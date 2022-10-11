Daniel Prude’s son said when his father was lying naked on a street in Rochester, NY on a snowy night in March 2020, he needed help with a mental health crisis.
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny sidelined for remainder of season
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny broke his fibula and injured his left leg shin on Sunday and will miss the rest of the season, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.
Penny’s injury will require surgery.
“It’s going to be a blow for him. It’s what they call a tib/fib incident. He broke his fibula and cracked it, but it was the high ankle sprain that caused him to makes it difficult. And there’s a particular surgery they’re doing to connect and tighten those bones,” Carroll told Seattle Sports 710 AM on Monday.
“It’s going to take several months, so he’s going to miss the season. It’s really heartbreaking for a kid who has really bounced back into the limelight of our program and for us and all of us, and for himself. He’s been through such a long journey that it’s really just a heartbreaking loss for him. He was doing great and everyone could see it and we were so excited for him. … It’s a very clear surgical process and all that, but it just takes a long time.”
Penny, who erupted late last season after an injury-filled start to her career, fell late on a third-quarter run in the Seahawks’ 39-32 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He hobbled to the Seahawks bench with help from someone on either side of him, unable to put weight on his left leg. Before being carried to the locker room, Penny held her head down while being treated by the team doctor and head athletic trainer.
Penny carried eight times for 54 yards on Sunday before his injury. After his fall, second-round rookie pick Ken Walker broke free for a 69-yard touchdown run that briefly gave Seattle a one-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Penny’s latest injury comes after he emerged as one of the NFL’s most productive running backs. He led the league with 671 rushing yards in the final five games of last season, 208 more than anyone else in that span. After a quiet start to 2022, he exploded for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries last week in a performance reminiscent of his late-season surge.
Prior to this escape, Penny’s career had been marred by a long list of injuries. The 27th overall pick in 2018, he missed 30 of a possible 69 games (including the playoffs) due to injury in his first three seasons. That included a torn ACL in 2019 which sidelined him for much of 2020.
Penny has spoken openly about the weight of his injuries, recently saying he returned to Seattle this offseason in part because he felt he owed it to the Seahawks given all the time he’d missed. The Seahawks brought Penny back on a one-year, $5.75 million contract that included more than $5 million in guarantees.
With Travis Homer on injured reserve (ribs) for at least two more games and Penny now out, the Seahawks, who were at Walker and DeeJay Dallas at running back, have claimed running back Tony Jones from the former Holy Monday.
Daniel Prude’s Family Settles Rochester, NY Police Murder Trial
Prude, 41, never woke up and died seven days later.
Now, more than two and a half years later, his family members say they have successfully held the city of Rochester and its police department accountable. On Thursday, city officials announced they had agreed to pay $12 million to settle a federal lawsuit filed by Prude’s family, who said his death exposed deep flaws in the way law enforcement respond to mental health crises. A western New York federal judge approved the settlement on Thursday.
“Nothing will ever truly compensate me and my siblings for the murder of our father by the Rochester police,” Nathaniel McFarland said in a statement to The Washington Post, but “solving this case is a step in the right direction. the right way”.
“Communities need to know that there will be at least some accountability when the police kill people like my father, whose only crime was needing help,” he added.
Rochester Mayor Malik Evans (D), who was out of office at the time of Prude’s death, called the settlement the “best move” for the city.
Seven cops suspended after video shows balaclava placed over head of black man who later died
Around 3 a.m. on March 23, 2020, Joe Prude called 911 to report that his brother, while traveling from Chicago, had just rushed into the freezing cold without shoes or a coat, according to a statement from the family of Prude. Police found him about half an hour later walking naked down the street when he was “clearly both disoriented and agitated”, according to his family.
“He was also clearly disarmed,” the statement said.
Body camera video shows an officer ordering Prude to drop to the ground and put her hands behind her back. Prude obeyed and allowed the police to handcuff him, but then got angry, according to the footage. When an officer walked up behind Prude to put a hood over his head without warning, he began rolling on the floor and begging the officers to take it off.
“They stood there telling jokes and making fun of him as he stood naked on the frozen sidewalk screaming for help,” the attorneys representing Prude’s family said in the statement.
Several officers then pinned Prude to the asphalt. One placed his hands on Prude’s head, pushing with all his weight, while another pressed a knee into Prude’s back.
After several minutes, Prude fell silent. Paramedics arrived and removed the hood and handcuffs before performing CPR. Eleven minutes after officers first encountered Prude, paramedics rushed him – then, unresponsive – to hospital. He died on March 30.
The release of the body camera video five months later sparked a national outcry. Seven officers have been suspended. Then-mayor Lovely Warren (D) apologized at a press conference, saying Prude had been “failed by our police, our mental health system, our society and me”.
In September 2020, a 10-page report concluded that the Rochester Police Department’s response to Prude’s death revealed a “culture of insularity, acceptance and, quite frankly, insensitivity.” The officers involved displayed a ‘cavalant and unsympathetic attitude’ towards the man they had killed, while their superiors failed to seriously investigate their conduct, the report says, which ultimately led to the dismissal of the police chief and the arrest of two senior city officials. suspended.
Report: Daniel Prude’s death shows a culture of ‘insensitivity’ in the Rochester Police Department.
Last year, members of Prude’s family filed their federal lawsuit against the city, alleging civil rights violations, gross negligence and wrongful death.
“I made a phone call for my brother to get help, not for my brother to get lynched,” Joe Prude said at a press conference in September 2020 while wearing a shirt that said “Justice 4 Daniel Prude”.
In February 2021, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) announced that a grand jury had declined to indict any of the officers involved. James said she was disappointed with the result and denounced “a system which, at its core, is broken”.
On Thursday, Prude’s children said that while their lawsuit against the city is over, their work on their father’s behalf is not. One of their lawyers, Adam Ingber, encouraged state lawmakers to pass a bill known as Daniel’s Law, legislation that would provide for trained mental health professionals, rather than police officers, to respond to mental health crises like the one Prude was going through in March. 23, 2020.
“Passing Daniel’s Law is essential reform of a broken system,” Ingber said.
washingtonpost
Here’s everything you need to know about the BravoCon Virtual Bazaar
Can’t make it to BravoCon 2022? That doesn’t mean you have to miss it all. In fact, you won’t miss anything. Earlier today, NBCUniversal unveiled “purchasable experiences at BravoCon 2022 and beyond” to bring fans into the world of Bravo wherever they are. Intended to “inspire Bravoholics around the world to shop their favorite looks and styles,” according to the press release, the Bravo Virtual Bazaar is an “enhanced Metaverse shopping experience” that’s an adventure in itself.
At the “immersive and transparent” virtual bazaar, shoppers can explore their favorite products Excellent chef exotic recipes Under the bridge destinations, and much more. How much more, exactly? Well, the BravoCon Virtual Bazaar launched in the Metaverse in 2021 and has already quadrupled in size for 2022. Over 60+ brands will be part of it this year, and that includes a ton of Bravoleb-owned businesses.
If you can’t wait to start shopping for your next favorite BravoCon finds, keep scrolling through some Bravolebrities products you can buy here, right now.
NAACP slams GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s ‘categorically racist’ remarks at Trump rally
WASHINGTON — Leaders of major civil rights organizations on Monday condemned Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., for suggesting at a Trump rally this weekend that descendants of black slaves are criminals in repair notes.
“Senator Tuberville’s comments are downright racist, ignorant and utterly sickening,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement. “His words promote a centuries-old lie about black people that throughout history has resulted in the most dangerous policies and violent attacks on our community.”
Johnson, who noted that the far right has pushed such racist theories, added, “The next time the senator wants to talk about crime, he should talk about Donald Trump’s hate-fueled rally on January 6, 2021 and the attacks that followed. Perhaps the real criminals are in his orbit.”
As a speaker at former President Donald Trump’s Saturday rally in Minden, Nevada, Tuberville called Democrats “soft on crime” and “pro-crime.”
“They want crime. They want crime because they want to grab what you have. They want to control what you have,” Tuberville told the crowd. “They want redress because they think the people who commit the crime owe this. Bulls —. They don’t.”
National Urban League President Marc H. Morial on Monday called Tuberville’s comments “bigoted” and “stunning.” He said every member of the Senate “must make it clear that Tuberville’s repugnant views are unacceptable and should have no bearing on public policy.”
“People of conscience may disagree on how best to achieve economic justice after centuries of slavery, segregation and discrimination,” Morial said in a statement. “Senator Tuberville has disqualified himself from serious speech by smearing in the ugliest possible terms those who seek racial justice and those to whom justice is due.”
Some Democratic lawmakers have expressed support for studying proposed reparations that would be made by the federal government to black Americans who are descendants of slaves. Legislation on that front, however, has stalled on Capitol Hill.
Tuberville, whose long career as a football coach included playing first at Auburn University from 1999 to 2008, has served in the Senate since January 2021.
Morial said the senator’s comments are even more ‘heartbreaking’ given his ‘decades of coaching black athletes who have entrusted their health, safety and future to a man who clearly holds them in the lowest contempt’ .
A request for comment was not immediately returned by Tuberville’s Senate office.
Congressional Republicans remained largely silent on Tuberville’s remarks.
Asked about the Alabama senator’s comments on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, said he wouldn’t say it the same way and instead would be more “polite”.
When asked if Tuberville’s comments crossed a racial line, Bacon said, “I’m not going to say he’s racist. But I wouldn’t use that language.
Vaughn Hillyard and Sarah Dean contributed.
Influencer Bran Flakezz’s solution to sorting out his ‘mess’ life
A man whose life was in ‘a mess’ has shared the genius trick that helped him get back on top.
TikTok content creator Bran Flakezz recently took a seemingly win-win approach by offering one of his unemployed friends the chance to earn a quick buck in exchange for a life settlement.
He revealed in a viral TikTok that he paid a friend of his $150 ($A200) to work as a personal assistant for a day.
“If you’re watching this video, it’s your sign to hire a personal assistant for the day,” he told viewers.
“My friend Ellie is currently out of a job, so I was like, ‘Sister, I’m giving you $150 – can you please go through my closet and clean out all the clothes I don’t want to wear?’ “
He told Ellie she could keep the earnings from any of her old clothes she sold. He also requested that she “vacuum and dust everything”.
The TikToker, which has more than 200,000 followers, then posted clips of Ellie hard at work in her bedroom, sorting her clothes into neat piles and rearranging her wardrobe.
“She’s changing my life right now,” he told viewers, with text on the screen saying it took him two hours to sort through all his clothes.
Ellie was also shown vacuuming her bedroom floor and dusting surfaces.
“She even offered to color coordinate my clothes, but I asked her to do it by silhouette instead,” the text of the video read.
“She made me feel like I had a Barbie dream house closet.”
He then reminded viewers to support their friends where they could.
“Remember to always be there for your friends and try to help them in any way when life gets tough,” he wrote.
The video – titled ‘My life was in shambles until she came’ – has been viewed more than 300,000 times and garnered nearly 300 comments.
While many praised his approach to helping his friend, some felt he didn’t reward her enough.
“You owe him so much more!” a comment read.
“Raise your rates Ellie!” said another.
A huge volume of feedback came from people wanting to hire Ellie for themselves or find someone in their area who would provide the same service.
Mr Flakezz then shared an update revealing that Ellie “has already made over $100 selling my clothes, and [had found] several jobs of this TikTok which was my goal”.
He also directed viewers to his Instagram, ellieheartsclothes, where “she also sells her own stuff, so for men and women.”
Gisele Bundchen Could Grab Half Of Tom Brady’s Wealth In The Name Of Divorce
Divorces are one of the fastest ways women become millionaires besides some working hard for their money. This time, Gisele Bundchen is not becoming a millionaire through her husband Tom Brady but just adding millions all thanks to her new side gig, DIVORCE! Yes! you can work hard and still add extra dollars from divorce.
Despite being estimated to be worth more than her husband, and one of the richest women in the entertainment industry, Gisele Bundchen is about to increase her worth by $200 million through her pending divorce from Tom Brady.
The estranged couple is yet to come public about their marital issues. According to reports, Tom has not been available to the family as Gisele wished. In addition, Tom Brady was unfaithful right at the beginning of their relationship but Gisele overlooked it and it appears she’s over the sh-t after 13 years and two kids and now wants OUT.
Rumor has it that the model put her career on hold to focus on their kids so her husband could work but Tom didn’t return the favor when the time came and now Gisele is calling it quits.
Tom Brady could lose hundreds of millions of dollars in a divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen, an expert has warned.
Rumors have swirled that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback enlisted a divorce attorney after Page Six originally reported that model Bündchen had already done so, as the couple faces difficulties with their 13-year marriage.
The NFL star missed some of the pre-season training as he worked through “personal issues” and Bündchen skipped his first game of the season on September 11, instead tweeting “Let’s go @TomBrady! Let’s go Bucs!”—lending credence to the theory that their relationship is on the rocks.
Brady could be hit heavily in the pocket should the two split, a leading divorce lawyer told Newsweek, especially if he didn’t have a pre-nuptial agreement with Bündchen.
The 14-time Pro Bowl star is reportedly worth over $400 million from his 22 seasons in the NFL. But he could lose half of this fortune unless he had it protected before marrying Bündchen.
Divorce expert Karen Jeary, an associate solicitor at law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter, told Newsweek. “Given the extent of Tom’s estimated wealth, $400 million, and that under U.K. Matrimonial law the starting point for division of matrimonial assets is 50/50. Hopefully, Tom had the foresight to enter into a pre-nuptial agreement with Gisele to protect, in so far as possible, his pre-acquired wealth.”
Brady and Bündchen share two children—son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady has another son, 15-year-old John, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Do you think Gisele’s decisions are only for financial gains? Share your thoughts with us!
The post Gisele Bundchen Could Grab Half Of Tom Brady’s Wealth In The Name Of Divorce appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Plane involved in Boulder County crash was not transmitting required tracking data, NTSB says
One of the planes involved in the fatal September 17 collision over Boulder County was not transmitting the required tracking broadcast during its flight, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
Three men – identified by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office as Daniel Wilmoth, 22, Samuel Fisher, 23, and Henry Butler, 69 – died in the collision involving a Cessna 172 and an amateur-built Sonex Xenos plane .
Both planes were in Denver International Airport airspace that required Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) transmissions, a surveillance and tracking data signal, but according to the report, the Sonex did not transmit this data during the flight.
The Cessna was transmitting the data, according to reports.
On the morning of the accident, the Cessna, which was registered as a flight training aircraft and had two occupants, took off from Rocky Mountain Municipal Airport in Denver at 8:43 a.m., and the Sonex took off from Platte Valley Airpark in Hudson at 8 a.m. :38 am The crash happened at 8:53 a.m., according to the report.
Both planes had climbed to approximately 7,000 to 7,500 feet and were flying towards the Longmont area, the Cessna northbound and the Sonex westbound, when the Cessna made a 360 degree turn before turning east .
Flight path data from the two planes then merged and showed both planes were “descending rapidly”, the report said. Sections of left wing fragments from both aircraft were found below the point where the flight paths merged.
The planes then struck the ground in a nose-down attitude. The primary Cessna wreckage site was in a field approximately 1,800 feet southeast of the wing fragments in the 10,000 block of Niwot Road. The main Sonex wreckage site was approximately 1,100 feet southwest of the wing fragments in the 9700 block of Niwot Road.
Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Coroner’s Office, Mountain View Fire, Boulder Rural Fire Rescue, Boulder Emergency Squad, State Patrol, State Department of Transportation, Lifeline Helicopters, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Council responded to the accident.
