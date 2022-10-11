News
Secret Service agents have been denied the right to know what information on Jan. 6 was seized from their phones
WASHINGTON — Secret Service agents asked the agency for a record of all communications seized from their personal cell phones as part of investigations into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, but were rebuffed, according to a document reviewed by NBC. News.
The Secret Service office that handles these requests, the Freedom of Information Act Program, denied the request, in which agents invoked privacy law to demand more information about what had been shared at from their personal devices.
The request was made in early August, just after news broke that Congress and the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General were interested in obtaining text messages from Secret Service agents that had been scrubbed as part of of what the agency said was a planned upgrade. .
“This letter is the final response to your privacy law inquiry submitted on August 4, 2022, for information relating to the release of personal cell phone information and/or other personally identifiable information (PII) by the United States Secret Service,” said the letter dated last Wednesday.
“The agency has determined that regulations do not require that a document disclosure accounting be performed in connection with your application,” the letter continues.
The agents’ effort to find out through a FOIA request what documents were seized and the subsequent denial of the request underscores a tension between base Secret Service agents and agency leadership over what communications to share. with investigators.
NBC News previously reported that two sources with knowledge of the action said Secret Service leadership seized 24 cellphones from agents involved in the response to the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol.
A source close to the cellphone seizure previously told NBC News that some officers were upset that their leaders quickly confiscated the phones without their input.
The letter also raises key questions about Secret Service communications that congressional and inspector general investigators may have. While text messages are considered unrecoverable, other communications, such as those sent to personal phones and emails, may be under review and could shed new light on the agency’s response.
The Secret Service declined to comment.
The contents of the texts sent by Secret Service agents on January 5 and 6, 2021 sparked heightened interest in June after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the House committee on January 6 that she had heard firsthand that former President Donald Trump had pounced on a secret. Duty officer when he refused to drive Trump’s car to the Capitol during the insurgency. Trump denied throwing himself at the agent.
More recently, a member of the far-right Oath Keepers group testified in court that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was in communication with at least one Secret Service agent prior to the January 6 uprising. Rhodes and other oath keepers were charged and pleaded not guilty to sedition for their role in the attack on the Capitol.
nbcnews
News
Ryan doubles down on call to ‘kill and confront’ MAGA, targets Vance
Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan doubled down on comments from earlier in the year calling for “kill and confront” MAGA while specifically targeting JD Vance in his rhetoric during Monday night’s debate.
In the heated debate between Ryan and his Republican opponent for the open U.S. Senate seat from Ohio, Ryan was confronted and asked to explain his comments earlier in the year when he told MSNBC morning joe that the “exhausted majority” should “kill and confront” the extremist republican movement.
Now Ryan, during the debate – doubling down on his comments – included Vance in the group of people he calls “extremists”.
“Kill and confront the extremist movement that JD Vance, unfortunately, is a part of,” Ryan said. ”
Ryan, trying to frame Vance for his past comments, added, “Who said the President of the United States was intentionally trying to kill people with fentanyl? Who said the election was stolen?
“Who is running with Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida who wants to ban the books? He runs with Lindsey Graham, who wants a national abortion ban. You’re running around Marjorie Taylor Greene, who’s the goofiest politician in America,” Ryan said, seeking to list lawmakers Vance contacted or commented on during the campaign trail.
“It’s a dangerous group, and we have to confront it, and that’s why I’m running to represent the ‘exhausted majority’: Democrats, Republicans and independents, against the extreme,” Ryan concluded.
Vance, during the previous question, also confronted Ryan for his past comments, saying, “Tim Ryan, who runs all these TV ads saying he wants to appeal to Trump voters, wants to appeal to Republicans also says that ‘he wants to ‘kill and confront’… the MAGA movement.
“That’s not exactly unifying rhetoric,” Vance added.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
Breitbart News
News
Julia floods Central America after making landfall in Nicaragua – NBC Chicago
Former Hurricane Julia has dissipated but continues to inundate Guatemala and El Salvador with torrential rains on Monday after re-emerging in the Pacific after pounding Nicaragua.
At least 28 people were reported dead as a direct or indirect result of the storm.
Guatemala’s disaster prevention agency said five people died after a hillside collapsed on their home in Alta Verapaz province, burying them. And in the province of Huehuetenango, near Mexico, nine people died, including a soldier killed while carrying out rescue operations.
Salvadoran authorities said five soldiers from the Salvadoran army died after a wall collapsed in a house where they had sought refuge in the town of Comasagua, where hundreds of police and soldiers carried out anti raids. -gang. Another soldier was injured.
Two more people have died in the eastern city of Guatajiagua, El Salvador, after heavy rain caused a wall in their home to collapse. Another man in El Salvador died when he was swept away by a current, and another died when a tree fell on him.
Hurricane Julia brought torrential rains and high winds with it when it made landfall in Nicaragua.
Rivers overflowed and El Salvador declared a state of emergency and opened 80 storm shelters.
In neighboring Honduras, a 22-year-old woman died when she was swept away by currents, and three people died when their boat flooded or capsized in northern Honduras. A man in Nicaragua was killed by a falling tree.
Julia hit Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast early on Sunday as a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) and survived passage through the country’s mountainous terrain, entering the Pacific late during the day as a tropical storm.
By Monday, Julia had moved inland over Guatemala and her winds had dropped to 30 mph (45 kph).
The US National Hurricane Center said Julia was centered about 80 miles (125 kilometers) west-northwest of Guatemala City and moving west-northwest at 15 mph ( 24 km/h).
The center said flooding and landslides were possible in Central America and southern Mexico through Tuesday, with the storm expected to bring up to 38 centimeters of rain to isolated areas.
In Guatemala, two people were missing and two were hospitalized, and around 1,300 people had to leave their homes due to flooding and rising rivers.
Julia was expected to dissipate later Monday as it passed along the Guatemalan coast.
Colombia’s National Disaster Management Agency reported on Sunday that Julia blew off the roofs of several houses and toppled trees as she passed San Andres Island in eastern Nicaragua. There were no immediate reports of deaths
In Nicaragua, Vice President Rosario Murillo told TN8 television that 9,500 people had been evacuated to shelters.
Heavy rains and evacuations were also reported in Panama, Honduras and Costa Rica, where some highways were closed due to downpours.
NBC Chicago
News
Daily horoscope for October 11, 2022
Lunar Alert: There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions today. The Moon is in Taurus.
Happy Birthday Tuesday, October 11, 2022:
You are a witty, charming and enthusiastic optimist. People enjoy your company. You are thoughtful and well spoken. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to take stock. It is also time to let go of people, places, and possessions or whatever is holding you back.
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★★★
Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced than you today, as it might be helpful for you to do so. After all, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who came before you? Tonight: Protect your assets.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★★★
It will be easy for you to be productive at work today because things will run smoothly. You’re ready to roll up your sleeves and tackle important issues in a practical way. No doubt this will impress bosses and anyone in authority, as they see you as conscientious in getting things done. Tonight: A surprise?
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★★★
It’s a great day to perfect your technique or practice something, perhaps in the arts or music, or perhaps a physical skill related to a sport or a particular trade. Today you have the patience to do something over and over again until you succeed. Tonight: You are restless.
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★
A family discussion, especially with a parent or older family member, will go well today because all parties involved want concrete results. In particular, it’s a strong day for discussing legacies and well-planned endings. It’s also a great day to tackle home repair and redecorating projects. Tonight: New friends?
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★★★
It’s a wonderful day to make plans for the future. Likewise, it’s a great day for studying, as your mind is focused and you’re mainly concerned with practical matters. Discussions with others will be serious. Maybe someone more knowledgeable than you can give you advice. Tonight: Be careful.
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★★★
It is an excellent day for business and commerce, as you will be precise and careful in all the financial transactions you make. In the meantime, if you’re shopping today, you’ll want to buy practical and durable items. No ostrich boas today! Tonight: Plans change.
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★★★★
It’s a fabulous day for you. It will be easy for you to be disciplined and you will channel your energy into getting what you want or doing what you want to do. Plus, you’ll get great satisfaction and a sense of accomplishment from everything you do, especially getting better organized. Tonight: Check your finances.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★★★
It’s a wonderful day for doing research of all kinds because you are focused, patient, and persistent. You will leave nothing to chance. In fact, whatever you do, you might find ways to improve your job or get a better job in the future. Tonight: Someone surprises you.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★
A discussion with an older or more experienced colleague or friend will yield positive results today. Listen to what others are saying. If you’re involved with a club or group, today is a good day to discuss future goals and agree on a mission statement. Tonight: Labor disruptions.
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★★★
Today is a great day! People look up to you and are willing to listen to what you say. During this time, you will exercise discipline and self-control. You might have great tips for others on how to save something or avoid waste. Tonight: the social plans change.
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★★★
It will be easy to study today because your mind is focused and your concentration skills are excellent. You can use this energy to make future travel plans, to complete an important article or manuscript, or to continue discussions on legal or medical matters. Tonight: A surprise at home.
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★★★
It’s a good day to go over paperwork and get better organized, especially when it comes to issues related to taxes, debts, inheritances, and shared property. It’s because you have the patience and perseverance to deal with things that you could usually avoid. Cheer! Tonight: Be careful.
BORN TODAY
Actress Jane Krakowski (1968), politician, diplomat, activist Eleanor Roosevelt (1884), actor Matt Bomer (1977)
denverpost
News
Google Doodle celebrates Tito Puente for Hispanic Heritage Month
Legendary bandleader and percussionist Tito Puente was one of the most innovative and influential figures in Latin music and jazz in the United States for more than six decades. Often referred to by his nickname El Rey (the King), Puente is credited with popularizing mambo – Cuban dance music born from the fusion of swing and upbeat Cuban music.
To highlight Puente’s contribution to Hispanic culture, Google will feature an animated Doodle on Tuesday illustrating the percussionist’s energetic and charismatic performance style over the decades. The Doodle also marks the one-year anniversary of the unveiling of the Tito Puente monument in East Harlem.
From September 15 to October 15 each year, National Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes and celebrates the cultures and contributions of Hispanic Americans. In previous years, Google has also honored Puerto Rican civil rights pioneer Felicitas Mendez, Mexican American botanist Ynes Mexía, and great baseball player and humanitarian Roberto Clemente.
Tuesday’s animated Doodle opens with a young Puente drumming on pans in his hometown of Spanish Harlem in the 1920s and 30s. He later joined the United States Navy during World War II, during which he served in nine battles before being discharged. The Doodle goes on to show Puente’s decades of near-constant touring, which typically included 200-300 shows a year.
Puente was also a prodigious artist in the studio, recording at least 119 albums between 1949 and 2000, including Abaniquito, a crossover mambo hit that made Puente a star. But he is perhaps best known for the 1962 classic Oye Como Va, a Latin jazz composition that achieved greater popularity when recorded by rock band Santana in 1970. Puente also portrayed himself in the film The Mambo Kings, a 1992 drama about two musicians. brothers fleeing Cuba for New York.
Puente has garnered dozens of honors and awards, including five Grammys during his lifetime as well as a posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003. He also received the Smithsonian National Medal of Honor and Lifetime Achievement Award. Museum, the National Endowment for the Arts’ Medal of Arts, the Eubie Blake Award from the National Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the Hispanic Heritage Committee Award for the Arts, among others.
Puente died aged 77 in 2000 from complications from open-heart surgery.
CNET
News
Japan, Japanese restrictions: “Dream Come True”: Japan reopens to tourists
Tokyo:
Japan reopened to tourists on Tuesday after two and a half years of tough Covid-19 restrictions, with officials hoping an influx of travelers drawn by a weak yen will boost the economy.
By mid-morning, Israeli, French and British tourists were already flocking, including Chris Irwin, 38, on his first trip to Japan.
“We always wanted to come to Japan, and it seemed like the stars were just aligned,” said Irwin, who arrived at Haneda Airport from Britain with his wife.
Adi Bromshtine, a 69-year-old Israeli retiree, said she had “planned before Covid and waited and waited” for the chance to visit Japan.
“It’s a long, long dream come true,” she told AFP.
Japan closed its borders at the start of the pandemic, at one point even banning foreign residents from returning, and only recently began to cautiously reopen.
In June, it began allowing tourists to visit in groups accompanied by guides, a requirement that has been further relaxed to include self-guided package tours.
As of Tuesday, visa-free entry resumed for travelers from 68 countries and territories.
Japan also lifted the cap on the number of arrivals and ended the travel package requirement.
Tourists must still present either proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test taken three days before departure.
In 2019, a record 31.9 million foreign visitors came to Japan, putting the country on track for its goal of 40 million by 2020, when Tokyo was to host the Summer Olympics.
But in 2021, the figure has dropped to just 250,000.
– Demand soars –
In Japan, tourists will find a country that still adheres to many of the health guidelines that have helped it keep the death toll from the pandemic at around 45,500, far lower than many other developed economies.
Masks are ubiquitous, and although not mandated by law, Parliament is set to pass legislation allowing hotels to refuse service to guests who refuse to wear one or flout others sanitary rules.
Masks are worn not only indoors and on public transport, but also outdoors, although the government has said they are not needed outdoors in low-traffic settings.
There is hand sanitizer at the entrance to most businesses and plastic dividers are still often used in restaurants.
However, many arriving tourists seemed indifferent to the rules.
“We’re more excited to see Japan than we’ll be annoyed by the masks, so that’s fine with us,” said British traveler Irwin.
Another major change for tourists will be the weakness of the yen, which is hovering around 145 to the dollar, a level not seen in two decades.
The government has already had to step in once to prop up the currency, and government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday that officials hoped the rebound in tourism “would lead to recovery from the Covid pandemic and revitalization communities”.
Demand is certainly not lacking, according to Antoine Chanthavong, of the Parisian travel agency Destination Japan.
Since the announcement of the reopening, “we are completely drowned, we do not have enough time to process all the requests”, he told AFP.
Japanese carrier ANA said international flight bookings to the country increased fivefold after the reopening was announced.
For now, tickets aren’t cheap, with fuel prices soaring and airlines forced to take circuitous routes to avoid Russian airspace.
Itay Galili, a 22-year-old student arriving from Israel, said he was not put off by the cost.
“As soon as I heard it was going to reopen on the 11th, I started planning. Tickets were expensive… but no price (is) too heavy,” he told AFP .
Despite all the rebound in demand, tourist numbers are unlikely to quickly reach their 2019 levels.
Before the pandemic, travelers from Hong Kong and mainland China accounted for 37% of all foreign visitors to Japan and 44% of tourism revenue.
But strict Covid restrictions in China make it unlikely that visitors from there will return to Japan anytime soon.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Thailand massacre: PM orders tougher gun control and drug crackdown after massacre
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday ordered law enforcement to tighten gun ownership rules and crack down on drug use following a mass murder by a former policeman at a daycare center that left the nation in shock.
A total of 36 people, including 24 children, were killed in a knife and gun rampage last week by an ex-cop who later killed himself in Uthai Sawan, a town 500 kilometers (310 miles) northeast of Bangkok. This is one of the worst infant death rates in a single-killer massacre in recent history.
Prayut called on authorities to proactively seek out and test illicit drug use among officials and communities, and to step up treatment for drug addicts, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement.
The prime minister has ordered government registrars to revoke gun licenses from registered owners who allegedly behaved in a way that “threatens society” and “creates chaos or causes unrest”, Anucha said, along with a crackdown on illegal arms sales, arms smuggling, and the use of illegal firearms.
Thai authorities plan to recall the weapons of officials and police officers who have misused their firearms or behaved aggressively in the line of duty.
Regular mental health checks will also be required for gun license applicants and holders, police chief Gen. Damrongsak Kittiprapas told reporters.
Gun ownership is high in Thailand compared to some other Southeast Asian countries. Illegal weapons, many from conflict-torn countries, are common.
Cnn
Secret Service agents have been denied the right to know what information on Jan. 6 was seized from their phones
Ryan doubles down on call to ‘kill and confront’ MAGA, targets Vance
Julia floods Central America after making landfall in Nicaragua – NBC Chicago
Daily horoscope for October 11, 2022
Why SHIB Lost Its Energy after Shiba Eternity Games’ Release
Google Doodle celebrates Tito Puente for Hispanic Heritage Month
Japan, Japanese restrictions: “Dream Come True”: Japan reopens to tourists
Thailand massacre: PM orders tougher gun control and drug crackdown after massacre
What happened and why Europe suspects sabotage
Officer describes meeting with GOP leader
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain