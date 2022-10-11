Secretary of the Army warns leaders to steer clear of online culture wars

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth warned leaders against using social media during a press conference on Monday.

His comments come after an investigation found Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe’s Twitter activity was inappropriate.

In 2021, Donahoe criticized a segment by Tucker Carlson on efforts to welcome female soldiers.

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth warned general officers against engaging with social media, advising them to ‘steer clear of culture wars’ during a press conference on Monday, according to Task & Purpose, a publication covering the United States Armed Forces.

At the annual meeting of the Association of the American Army in Washington, D.C., Wormuth said that one of the most important things to herself and to the Army Chief of Staff, the General James McConville, is that the military remains apolitical, the newspaper reported.

“Because frankly, we need to be able to have a broad appeal. While only 9% of kids are interested in serving, we need to make sure that we’re careful not to alienate large swaths of the American public at the army,” Wormuth said.

Wormuth’s comments come after an Army Inspector General investigation of Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe found his use of Twitter to be inappropriate after he criticized a March 2021 Fox News segment by Tucker Carlson.

In the segment, Carlson attacked the Department of Defense for trying to make military service more accommodating for women by creating maternity uniforms, for example.

On March 10, 2021, Donahoe tweeted, “This is me yesterday leading a re-enlistment for one of the tens of thousands of women serving in our military. Just a reminder that @TuckerCarlson couldn’t have been more wrong.”

“While potentially admirable,” the Army IG report said, according to Task&Purpose, “[Donahoe’s] post brought a measurable amount of negative publicity to the military, enough for [the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs] warned [the Secretary of the Army] fallout.”

The outlet reported that when asked on Monday what female soldiers serving in the military might think of the outcome of the investigation, Wormuth said she “doesn’t want the soldiers, that he acts of women or soldiers from other communities, feel alienated”.

“We always want to have our soldiers’ backs,” she added. “I think there are ways to do it that are more effective than others…I think there is absolutely a way to defend our soldiers and support them, but I think the key is really the tone and watch your audience.”

Representatives for Carlson and the U.S. Armed Forces did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.