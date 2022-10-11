News
St. Paul boy, 12, seriously injured in northern Minnesota hunting accident, authorities say
MOTLEY, Minn. — A 12-year-old St. Paul boy suffered a life-threatening injury Sunday after he was shot in northern Minnesota while squirrel hunting with family members.
The Cass County sheriff’s office responded to the incident, reported at 8:19 a.m. in Moose Lake Township, north of Motley. According to the report, a family from St. Paul was hunting squirrels on public land in the area when a 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his 47-year-old uncle.
Deputies and first responders began first aid and transported the boy from the wooded area to a nearby roadway to meet emergency medical personnel.
Lifesaving measures were continued and the boy was transported from the scene to a nearby helicopter. From there, the victim went to a Twin Cities area hospital with a life-threatening injury, the sheriff’s office reported.
The investigation indicates the incident was the result of a hunting accident. It remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office reported.
News
CSU Rams believe playing for each other, selflessness makes them better – The Denver Post
With the No. 1 win now behind them for Colorado State Football Team and coach Jay Norvell, the Rams believe they are on course for a better second half of the season than the first.
It starts with the atmosphere and attitude surrounding the team, which has been in flux in the first six weeks of the season, with nearly a dozen players leaving the squad.
Norvell and the players believe it brought them together and played a big role in their 17-14 win over Nevada on Friday.
“It was the first time this season that I saw them playing so hard, for each other and playing selflessly,” Norvell said. “So that’s definitely something to build on. Our first conference game, playing on the road, playing in a tough environment and withstanding adversity and finishing, I think there’s a lot on which we can build.
As losses piled up at the start of the season, players began to leave. The two players who had been with the program for a few years and a few who had just joined made the decision to pursue their careers elsewhere.
From veterans like running back David Bailey and receivers Ty McCullough and Dante Wright to receiver Melquan Stovall, who came from Nevada with Norvell, the exodus began and continued through last Saturday’s win.
But Norvell doesn’t see it as a bad thing. In fact, he thinks that as the locker room shrinks and the players who want to be there and want to compete with him, that will be a positive thing in the long run.
“I pushed this team to try to show me their soul,” Norvell said. “You can’t play this game unless you play it for the love of your teammates. I just thought we were really selfish in pre-season. I thought we were a selfish team. I didn’t think that we were really playing for each other. I think we had a lot of guys who had a lot of different agendas besides CSU football, really.
“We don’t have many of those guys in the team anymore. And I think the kids here have a genuine care and love for each other and it shows. I was so proud of them. They played extremely hard for each other.
The post-match locker room celebration showed exactly what Norvell was talking about. With all the distractions of playing in Nevada, where he had coached for five years, and Wolf Pack head coach Ken Wilson calling out Norvell and his team for telling players to join him at CSU, skip the team game or even to enter the NFL. repechage, the team rallied behind their coach for an emotional victory in an emotional game.
Defensive back Henry Blackburn said the team not only wanted to win for Norvell, but they wanted to win for themselves as they embark on a journey without several of the players they started the season with.
“All these guys, they all have their reasons, and honestly, I don’t care,” Blackburn said. “I care about the guys who are here and we care about each other. We want to be around guys who want to be here, who want to be different, who want to make changes here. We don’t want guys on the team who are one foot in, one foot out, who aren’t going to give their all, who are going to have a different agenda. We only want guys on this team who are badass.
“The beautiful thing about football is that it doesn’t build character, it exposes character. When things got tough here we saw a lot of guys give up. I’m honestly happy that we got rid of those kind of guys. Because now we can see who’s really tough and who’s really about it. It’s something that I consider a blessing in disguise. We went 0-4 for start the season, but we got rid of the guys who weren’t really bought at the start.
The players believe that with these players gone and the bonds that form between the players who stayed, who want to be here as Norvell said, good things are going to happen.
It started on Saturday in Nevada and now that the team has a win under their belt, the players are hoping for more good things to come as the season progresses as there are still some very tough opponents on the schedule.
Now that they have a taste of victory, they want more.
“It was very exciting,” first-year receiver Justus Ross-Simmons said. “Now that I know what it’s like to win, I want to keep winning and pushing hard in training and executing in games.”
denverpost sports
News
The man is trying to pet the lion cubs. Here’s what happened next
Exotic animals, such as lions and tigers, belong in their natural habitats and not in private hands as pets. By their very nature, these animals are wild and potentially dangerous, and as such do not adapt well to a captive environment. No matter how tempting it is to cuddle or pet such wild animals, it’s never a good idea to go near them. Now a chilling video recalling this same fact is going viral on the internet.
The clip, shared by a user named @basit_ayan_2748, showed an interaction between a man and two lion cubs. In the video, as the baby lions were seen sitting on the trunk of a car, a man standing nearby was seen calmly petting them with his bare hands. However, seconds later, it was one of the cubs’ aggressive reactions that was terrifying enough to cause the man to take a step back.
Watch the video below:
In the clip, as the man was petting the baby lions, one of the cubs charged him to attack. Fortunately, the wildcat’s attempt failed. However, moments later, the man again moved forward to grab the lion, as he climbed onto the roof of the car.
The clip was shared late last month and has since garnered over 274,000 likes and over three million views. In the comments section, netizens pointed out the dangers of such acts and also claimed that exotic pets are not toys to play with.
Viral video | Group of men try to take selfie with tiger, bureaucrat shares warning
“That’s stupid,” wrote one user. “Where is the thumbs down button,” said another. A third commented: ‘this is so dangerous, please don’t try again’, while a fourth added: ‘this is animal abuse’. “Tiger/lions/leopard/jaguar All animals are wild animals, not pets,” said the fifth.
The location where this video was shot is not yet known.
Click for more new trends
ndtv
News
Per Mertesacker recalls vomiting before games, as ex-Arsenal star discusses the pressures footballers face and the importance of speaking up on World Mental Health Day
Former Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker has revealed he believes he will retire early for fear of the pressure he will face in his career.
The German also admitted he used to vomit before games due to nervousness, as he discussed the importance of understanding and talking about emotions in an interview with the Premier League.
The former Gunners defender spoke to radio host and lifelong Arsenal fan Roman Kemp about tackling mental wellbeing in football as part of World Mental Health Day.
When asked if he himself suffered, Mertesacker, who is currently Arsenal’s academy manager, said: “I mean, yeah, seriously, you know, I’ve been affected.
“You know, not just myself thinking ‘What am I doing here?’ You know, when does it all end?
“I’ve been in the game for 15 years as a professional you know, and even at the start of it I remember teammates saying I told them I’m going to quit. [playing football] at 27 because I predicted the pressure.
“It’s not easy to take.”
Mertesacker played 221 games for Arsenal, winning three FA Cups and also won the World Cup with Germany in 2014.
stock
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa LIVE: Forest off bottom despite Young Screamer
blow
Diaz out until after World Cup as Liverpool sweat over Alexander-Arnold’s fitness
BIG NAME
Spurs in talks with Google over Tottenham Hotspur stadium naming rights deal
BOLD
Henderson incident ‘sign’ all not well with Liverpool ‘pedestrianized’ under Klopp
SHOCK
Souness says it’s troubling that a gay player hasn’t come out at the highest level
Answer
Jordan gives funny response to Newcastle fans banner with infamous takeover quote
But behind the trophies and impressive career, the 38-year-old said he struggled to deal with the mental weight of playing at the top of football and even suffered physical side effects.
“What is it about football that makes footballers constantly want to hide from the public? Everyone feels like it could weaken your position,” he added.
He continued: “Similar to me. I was throwing up before games, just before the game started. It’s crazy when you think about the amount of pressure that needs to be released.
“I took it as part of the game, playing in front of 60,000, there’s an element of pressure.
Mertesacker recognizes that it is important to feel that you can lean on your teammates in difficult times.
After losing his Hannover 96 teammate, the late Robert Enke, to suicide, the German still encourages players to speak out.
And he believes that when players start to open up about the issues they face, their performance on the pitch also improves.
“I felt comfortable at the start of the match and I relied on my teammates. It’s powerful to say you’re not being targeted,” he said.
“So I think we have to make sure that we have, you know, a group of people who are strong together, that’s what we believe. That’s why it’s the greatest team sport that’s ever was created.
“I think we should slowly be in a position where we open up about our feelings and make sure we let them out to be more free on the football pitch.
“Obviously there will be disappointing moments. There will be exits from the academy, there will be losses where we will have to recover.
“That will be part of it. But the conversation around it is absolutely essential.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Airwallex raises $100M to power cross-border banking, valuation holds steady at $5.5B • TechCrunch
The economy may be showing many signs of shrinking right now, but many companies still have to do business internationally. Now, a startup providing the tools to make and manage these transactions is announcing funding. Airwallex, the Hong Kong/Australia startup that provides cross-border banking and other corporate financial services, has raised $100 million, money it will use to continue to grow its business operationally, geographically and with new products in areas such as credit and expenses. management — and for mergers and acquisitions.
The funding comes in the form of an extension to Airwallex’s Series E – technically a Series E-2, after a $100m extension in November 2021, and the original $200m in September 2021 This is primarily an inside round with previous backers Square Peg, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital China, Lone Pine Capital, Hermitage Capital, 1835i Ventures and Tencent all participating; Australian fund HostPlus and an unnamed “leading North American pension fund” also invested.
Jack Zhang — CEO of Airwallex who co-founded the company with Xijing Dai, Lucy Liu and Max Li — told TechCrunch that business has been growing over the past year. The company’s revenue grew 184%, ARR surpassed $200 million in September and is processing nearly $50 billion in annualized transactions, he said. The number of customers has doubled, although he only describes the figure as a flurry of “tens of thousands” of companies (these include Papaya Global, HubSpot, Plum, GOAT and others).
And yet, given the current economic climate, this cycle has not been without challenges. Namely, it comes in at a fixed valuation of $5.5 billion, the level of what Airwallex achieved a year ago, when the valuation catapulted $1.5 billion in the space of a few weeks. .
“It’s been a tougher environment to fundraise,” Zhang said. He and other team members could see what was brewing earlier in the year, he added, and although Airwallex still had a lot of money in the bank – $600 million on the total of $900 million raised in late September when Zhang and I spoke — the startup opted to raise more, just in case.
“Last year it took two weeks to raise $100 million,” he said of the previous fundraiser. “This year, it took four months. We think it’s a good result that we were able to raise the money at all. When we last covered the company, I noted that Airwallex was beginning its E-series expansion after fending off two acquisition offers from fast-growing fintechs. I wonder if investors (or Airwallex itself) are questioning whether choosing to remain independent was the right choice.
In the meantime, the company continues to develop its own platform as it sees fit. Currently, Airwallex mainly focuses on two areas. Business banking services cover bank accounts, money transfer, payment cards, expense management and B2B payment links. And its platform product is a set of embeddable financial services that customers integrate into their own platforms or websites through APIs to power experiences for themselves and their own customers. These include online payments, treasury services to store and manage funds internationally, foreign exchange to power international pricing, payments and card issuance.
Airwallex, as we’ve written before, caused a stir when it was founded by doing the right thing at the right time: it did the hard work of integrating with many banks and creating complex financial services, and then made them easy to use. (powered by APIs) so that companies doing business across national borders can quickly set up banking and money transfer services, first outside of Asia-Pacific and then abroad. global scale.
“Over the past six years, we’ve built over 50 banking integrations and now offer payments in 95 countries, payments through a partner network,” Zhang told me in 2021. From there, it went to bank accounts and “other primitive stuff” with card issuance and more, he said, ultimately building an end-to-end payment stack.
This business saw a huge surge in demand (and valuation) amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when – in the absence of in-person activity and people performing more aspects of their jobs and their online hobbies – businesses that were already digital saw transactions explode; and those who were more focused on the offline world before the pandemic found themselves in need of a sharp digital shift.
The big question more recently – both for Airwallex and the many other companies like Stripe, PayPal, Revolut and many more – has been whether these changes will stick as the world slowly returns to the habits and processes of before the pandemic. Airwallex’s growth seems to point to more opportunities ahead, but not at the rates it would have projected a year ago.
Its most active markets today are China, the UK and North America, Zhang said, and the plan is to continue expanding into specific countries with particularly strong addressable markets. Israel is one such country, because just about every company with a digital angle has international operations to expand outside of their small home market – “Every startup has a potential customer there!” Zhang exclaimed, adding that it’s also a hotbed for potential acquisition targets, especially right now, as it has become much harder for smaller companies to raise towers.
One area, for example, where Israel is strong, and where Airwallex currently doesn’t have a native solution, is fraud protection.
“I’m very interested in this space from an M&A perspective,” Zhang said.
Besides starting his own business and pursuing acquisitions to grow inorganically, the founders of Airwallex also created another venture to fuel his business growth, an investment fund. Capital 49, as it is known, was launched in July 2021. Unlike other funds aimed at expanding the ecosystem of a product like Amazon’s Alexa fund or Slack fund, Capital 49 is not operated off the Airwallex balance sheet, but instead operates a number of Airwallex. investors as LPs but using Airwallex’s market knowledge to guide it.
“We have accumulated in-depth knowledge of fintech and SaaS,” Zhang said, and backing exciting startups in these categories powered by Airwallex’s infrastructure “is the primary focus of the fund.”
techcrunch
News
Pro-Russian hackers claim U.S. airport websites taken offline : NPR
Ashley Landis/AP
A pro-Russian hacker group takes credit for temporarily taking down several US airport websites on Monday, although it did not appear to have had an impact on flight operations.
The attacks claimed by Killnet have impacted the websites of Los Angeles International, Chicago O’Hare and Hartsfield-Jackson International in Atlanta, among others.
The group posted a list of airports on Telegram, urging hackers to take part in what’s called a DDoS attack – a distributed denial of service caused when a computer network is flooded with simultaneous data transmissions.
The group’s call to action included airports across the country including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi and Missouri.
It was not immediately clear how many airports had been affected and whether all victim sites had been disrupted.
In a statement, LAX officials told NPR that FlyLAX.com was partially disrupted early Monday morning.
“The outage was limited to publicly accessible portions of the FlyLAX.com website. No internal airport systems were compromised and there were no operational disruptions,” a doorman said. -speak in a press release sent by e-mail.
She added that the airport’s IT team had restored all services and was investigating the cause. Officials also notified the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration.
Around 1 p.m. in Atlanta, the authorities said ATL.com was “up and running after an incident early this morning rendered it unavailable to the public.” But people on Twitter continued to complain that parts of the site were inaccessible for several hours after the announcement.
Atlanta airport officials said no airport operations were affected.
In an earlier post on Monday, Killnet noted other vulnerable U.S. sites that could succumb to similar DDoS attacks, including marine terminals and logistics facilities, weather monitoring centers, healthcare systems, subway systems, and more. , exchanges and online trading systems.
The group praised a handful of teams they say helped bring the sites offline, writing, “Who was involved in the liquidation of the United States of America, don’t stop!!”
The attacks follow another series of cyberattacks allegedly launched by the group last week. In this case, the group took credit for rallying the hackers to state government sites.
Both campaigns appear to have been driven by anti-American sentiment for the country’s involvement in the ongoing war in Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin pushes ahead with the invasion despite harsh economic sanctions.
NPR News
News
With similar running styles, Vikings’ Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison sometimes fool announcers
With Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison having similar running styles, they don’t mind confusing people.
Cook is a three-time Pro Bowl running back for the Vikings. Mattison, also a physical player, is in his fourth season as his backup.
“We actually take pride in trying to even get the announcers to say the wrong name after a run sometimes like they did (Sunday),’’ Mattison said Monday.
In Sunday’s 29-22 win over Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, Cook carried 18 times for 94 yards and caught two passes for 27 yards and Mattison had nine attempts for 19 yards and three receptions for 21 yards. Cook played 45 snaps and Mattison a season-high 34. It was the most snaps Mattison has logged in a game in which Cook also played and wasn’t injured during the game.
“I definitely think we both have our unique style that fits well and complements one another,’’ Mattison said. “One of the things that we pride ourselves on is not having any type of drop-off when either of us are in the game. … If I can come in there and run and it looks like him and feels like him, that’s pretty darn good, especially since I believe he’s the best in the league.’’
In five games, Cook has 373 yards rushing and 11 catches for 74 yards and Mattison has 93 yards on the ground and eight receptions for 58 yards. One reason announcers can be fooled is Mattison said they’re both “rocking the single digits.” Cook wears No. 4 and Mattison No. 2.
INJURY UPDATES
With rookie running back Ty Chandler having suffered a broken thumb Sunday, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell doesn’t know yet if he’ll be placed on injured reserve.
“He is still consulting with (medical officials) on the best course of action,” O’Connell said. “Whether it’s weeks (out) or whatever it ends up being, (it will be determined if there’s) a potential roster move or if we think he can be back (without going on injured reserve).”
O’Connell said rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans, also injured Sunday, is in the concussion protocol and “is doing really well.”
CINE BACK IN BUILDING
Vikings injured rookie safety Lewis Cine, who returned from London on Saturday after having season-ending leg surgery last Tuesday in London, was back Monday at the TCO Performance Center.
“Was awesome to see him down with our guys in the training room, and he’s in great spirits,’’ O’Connell said. “He looks great and I cannot say enough about the care he received. He’ll continue his early post-procedure kind of progression before he leads into some of the more active treatment and recovery.’’
Cine suffered a compound fracture in his lower left leg in Minnesota’s 28-25 win over New Orleans on Oct. 3 in London. O’Connell is optimistic he will return to play in 2023.
LAUDING THE LINE
O’Connell lauded the play of the offensive line against the Bears. He said left tackle Christian Darrisaw got a game ball for doing well in a “really tough matchup” with defensive end Robert Quinn.
Darrisaw was rated by Pro Football Focus as having the best game Sunday of his two-year career. The analytics site ranks him now as the NFL’s third-best tackle.
O’Connell also singled out the play of Garrett Bradbury (ranked No. 10 by Pro Football Focus among centers), Ezra Cleveland (No. 11 among guards), Brian O’Neill (No. 14 among tackles) and rookie Ed Ingram (No. 34 among guards). O’Connell said it has helped right guard Ingram that he plays between Bradbury and right tackle O’Neill.
“I do think we’re doing a lot of really good things (on the line),’’ O’Connell said.
JOSEPH’S RANGE
Kicker Greg Joseph has missed the last four field goals he has attempted from 50 yards or longer, but O’Connell isn’t concerned.
“My confidence in Greg will not waver,” O’Connell said of Joseph, who missed a 53-yard attempt and had a 51-yarder blocked Sunday..
Nevertheless, O’Connell said the Vikings will continue to evaluate whether to go for long field goals and whether to go for it more on fourth down. He said decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis.
St. Paul boy, 12, seriously injured in northern Minnesota hunting accident, authorities say
CSU Rams believe playing for each other, selflessness makes them better – The Denver Post
The man is trying to pet the lion cubs. Here’s what happened next
Per Mertesacker recalls vomiting before games, as ex-Arsenal star discusses the pressures footballers face and the importance of speaking up on World Mental Health Day
Airwallex raises $100M to power cross-border banking, valuation holds steady at $5.5B • TechCrunch
Pro-Russian hackers claim U.S. airport websites taken offline : NPR
With similar running styles, Vikings’ Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison sometimes fool announcers
Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson resigns in November
Vikings have been ‘situational masters’ in three straight comeback wins
War in Ukraine at a crossroads with rapidly escalating conflict
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain