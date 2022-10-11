‘Series’ Adnan Syed: Prosecutors Drop Case Against Man Accused Of Killing Hae Min Lee, Lawyer Says

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — Prosecutors on Tuesday dropped charges against Adnan Syed in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, a case that was chronicled on the first season of the hit “Serial” podcast, according to a lawyer affiliated with Syed’s case.

Laura Nirider, co-director of the Center on Wrongful Convictions at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, who accompanied Syed on his release from prison last month, tweeted: “Breaking news: After the last round of DNA tests, results which, as previous rounds of testing, ruled out Adnan Syed, he has now been officially exonerated!”

Erica Suter, an attorney who represented Syed in court during his release request, confirmed the news to the Baltimore Sun.

The prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

Last month, a Baltimore judge overturned Syed’s murder conviction and ordered his release from prison, where the 41-year-old had spent more than two decades. Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn also gave prosecutors 30 days to decide whether to try Syed again or drop the charges.

Phinn ruled that the state violated its legal obligation to share evidence that could have bolstered Syed’s defense. After his release, Syed was placed under house arrest with GPS location monitoring.

Syed has maintained his innocence for decades and caught the attention of millions in 2014 when the first season of ‘Serial’ focused on the case and raised doubts about some of the evidence, including the data. of the cell phone tower.

Prosecutors previously said a re-investigation into the case revealed evidence regarding the possible involvement of two alternate suspects. The two suspects may have been involved individually or together, the state’s attorney’s office said.

One of the suspects had threatened Lee, saying “he would make her (Mrs. Lee) disappear. He would kill her,” according to a court filing.

The suspects were known individuals at the time of the initial investigation and were not properly excluded or disclosed to the defense, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also said new information has emerged that one of the suspects was convicted of assaulting a woman in her vehicle and one of the suspects was convicted of serial rape and sexual assault. .

Prosecutors also noted unreliable cellphone data used during Syed’s trial to corroborate his whereabouts on the day of the crime. The notice on the records specifically stated that billing locations for incoming calls “would not be considered reliable location information.”

Syed served more than 20 years in prison for strangling Lee, who was 18 at the time. His body was found weeks later buried in a Baltimore park.

More than a decade later, the popular “Serial” podcast has uncovered little-known evidence and garnered millions of listeners, smashing podcast streaming and record downloads.

