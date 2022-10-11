Two people shot dead outside the home of a New York gubernatorial candidate who focused on crime

From satellite systems to digital currencies, China is seeking to use new technologies to suppress dissent at home and dominate adversaries abroad, according to a British intelligence chief.

Unlike Britain or its Democratic allies, China sees technological advances as a “tool for gaining advantage through control of their markets, those within their sphere of influence and their own citizens”, according to sources. excerpts from a scheduled speech by Jeremy Fleming, Head of Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), the UK’s electronic spy agency.

Fleming is due to deliver his warning on Tuesday in London at the Royal United Services Institute, a defense and security think tank. His office released excerpts of his speech to reporters in advance.

The intelligence chief will say that “Beijing’s great strength combined with fear is pushing China into actions that could pose a huge threat to us all.”

Citing China’s focus on strategically vital technologies, Fleming will say how governments respond to China “will define our future” and the science and technology community in democratic countries will have to rise to the challenge.

According to excerpts from his speech, Fleming will cite several examples of how China is seeking to leverage key technologies or trying to rewrite international standards.

China is pursuing a centralized digital currency that could “allow China to partially escape the kind of international sanctions currently applied to [Vladimir] Putin’s regime in Russia,” Fleming will say, according to the prepared remarks.

Beijing is building its BeiDou satellite system, which could be used to block adversaries’ access to space or to bolster surveillance of its citizens, according to Fleming.

“Many believe that China is building a powerful anti-satellite capability, with a doctrine of denying other nations access to space in the event of a conflict. And there are fears that the technology could be used to track individuals,” Fleming will say.

China has also proposed new international internet rules that could threaten digital freedom and tighten state control, threatening human rights ‘by introducing new tracking methods’, according to excerpts from the speech. .

According to Fleming, China’s export of technology is part of an effort to create “customer economies and governments” and countries that risk “mortgaging the future” by buying Chinese technology that contains ” hidden costs”.

Fleming’s planned speech comes after the FBI chief and his British counterpart issued a stark warning in July about the security threat posed by China.

China’s underlying belief in one-party rule and tight state control is “a sense of fear”, Fleming will say. “Afraid of its own citizens, of free speech, of free trade, of open standards and technological alliances – the whole open democratic order and rules-based international system.”

China has accused the US, Britain and their allies of trying to block China’s rise as a global power, has denied allegations of human rights abuses or is seeking to coerce other governments.

Fleming also planned to address Russia’s recent setbacks in its war in Ukraine, saying Moscow’s forces are in a “desperate situation”, according to excerpts from his speech.

“Far from the inevitable Russian military victory from which their propaganda machine sprung, it is clear that Ukraine’s courageous action on the battlefield and in cyberspace is turning the tide,” the excerpts say. .

“The costs to Russia – in people and equipment are staggering. We know – and the Russian commanders on the ground know – that their supplies and ammunition are running out,” he will say. “The Russian forces are exhausted. The use of prisoners for reinforcement, and now the mobilization of tens of thousands of inexperienced conscripts, speaks of a hopeless situation.