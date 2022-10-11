Blockchain
Solana Forms A Bilateral Signal For Traders, Will Price Hold Above $30?
- SOL price continues to trend downwards as price remains bearish with price trading on key support.
- SOL trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs.
- The price of SOL needs to break and hold above the key resistance of $45 to resume bullish price movement.
The price of Solana (SOL) continues to struggle to discover its bullish trend as the price fails to break the key resistance of $35 against tether (USDT). The previous weeks saw the crypto market cap as good as Bitcoin (BTC) prices and other crypto assets. Still, the price of Solana (SOL) saw some bullish signs but has struggled as the new week looks more bearish than in previous times. (Data from Binance)
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Despite showing some great price movement in recent weeks with so many traders and investors becoming interested in the price movement of SOL ahead of this month, the price has seen less of a bullish movement as its price continues to struggle to hold above $30.
After the price of SOL dropped to a weekly low of $30, the price rallied from this low to a high of $45, where the price faced resistance to breaking above this region to a height of $55 as the price was rejected and has since maintained a bearish price movement.
The price of SOL bounced from $30 haven faced rejection from $35, but the price could not trend higher as the price continued to trend in a downtrend. If the price of SOL continues in this trend, we could see the price retesting support area at $24 and possibly a lower region for the support price. SOL’s price has held pretty well, considering how uncertain the market has been lately.
Weekly resistance for the price of SOL – $40.
Weekly support for the price of SOL – $30.
Price Analysis Of SOL On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of SOL continues to trade above key support formed in recent weeks when the price dropped from a region of $45 to a daily low of $30.
The price of SOL continued in its downtrend, moving in a range as the price has formed a descending triangle with what looks like a break out to the upside could be imminent.
The price of SOL needs to rally away from key support to avoid price dropping to a low of $24-$20 if the price breaks to the downside of the descending triangle. A break in price to the upside could mean a retest of the $40-$45 region, creating mixed feelings for traders.
Daily resistance for the SOL price – $45.
Daily support for the SOL price – $30.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Step secures an additional $300,000,000 to accelerate growth, launches crypto investing and a national financial literacy curriculum
Teens and young adults can now invest and earn crypto on the Step App and stocks are coming soon.
PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Step, the all-in-one financial solution for the next generation, announced up to $300 million in debt funding led by Triplepoint Capital and Evolve Bank & Trust. The new funding brings the total capital raised by Step to $500M.
With this new round of funding, Step will accelerate investments in product infrastructure and continue to bring ground-breaking financial products to the next generation. Step is the first platform to allow people under the age of 18 to build a positive credit history with their own secure Step Visa Card, opening doors to better terms and more comprehensive financial products earlier in adulthood.
“Gen Z is the generation of creators, entrepreneurs and investors. They are redefining norms and taking control of their financial futures earlier in life thanks to products like Step,” said Jim Labe, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Triplepoint Capital. “We are excited to partner with the Step team to continue scaling the business to millions of financially-savvy teens and young adults.”
In addition to this new funding, today, Step launched crypto investing. With this new offering, Step becomes the first platform to allow teens, with the consent of a parent or legal guardian, to responsibly participate first-hand in the rapidly evolving investing landscape, starting with buying and selling bitcoin. Stocks and other cryptocurrencies will be added to the platform soon.
Alongside the investing platform, customers can accrue rewards in cryptocurrency (and soon stocks) when they shop with their Step Visa Card at their favorite merchants – restaurants, clothing stores, streaming services and more. This is an expansion of Step’s recently launched cashback rewards platform.
“The next generation is hungry for modern financial products that streamline their day to day,” said CJ MacDonald, Founder and CEO at Step. “We are excited about the progress we have made over the past year and the new products that are launching today.”
To ensure the next generation is prepared for their financial futures, Step also unveiled Money 101 – a six-lesson financial literacy program designed to help students and parents nationwide learn the foundations of modern banking. From understanding how banks work to investing in stocks and cryptocurrencies, Money 101 is available to all and is now being taught in over 100 high schools across the country. Users everywhere can jumpstart their financial journey today at step.com/education
“In less than two years, we’ve been able to help more than 3 million customers establish a strong financial foundation and begin to think about their long-term goals,” said CJ MacDonald, Founder and CEO of Step. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer teens and young adults the ability to build credit, budget, spend, save, earn and now invest in their financial futures directly within the Step App.”
To date, Step has raised over $500M in equity and debt financing from Crosslink Capital, Stripe, Coatue, General Catalyst, Triplepoint Capital, Charli D’Amelio, Stephen Curry, Justin Timberlake, Will Smith, The Chainsmokers, Alex Rodriguez, and several other prominent investors.
About Step
Step was founded by financial industry veterans CJ MacDonald and Alexey Kalinichenko to provide teens, their families and young adults with financial tools for today’s modern-day banking needs and to promote financial literacy for the future. The founding team has 50+ years of combined financial technology experience from companies like Affirm, Block, Google, Gyft, Stripe, and Wealthfront. The Series C company has more than 3 million customer accounts and has raised more than $500 million in venture and debt funding, backed by Coatue, Crosslink Capital, General Catalyst, Stripe and several other prominent investors. Evolve Bank & Trust, Member FDIC provides Step’s banking services and issues the Step Visa Card pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Cryptocurrency transaction and custody services powered by Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC. Cryptocurrency services may not currently be available in all states, including in NY or to NY residents. To learn more, please visit: www.step.com or contact [email protected].
Contacts
[email protected]
Music NFT and SocialFi Platform, MetaBeat Attracts Investments From Top Global Crypto Funds
- GSR and GBIC invest in MetaBeat
- MetaBeat collaborates with Polygon Studios to expand ecosystem through Polygon blockchain protocol
- MetaBeat’s $BEAT token sells out on top IDO platforms
SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BEAT #ACCapital–On October 5, GSR, a top global crypto fund and globally recognized market maker, confirmed its investment in MetaBeat, a web3 music NFT and SocialFi platform.
Earlier this month, Global Blockchain Innovative Capital (GBIC), also joined the remarkable investor list for MetaBeat which includes names such as NGC Ventures, KuCoin Labs, AC Capital, Nexus One, Finngram, BCi, Alchemic, Alphanonce, and DigiFinex. GBIC is the global blockchain investment company behind more than 50 notable blockchain projects, including, but not limited to, Aelf, Cortex, Thunder Token, Oasis, DATA, IoT Chain and many more.
GSR prides itself as one of the world’s top crypto funds and leading blockchain investors. With its exceptional market-making reputation in cryptocurrency, it is a leading trading firm in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, investing in more than 70 projects.
To strengthen its presence in the global Polygon blockchain protocol, MetaBeat has also aligned in a collaborative environment with Polygon Studios. This collaboration expands and revitalizes MetaBeat’s ecosystem and vast network of communities, as well as promotes an active and powerful inflow of fandoms into the Web3 realm.
With the recent addition of these investors and collaborators, MetaBeat makes its way toward its well-awaited platform launch, as well as its governance tokens, $BEAT, listing in October.
In September, MetaBeat’s $BEAT token public sales on PolkaFoundry’s Red Kite, a top global IDO platform, and Cobak, South Korea’s largest community and leading IDO platform, sold out with surpassing demand, whilst Tokensoft and Kommunitas IDOs are still ongoing but will soon conclude.
Stephanie Kim, CEO of MetaBeat, said, “The motivation to invest in MetaBeat, by top domestic and foreign investors, means that MetaBeat’s unique Web3-based business model has been acknowledged and highlighted. Based on this, we will create various enjoyable services on MetaBeat for the global fandoms to expand into a Web 3.0 ecosystem.”
MetaBeat is a fan community platform powered by music IP backed NFTs and rewards the fans’ contributions. It is a ‘NFTFI’, NFT + SOCIALFI platform. MetaBeat’s community NFTs are backed by real assets, and music IPs, owned by MetaBeat. By securing strategic partnerships with nine Korean entertainment companies such as RBW, Content X, WM Entertainment, DSP Media, Studio Jamm, Woori Net, TR Entertainment, Beats Entertainment, and J-Storm, MetaBeat has access to a pool of 4,000 music IPs. Moreover, through in-platform services, users can participate in fun challenges, community privileges and events for their favorite KPOP artists.
Contacts
METABEAT
CHRIS VENEGAS
[email protected]
ROYSCOMMUNICATION
SANG HYUK KIM
[email protected]
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces Completion of the Previously Announced Sale of Its Sandersville, Georgia Facility and 6,468 ASIC’s to CleanSpark, Inc. for up to Approximately $40 Million1
Mawson is now focused on expansion activities at its Pennsylvania facilities, which, when combined with existing and pipeline sites are capable of operating at up to approximately 12.0 Exahash2 of Self-Mining and Hosting Co-location across 350 megawatts of energy capacity
ATLANTA & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson”), a digital infrastructure provider, today announced it has closed on the previously announced transaction with CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) (“CleanSpark”), to sell its Sandersville, Georgia facility, and up to 6,468 ASIC’s for up to a maximum total purchase price of approximately $40 million.1
The Sandersville, Georgia facility was Mawson’s first site built from the ground up and was operating at approximately 80 megawatts at close of the sale to CleanSpark. The exit from Georgia allows Mawson to focus on its expansion in Pennsylvania where the company has two sites in close proximity to each other. The Company expects the Georgia sale will have a positive impact on earnings with a preliminary, unaudited profit on sale of approximately $18 million expected in the fourth quarter 2022.
“The proceeds from the sale of our Georgia facility ensures Mawson is now fully funded for the Midland, Pennsylvania expansion while simultaneously allowing us to reduce our overall debt. Our Midland facility benefits from low cost energy, secured for 5 years under our power purchase agreement (PPA). Our large existing infrastructure capacity ensures we have significant opportunity to continue to build a sustainable business in this tough economic climate. We continue to receive solid inbound enquiry and demand for hosting co-location services and anticipate that as per industry standard new hosting customers will contribute to any additional capital required to establish or build out new or existing facilities,” said James Manning, CEO of Mawson.
After the sale of the Georgia facility, Mawson expects to have Self-Mining and Hosting Co-location of, 4.5 Exahash by Q1, 2023, and 8.0 Exahash by Q4, 2023.
Mawson’s existing revised infrastructure capacity comprises:
|
Site
|
MW Capacity
|
E/H Capacity
|
Status
|
Midland, PA
|
100 MW
|
3.3
|
Stage 1 – 50MW online
Stage 2 – 50MW construction underway
|
Sharon, PA
|
120 MW
|
4.0
|
Stage 1 – 12MW – Q4 2022
Stage 2 – 80MW Mid 2023
Stage 3 – 28MW late 2023
|
Texas
|
120 MW
|
4.0
|
Site electrical infrastructure in place
|
New South Wales, Australia
|
20 MW
|
0.5
|
Stage 1 – 16MW online
|
Tasmania, Australia
|
10 MW3
|
0.25
|
Stage 1 – 10MW Q1 2023
|
TOTAL CAPACITY:
|
350 MW
|
12.05 EH
|
James Manning, CEO and Founder of Mawson, said, “We are extremely proud of the Sandersville facility we built from the ground up and the great team which operated the site for Mawson since inception. We believe the modular data center (MDC) approach to digital infrastructure gives us a competitive edge in the design and build of large-scale, low-cost digital asset infrastructure. The sale of the Sandersville facility to CleanSpark allows Mawson to continue to develop world class digital infrastructure, and we will focus on building out our existing and future pipeline infrastructure assets with partnerships in mind.”
Zach Bradford, CEO of CleanSpark, said, “Mawson has built a world-class facility, staffed by an incredible team, and we are looking forward to continuing their work in Sandersville, eventually building this site to its full potential of 230 MW as we work toward our 2023 year-end guidance of 22.4 EH/s, We are equally committed to deepening and developing our relationship with the people of Sandersville as we build sustainable bitcoin infrastructure.”
About Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is a digital infrastructure provider, with multiple operations throughout the USA and Australia. Mawson’s vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. Mawson matches sustainable energy infrastructure with next-generation Mobile Data Center (MDC) solutions, enabling low-cost Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets. With a strong focus on shareholder returns and an aligned board and management, Mawson Infrastructure Group is emerging as a global leader in ESG focused Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure.
For more information, visit: www.mawsoninc.com
About CleanSpark, Inc.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Since 2014, we’ve helped people achieve energy independence for their homes and businesses. In 2020, we began applying that expertise to develop sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We strive to leave the planet better than we found it by sourcing and investing in low-carbon energy, like wind, solar, nuclear, and hydro. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees, the communities we operate in, and the people around the world who depend on Bitcoin. CleanSpark is a Forbes 2022 America’s Best Small Company and holds the 44th spot on the Financial Times’ List of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas.
For more information, visit: www.cleanspark.com
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Mawson cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mawson’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the possibility that Mawson’s need and ability to raise additional capital, the development and acceptance of digital asset networks and digital assets and their protocols and software, the reduction in incentives to mine digital assets over time, the costs associated with digital asset mining, the volatility in the value and prices of cryptocurrencies and further or new regulation of digital assets. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Mawson is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Mawson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 21, 2022, and Mawson’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 22, 2022, and in other filings Mawson has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Mawson undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.
1 Assumes maximum earn outs are achieved, no adjustments are made to the purchase price, and uses the CleanSpark stock price as at October 7, 2022, and rounding.
2 Assumes all equipment deployed and 100% online, plus the construction of all contracted sites on time, actual results are likely to vary in a negative manner. Construction delays are common and it is rare for all equipment to be deployed and 100% online, however accurate historical downtime averages are difficult to calculate and also may not provide an accurate picture due to differences moving forward. Investors should consider all risk factors related to uptime when considering these figures, which are a best case scenario. The above information is for general information purposes only, and are forward looking statements which should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. Please see our Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 21, 2022, under the Sub-Heading Risks Relating to Our Business and Management for important risks related to our Self-Mining. Exahash capacity assumes installation of current generation ASIC Bitcoin Mining hardware including but not limited to Bitmain S19J Pro and XP, MicroBT M30/1, Avalon A1246 assuming approximately 30 megawatt per 1 Exahash.
3 Under the terms of contract Mawson has rights to 10MW at the Que River Site. Additionally, Mawson has entered into a contract to acquire 33% of the shares in Tasmania Data Infrastructure Pty Ltd, which is seeking to develop a 100% renewable energy Bitcoin Mining facility at the Que River Mine Site in Tasmania, Australia with a total of up to 35 megawatts of energy infrastructure.
Contacts
Investor Contact:
Brett Maas
646-536-7331
[email protected]
www.haydenir.com
SupraOracles Goes Live on Ethereum, Polygon, Aptos and Four Other L1 Blockchain Testnets
Zug, Switzerland, 11th October, 2022, Chainwire
Have a blockchain dApp ready to integrate the most state-of-the-art Oracle? Sign up for Supra’s Network Activation Program (SNAP) for the opportunity to receive free oracle and VRF/RNG credits before the list is full.
Continuing to unveil their growing technology stack, today SupraOracles announces the official launch of its Alpha Testnet. SupraOracles elevates a new standard for the Oracle industry, deploying fully auditable and accurate streaming data feeds with 2-5 second finality. In preparation of this Alpha Testnet, SupraOracles has graciously received gas subsidies and support from seven leading chains. SupraOracles Alpha Testnet is now publishing Oracle data to seven different major blockchains’ testing environments, including various Layer 1s and Layer 2s each minute.
Following their Oracle service will be their Confidential VRF (Verifiable Random Function) service, which utilizes novel cryptography to ensure unbiased, privacy-preserving, fair randomness generation to power NFTs, GameFi, and more. Node operators interested in participating in the Incentivized Beta Testnet should reach out on Discord.
To utilize SupraOracles today, developers can review deployments on seven prominent blockchains: Aptos, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Binance, Ethereum, Optimism, and Polygon. Additional ecosystems will be serviced in the months to come; including, but not limited to: Algorand, Fantom, Harmony, ImmutableX, Moonbeam, Solana, StarkWare, and Sui.
SupraOracles welcomes developers from any of these ecosystems to dive into the latest documentation in order to start integrating today. Bug bounties await the most eager participants.
The road to Supra Mainnet is upon us. SupraOracles is working with accelerators such as Brinc and Plug and Play to award cutting-edge blockchain projects its exclusive SNAP (Supra Network Activation Program) credits. SNAP Partners will receive up to two years’ worth of oracle and VRF/RNG expenses complimentarily once SupraOracles goes live on Mainnet.
SNAP aims to help promising Web3 projects more easily achieve scale. There are also other beneficial incentive packages following the initial discount window. As SNAP is in high demand, apply here before all the slots are booked (acceptance into the program is not guaranteed).
To get the latest updates first, and to speak directly with the team, join Supra’s Discord today to watch for new drops coming frequently — as the build-up to the Mainnet’s crescendo continues.
About SupraOracles
SupraOracles is supercharging oracles for a better, decentralized future. Blockchains need better, faster, accurate, and more secure off-chain data. SupraOracles provides a next-generation cross-chain oracle solution so smart contracts and blockchain apps work better.
After 5+ years of research, and thousands of hours of R&D and simulations, SupraOracles’ revolutionary technical breakthrough helps solve the Oracle Dilemma while improving performance across the board. The team’s academic mindset forms the bedrock of the organization and reinforces their commitment to deep research and a rigorous scientific process in everything they design and build.
Contact
Mr
BitBase Intends to Expand Over Latin America
- BitBase plans to install 200 cryptocurrency ATMs in Spain by 2023.
- BitBase intends to enter the metaverse and Web3 space.
BitBase Spanish cryptocurrency ATM company with offices all around the world which has 100 crypto ATMs in Spain intends to expand services in 2023, with funding provided by Dextools and Woonkly, two web3 decentralized firms. The business intends to deploy 200 crypto ATMs in Spain while also pursuing a license to begin operations in countries such as Italy, England, Germany, and the Netherlands, as well as in Latam-American countries such as Venezuela.
Expanding Crypto ATM Services
The investment from the two decentralized web3 firms contributes to the market’s sustained expansion. Dextools, which provides a set of tools for token management in decentralized exchanges, purchased 22% of Bitbase, while Woonkly, another decentralized exchange, and NFT marketplace, now owns 5% of the firm.
Bitbase intends to enter the metaverse and Web3 space with this investment, leveraging the knowledge and structures of these two organizations. The company, which presently has 30 physical locations, has a business strategy that explains how to transact with cryptocurrency to users, assisting them in entering the cryptocurrency world.
In a press statement, they stated that they were present, focused on European nations to extend their business and construct crypto offices and ATMs and that they were aiming to expand the firm while waiting for the license.
Cristian Bono, CCO of Bitbase, stated that
“We are also going to open one or several stores in each of these European countries, duplicating the business model that we have done here in Spain and positioning ourselves as the largest exchange with physical stores.”
In July, they launched an office in Paraguay as part of their growth. In addition, the corporation is interested in Latam.
