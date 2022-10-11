Connect with us

Blockchain

Signature Bank to Host 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

Signature Bank To Host 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based, full-service commercial bank, announced today that management will host a conference call to review results of its 2022 third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET. Signature Bank’s financial results will be released prior to market open on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Eric R. Howell and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Stephen Wyremski will host the conference call. All U.S. participants should dial 800-225-9448 and international callers should dial 203-518-9708 at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call and reference conference ID SBNYQ322. To hear a live web simulcast or to listen to the archived web cast following completion of the call, please visit the Bank’s web site at www.signatureny.com, click on “Investor Information,” “Quarterly Results/Conference Calls” to access the link to the call.

An earnings slide presentation accompanying the call will be accessible through the live web cast and on Signature Bank’s website here.

To listen to a telephone replay of the conference call, please dial 800-723-0520 or 402-220-2653. The replay will be available from approximately 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 through 11:59 PM ET on Friday, October 21, 2022.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), member FDIC, is a New York-based, full-service commercial bank with 39 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, as well as those in Connecticut, California, Nevada and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank’s private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

The Bank has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Signature Financial, LLC, provides equipment finance and leasing; and, Signature Securities Group Corporation, a licensed broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offers investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services.

Since commencing operations in May 2001, Signature Bank reached $116 billion in assets and $104.12 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2022. Signature Bank placed 19th on S&P Global’s list of the largest banks in the U.S., based on deposits as of year-end 2021.

Signature Bank was the first FDIC-insured bank to launch a blockchain-based digital payments platform. Signet™ allows commercial clients to make real-time payments in U.S. dollars, 24/7/365 and was also the first solution to be approved for use by the NYS Department of Financial Services.

For more information, please visit https://www.signatureny.com.

This press release and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our expectations regarding future results, interest rates and the interest rate environment, loan and deposit growth, loan performance, operations, new private client teams’ hires, new office openings, business strategy and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each of the foregoing and on our business overall. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “could,” “project,” “seek,” “target,” “goal,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “plan,” “estimate,” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking and other statements may also address our sustainability progress, plans, and goals (including climate change and environmental-related matters and disclosures), which may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. As you consider forward-looking statements, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us or in our control. These factors include but are not limited to: (i) prevailing economic conditions; (ii) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition, any of which can materially affect origination levels and gain on sale results in our business, as well as other aspects of our financial performance, including earnings on interest-bearing assets; (iii) the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans made by us, whether held in portfolio or sold in the whole loan secondary markets, which can materially affect charge-off levels and required credit loss reserve levels; (iv) changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (v) changes in the banking and other financial services regulatory environment; (vi) our ability to maintain the continuity, integrity, security and safety of our operations and (vii) competition for qualified personnel and desirable office locations. All of these factors are subject to additional uncertainty in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, which are having impacts on all aspects of our operations, the financial services industry and the economy as a whole. Additional risks are described in our quarterly and annual reports filed with the FDIC. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, if a change occurs or our beliefs, assumptions and expectations were incorrect, our business, financial condition, liquidity or results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statements made by Signature Bank speak only as of the date on which they were made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and we cannot predict these events or how they may affect the Bank. Signature Bank has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements after the date on which they are made.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Brian Wyremski, Senior Vice President and Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Development

646-822-1479, [email protected]

Media Contact:

Susan Turkell Lewis, 646-822-1825, [email protected]

Blockchain

Avalanche Sits On A Time Bomb As Price Eyes $10, Will Price Escape This?

Avalanche Sits On A Time Bomb As Price Eyes $10, Will Price Escape This?
  • AVAX price continues to trend downwards as price remains bearish with price trading on key support. 
  • AVAX trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs. 
  • The price of AVAX needs to break and hold above the key resistance of $30 to resume bullish price movement. 

The price of Avalanche (AVAX) continues to struggle to discover its bullish trend as the price fails to break the key resistance of $30 against tether (USDT). The previous weeks saw the crypto market cap as good as Bitcoin (BTC) prices and other crypto assets. Still, the price of Avalanche (AVAX) continues to struggle to join the green party as the price continues in its downtrend movement. (Data from Binance) 

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.

Despite showing some great price movement in recent weeks with so many traders and investors becoming interested in the different projects being built on the Avalanche ecosystem, which could have been a huge boost for the price to trend higher but that wasn’t the case the price has struggled to trend higher than $30. 

After the price of AVAX dropped to a weekly low of $15, the price rallied from this low to a high of $30, where the price faced resistance to breaking above this region to a height of $50 as the price was rejected and has since maintained a bearish price movement.

The price of AVAX bounced from $18 haven faced rejection from $22, but the price could not trend higher as the price continued to trend in a downtrend. If the price of AVAX continues in this trend, we could see the price retesting support area at $10.

Weekly resistance for the price of AVAX – $21.

Weekly support for the price of AVAX – $15.

Price Analysis Of AVAX On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily AVAX Price Chart | Source: AVAXUSDT On Tradingview.com

In the daily timeframe, the price of AVAX continues to trade above key support formed in recent weeks when the price dropped from a region of $45 to a daily low of $15. 

The price of AVAX continued in its downtrend, moving in a range as the price has formed a descending triangle with what looks like a break out to the upside could be imminent.

The price of AVAX needs to rally away from key support to avoid price dropping to a low of $10 if the price breaks to the downside of the descending triangle. 

The relative strength index for the price of AVAX on the daily chart shows the price being dominated by sell orders as the mark is below 50.

Daily resistance for the AVAX price – $18.

Daily support for the AVAX price – $15.

Featured Image From The Coin Republic, Charts From Tradingview

Blockchain

BAYC NFT Worth $137k Won In Life-Changing MetaWin Web3 Competition

Bayc Nft Worth $137K Won In Life-Changing Metawin Web3 Competition
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lucky Web3 user SUPER has won the life-changing NFT prize BAYC #7159, worth an eye-watering $137,000, all thanks to innovative tech company MetaWin.

1665490177 847 Bayc Nft Worth 137K Won In Life Changing Metawin Web3 Competition

The BAYC, which is worth enough to buy a luxury car or a house, is the biggest prize that has ever been dropped on MetaWin’s competition platform, MetaWin.com. It was initially due to drop on October 30, but the date was pushed up to October 10 after a frenzy of entries began flooding in.

As one of the rarest in a 10,000-strong collection, BAYC #7159 features numerous desirable traits. The blue fur NFT has a sleeveless T, silver stud earrings, a short mohawk hat and 3D eyes – to name but a few traits held by less than 10% of the collection.

The final moments of the competition were live-streamed on MetaWin’s Instagram channel. The winner was chosen entirely at random, with MetaWin’s smart contract technology selecting the lucky web3 user with Chainlink’s ‘on chain’ RNG.

MetaWin purchased the NFT back in March of this year, and it has risen in price on OpenSea dramatically since it was first created. In May 2021, it was worth just 0.63ETH, but now the current valuation for this blue chip is a whopping 101ETH.

Now that BAYC #7159 has dropped, MetaWin has officially handed out over 400ETH in prizes to lucky participants from across the globe. Over 500 competitions have been won, the platform has reached over 10,000 connected users, and over 100,000 entries have been placed.

MetaWin.com offers anyone the chance to start ‘Winning in Web3’. By connecting their MetaMask wallet to the platform free of charge, they can browse competitions for numerous NFTs from notable collections such as Moonbirds, BAYC and Genuine Undead.

About MetaWin

MetaWin is an entrepreneurial, Web3 company founded on the belief that smart contract tech is set for mass adoption and will form an important part of our everyday lives in the future.

The company’s goal is to combine its business knowledge and digital advertising expertise with ideas around smart contracts and blockchain technology. They are focused on building exciting products which provide real utility to their end users.

Contacts

Imogen Groome, [email protected], +44 7961 231756

Blockchain

Ripple Continues European Expansion, Bringing the Benefits of On-Demand Liquidity to France and Sweden

Ripple Continues European Expansion, Bringing The Benefits Of On-Demand Liquidity To France And Sweden
LONDON & PARIS & MALMÖ, Sweden–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, announced its first On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) customer in France as it joins forces with Lemonway, a Paris-based payment provider for online marketplaces. The new partnership sees Lemonway using RippleNet’s ODL, which leverages XRP for crypto-enabled payments, to enhance its treasury payments processes.

Ripple’s new partnership with Lemonway comes at a time when France has been showing itself to be forward-thinking when it comes to embracing the potential of crypto technology. In partnering with Ripple, Lemonway is able to drive operational efficiencies by eliminating the need for Lemonway to pre-fund accounts abroad, giving them the opportunity to use previously trapped pre-funded capital to grow and scale their business.

Ripple has also announced a second new ODL customer, its first in Sweden. Swedish money transfer provider Xbaht enables money movement between Sweden and Thailand. Xbaht’s new partnership with Ripple sees the company offering instant and cost-effective retail remittances via ODL, supported by Tranglo, the cross-border payment hub based in Singapore.

Together, Ripple and its new customers will make it easier than ever for consumers and businesses in France and Sweden to make real-time payments across borders powered by Ripple’s financial technology, RippleNet.

“We are delighted to be working with Lemonway and Xbaht, our first ODL customers in France and Sweden respectively. Since our inception ten years ago, Ripple has focused on using blockchain and crypto to build real use cases. This is why we have become the partner of choice for enterprises such as Lemonway and Xbaht looking to tap into global crypto liquidity to eliminate the traditional problems associated with cross-border payments such as lack of speed, unreliability and excessive cost,” said Sendi Young, Managing Director, Europe, Ripple.

Demand in Europe for Ripple’s products remains extremely strong. According to Ripple’s New Value research, 70% of respondents at financial institutions in Europe think blockchain will have a massive or significant impact on their business in the next five years, while 59% of respondents are interested in using blockchain for payments.

“By using Ripple’s ODL to underpin Lemonway’s treasury operations we are looking forward to bringing significant benefits to our business which we can in turn pass onto our clients. Ripple’s solution allows us greater flexibility around when we make payments to our partners, releasing us from the traditional banking cut-off cycle and driving operational efficiencies which will allow us to free up funds to invest into our business while enhancing our customer offering,” said Jeremy Ricordeau, Chief Operating Officer, Lemonway.

“Xbaht was founded to build a money transfer service for Thai people living in Sweden. Like Ripple, we believe that international payments should be quick and seamless. This is why we’re excited to establish our new partnership to streamline the process for our customers sending remittances between the two countries, making the process faster and more reliable, and lowering the cost,” said Michael Andersen, Chief Executive Officer, Xbaht.

Ripple is the market leader in blockchain and crypto enterprise solutions and continues to see unprecedented growth globally, as customers scale their businesses with ODL. RippleNet’s annualised payment volume run rate now exceeds $15 billion. As at Q2 2022, ODL grew over nine times year-on-year.

RippleNet leverages blockchain technology to help partners across a global network to accelerate their business performance and scale. It delivers a superior end-customer experience, simplified network partnering, liquidity management solutions, lines of credit, and state-of-the-art infrastructure to enable real-time payments. RippleNet provides settlement within seconds, a failure rate that is near-zero, the ability to send payments 24/7/365, and fees that are 90% less per transaction than the status quo. Since it has been live, RippleNet has processed millions of transactions worth billions of dollars.

Ripple’s ODL now enables payouts in 25 payout markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Poland, Indonesia, Thailand and more. Lemonway and Xbaht join companies including FINCI, FlashFX, FOMO Pay, iRemit, Novatti, Pyypl, SBI Remit and more who are realising the benefits of ODL for their business and customers.

About Ripple

Ripple is a crypto solutions company that transforms how the world moves, manages and tokenizes value. Ripple’s business solutions are faster, more transparent, and more cost effective – solving inefficiencies that have long defined the status quo. And together with partners and the larger developer community, we identify use cases where crypto technology will inspire new business models and create opportunity for more people. With every solution, we’re realizing a more sustainable global economy and planet – increasing access to inclusive and scalable financial systems while leveraging carbon neutral blockchain technology and a green digital asset, XRP. This is how we deliver on our mission to build crypto solutions for a world without economic borders.

About Lemonway

Lemonway is a pan-European payment institution dedicated to marketplaces B2B, B2C, C2C and alternative finance platforms looking for payment processing, wallet management and third-party payments with adequate anti-money laundering (AML) and customer verification (KYC). 400 platforms trust Lemonway of which 200 are in crowdfunding. To date, Lemonway has opened 8 million e-wallets for platform operators and raised €50 million from three investment funds, Breega, Speedinvest and Toscafund. Lemonway is authorized and regulated by the ACPR (Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution) and benefits from the “EU financial passport” in 30 countries. The company with offices in Paris (HQ), London, Madrid, Milan and Hamburg, and employs more than 160 people of 21 different nationalities.

About Xbaht

Xbaht was founded in 2016 with the aim to build a money transfer service for Thai people living in Sweden. Xbaht started as a direct result of difficulties in sending money to family and friends in Thailand. Baht’s founders experienced unreasonable long transaction times and expensive payment solutions and thought it could only be done better. Baht has now developed mobile apps for Apple and Android, with the highest security that protects its users’ money all the way to Thailand.

Contacts

Ian Burge

[email protected]

Blockchain

Coinbase Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Establishment Of Bitdao’s Layer 1 (L1) Proposed By Bitdao Development Team Headed By Bybit
REMOTE FIRST COMPANY/SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today that it will publish its third quarter 2022 shareholder letter, including financial results, on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after market close. The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its financial results at 2:30 p.m. PT that same day.

Starting on October 27 at 9:00 a.m. PT, all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for Coinbase management by visiting here. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call. Shareholders can email [email protected] for any support inquiries.

To register for the webcast, please use this link. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com. Following the call, a replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on the same website.

Disclosure Information

Coinbase uses the investor.coinbase.com and blog.coinbase.com websites, as well as press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our Twitter feed (@coinbase), our Facebook page, our LinkedIn page, our YouTube channel, and Brian Armstrong’s Twitter feed (@brian_armstrong) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coinbase

Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.

Contacts

Press:

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

Blockchain

Cardano (ADA) Hits One-Year Low and 87% Down From ATH

Cardano (Ada) Hits One-Year Lows, 6.2% Down In 24 Hours
