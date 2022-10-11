Uk Spy Chief Says Russian Military 'Exhausted' In Ukraine

TBILISI, Georgia – Britain’s spy chief says Russia is in a “desperate situation” as its military forces are now “exhausted” from an attempted invasion of Ukraine that has now dragged on in its eighth month.

“The costs to Russia, in personnel and equipment, are staggering,” said Jeremy Fleming, Britain’s top intelligence official, speaking at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a London-based think tank on Tuesday. . “We know, and the Russian commanders on the ground know, that their supplies and ammunition are running out.”

A person inspects a destroyed Russian tank near the village of Oskol in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)

During his lecture, Fleming asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to mobilize hundreds of thousands more young men for war, as well as the use of prisoners on the front lines, “declares a hopeless situation”. The so-called partial mobilization sparked widespread protests and a mass exodus of civilians fleeing Finland’s borders to Georgia and Mongolia.

Fleming, the director of the government’s communications headquarters, said the Russian people now realize how Putin “misjudged” the war, and they “feel the magnitude of the appalling human cost of his war of choice. “.

He told RUSI that due to “Kyiv’s courageous action on the battlefield and in cyberspace”, the country has turned the tide against the brutal forces of the Kremlin.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 earlier today, the intelligence chief warned that Putin’s army was still “very capable” of causing damage. His remarks came after the Russian military launched several missile strikes in major cities across Ukraine, hitting mostly civilian targets. Officials said at least 19 people were killed in the strikes – the biggest airstrike since the invasion began in February.

Jeremy Fleming, Director of Government Communication Headquarters (GCHQ), the UK’s intelligence, security and cybersecurity agency. (Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

According to CNN, at least four explosions were heard in Kyiv on Monday morning rush hours. Kyiv officials condemned the attacks, which were mostly targeted at civilian infrastructure — including a children’s play area and tourist attractions.

The attacks came days after the bridge over the Kerch Strait in the annexed region of Crimea was partially destroyed. The damage to the bridge, which is both symbolically and strategically important to Russia, came as a blow to Putin who later blamed Ukraine for the blast, which he denounced as “terrorism “.