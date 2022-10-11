St. Paul boy, 12, seriously injured in northern Minnesota hunting accident, authorities say

With the No. 1 win now behind them for Colorado State Football Team and coach Jay Norvell, the Rams believe they are on course for a better second half of the season than the first.

It starts with the atmosphere and attitude surrounding the team, which has been in flux in the first six weeks of the season, with nearly a dozen players leaving the squad.

Norvell and the players believe it brought them together and played a big role in their 17-14 win over Nevada on Friday.

“It was the first time this season that I saw them playing so hard, for each other and playing selflessly,” Norvell said. “So that’s definitely something to build on. Our first conference game, playing on the road, playing in a tough environment and withstanding adversity and finishing, I think there’s a lot on which we can build.

As losses piled up at the start of the season, players began to leave. The two players who had been with the program for a few years and a few who had just joined made the decision to pursue their careers elsewhere.

From veterans like running back David Bailey and receivers Ty McCullough and Dante Wright to receiver Melquan Stovall, who came from Nevada with Norvell, the exodus began and continued through last Saturday’s win.

But Norvell doesn’t see it as a bad thing. In fact, he thinks that as the locker room shrinks and the players who want to be there and want to compete with him, that will be a positive thing in the long run.

“I pushed this team to try to show me their soul,” Norvell said. “You can’t play this game unless you play it for the love of your teammates. I just thought we were really selfish in pre-season. I thought we were a selfish team. I didn’t think that we were really playing for each other. I think we had a lot of guys who had a lot of different agendas besides CSU football, really.

“We don’t have many of those guys in the team anymore. And I think the kids here have a genuine care and love for each other and it shows. I was so proud of them. They played extremely hard for each other.

The post-match locker room celebration showed exactly what Norvell was talking about. With all the distractions of playing in Nevada, where he had coached for five years, and Wolf Pack head coach Ken Wilson calling out Norvell and his team for telling players to join him at CSU, skip the team game or even to enter the NFL. repechage, the team rallied behind their coach for an emotional victory in an emotional game.

Defensive back Henry Blackburn said the team not only wanted to win for Norvell, but they wanted to win for themselves as they embark on a journey without several of the players they started the season with.

“All these guys, they all have their reasons, and honestly, I don’t care,” Blackburn said. “I care about the guys who are here and we care about each other. We want to be around guys who want to be here, who want to be different, who want to make changes here. We don’t want guys on the team who are one foot in, one foot out, who aren’t going to give their all, who are going to have a different agenda. We only want guys on this team who are badass.

“The beautiful thing about football is that it doesn’t build character, it exposes character. When things got tough here we saw a lot of guys give up. I’m honestly happy that we got rid of those kind of guys. Because now we can see who’s really tough and who’s really about it. It’s something that I consider a blessing in disguise. We went 0-4 for start the season, but we got rid of the guys who weren’t really bought at the start.

The players believe that with these players gone and the bonds that form between the players who stayed, who want to be here as Norvell said, good things are going to happen.

It started on Saturday in Nevada and now that the team has a win under their belt, the players are hoping for more good things to come as the season progresses as there are still some very tough opponents on the schedule.

Now that they have a taste of victory, they want more.

“It was very exciting,” first-year receiver Justus Ross-Simmons said. “Now that I know what it’s like to win, I want to keep winning and pushing hard in training and executing in games.”