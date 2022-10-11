‘The Boys’ Welcomes Two New ‘Horrible and Hilarious’ Supes for Season 4: Meet Sister Sage and Firecracker

Vought International has recruited two new Supes… Sister Sage and Firecracker! Prime Video The boyscreated by Eric Kripke and based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, teased its Season 4 return with a look at two new characters – and their flashy costumes.

Many fans welcomed the character reveals, but some expressed concern that they wouldn’t last long, given the show’s history of killing major characters. A wrote“I wonder how long they’ll last”, and another echoes, “They’ll probably survive more than one episode, right? Right??” Whereas The boys keep quiet about the upcoming season, here’s everything we know about the new characters, the actors playing them, and the new season’s release date.

First look at Sister Sage and Firecracker

Prime Video has shared a first look at new Supes, Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and Firecracker (Valorie Curry), via The boys‘ Twitter account. The streamer teased, “Meet Sage. She is already a thousand steps ahead of you. And let’s just say Firecracker has a short fuse. Besides the details above, additional character information is being kept under wraps. However, Kripke confirmed that the costumes were made by Laura Jean Shannon, the designer behind Jensen Ackles’ awesome Soldier Boy jumpsuit in Season 3.

Who are Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward?

Welcome to the fandom, Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward! Before stepping into his superhero role, Curry starred in episodes of Veronique March, What followsand house of liesin addition to playing Talia in the 2016 remake of The Blair Witch Project and Charlotte in Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part II. Heyward’s previous credits include Netflix’s The Incredible Jessica James and episodes of Orange is the new black and Delia. She also featured in What follows for four episodes of season 2.

Kripke welcomed Curry and Heyward to the cast, tweeting, “Wait till you see @susanheyward & @valoriecurry in action. Horrible & hilarious & very, very dangerous. Just what #Homelander needs for #TheSeven. Now film motherfuckers! »

When The boys Is season 4 coming out?

Prime Video has not announced a release date for The boys Season 4, but the season is currently filming and is expected to air in 2023. The previous season aired earlier this year from June 3 to July 8.