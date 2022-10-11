News
Three-point specialist Bryn Forbes knows his performance ‘is gonna boom’ with Timberwolves
Back at the start of Timberwolves training camp, Bryn Forbes was asked about a volatile workload that can be standard living for bench players, particularly on a team as deep as Minnesota, and the possibility that any given night might be “boom or bust” depending on what a player like Forbes is able to do with a 6- to 8-minute stint.
“It’s gonna boom,” Forbes responded. “No bust.”
The preseason results suggest that will be the exact case. Through three games, Forbes is 8 of 12 shooting from 3-point range. That’s exactly what he was brought to Minnesota to do — let it rain from long range. The 29-year-old Michigan State product has done that at a higher level than most throughout his NBA career.
Forbes supplants even reigning 3-point contest champion Karl-Anthony Towns as the team’s most lethal deep ball shooter. He shot 41 percent from 3-point range last season between his time with San Antonio and Denver — the 12th best mark in the NBA. For his career, Forbes ranks 20th in NBA history in long-ball shooting percentage at 41.3 percent.
And now he’s on a team flush with players who will demand opposing defensive attention, from Karl-Anthony Towns to Anthony Edwards to Rudy Gobert to D’Angelo Russell.
Let the good times roll.
“Oh man, there’s endless opportunity playing with such skilled players like Ant, Kat, D-Lo,” Forbes said. “It might be one of my easiest jobs I’ve had.”
He compared this setup to the one he had in Milwaukee during the 2020-21 season, when he played alongside Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday. Forbes hit a career-best 45.2 percent of his triple tries that season, while helping Milwaukee win an NBA championship.
“So many talented players. That’s how you get open a lot of times,” Forbes said. “They draw so much attention that you get a lot of shots.”
And Minnesota needs guys who can knock down shots. Edwards and Towns have shown how proficient they are behind the line, but the shooting of surrounding players is what provides the necessary space required for stars to flourish. Minnesota dealt away two of its top 3-point shooters from a year ago in Malik Beasley and Patrick Beverley.
It was only hours after the Wolves executed the Gobert trade that sent away Beverley and Beasley, plus others, that Forbes was brought on board. The move was obvious. Not only did current Timberwolves basketball boss Tim Connelly trade for Forbes in the middle of last season in Denver, but the roster fit is impossible to ignore.
“Once I got the call to be here, when they offered me the contract here, the decision was pretty much made for itself,” Forbes said. “I feel like for what I do, and what I’m good at, I feel like it fit perfectly with this group. So, the decision was pretty much made for me.”
At the outset of training camp, it did look like a bit of a log jam at the guard and wing position, which would leave Forbes competing with the likes of Jaylen Nowell, Austin Rivers and Taurean Prince for any minutes he could find. But his preseason performance has served as another reminder that Forbes’ shooting cannot be left off the floor.
“Do we need someone to space the floor when Rudy and D-Lo are out there?” Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori asked. “Then Bryn Forbes can make shots.”
Lynette Romero Discusses First Day Pegging New Show After KTLA Release
News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero.
On October 10, the former KTLA presenter debuted working on KNBC Today in LA morning show.
“It’s 10/10,” Lynette said alongside the co-anchor Adrian Arambulometeorologist Belen De Leon and circulation anchor Robin Winston at 4am “I was expecting 10/10 like you can’t believe. I keep saying it, but my heart is so full. It’s exciting. It’s fresh. It’s a bit scary because there are a lot of eyeballs there.”
After breaking the news for three hours, Lynette joined her colleagues for a Facebook Live and reflected on the new chapter in her career.
“It feels good to be here,” she said. “And to be honest, obviously 24 years in a resort, I grew up there. I lived there pretty much my whole life as an adult. I was there when I got engaged, I got married, had my daughter. Everything I’ve done in my life that really matters to me, I’ve done in the last 24 years of living here in Los Angeles. That’s why this is my house.
Kanye West Is Going Through A Mental Breakdown According To His Friends
Kanye West has been in the headlines over the week with one absurd drama to the other. From the “White Lives Matter” campaign, accusing Kim Kardashian of kidnapping Chicago, to attacking his colleagues online. It is one drama to the other and it’s not ending anytime soon.
However, while Black Twitter is dragging the rapper to the drenches, his friends are worried, Ye must be experiencing a mental episode as he did back in 2016 and 2019. Kanye’s recent rants could be caused by two things, he is just being an a**h-le or he is going through a mental breakdown as claimed by his friends. And the latter is more plausible due to his history.
Via Page Six:
Insiders are in no doubt that his recent headline-grabbing behavior is the result of a mental break. And they believe it’s the most serious such episode that the rapper has suffered.
We’re told that the “Watch the Throne” star is barely sleeping, which is an issue that reportedly contributed to his hospitalization in 2016.
Sources close to the star said that his odd behavior began when he fired the publicist for his Paris fashion show last week. Scrapped his plans for the show and hastily put together a new show featuring the now-infamous “White Lives Matter” theme. He also booked his jaw-dropping interview with Tucker Carlson against the advice of his team, according to insiders.
Ye’s recent outbursts on social media are concerning fans and sources close to him.BACKGRID
Since then he’s been firing consultants and advisers who have disagreed with him or resisted his ideas. Sources said, which have widely been regarded as anti-Semitic or racist.
He’s also trying to hire a new team geared toward politics, and said he wants to focus on putting together a platform for a second presidential run in 2024. (Yesterday, he posted a baseball cap with “2024” printed on the brim.)
They also said he’s been alienating confidants by using the same rhetoric in private that led him to publicly endorse the “White Lives Matter” slogan and tweet anti-Semitic remarks.
We’re told that friends are at a loss to find someone who can get through to the superstar. And convince him to seek professional help or temper his outlandish and self-destructive behavior. And he’s even fought with longtime pals who have tried to calm him down.
West was hospitalized because of mental health problems in 2016 and in 2019. He said that he suffers from bipolar disorder.
Over the weekend, Instagram said it was restricting West’s account because the company said he had violated its standards, and Adidas said his sneaker deal was under review.
Kanye’s behavior after his divorce from Kim Kardashian has deteriorated over the months with one ridiculous drama after the other. We hope the rapper seeks help as he always does and ends sh-t like these.
The post Kanye West Is Going Through A Mental Breakdown According To His Friends appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Newport: New city administrator to start Nov. 14
It’s official: Joseph Hatch is the new city administrator in Newport. His first day will be Nov. 14.
The Newport City Council last month voted to offer the job to Hatch, the director of human resources/business operations for the city of Minneapolis. Last week, they voted 4-0 to approve an employment agreement with Hatch; councilmember Roz Johnson was unable to attend the meeting.
“Hatch has a broad background in local government, and we look forward to him bringing that experience to Newport,” Mayor Laurie Elliott said Monday. “He’ll be a great addition to our staff. This is an exciting new chapter for the community.”
Hatch previously served as a labor relations coordinator for Minneapolis; county coordinator/human resources director/solid waste director for Todd County; a human resources generalist for Tree Trust Inc., and as a management analyst/human resources specialist for New Brighton.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in public administration from Metropolitan State University.
The salary range listed for the position was $96,117 to $122,901.
Former City Administrator Deb Hill, who had held the top job at the city of 3,900 people since 2013, resigned in August.
California family kidnapping: Charges laid against suspect arrested for kidnapping, murder of Central CA family
MERCED, Calif. — Charges were filed Monday against the prime suspect in the kidnapping and murder of a Merced family. His brother, who was also arrested, is also expected to be charged.
Jesus Salgado and his brother Alberto Salgado are charged with the deaths of Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri and the baby’s uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39. .
The family of four was found dead last Wednesday in Merced County.
The Merced County District Attorney’s Office charged Jesus with four counts of murder. He is expected to appear in court on Monday afternoon to be arraigned on those charges.
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said the bodies of the four family members were found Wednesday night in an orchard.
A family spokesperson told Action News that the prime suspect in the kidnapping and murder, Jesus Salgado, is a former employee who drove for the victim’s trucking company. They had a disagreement and broke up.
Jesus was officially incarcerated in Merced County Jail on four counts of kidnapping and four counts of murder Thursday night. Deputies say he attempted to kill himself before being taken into police custody on Tuesday.
A series of four candlelight vigils were held late last week and over the weekend to remember the family.
Alberto should be charged with criminal conspiracy, complicity and destruction of evidence.
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.
Serial Crook, Antonio Brown, Sued For Selling A Fake Richard Mille Watch Worth About $200 To Ryan Kane For $160K
Antonio Brown again with his yet-to-die-down scandal of stealing jewelry worth $122,000 in Dubai. Controversial ex-NFL player Antonio Brown is yet again facing another accusation of selling a fake ‘Richard Mille watch’ worth about $200 for $160K to Ryan Kane.
Antonio is in deep sh-t! because it is not a mere accusation this time as Ryan Kane is dragging Antonio to court for the daylight robbery. Antonio’s history of fraud is astonishing and it is regrettable peeps still engage him for deals as such. Interestingly, there’s a chance he proves himself otherwise or be proven as the crook he is.
Meanwhile, Antonio feels the accusations are mere hate and racial biased since there are lots of black successful men with no such accusations. We will wait till he presents himself in court to redeem himself.
Via Complex:
According to TMZ, Antonio Brown, the NFL free agent, is being sued for allegedly selling a fake Richard Mille watch for six figures.
The plaintiff, identified as Florida resident Ryan Kane, filed the complaint in Broward County earlier this week. More than two months after the transaction went down. Kane alleges the defendant presented the watch—an RM 011 model—as authentic, and claimed it was worth more than $400,000. Kane ultimately took Brown’s word and copped the timepiece for $160,000; however, it was long before he learned the watch was a fake.
Several weeks after purchasing the watch, Kane allegedly took it to an appraiser for insurance purposes. It was at that time, according to Kane, he was informed that the watch was only worth about $200.
Kane proceeded to do some digging, and allegedly learned that Brown had purchased the knockoff, and a few others like it, for less than $500 apiece in Dubai. It’s unclear how the defendant came across the information, but it’s worth pointing out Brown was recently accused of stealing $122,000 worth of jewelry in Dubai.
Kane is seeking to get his $160,000 back, plus interest. Brown has yet to publicly comment on the lawsuit.
The news comes just days after Brown was accused of exposing himself to guests at the Armani Hotel Dubai. The embattled athlete defended himself in a series of tweets. Claiming the NFL was using the allegations—and supporting surveillance video footage—to distract from the league’s concussion controversies.
“Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me. In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read ‘AB having a wild night with nude female.’ Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime.” He continued, “It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me. Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs.”
With the constant fraud accusations and the public drama. Do you think Antonio Brown stands a chance in court against Ryan Kane?
Here is the fake $200 Richard Mille watch Antonio Brown allegedly sold to Ryan Kane and also an original RM watch:
The post Serial Crook, Antonio Brown, Sued For Selling A Fake Richard Mille Watch Worth About $200 To Ryan Kane For $160K appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Millionaire media mogul Byron Allen snaps up $100 million 11,000 square foot Malibu mansion
Billionaire media mogul Byron Allen has snapped up a luxurious mansion overlooking the Pacific Ocean for a whopping $100million – the most an African-American in the United States has ever spent on a home.
The 11,000 square foot property in Malibu’s coveted Paradise Cove enclave sits on 3.5 acres atop a cliff overlooking the ocean.
It is located right next to a roughly $190 million property owned by WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum and neighbors other famous residents like actress Halle Berry and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen.
It has a large four-bedroom house with patios overlooking the ocean and two smaller guest houses. It also includes a lush garden, a designated screening room, a tennis court and a gym in one of the suites.
The staff quarters with kitchen are located next to the three-car garage, while above the garage are two guest suites, each with bathrooms and terraces, and one with kitchenette.
One of the more unusual features of the area is a winding path allowing the owner to drive a golf cart or other small vehicle directly to the beach.
The home was first built in 2001 and was listed for sale in May by self-storage heiress Tammy Hughes Gustavson, who asked $127.5 million for the complex.
Millionaire media mogul Byron Allen, 61, has bought a luxurious Malibu mansion for $100million – the most an African American has ever spent on a home in the US
Allen started as a comedian at the age of 14 before founding his own media company in 1993. His worth is estimated at $500 million.
The listing at the time told potential buyers they could “discover absolute nirvana in this world-class beachfront estate.”
To get to the main house, he says, owners must “enter through the private front gate into the long driveway that winds past the tennis court, detached guesthouse and expansive lawns and leads to the graceful two-storey main house”.
“This stunning villa offers an elegant, relaxed style and peaceful ambience with walls of glass pocket doors that open onto large terraces surrounding the house and allowing the light-filled interior to blend in with the outdoors. lush and wraparound ocean views,” Jade Mills, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty, wrote.
She added that “the exceptional beachfront compound offers the ultimate resort lifestyle set on one of the most incredible cliffs and beaches in the world.”
It was previously owned by Gustavson’s late father, B Wayne Hughes, who bought the mansion for around $20 million in 2003, according to the Wall Street Journal.
He made his fortune as a co-founder of self-storage giant Public Storage in 1972, and died last year.
Allen, 61, started out as a stand-up comedian, putting together his first routine at age 14 and appearing in amateur comedy clubs in the Los Angeles area throughout his teenage years. He is pictured here with Skip Stephenson in an undated photo from NBC Universal
On his show Entertainers with Byron Allen, he interviewed and profiled film and television stars. Allen is pictured here with Brooke Burns at the Comic Unleased party in September 2006
Allen earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year. He is pictured with Jon Kelley, CEO of The Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr., Kevin Frazier, Leron Gubler, Nicole Mihalka, President of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, and Lupita Sanchez Cornejo.
From Child Comedian to Millionaire: The Story of Media Mogul Byron Allen
Byron Allen, 61, started out as a young comedian, setting up his first routine at the age of 14.
His big breakthrough came when comedian Jimmie Walker saw Allen’s stand-up act and invited the 14-year-old to join his comedy writing team alongside Jay Leno and David Letterman.
One of his first roles was as a regular TV anchor on the NBC reality series Real People, joining the cast at the start of the second season in 1980 at the age of 19.
His show Kickin’ It with Byron Allen was picked up in 1992 and ran for over 21 seasons.
He founded Entertainment Studios a year later with the launch of his Entertainers with Byron Allen series, a series of hour-long weekly interviews featuring film and television stars.
In 2009, Allen launched six 24-hour networks: Pets.TV, Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV, Cars.TV, ES.TV, and MyDestination.TV.
The production company has also released films, including the thriller ’47 Meters Down’, Christian Bale’s ‘Hostiles’ and the Ted Kennedy biopic ‘Chappaquiddick’.
In 2018 Entertainment Studios acquired The Weather Channel from NBCUniversal, Bain Capital and Blackstone Inc for $300 million.
Allen is now estimated at $500 million.
The house is now just Allen’s most recent real estate acquisition. He also owns properties in Aspen, New York, Maui and Beverly Hills.
Allen, 61, started out as a stand-up comedian, putting together his first routine at age 14 and appearing in amateur comedy clubs in the Los Angeles area throughout his teenage years.
His big breakthrough came when comedian Jimmie Walker saw Allen’s stand-up act and invited the 14-year-old to join his comedy writing team alongside Jay Leno and David Letterman.
At the age of 18, Allen made his television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, becoming the show’s youngest stand-up comedian.
One of his first roles was as a regular TV anchor on the NBC reality series Real People, joining the cast at the start of the second season in 1980 at the age of 19.
His show Kickin’ It with Byron Allen was picked up in 1992 and ran for over 21 seasons.
He founded Entertainment Studios a year later with the launch of his Entertainers with Byron Allen series, a series of hour-long weekly interviews featuring film and television stars.
In 2009, Allen launched six 24-hour networks: Pets.TV, Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV, Cars.TV, ES.TV, and MyDestination.TV.
The production company has also released films, including the thriller ’47 Meters Down’, Christian Bale’s ‘Hostiles’ and the Ted Kennedy biopic ‘Chappaquiddick’.
In 2018 Entertainment Studios acquired The Weather Channel from NBCUniversal, Bain Capital and Blackstone Inc for $300 million.
And in 2019, it partnered with Sinclair Broadcast Group in Diamond Sports Group to acquire regional network Fox Sports Networks, which The Walt Disney Company agreed to sell as a condition of its purchase of 21st Century Fox and Diamond Holding Group renamed Bally. Sports.
Allen earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year, and is now estimated at $500 million.
Allen founded Entertainment Studios in 2009 with the launch of his Entertainers with Byron Allen series, a weekly hour-long interview series featuring film and television stars.
He recently made headlines for suing McDonald’s for allegedly choosing not to place ads on black-owned networks, costing them millions in potential annual revenue.
Allen alleges in the $10 billion race discrimination lawsuit that, although blacks make up 40% of the fast food market, McDonald’s relegates black-owned networks to an “African American level” and only allocates them $5 million – 0.3% – of its $1.6 billion advertising budget.
He was given the green light to go ahead with a trial last month when U.S. District Judge in Los Angeles Fernando Olguin said he believed Allen had a right to try to prove his case, citing allegations that Entertainment Studios had since its founding in 2009 tried repeatedly and unsuccessfully to secure a contract from McDonald’s, whose “racist” corporate culture has hurt it.
“Taken together and construed in a manner most favorable to the plaintiffs, the plaintiffs have alleged sufficient facts to support an inference of intentional discrimination,” Olguin wrote in its decision.
‘[The decision] has nothing to do with the merits of the case, but merely allows Mr. Allen to continue trying, as he has done for over a year now, to substantiate his speculative and conclusive assertions,” said Lynch, “We believe the evidence will show that there was no discrimination and that Entertainment Studios’ claims are without merit.
Allen, in a statement, however, said the case was about “the economic inclusion of African-American-owned businesses in the American economy.” McDonald’s takes billions from African American consumers and gives next to nothing in return.
Olguin dismissed an earlier version of Allen’s lawsuit last November, finding no evidence of intentional and deliberate discrimination against his companies.
In May 2021, McDonald’s pledged to increase domestic ad spend with black-owned media to 5% from 2% by 2024.
dailymail us
