Tom Brady Talks ‘Heavy Stress’ But Doesn’t Mention Gisele Bündchen Amid Divorce Rumors

Tom Brady has opened up about the “intense stress” he faces but curiously stopped mentioning his model wife Gisele Bündchen amid divorce rumors on the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast.

In fact, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has spoken about his parents and children on the program, but has yet to mention his wife in three episodes as reports continue to swirl about a potential split.

“Everyone has different situations, you know, in their life and their children and, you know, you worry about their mental health,” Brady told co-host Jim Gray, who inquired about health mentality of the seven-time Super Bowl winner. “You’re worried about your parents, obviously about yourself. You know, I think I had to learn a lot over a long period of time in the sport.

“I think we all deal with an intense amount of stress, and how do you relieve stress so that you don’t inflict so much damage on yourself through some sort of stress response?”

Meanwhile, Bündchen was spotted on Wednesday visiting her spiritual healer in Miami for the second time this month amid her reported friction with Brady.

Tom Brady has spoken of the ‘intense stress’ he faces, but curiously stopped mentioning his model wife Gisele Bündchen in the latest episode of his podcast

Bündchen was spotted visiting her spiritual healer in Miami for the second time this month amid her split from Brady.

Bündchen, 42, and Brady, 45, reportedly hired divorce lawyers 13 years after saying “yes” in 2009, according to multiple reports. The model, who hasn’t attended a Bucs game this season, took it upon herself to hire a lawyer and the NFL star followed through while ‘figuring out what to do’, according to People

Bündchen, 42, and Brady, 45, reportedly hired divorce lawyers 13 years after saying “yes” in 2009, according to multiple reports. The model, who hasn’t attended a Bucs game this season, took it upon herself to hire a lawyer and the NFL star followed through while “figuring out what to do,” according to People.

Some have speculated that the issue involves Brady’s decision to return to the NFL after a brief offseason retirement, and Bündchen made it clear that she sacrificed herself for their family and her career.

“I did my part, that is to say [to] to be there for [Tom]”, she told Elle magazine. “I moved to Boston and focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up and be there to support him, him and his dreams.

“To see my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, to see him succeed and flourish in his career, that makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.

“I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected to my goal,” Bündchen said.

On his podcast, Brady emphasized the importance of work-life balance, while continuing to omit any mention of his wife.

“And I think there was a part of us where we felt like, you know, sucking it up and dealing with it,” Brady said. “And I think you realize there’s a lot, especially these days, with how quickly things happen in life for all of us and how much responsibility we have.

“And also, you know, I think there’s a part of us that’s held to a certain standard that we’re almost inhuman,” he continued. “You know, you hear that a lot from people who say, you know, ‘I’m only human. We are only human. We are not inhuman. We are not immune to many things that life throws at us. We are not Robots.

“You wake up every day trying to do your best, understanding that life has its stresses and dealing with them with a great support system and understanding and having some introspection in your life where you can look at yourself. and say, where do I spend my time and energy?

‘And how can I reduce some of the stress and lighten the burden on me so that I can be good to the people around me? So those are all different things that you work on. I worked there when I was 20. There were a lot of things I was going through when I was 20. There were a lot of things that I went through in my thirties.

The couple have two children together – 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and 12-year-old son Benjamin Rein – in addition to Brady’s son Jack, 15, who lives with his mother, actress Bridget Moynahan. , At New York

Brady then added, “There are things I go through in my 40s,” but again he failed to mention his wife or any reported marital issues.

“And that’s life,” Brady said. “And you learn to grow and you learn to cope with life. And that’s what we all try to do. We try to do it as best we can.

Rumors have swirled for the past few weeks that the two are living apart following an epic fight and are now considering how they would divide their multi-million dollar empire.

“I don’t think there will be a comeback now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who will get what and what the finances will be,’ an unnamed source told Page Six.

Legal experts believe Brady and Bündchen would file in Florida, where they are primarily based after a decade in Boston.

Another source told the Post that the couple were evaluating how they would split their $26 million real estate portfolio.

Construction continues on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s home on Miami’s ultra-exclusive Indian Creek in Biscayne Bay, home to billionaires, celebrities and professional athletes, earning it the nickname Billionaire Bunker

More recently, the couple purchased a $17 million home on Miami’s Indian Creek Island, an area facetiously referred to as the “Billionaires Bunker.”

Since rumors of tension between the pair first surfaced, multiple reports have claimed that Brady’s decision to back down from retirement earlier this year was the trigger for their marital troubles.

He originally quit, in part, to focus on his family – as he vowed to spend more time with them since Gisele “deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my children deserve what they need me as a father”.

Many believed Brady’s return had become a point of contention for Bündchen. However, their split has nothing to do with the former Patriots star’s football career, DailyMail.com can confirm.

Bündchen is her husband’s “number one cheerleader” and said she wouldn’t care if he played until he was 50. But the friction between the two has always led them to live apart from each other.

The couple have two children together – 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and 12-year-old son Benjamin Rein – in addition to Brady’s son Jack, 15, who lives with his mother, actress Bridget Moynahan. , At New York.