the City of Fort Wayne, I will be held accountable for these actions in future legal proceedings,” he said. “I respect the legal process. I will follow legal process. And I will accept the consequences.
Henry, a Democrat who was first elected in 2007, said he plans to run again in 2023. Fort Wayne, 265,000, is 120 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
NBC Chicago
San Francisco home’s bold new paint job raises awareness of Iran’s fight for women’s rights
Trudy Rubin: Here’s why Ukraine is winning
Historical events on October 11
Mark Hoppus will dive deeper into Blink-182 and the battle against cancer in Memoir
Tim Ryan and JD Vance tangle over authenticity and abortion in first Ohio Senate debate
Tia Mowry thanks fans for their support amid Cory Hardrict divorce
Indiana mayor’s BAC was twice state limit after crash – NBC Chicago
All You Need To Know About Trading In The Zones
30,000 non-citizens in Colorado received voter registration mail
Chargers’ Brandon Staley – Was closing in on Keenan Allen after tweet
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain