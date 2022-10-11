News
‘Too early to know’ if Kremlin was behind cyberattacks on US airports, says Kirby
It’s still “too early to know” whether the Russian government was behind Monday’s cyberattacks on more than a dozen US airports, according to White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.
“We just don’t really understand who is behind this, what the motivation was, certainly at what level – if any – Kremlin officials knew about it. We just don’t know,” Kirby told ABC News. . George Stephanopoulos in an interview Tuesday on “Good Morning America.”
“We are grateful that no airport operations were affected, no security was compromised, but we are looking into this,” he added. “We’re going to investigate it, we’re going to try to get to the bottom of it, and obviously we take cyber resilience very, very seriously, regardless of what happened at those airports.”
Some of the country’s largest airports were the target of cyberattacks by someone in Russia on Monday, according to a senior US official briefed on the situation. The affected systems do not manage air traffic control, internal airline communications and coordination, or transportation security.
“That’s an inconvenience,” the source told ABC News, adding that the attacks resulted in a targeted “public denial” of public web domains that report airport wait times and congestion.
More than a dozen U.S. airport websites have been hit by “denial of service” attacks, which essentially overload sites by blocking them with artificial users, according to John Hultquist, head of intelligence analysis at the American cybersecurity company Mandiant. Hultquist told ABC News that these cyberattacks are highly visible but largely superficial and often temporary.
A pro-Kremlin hacker group called Killnet is believed to be behind Monday’s attacks, according to Hultquist. Killnet has been active since Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine on February 24, with hackers targeting Ukrainian allies and recently taking credit for taking down US government websites. The groups operate internationally and are known to carry out cyberattacks across Europe, according to cybersecurity experts.
While similar groups have proven to be fronts for state-backed actors, Hultquist said there was no evidence the Russian government was involved in directing Monday’s attacks.
The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, part of the US Department of Homeland Security, said they were aware of the cyberattacks.
ABC News’ Josh Margolin, Quinn Owen and Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.
Mystery as a man’s fully clothed body is found floating in New York’s Central Park
Mystery as a man’s fully clothed body is found floating in New York’s Central Park – just weeks after the decomposing corpse was pulled from the nearby lake
- Mystery as the body of an unidentified man was found floating in a pond in Central Park
- The cause of death remains unknown, with no obvious signs of bodily trauma
- The corpse was removed Monday afternoon in the famous Turtle Pond
- This is the second unidentified body found floating in Central Park in two weeks.
Mystery surrounds the discovery of the fully clothed body of an unidentified man after he was pulled from a pond in New York’s Central Park.
The body was found floating face down in the famous Turtle Pond between the 79th Street Transverse and the Great Lawn on Monday evening, police said.
At present, the circumstances surrounding his death and the cause of his death remain a mystery, with no obvious signs of bodily trauma.
An inquest into the man’s death will be conducted by the Office of the Medical Examiner.
A man’s fully clothed body is found floating in New York’s Central Park weeks after a rotting corpse was pulled from a nearby lake
He was found floating face down in the famous Turtle Pond between the 79th Street Transverse and the Great Lawn on Monday evening.
Mystery surrounds the discovery of the fully clothed body of an unidentified man after it was pulled from Central Park’s famous Turtle Pond (pictured)
The pond is named after the colony of invasive turtles that have made the troubled waters their home, many of them former pets abandoned by their owners.
The body, identified only as a man in his 20s, was found floating in the lake near 79th Street and West Drive.
Police said the death did not appear to be criminal in nature, but the cause was not yet determined.
This is the second body found floating in Central Park in less than two weeks, after a man’s partially decomposed body was pulled from a lake on September 30.
Officers pictured setting up crime scene tape near the site of the body’s discovery
Police pictured blocking the path to the park
Officials gave no details of the man’s identity.
Firefighters responded to the report to recover the body. The medical examiner’s office is working to determine the cause of death
On Labor Day afternoon, authorities recovered the body following reports of a potential drowning victim. The body was discovered floating in the water.
Emergency medical services pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Users of the Citizen mobile app shared videos of divers lowering a body board into the water and what appeared to be the corpse was covered with a tarp.
It is not known how or when the body ended up in the water.
Central Park Pond is sometimes referred to as Swan Lake and is located in the southeast corner of the park near the Plaza Hotel.
Central Park Pond, sometimes called Swan Lake, is in the southeast corner of the park near the Plaza Hotel
Police received a 911 call at 12:27 p.m. about the body in the pond
The body belonged to an adult male who has not yet been identified
The human remains were pulled from the pond around 12:30 p.m. in the park at the entrance to 59th Avenue and Central Park West, an FDNY spokeswoman said.
Divers pulled a body from a pond in Central Park on Labor Day afternoon, officials say. Police at the scene with the found body covered in a tarp overhead
Russia hammers Ukraine with missiles for 2nd day as Putin proves deadly capabilities despite loss of ground
Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine — Ukraine faces another day of brutality Russian attacks tuesday. Several cities were again affected after dozens of explosive-packed missiles and drones rained down across Ukraine on Monday. Many hit crowded neighborhoods during the morning rush hour as civilians commuted to work in cities like the capital Kyiv, which had largely escaped Russian artillery for months.
Ukrainian officials said at least 19 people were killed in the first round of strikes on Monday and more than 100 injured. The toll of Tuesday’s assault was not immediately clear. Air raid sirens pierced the calm of the early morning hours, accompanied by new alerts sent via mobile phones, warning of the arrival of missiles.
The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that it had continued its “massive attack using high-precision long-range air and sea weaponry”. Moscow called the airstrike a retaliation for an apparent Ukrainian attack on the Kerch bridge this weekend — the only land link between the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and mainland Russia.
Ukraine’s military said Russia fired more than 75 cruise missiles into the country on Monday, with about 40 intercepted by air defense systems. About two dozen Iranian-made suicide drones were also used in the attacks.
Ukraine’s infrastructure – the sole target of the strikes, according to Russia – has indeed taken a beating. President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked businesses to close after 6 p.m. and residents to limit appliance use during peak hours to save electricity.
On Tuesday morning, Ukraine was still reeling from the onslaught as the new barrage of missiles struck. People emerged into the rubble-strewn streets to assess the damage and calculate the costs. But contrary to Russian claims, these costs were accounted for not just in damaged infrastructure, but in dead civilians.
The assault sent Kyiv residents back into subways and other underground shelters for the first time in many weeks, where they defiantly sang Ukrainian folk songs and their country’s national anthem.
But while President Vladimir Putin may have proven Russia’s ability to reach across Ukraine, recklessly raining missiles down on civilian neighborhoods, his soldiers are getting beaten on the battlefield.
“That’s why they resort to this terror,” Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said, adding an appeal to his own forces to “make the battlefield even more painful for the enemy.”
CBS News visited villages near the raging front lines in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, one of four that Putin recently declared Russian territory in an illegal land grab. Despite its supposed annexation, Ukrainian troops recaptured territory in Kherson and other areas in a counterattack so swift it is measured daily, by the mile.
The villages there were among the first to fall into Russian hands and they remained in its iron grip for seven months, until they were liberated only about a week ago.
Resident Oksana told CBS News she was still in a state of disbelief, but when she saw Ukrainian troops entering her village, all she felt was “happiness”.
“We were suffering,” she said, fighting back tears as she described life under Russian occupation. “It was so hard and so scary.”
In a high school that was used for months as a military headquarters by the occupying Russian soldiers, the building itself tells the story of the brutal battle that brought the village back under Ukrainian control. Huge chunks of concrete are missing from the walls, all windows are smashed, buildings are burned and the ground is littered with the burnt carcasses of armored personnel carriers bearing the white “Z” of the Russian army.
CBS News found teacher Sveltana Reznichenko giving an update on the dirt and misery left behind by retreating Russian forces. It looked more like the remnants of a motley militia than a professional army.
“When I got there and saw this horror, I still had faith that we would rebuild everything,” she said.
Zelenskyy vowed on Monday night that his country would “rebuild all the objects that were damaged in today’s Russian terror attacks. It’s only a matter of time.”
Tuesday morning there was still more to rebuild, and a lot more fights still to be done.
Plains, Midwestern cold front to bring showers, thunderstorms
A cold front moving across the Northern Plains and Midwest will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday before moving into the Ohio Great Lakes Valley on Wednesday.
FLORIDA WOMAN FINDS LOST WEDDING RING AFTER HURRICANE IAN
Some of these storms could become severe, bringing hail, high winds, heavy rain and a few tornadoes.
Cold air behind the system could bring a few snow showers.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Showers and thunderstorms are also expected to move across the Gulf Coast and southeast from Wednesday, including areas that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian.
Eileen Ryan, ‘Magnolia’ actress who was Sean Penn’s mother, dies at 94
Eileen Ryan, an actress known for her roles in films like parenthoodMagnolia and more, is dead. She was 94 years old.
Ryan, who was the mother of actor Sean Penn, died at her home on Sunday, October 9, according to a statement from Penn’s publicist obtained by CNN. Her death comes a week before she turned 95.
Ryan’s film and television career spanned decades, beginning in 1955, when she first appeared on television in Goodyear Playhouse. She then booked roles in series like The Twilight Zone, Bonanza and little house on the prairie before taking a break between 1974 and 1986, when she returned to the industry to work on the film Point blank.
More film roles followed for Ryan, who also appeared in Judgment in Berlin, Parenthood and Benny & Joon before landing one of her best-known roles as Mary in 1999 Magnoliaa Paul Thomas Anderson drama that earned three Oscar nominations.
His credits over the years also included Emergencies, NYPD Blue, Ally McBeal and ITUC. Ryan has also collaborated frequently with his son Sean. According to Deadline, she appeared in several projects alongside him, including I am sam and point blank, which also starred his son Chris Penn.
Ryan’s most recent credit dates back to 2016 The rules don’t applyin which she played Frank’s grandmother.
Ryan’s personal and professional life was closely tied to the entertainment industry; two years after his television debut in 1955, Ryan met director Leo Penn while rehearsing for the play The ice cream man is coming in New York, according to CNN. The couple married months after meeting in 1957 and remained together until Leo’s death in 1998.
Together, they shared three children: Sean, plus “No Myth” musician and singer Michael Penn, and Chris, who died in 2006.
Michael paid tribute to his mother on Twitter on Monday, where he shared a photo of Ryan with the caption “We lost mom yesterday .”
Lower your 2022 tax bill with the best year-end tax strategies
Tetra Images | Tetra Images | Getty Images
After several months of soaring inflation, volatile stock markets and rising interest rates, many investors are feeling weary about their finances.
But the prolonged downturn in stock markets offers a glimmer of hope for some investors: opportunities to reduce their tax bill.
Here are some of the most popular year-end moves to consider, according to top financial advisors.
“Once in decades” opportunity with fixed income losses
With the S&P 500 Index down more than 20% this year, many advisers have explored what is known as tax loss harvesting, using brokerage account losses to offset other profits. Once the losses exceed the gains, you can subtract $3,000 from your regular income and carry the rest forward for years to come.
While many focus on stock market losses, there’s also a “unique, multi-decade opportunity” to harvest falling fixed-income assets, such as bonds, said certified financial planner Devin Pope, partner and senior adviser in assets at Albion Financial Group. in Salt Lake City. The company ranked No. 3 on CNBC’s 2022 FA 100 list.
However, you need a “game plan” before selling assets if you hope to maintain portfolio exposure, Pope said, because the “wash sale rule” locks in tax depreciation for the purchase. of a “substantially identical” asset within a 30 to day window before or after the sale.
Roth IRA conversions can pay off in a bear market
Another popular strategy when the stock market dips is a Roth Individual Retirement Account conversion, said Nick Strain, CFP and senior wealth adviser at Halbert Hargrove in Long Beach, Calif. The consulting firm ranked No. 8 on the FA 100 list.
You can use Roth conversions to transfer pre-tax IRA money to an after-tax Roth IRA for future tax-free growth. The downside is that you have to pay upfront taxes on the converted balance.
According to Strain, a Roth conversion has two advantages in a bear market. You can buy more shares for the same dollar amount and you may have to pay less tax on the conversion, depending on how much you transfer, he said.
But you’ll need to consider how the extra income may affect your taxes, Strain said. For example, increasing your income may trigger higher Medicare Part B and Part D premiums. “It’s really important to know now instead of being surprised next year,” he said.
“Bundle” charitable giving with a donor-advised fund
Despite economic fears, many investors are still eyeing 2022 charitable giving.
But with the standard $25,900 deduction for married couples filing together for 2022, most taxpayers won’t itemize write-offs, making it harder to claim a deduction for charitable donations.
However, if you donate annually, you might consider “pooling” those donations with a so-called donor-advised fund, said Cory Robinson, vice president and portfolio manager at Tom Johnson Investment Management in Oklahoma City, ranked No. 30 on the FA 100 List.
Donor-advised funds are like a charitable checking account, allowing for a larger initial deduction and the ability to make future donations from the account, he explained.
“The ideal way to do that is to fund it with appreciated stocks,” Robinson said. Here’s why: there’s a greater write-off for profitable investments than for cash – and you’ll dodge the capital gains taxes you would otherwise have to on the sale.
All the News That’s Fit: word clusters, bee fans and split squats
There are thousands of exercises and you only have one body, but that doesn’t mean you can’t try them all. The oddly named Bulgarian split squat is technically not a no-equipment exercise, but it only requires an elevated surface like a chair or small table. It is intended to strengthen the lower body – quadriceps, glutes, inner thighs, hamstrings and calves.
• Stand with your back to your “bench”. With your left foot on the ground a few feet in front of the bench, place the top of your right foot on the bench, laces down.
• Place your hands behind your head and engage your core.
• Bend the knees to descend into a split squat. Your left knee should ideally form a 90 degree angle so that your thigh is parallel to the floor and your right knee is hovering above the floor. (Your left foot should be far enough forward that you can do this without letting your left knee go past your left toes.)
• Working through your left heel, return to starting position.
Build up to 15-18 reps on one leg, then switch sides. Do four sets on each side.
