Travis Kelce had four touchdowns in the Chiefs’ win over the Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit plus a questionable passer penalty, and Kansas City extended its grasp of the Las Vegas Raiders hanging on for a 30-29 win on Monday night.

The Chiefs did so despite defensive breakdowns, including 58-yard and 48-yard TD catches by Davante Adams, and a roughing penalty on defensive tackle Chris Jones that nullified what would have been a forward turnover. half-time.

Adams’ second TD reception came just after Kelce’s final touchdown, when Kansas City (4-1) failed on a 2-point try that left the score at 30-23. But rather than score an extra tying point, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels also went for 2, and Josh Jacobs – who had been shredding the Chiefs defense all night – was stuffed on the goal line with 4:29 left. TO DO.

Travis Kelce scored four touchdowns. PA

The Raiders got the ball one last time with 2:29 to go, and a long third pass to Adams on the Kansas City sideline seemed to put them within goal range. But the play was reviewed and Adams failed to get both feet in bounds, and Carr pitched incomplete on fourth-and-first with 47 seconds left before the Chiefs ran out of time.

Carr finished with 241 passing yards and Jacobs rushed for 133 yards and a score, as the Raiders (1-4) lost to the Chiefs for the fourth straight time. Daniel Carlson was 3-for-3 on field goals, extending his streak to 38 in a row.

What he wouldn’t have given for a chance at No.39.

The twist game started with the Raiders failing to score on their first run for the first time this season.

They caught up on the next one.

Facing fourth and inches into their own territory, McDaniels sent their attack back downfield. But rather than steer Jacobs down the middle or sneak in with Carr, he broadcast it to Adams, who passed cornerback Rashad Fenton for the 58-yard catch.

Travis Kelce scores one of his four touchdowns. Getty Images

Adams and the Raiders continued to go after Fenton later in the half, when pass interference moved Las Vegas deep into Chiefs territory. Adams drew another penalty over Jaylen Watson in the end zone, setting up Jacobs’ short TD dive.

It was 17-0 when Kelce finally reached the end zone for the Chiefs, but it looked like the momentum had turned when Jones stripped Carr from behind and landed him. But despite the ball clearing and the Pro Bowl defensive tackle, referee Carl Cheffers threw a penalty flag and called out Jones for roughing up the passer.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid stormed the sideline to argue. And after the teams traded field goals in the final minutes, leaving the Raiders ahead 20-10, Reid cornered Cheffers and turned it on again as the teams headed for the locker room.

The questionable penalty came a day after another questionable call by referee Jerome Boger on Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett against Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady sealed the Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons.

Patrick Mahomes passes in the Chiefs’ win over the Raiders. USA TODAY Sports

The entire episode seemed to inflame the Chiefs.

They opened the second half with a 75-yard walk that Kelce capped with his second touchdown reception. And after forcing a quick punt, the Chiefs went 57 yards and watched as Kelce fired his third to give Kansas City a 24-20 lead.

In the middle of the fourth quarter, it was the Chiefs who received a penalty gift.

They were leading 24-23 when replacement kicker Matthew Wright, whose 59 yards before halftime set the franchise record for longest field goal, snatched a 37-yard left. But defensive end Malcolm Koonce was called for holding, giving Kansas City an automatic first down, and Mahomes found Kelce four plays later to extend the lead to 30-24.

The teams traded touchdowns — and missed conversions — in stride as the Chiefs rode away with the win.