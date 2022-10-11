Serial Crook, Antonio Brown, Sued For Selling A Fake Richard Mille Watch Worth About $200 To Ryan Kane For $160K

Billionaire media mogul Byron Allen has snapped up a luxurious mansion overlooking the Pacific Ocean for a whopping $100million – the most an African-American in the United States has ever spent on a home.

The 11,000 square foot property in Malibu’s coveted Paradise Cove enclave sits on 3.5 acres atop a cliff overlooking the ocean.

It is located right next to a roughly $190 million property owned by WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum and neighbors other famous residents like actress Halle Berry and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen.

It has a large four-bedroom house with patios overlooking the ocean and two smaller guest houses. It also includes a lush garden, a designated screening room, a tennis court and a gym in one of the suites.

The staff quarters with kitchen are located next to the three-car garage, while above the garage are two guest suites, each with bathrooms and terraces, and one with kitchenette.

One of the more unusual features of the area is a winding path allowing the owner to drive a golf cart or other small vehicle directly to the beach.

The home was first built in 2001 and was listed for sale in May by self-storage heiress Tammy Hughes Gustavson, who asked $127.5 million for the complex.

Allen started as a comedian at the age of 14 before founding his own media company in 1993.

The listing at the time told potential buyers they could “discover absolute nirvana in this world-class beachfront estate.”

To get to the main house, he says, owners must “enter through the private front gate into the long driveway that winds past the tennis court, detached guesthouse and expansive lawns and leads to the graceful two-storey main house”.

“This stunning villa offers an elegant, relaxed style and peaceful ambience with walls of glass pocket doors that open onto large terraces surrounding the house and allowing the light-filled interior to blend in with the outdoors. lush and wraparound ocean views,” Jade Mills, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty, wrote.

She added that “the exceptional beachfront compound offers the ultimate resort lifestyle set on one of the most incredible cliffs and beaches in the world.”

It was previously owned by Gustavson’s late father, B Wayne Hughes, who bought the mansion for around $20 million in 2003, according to the Wall Street Journal.

He made his fortune as a co-founder of self-storage giant Public Storage in 1972, and died last year.

Allen, 61, started out as a stand-up comedian, putting together his first routine at age 14 and appearing in amateur comedy clubs in the Los Angeles area throughout his teenage years. He is pictured here with Skip Stephenson in an undated photo from NBC Universal

On his show Entertainers with Byron Allen, he interviewed and profiled film and television stars. Allen is pictured here with Brooke Burns at the Comic Unleased party in September 2006

Allen earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year. He is pictured with Jon Kelley, CEO of The Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr., Kevin Frazier, Leron Gubler, Nicole Mihalka, President of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, and Lupita Sanchez Cornejo.

The house is now just Allen’s most recent real estate acquisition. He also owns properties in Aspen, New York, Maui and Beverly Hills.

Allen, 61, started out as a stand-up comedian, putting together his first routine at age 14 and appearing in amateur comedy clubs in the Los Angeles area throughout his teenage years.

His big breakthrough came when comedian Jimmie Walker saw Allen’s stand-up act and invited the 14-year-old to join his comedy writing team alongside Jay Leno and David Letterman.

At the age of 18, Allen made his television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, becoming the show’s youngest stand-up comedian.

One of his first roles was as a regular TV anchor on the NBC reality series Real People, joining the cast at the start of the second season in 1980 at the age of 19.

His show Kickin’ It with Byron Allen was picked up in 1992 and ran for over 21 seasons.

He founded Entertainment Studios a year later with the launch of his Entertainers with Byron Allen series, a series of hour-long weekly interviews featuring film and television stars.

In 2009, Allen launched six 24-hour networks: Pets.TV, Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV, Cars.TV, ES.TV, and MyDestination.TV.

The production company has also released films, including the thriller ’47 Meters Down’, Christian Bale’s ‘Hostiles’ and the Ted Kennedy biopic ‘Chappaquiddick’.

In 2018 Entertainment Studios acquired The Weather Channel from NBCUniversal, Bain Capital and Blackstone Inc for $300 million.

And in 2019, it partnered with Sinclair Broadcast Group in Diamond Sports Group to acquire regional network Fox Sports Networks, which The Walt Disney Company agreed to sell as a condition of its purchase of 21st Century Fox and Diamond Holding Group renamed Bally. Sports.

Allen earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year.

He recently made headlines for suing McDonald’s for allegedly choosing not to place ads on black-owned networks, costing them millions in potential annual revenue.

Allen alleges in the $10 billion race discrimination lawsuit that, although blacks make up 40% of the fast food market, McDonald’s relegates black-owned networks to an “African American level” and only allocates them $5 million – 0.3% – of its $1.6 billion advertising budget.

He was given the green light to go ahead with a trial last month when U.S. District Judge in Los Angeles Fernando Olguin said he believed Allen had a right to try to prove his case, citing allegations that Entertainment Studios had since its founding in 2009 tried repeatedly and unsuccessfully to secure a contract from McDonald’s, whose “racist” corporate culture has hurt it.

“Taken together and construed in a manner most favorable to the plaintiffs, the plaintiffs have alleged sufficient facts to support an inference of intentional discrimination,” Olguin wrote in its decision.

‘[The decision] has nothing to do with the merits of the case, but merely allows Mr. Allen to continue trying, as he has done for over a year now, to substantiate his speculative and conclusive assertions,” said Lynch, “We believe the evidence will show that there was no discrimination and that Entertainment Studios’ claims are without merit.

Allen, in a statement, however, said the case was about “the economic inclusion of African-American-owned businesses in the American economy.” McDonald’s takes billions from African American consumers and gives next to nothing in return.

Olguin dismissed an earlier version of Allen’s lawsuit last November, finding no evidence of intentional and deliberate discrimination against his companies.

In May 2021, McDonald’s pledged to increase domestic ad spend with black-owned media to 5% from 2% by 2024.